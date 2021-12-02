David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ZIM Company & Thesis Overview

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is a specialized global shipping liner, which profits by shipping containerized cargoes around the world, particularly on niche routes that are less popular with the larger liner operators. ZIM is the 11th largest shipping liner in the world (see list here), and is headquartered in Israel.

ZIM's business model is very similar to other major liner companies such as Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, or COSCO. If you haven't heard of these companies, pay closer attention next time you see a freight train and you will probably notice many of these names on the boxes. ZIM does the same thing as those firms, but they are more focused on niche routes such as Mediterranean routes and express Pacific services. More recently, ZIM has made a major expansion into Intra-Asia, cross-Pacific, and Latin American routes. ZIM's model is primarily asset-light, they lease the entirety of their fleet and a large portion of their container boxes. If you consider the giants like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to be like UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX), then ZIM is more like DHL or XPO.

Despite having no traditional debt and about $30/sh in cash, ZIM trades at just 1.1x annualized Q3-21 EPS ($55.28 as over 30 November). This is a remarkably cheap valuation, which represents market consensus that freight rates will rapidly fall going forward and a misconception that ZIM's asset light structure is a major liability as opposed to a benefit.

Our current 'fair value estimate' of $80/sh is based on current excess earnings (through mid-2022) combined with a moderate residual valuation. ZIM has 45% upside to this current value estimate. ZIM will pay a $2.50 dividend in mid-December and we expect a $10.00-$14.00 ($12.00 midpoint) final dividend in early-2022, which suggests a 26% yield in under six months.

Asset Light Model: Improved Market Flexibility

ZIM's business structure of primarily leasing-in their ship tonnage allows them to quickly scale up or down in response to global demand signals without committing to a 20-30-year asset purchase. The typical containership lease ranges from 2-4 years and box leases have a similar structure with multi-year contracts. Their counterparties in this space are primarily leaseco firms like Atlas Corp. (ATCO) or Danaos Corp. (DAC) and for the boxes themselves, the primary sources are from firms like Triton (TRTN) or Textainer (TGH).

ZIM makes a profit by shipping goods around the world, offset by fuel costs, vessel and box leases, port and logistics fees, and salaries for their sales and logistics teams. Ship leasing costs have been steadily rising throughout 2021 (albeit at a far slower pace than shipping rates) and oil prices also rose rapidly throughout the year until recently shifting lower into Q4.

Although these expenses have been rising due to higher oil prices and increased ship lease costs, the extent of this increase has been moderate ($144/TEU, or +14.5%, from Q4-20 to Q3-21) and I also expect these expense rate increases to slow by mid-2022. The increase in expenses pales in comparison to the surging revenues ZIM has enjoyed ($1,845/TEU, or +108%, from Q4-20 to Q3-21). I expect similar record-level margins for Q4-21, slightly reduced margins into the seasonally weaker first half of 2022, and another very strong freight environment with near-record margins in 2H-2022.

Since ZIM controls almost all of their ships via leases with staggered quarterly expirations, they can add new vessels if market conditions are promising, or they can allow leases to expire and roll off if market conditions worsen. Although this can lead to a slightly higher cost structure, I believe the corresponding benefits of lower financial leverage and greater market flexibility easily outweigh the costs. As noted above, expenses have only increased by $144/TEU over the past three quarters; I expect another $160/TEU increase over the next three quarters until costs should peak in mid/late-2022 before reducing into 2023-2024 as markets moderate and ZIM shifts to lower cost leases.

Strong Freight Rates + Congestion Continues

Ocean freight rates hit all-time highs earlier this year and global rates peaked in early- to mid-September. Although the levels of congestion and the absolute peak rate quotes were surprising, the timing of the peak was not. Freight is a seasonal market, which almost always surges from July-October ahead of the Holiday season and then typically moderates from November-March.

