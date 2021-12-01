Guang Niu/Getty Images News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a stock that retail investors have closely watched due to the large crash it suffered from the highs it reached in October 2020. A series of circumstances have brought the stock back to price levels we haven't seen since practically 2017 if we exclude the market retracement experienced in late 2018. The article will not be the usual balance sheet analysis article, which is undoubtedly attractive, but a well-rounded analysis of the Chinese economy, the Chinese government and everything that may impact future Alibaba valuations.

The Chinese Economy

The Chinese GDP for the third quarter grew 4.9%, compared to the same period last year, in line with many Western countries that used to watch from afar. Moreover, compared to the second quarter of 2021, the third quarter showed a minimal progression of +0.2%, far below the results of other major world economies.

Three factors help explain this slowdown in growth:

First, the crisis in the real estate sector. The real estate sector has primarily driven China's growth in the past few years. A working paper from Rogoff, Kenneth, and Yuanchen Yang explains that the weight of the real estate sector on China's GDP is estimated to be more than 29%, taking into account investment, administration, property purchases and rentals, along with all other inputs such as raw materials and durable goods. Source: Rogoff, Kenneth, and Yuanchen Yang. 2021. "Has China's Housing Production Peaked?" China and the World Economy 21 (1): 1-31. With the crisis of Evergrande (which had accumulated over $300B in liabilities) and some of the other major Chinese real estate companies, the bubble burst with a $5T of debt among all companies, according to estimations by the Japanese investment bank Nomura. In September, sales by the top 100 Real Estate Companies in China plummeted by 36% annually, and new construction sites decreased by 4.5%.

A second issue is related to the difficulties in energy supply . In September, many factories in Chinese cities were forced to shut down, creating complications for supply chains worldwide. In addition, the Chinese government has imposed limits on the use of fossil fuels. The ban on importing coal from Australia has caused an extreme increase in prices in many provinces, further aggravating the tight energy supply issues. Finally, there's the impact of the regulatory offensive against private tech companies. Many Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), have received fines or imposed changes and divestments. These are dominating companies in the Chinese market, and undoubtedly there are short-term headwinds. The tech crackdown has led investors to lose several trillion dollars over the past year, along with increased distrust of the Chinese market.

. In September, many factories in Chinese cities were forced to shut down, creating complications for supply chains worldwide. In addition, the Chinese government has imposed limits on the use of fossil fuels. The ban on importing coal from Australia has caused an extreme increase in prices in many provinces, further aggravating the tight energy supply issues. Finally, there's the impact of the regulatory offensive against private tech companies. Many Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), have received fines or imposed changes and divestments. These are dominating companies in the Chinese market, and undoubtedly there are short-term headwinds. The tech crackdown has led investors to lose several trillion dollars over the past year, along with increased distrust of the Chinese market.

In general, Xi seems determined to accept the temporary slowdown in growth as the price necessary to bring financial stability in the long term. Therefore, no stimulus maneuvers are planned to "inflate" GDP growth in the fourth quarter.

Despite this, Chinese interest rates are still higher than those of developed economies. The expectations point toward a possible short-term downward shift in the yield curve through a reduction in the Chinese Reserve Requirement Ratio.

China's Tech Crackdown

The last 14 months were troublesome for Chinese tech. We all know what happened and the behavior of the Chinese government concerning Chinese tech. This directly affected Alibaba with a record fine of $2.8B, although it was not the only one affected by punishments and new regulations. It all started with the IPO block on Ant Group, which was later required to transform into a financial holding company for more bank-like treatment. A similar fate to various fintech branches of other sizeable Chinese tech conglomerates like Tencent. China has intervened with necessary measures in different sectors, as Gaming and private education and online tutoring.

Why is this happening? Chinese government main goal is to restore some "order" in the economy and regain control of the market, which they say has become too subject to monopolistic practices and unfair competition. Indeed, this demonstrates the greater importance of the common good sought by the Chinese government, as opposed to investors, with hundreds of billions of dollars in value wiped out by the various Chinese stocks listed on the American exchanges.

Alibaba's September Quarter 2021 Results

In this overall situation, Alibaba released its quarterly earnings report a few weeks ago. The results were not highly positive in terms of numbers as a whole. The company failed to meet estimates for last quarter's results. Additionally, next year's revenue guidance was also down compared to consensus (20%-23% growth versus the nearly 29% expected).

However, we know how Alibaba is a complex company, with so many brands and active in so many sectors: Trade, domestic and international, logistics, entertainment, cloud.

That's why we wanted to go a little more in detail, talking about some numbers and the cloud.

Let's start by talking about investments. Alibaba's marginality has been declining over the last few quarters. In particular, the quarter had unsatisfactory results on the bottom line. However, this is due to increased investments in Community Marketplaces, Local Consumer Services, Taobao Deals, Lazada and Cainiao.

Source: Alibaba September Quarter 2021 Presentation

These are long-term investments, as was mentioned reported in the quarterly call, and even if short-term profitability suffers, prospects could benefit. For example, Alibaba plans to reach 1 billion annually active users in China within the next two quarters.

In the past years, the cloud has managed to drive and boost Alibaba's growth, gaining essential percentage points of Alibaba's revenue share. The situation was no longer the same in the last quarter. The cloud is growing at a comparable pace to the rest of the business. We can see this because cloud accounts for 10% of Alibaba's revenue now, like the quarter a year ago. However, it's essential to look at the overall trend, and we see how from FY 2018 to FY 2021, the cloud has gained weight progressively: 5%, 7%, 8%, 8%. In the first six months of FY2022, the weight is 9%. Also, in the earnings call, Alibaba's management emphasized that they believe the cloud is in the early stage of growth, so there's still plenty of room to continue to expand in this area. The progress and trend of the cloud business are to be monitored, both because the cloud might be the sector that continues to drive BABA's growth and because the potential marginality of the industry is enormous, as we have also seen in other companies active in the sector, for example Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

The fact remains that the cloud has a better potential marginality than the rest of the business. So by being able to maintain steady growth compared to the rest of the conglomerate, we expect it to gain more weight in terms of its impact on net earnings over the years.

BABA Stock Valuation And Risks

Of course, the quarterly report cannot be considered positive, compared to expectations, but valued 13x expected EPS FY 2023, Alibaba is to be considered undervalued, on paper. However, the price we see in the market does not seem to follow this rationality, for all the reasons we mentioned at the beginning of the article, namely the possible slowdown of the Chinese economy, and especially the negative influence of CCP on Chinese tech conglomerates.

Right now, an investment in Alibaba cannot be governed by fundamentals, i.e., even with the fundamentals we see, Alibaba could continue to lose so much value in the markets if the market rhetoric remains unchanged.

This is an investment for those with a strong appetite for risk and a very long-term time horizon. We do not know how long the market will have this sentiment and whether things can improve.

On the other hand, with all the main markets near all-time highs, it seems clear to me that there are not many "gifts" available in the market. Like BABA, what we find at a discount often carries additional baggage of risk that we must be willing to take on.