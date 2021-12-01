jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BBQ), mostly known for Famous Dave's restaurants, is a national holding company that owns and franchises operations for several restaurant chains. The former Famous Dave's company refocused its direction in 2019 by creating the holding company and assigning Famous Dave's as a subsidiary.

BBQ Holdings has since acquired several other brands, and the refocusing efforts also included an ongoing shift from store ownership to franchising, which appears to be more profitable for the company. With new restaurant chains added, and with several transitions to franchises accomplished, BBQ Holdings is reporting improved results and looks poised to capitalize on growth initiatives. I see a current fair market value for the company stock at $27.60 and I believe this will be a good one to watch if the company's efforts continue to add value.

Source for information, data, and image: BBQ Holdings

The Company

BBQ Holdings currently has seven brands with 303 locations across three countries. Most locations are in 31 U.S. states, with the remaining stores in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The company currently owns 89 locations, and 214 locations are franchised. BBQ Holdings also operates 28 ghost kitchens in addition to its restaurants.

Source: BBQ Holdings

Per the holding company's namesake, barbecue food offerings remain the primary focal point of operations. Brands such as Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, and Real Urban Barbecue continue that tradition. But diversification appears to be a key tenet in BBQ Holding's new strategy. The company's other new brands add a brewery and other American cuisine in Granite City Food. Village Inn and Bakers Square brands bring a fine dining experience along with a focus on breakfast and pies. Tahoe Joe's is known for its pellet-broiler cooking of smoked infused steak at a restaurant with a ski-lodge style ambiance.

The image below provides a current view of the brand mix at BBQ Holdings.

Source: BBQ Holdings

Like most restaurants, the pandemic adversely affected the company's restaurant chains, but unlike most others, BBQ Holdings was already enacting a major refocus as a holding company even before the pandemic arrived. Also, most surviving restaurants had to find ways to increase efficiencies in their operations. Likewise, BBQ Holdings continues to look for ways to become more efficient and perhaps has an added advantage of possessing the ability to apply efficiencies across the entire portfolio of its new brands.

Competition & Growth Potential

Food services, dining and take-out is a highly competitive field and BBQ Holdings faces competition from other national chains and local favorites. Even local and regional grocers represent competition. Which BBQ chain is the best may be a matter of personal taste, but according to Restaurant Business, Famous Dave's was the number 2 largest "specialty chain" in the U.S. as of May 2020, with this designation implying a little more options than just BBQ on the menu. Still, Famous Dave's had identified the need to make major changes to its operation, and thus was the creation of the holding company.

The company added a string of acquisitions and began implementing innovative adjustments in the way they do business. Brands such as Famous Dave's started by having some restaurants with a pick-up window and other restaurants with a full drive-through. The company found that take-out revenue is much stronger at some of its chains than others, and they look to increase take-out revenue at the lesser utilized locations. Also, the company has rolled out an SMS-text program and enhanced its online ordering process through its mobile app.

The company is putting significant capital into its ghost kitchen concepts. They believe that the kitchens may provide profitable opportunities in areas that may not be viable for a full restaurant. In addition, BBQ Holdings has had success since 2020 with a "dual concept" kitchen platform, where the same kitchen serves two restaurants using the same equipment and staff. With this success the company has signed a new 25-unit agreement where a Famous Dave's dual kitchen is to be shared with another company that will sell a popular Italian brand's products.

BBQ Holdings contracts with various Delivery Service Providers to reach customers. In addition, the company believes there is a tremendous opportunity for their catering initiatives, and they maintain vehicles for this service at every restaurant.

Perhaps in a similar concept to the dual kitchen, the company plans to cross sell products from one chain to another in some cases. For example, the company states that Bakers Square pies are very popular and can be sold at several of their restaurants and other retail locations, including grocers. It may be that offering the best products from all brands will enhance the customer experience, or so to speak, a case of "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts".

Other revenue streams come from the company's licensing of its brands, gift cards, sales of pre-packaged goods, and raw brewing products from its brewing facility. Revenues in this category grew over 145% in the third quarter of 2021 alone, from the previous comparable quarter. Licensing customers include major retailers such as Walmart, Sam's Club, and Costco, among many others.

Source: BBQ Holdings (examples of licensed products)

Also, Famous Dave's offers what it calls a "virtual burger", basically a $5 burger that can be ordered at a price that is more competitive with other fast food. This may open Famous Dave's for more than its usual share of the fast-food market share. In fact, Famous Dave's now operates "Quick Que" locations that provide equal food quality, and is available more quickly than, if the order was placed at their typical traditional restaurant.

