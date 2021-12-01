GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Recent volatility has pushed many investors to the sidelines, but I'd argue that's unwise: there's never a better opportunity to buy into high-quality stocks than when the rest of the market is looking the other way. And there has probably been no sector more heavily impacted by recent volatility than mid-cap tech and growth stocks.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), a pandemic favorite that enables gig and remote-based work, has been no exception. The stock had been on a tear this year, at one point nearly doubling YTD to hit highs above $60. Since then, however, Upwork has corrected sharply in October and November, shaving off ~40% from recent peaks. This is in spite of a recent Q3 earnings print that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Data by YCharts

Reviewing the bullish thesis for Upwork at its new, lower price

In my previous article on Upwork, I laid out the positive fundamental and financial merits to this stock but cautioned that its valuation had gotten a bit rich. Now, with the stock trading significantly lower, I can remove all of my price-based reservations and be completely bullish on the name.

The Omicron variant and all the issues plaguing the stock market currently, in my opinion, are either net-neutral or net-positive drivers for Upwork. More COVID disruption means that return-to-office plans will be skewed, and Upwork's bread and butter - finding gig jobs for individual workers, and giving companies a pipeline for contractor hires - will be boosted.

As a refresher to investors who are newer to this stock, here are what I believe to be the key drivers of the bullish thesis for Upwork:

Workers have the upper hand and remote work is winning out. There's a global shortage of everything right now, including and especially talent. In the drive to keep up with massive consumer demand and heightened business activity, more and more employers are rethinking their traditional workforce and replacing permanent, in-office positions with a number of non-standard arrangements, including remote work, contract positions, gig-based work, and the like. This is Upwork's bread and butter and the space it's excelled in since its founding. Upwork estimates its long-term market opportunity at $1.3 trillion in gross services volume (GSV).

Backdrop for freelancers has never been more optimal. Upwork notes that 10 million Americans are currently considering leaving their jobs while half of "Generation Z" is also choosing to start off their careers as independent freelancers.

Enterprise push. Before the pandemic, Upwork was largely a "retail" site. Gig seekers would use the site to find small, one-time jobs. But more and more, Upwork is evolving into an enterprise platform. Companies as large as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have used the platform to drive their contract hires.

Sales expansion. Following alongside this newfound enterprise orientation, Upwork is dramatically expanding its sales team in the third and fourth quarters of FY21, which should start bringing us tangible revenue benefits in FY22. Again, Upwork is a late bloomer here, but it's fully capitalizing on heightened demand for its services to chase growth in a very intentional way.

Beginning to eke out profitability. Upwork is now profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which will give investors more comfort in a jittery stock market.

At Upwork's current share prices near $38, the company has a market cap of $4.92 billion. After we net off the $696.8 million of cash and $560.6 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Upwork's resulting enterprise value is $4.78 billion.

For next fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Upwork to generate $621.2 million in revenue, representing strong 25% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Versus this revenue estimate, Upwork trades at a valuation multiple of 7.7x EV/FY22 revenue - which, to me, is a very fair multiple for a company expected to grow in the mid-20s/low-30s, has multiple secular tailwinds forcing greater adoption of remote and gig work and is expanding profitability.

The bottom line here: now is the time to buy the dip.

Q3 download

Though Upwork shares began sinking after the company delivered its Q3 earnings print, I didn't find any red flags that were nearly bad enough to warrant the ~40% drop that Upwork has suffered since mid-October, which tells me that the majority of the drop was sentiment-driven.

Take a look at the Q3 results below:

Figure 1. Upwork Q3 results Source: Upwork Q3 shareholder letter

Upwork's revenue in Q3 grew at a 32% y/y pace to $128.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $126.6 million (+31% y/y). Revenue did decelerate versus 42% y/y growth in Q2, but note that Upwork is now fully comping its uplift from last year's pandemic. In my view, a >30% y/y growth pace (which is expected only to slow to the mid-20s in FY22) is a very strong trajectory for a company at a ~$500 million annualized revenue run rate.

Gross services volume, meanwhile - the overarching dollar value of services transacted through the Upwork platform, from which Upwork takes a small percentage - grew 38% y/y to $904 million in the quarter, highlighting the continued demand for remote and gig services.

Figure 2. Upwork GSV trends Source: Upwork Q3 shareholder letter

Upwork has been a big champion of the "land and expand" business model, wherein the company initially starts clients with a small use case or limited set of projects, particularly for its enterprise base. Over time, however, clients' reliance on Upwork grows - and that is amply illustrated in the chart below, which shows GSV per active client growing 12% y/y to $4,375, the strongest growth rate in over a year:

Figure 3. Upwork GSV per active client trends Source: Upwork Q3 shareholder letter

Recall that Upwork has recently been beefing up its enterprise sales team to continue pushing larger deals. In the company's shareholder letter, it cites that these efforts are paying off:

With respect to our Land team, it was a record quarter. We signed 34 new Enterprise plan customers, up 143% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter, despite having significantly fewer account executives than a year ago before our sales restructuring and approximately the same number as last quarter. Sales productivity levels per rep were meaningfully above what we need in order to achieve our target unit economics. [...] Additionally, in the third quarter, we drove continued reduction to our sales cycle time to close. With respect to the Expand team, we continued to deliver acceleration in year-over-year revenue growth from Enterprise plan accounts and drove 11% quarter-over-quarter growth in the number of customers that spent $1 million or more in the trailing 12 months as of the end of third quarter."

Strong growth, however, did not impede Upwork from improving on its profitability as well this quarter. Adjusted EBITDA grew 23% y/y to $8.2 million; year-to-date, Upwork's $22.4 million of adjusted EBITDA represents a 6.1% margin, substantially improved versus 1.7% in the year-ago period.

Figure 4. Upwork adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Upwork Q3 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Fundamentally, Upwork is pushing full steam ahead, though the stock has been going the other way of late. This disparity between price and fundamental reality carves out a great opening for patient, contrarian investors to enter into a fantastic long-term position at optimal levels. Stay long here.