Although many in the government and in the media are lauding the "easing" of the supply chain, this is simply regular seasonality at work. Freight rates often weaken by November as goods are too late for the huge Holiday shopping season. Rates usually weaken into the New Year as US consumer demand wanes and Asian output also decreases around the Lunar New Year (typically in early-February). Longer-term contracts are negotiated between February-April, and by May the next season is underway. By July, spot freight rates are usually on their way back upwards.

Congestion Barely Easing, Even After Seasonal Peaks

What is remarkable about this year is that despite all-time record rates earlier this year, we have not seen a notable pullback in rates even though we are now well past the seasonal strong period. Global freight rates are only down about 15% from record peaks according to Freightos at a time when we should otherwise expect a decline closer to 40%-50%. Although the primary US ports of LA and Long Beach have touted improvements in congestion, the reality is that cargo throughput is still significantly impeded and a new ship queuing system, which started about a month ago, is pushing vessels 150+ miles off-coast. This has created an 'out of sight, out of mind' situation, so although the ports are touting significant reductions in ships at 'anchor,' if we include the vessels off-coast we are still near-record levels of more than 70 ships off coast.

To make matters worse, the Port of Vancouver is facing peak congestion, with more than 50 ships waiting to unload due to a rail disruption after heavy rain and flooding. The US East Coast has been seeing some improvements, but the US West Coast is a mess at almost all of the major ports. This doesn't match the mainstream news narrative of the past two months, where almost every recent news story has been about "easing" supply chains and "falling" freight rates. There is significant political pressure to address the 'supply chain crisis,' so it's unsurprising to see optimistic forecasts from port authorities and regulators. Most reporters also do not seem to understand market seasonality.

This is the time of year when freight rates should be falling and congestion should be easing. With congestion remaining near record-highs into the low periods and spot rates at 85% of all-time highs into the weaker months of the year, this could signal that 2022 is set for an equally impressive run.

Current Freight Rates: Leading To Very Strong Q4

The freight rates for ocean shipping can be assessed via a plurality of sources including the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, the Xeneta Shipping Index, and the Freightos FBX. We normally see a lag of about 5-8 weeks from published rates to actual revenue recognition, which makes sense because rate quotes are for current shipping agreements, which are usually signed a few weeks in advance and may take another 4-6 weeks to carry out (or even longer in certain congested routes).

The latest 1y freight rates are shown below (with my markings in blue to approximate quarterly levels). As we can see, although rates hit all-time highs in mid-September and have moderated about 10%-15% since, we should still expect Q4 revenues to exceed the Q3 levels.

Source: Freightos Index, 1-year chart, 4w lag markings added

Although rates are down about 10%-15% from peaks in September, ZIM has likely already booked at least 30% of its Q1-2022 freight at rates which are similar to August levels and markedly higher than the first seven months of the year. It is feasible that Q1-22 could be almost as strong as Q3-21, when ZIM posted EPS of $12.16/sh.

The next section includes my preliminary model expectations for the upcoming few quarters.

Rate Estimates & Upcoming Earnings

The past four quarters of ZIM revenues, expenses, and freight margin are shown below (in a per/TEU basis):

Q4-20 Revenue: $1,703 / Expenses: $996 / Margin: $707

Revenue: $1,703 / Expenses: $996 / Margin: Q1-21 Revenue: $2,132 / Expenses: $1,024 / Margin: $1,108

Revenue: $2,132 / Expenses: $1,024 / Margin: Q2-21 Revenue: $2,586 / Expenses: $1,074 / Margin: $1,512

Revenue: $2,586 / Expenses: $1,074 / Margin: Q3-21 Revenue: $3,548 / Expenses: $1,140 / Margin: $2,408

As should be apparent, the margin levels have exploded higher throughout 2021, well above normalized levels of $300-$700/TEU. These elevated rates are clearly not sustainable in the long-term, but ZIM trades at a Q3 annualized P/E ratio of just 1.1x, so arguing for freight rate normalization is a prudent assumption that still implies significantly higher valuations for ZIM stock.