I didn't see any stated company guidance about how much potential growth exists for store locations, but keep in mind that BBQ Holdings is only in 31 states currently (all brands) and they have limited presence internationally. Also, there is only one state, California, with more than 10 locations, at just 13. While there is some overlap in offerings between brands, that's still several brands that appear to have substantial growth potential each. BBQ Holdings states its intention to increase Famous Dave's franchise locations. It will be interesting to see what plans they could have for the future, for the 6 other brands.

Valuation

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2021 increased about 60% over the prior period in 2020 from $78,251,000 to $125,182,000. The increase can be attributed to improved sales as customers returned after the worst pandemic traffic levels, but also the increase reflects the additional revenue from several acquisitions.

In the third quarter restaurant-level margins increased to 8.6% versus 3.4% in the prior year. Net income in the third quarter was $4.8 million, or $.46 per diluted share compared to $.04 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses rose 9.2% of total revenues versus 8.8% for the comparable quarter. The increase in costs was mostly due to acquisition related expenses for two of its new brands. Nevertheless, cash flow was positive with a gain of over $10 million for the quarter, to an over $30 million ending balance.

While mostly guesswork, for my analysis I will start by looking at the first three quarters of 2021 EPS at $2.20 per diluted share. Q2 2021 contributed the bulk of the 9 months EPS though with a large loan forgiveness amount of $14.1 million. We could subtract that out, but this may not provide the best measure, as other factors such as pandemic related reduced customer traffic and new acquisitions may cloud the results. For those reasons I will look at the latest quarterly data and annualize it to $1.84 as a possible full year figure to use for valuation.

As a cross check, revenue guidance for 2021 is $183 to $188 million. At a conservative $183m, and when subtracting the first nine months revenue of about $125m, it provides an implied Q4 revenue of about $58m. This exceeds Q3 revenue by about $8m. With the combination of the implied increase in revenue and considering the extraordinary general and admin. expense of Q3, I believe that $1.84 for EPS is conservative, especially if traffic levels or new growth initiatives exceed expectation.

A common restaurant P/E is 26.11 according to the source below.

Source: CSI Market

BBQ Holdings is trading at a P/E of about 7 as of this writing. The company has so much innovation and potential cost savings in the works that they may well prove to deserve a P/E of 26. But since there hasn't been enough time to see how well their turnaround and acquisition strategy will play out, and since it does represent significant debt increases (as well as assets) then I'll go with a safer P/E value. I'll somewhat split the difference and go with a P/E value of 15.

At 15 x $1.84 I see a fair market value for BBQ Holdings at $27.60, which is a significant increase over todays current share price of about $13.00. If their strategies or acquisitions fail then this may prove pricey, but I think if they are successful then there is much more potential to raise the price target substantially.

Also, it is well worth noting that the company currently only has a little over 10 million shares outstanding, which allows any extra net income to provide an increase of EPS more quickly. Another important note is in that the market cap is currently at about $131 million, which is significantly less than the projected 2021 revenue of at least $183 million, or about .72 of projected 2021 sales, and well below the industry average.

Source: BBQ Holdings

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

I see a risk in BBQ Holdings adding so many acquisitions in a short time frame. It may take some time to see which new brands add the most value, or which contribute less value, if any. The company states that they are only interested in acquiring brands that have stood the test of time, so that may be seen as a possible insulating factor.

Also, it's a bit confusing to me that Famous Dave's grew out into so many states and yet does not have a large presence in any. Many successful companies saturate market areas, as that lends to logistical efficiencies in supplying inventory. Perhaps the acquisitions will help offset the geographical distances somewhat, but an investor may wish to be aware of how future rollouts may be handled regarding location concentrations.

BBQ Holdings is a micro-cap stock that typically trades at low volume. Investors may not have the liquidity they desire, and bid/ask spreads may be higher at times.

Major resurgences of the pandemic could delay or derail some of the company's plans. However, some of the changes being made should set the company in a stronger position to carry through those times if they occur.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned, Famous Dave's set itself for a turnaround even prior to the pandemic. Time will tell if that was the worst timing, or possibly even the best timing. It certainly seems that the pandemic era could have been an opportunity to buy other brands at perhaps a good price.

Apparently BBQ Holdings was positioned well enough to make those purchases even in a major economic downturn. We will eventually see whether their action was misguided or brilliant, but each acquisition appears to be accretive to the original company, and the company is looking to capitalize in every way. The innovative plans to generate new sales look to further add to the overall value.

Source: BBQ Holdings

One of the big names in barbeque just got bigger, and much more diversified as well. Have a slice of pie with those ribs?