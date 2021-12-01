industryview/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) are two of the largest pipeline companies in North America.

ET's facilities are mainly based in the US while Enbridge, a Canadian company based in Calgary, is fairly evenly spread between the US and Canada.

ET is widely followed here on Seeking Alpha with 14 articles written since October 1 while ENB has had only five. With operations spanning North America, ET and ENB generate huge amounts of revenue and cash flow. Although they don't compete directly with each other, they both pay a substantial distribution and are often considered alternative choices for income investors.

In this article, I will compare the two's history, current events, and future to determine who will most likely succeed for investors by 2025.

Here are five interesting comparisons between ET and ENB.

1. With a combined 130,000 miles of pipelines, ET and ENB pipelines span North America

As the map below shows, ET (90,000 miles) and EMB (40,000 miles) have an enormous pipeline footprint.

ET has a large footprint extending into Florida and even Canada while ENB also services the same areas. And ET's problematic DAPL (Dakota Access Pipeline) is easy to spot starting in North Dakota and extending into Illinois. I have written articles on the DAPL issue including "Energy Transfer: The Elephant Is Leaving The Room" and "Energy Transfer: What's The Worst Thing That Can Happen?".

Also, note ET and ENB have a large presence in Northeastern US.

So from Florida to Canada and Texas to New York, both companies span the continent.

ET was founded in 1996 and ENB in 1949.

2. Revenue comparisons show ET growing faster than ENB over the last 5 years.

Although revenue over the last five years has been up and down for both companies, ET shows a decided advantage over ENB in terms of growth.

In the first quarter of 2021, ET had a revenue spike of about $2.4 billion due to storm Uri that hit Texas in February. But even without that one-time gain, ET still outgrew ENB on a percentage basis for the TTM (Trailing Twelve Months).

Here are the raw revenue numbers beginning in 2016.

Source: Author

Those revenue numbers look relatively comparable, but if we make the comparison based on percentage revenue ET comes out the clear winner.

Source: Author

3. ENB grows its distribution faster than ET.

Most people who invest in pipelines like ET and ENB are looking for reliable growing distributions. There are not many investors who invest in pipelines who do so for capital gains as the prime reason. Relatively high, steadily increasing distributions are the usual motivation, and if you can get big capital gains too, that's a bonus.

As the chart below shows, ENB has raised its distribution every year for the last 10 years. On the other hand, ET has had some problems raising its distribution after keeping it level in 2019 and cutting it by more than 50% in 2020.

Source: Author

ENB wins the reliable distribution award by a landslide, but currently, both are paying about 6.5%.

4. ET has a better Debt/EBITDA ratio than ENB.

The very nature of the pipeline business involves huge amounts of debt as companies buy pipelines, expand pipelines and maintain pipelines.

One of the key metrics for financial stability is the Debt/EBITDA ratio. The lower the ratio the more money you can borrow and at lower interest rates.

We can see from the following charts ET currently has a lower Debt/EBITDA ratio than ENB.

When you look at the TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) numbers, you can see that ET used the windfall from the Uri storm to make a huge $3.7 billion debt pay down. This improved ET's ratio significantly.

ET CEO Tom Long:

The additional cash flows achieved from the winter storm also allowed us to accelerate the timing of our debt reductions. During the quarter, we were able to repay approximately $3.7 billion in debt with cash flow from operations, which equates to a permanent reduction to our run rate leverage of approximately a third of a turn. Source: Seeking Alpha

Some of ENB's higher ratio is due to the utility business they have in Canada and the rather large Renewable investments they have made. Both of those are considered more reliable revenue generators than pipelines and are therefore allowed a higher Debt/EBITDA ratio by lenders.

5. ENB's stock price is down 8% over the last 5 years while ET is down ~50%

It turns out that over the last five years, both ET and ENB have lost value based upon the stock price. ET is down 50% while ENB is down 8% over the same period. Notice since COVID-19 hit last year, the price gap has widened in ET's favor.

Adding five years' worth of distributions (ENB = $10.28, ET = $5.67) would bring both to the positive side - plus 8% for ET and plus 32% for ENB. Weak for ET but pretty good for ENB.

But considering the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 99% in that same period, both have been lousy investments.

Conclusion:

When you compare Energy Transfer to Enbridge you may want to take into account the more conservative nature of ENB in general.

First of all, as I mentioned above, ENB has a certain utility-sector component to its business with 14 million people using ENB's local natural gas service and with an additional 20 renewable power facilities.

Also, ENB being based in Canada has advantages since there is little or no chance the Canadian government will put excessive restrictions or taxes on petroleum products. ESG mandates in Canada are much more muted than in the US.

Why is that?

Because petroleum products are almost 40% of Canada's exports and Canada only thrives if its exports thrive.

Canada Exports by Category 2020 Percent Total of All Merchandise $ 54,445 100% Energy Products $ 12,010 22% Crude Oil and Crude Bitumen $ 8,424 15% Natural Gas $ 1,304 2%

One potential downside is the US$/CDN$ currency ratio which has been in the US favor over the last few years. But with the giant deficits the US is pursuing it seems likely that the money exchange benefit will soon move in Canada's favor.

With all of its advantages, I would rate Enbridge as a safer more conservative investment choice than Energy Transfer. However, if you are looking for capital gains, ET is the investment choice because of its lower current price versus it's intrinsic long-term (2025) value. But that advantage could be offset if the value of the US dollar falls against the Canadian dollar between now and 2025.

Taking the middle road by buying equal amounts of both may be the best choice of all. So that's what I have done.

Both ET and ENB are "buys" for those looking for safe and growing 6.5% dividends and some capital gains between now and 2025