ZIM had a stellar Q3-21 result, but volumes (884K TEU in Q3-21) were impeded by high global congestion. With full throughput, ZIM should be capable of moving about 1M TEU per quarter. Lower throughput leads to lower revenues and also to lower margins as most of the expenses are fixed. Even at these reduced volumes, ZIM earned $12.16/sh in Q3 EPS.

My preliminary assumptions for Q4-21, Q1-22, and Q2-22 are shown below. I expect margins to decline as rates should reduce with seasonality while expenses will continue to increase at a moderate pace until mid-2022.

Q4-21E Revenue: $3,600 / Expenses: $1,195 / Margin: $2,405

Revenue: $3,600 / Expenses: $1,195 / Margin: Q1-22E Revenue: $3,150 / Expenses: $1,245 / Margin: $1,905

Revenue: $3,150 / Expenses: $1,245 / Margin: Q2-22E Revenue: $2,700 / Expenses: $1,300 / Margin: $1,400

Preliminary EPS Vs. Analysts

In my last ZIM article (published 25 August), I shared the following chart with preliminary Q3-21 and Q4-21 projections:

As we know, ZIM ended up reporting $12.16 EPS, which blew out my preliminary estimate of $9.86 as well as my revised estimate of $10.38. Analysts had a preliminary estimate of $4.73, which they later revised upward to $8.99. I had previously estimated $9.11 for Q4-21 and analysts had pegged $3.15. These analysts have now raised their Q4-21 targets by a whopping 311%, to $12.97 as can be seen below:

Source: Seeking Alpha, ZIM Earnings Estimates

However, Q1-22 ($6.80), Q2-22 ($3.37), and Q3-22 ($2.35) earnings all seem far too low. I expect that once again, we will see a marked improvement in earnings forecasts going forward. I once again have higher levels than analyst consensus for both Q1 and Q2-2022, with a similar number for Q4-21.

Keep in mind that this chart shows analyst consensus right before the results as opposed to their original levels several months out. As noted above, back in August, the analysts expected $4.73 for Q3 (ZIM reported $12.16), they expected $3.15 for Q4 (they now expect $12.97), and 1H-22 estimates have also nearly doubled already.

ZIM traded about $48-$49/sh in late-August. If we include only the Q3-21 thru Q2-22 EPS upgrades (analysts have raised these four quarters alone by $21-$22/sh), that implies over $70/sh for ZIM today simply to trade at parity with mid/late August (or $68/sh adjusting for the $2 dividend in September).

1H-22 EBITDA: Over $3B + 2H-22 Could Be Stronger

Although margins should be lower in 1H-2022, I also expect higher freight volumes in Q1 and Q2 as congestion is likely to ease and ZIM is likely to complete closer to 950-980K TEU per quarter as opposed to lower levels of 921K in Q2-21 and 884K in Q3-21. This should generate more than $3B EBITDA in 1H-22 alone and at this point, I also expect a stronger market in the second half of the year due to typical freight seasonality along with persistent congestion and bottlenecks.

There are a myriad of challenges ahead including a major upcoming labor negotiation which impacts all US West Coast ports, a persistent truck driver shortage, and vaccine mandates starting in January. The ILWU negotiations (typically occurs every 5-6 years) were extremely dicey during the last cycle in 2014-2015 and that was in a relatively weak market. With strong market conditions at their back, expect the ILWU to bargain from a position of unprecedented strength, which could lead to more slowdowns and disruption.

If the supply chain isn't able to completely clear and reset itself by mid-2022, we could see a fall 2022 season which makes 2021 look like just a warm-up.

Q3-21 Earnings Review

The rest of this report will review ZIM's Q3-21 earnings in detail, including sharing some of our commentary which was previously shared on Value Investor's Edge where ZIM is one of our top picks for 2021 (we/our commentary refers to VIE team projections and views).

For Q3-21, ZIM reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.08B and net income of $1.46B, or $12.16 per diluted share, well above our $9.75-$11.00 estimated range ($10.38 at the midpoint), and also wildly above average analyst estimates, as can be seen in the image below ($8.99 per Seeking Alpha, $9.25 per Yahoo Finance). Additionally, keep in mind our midpoint was higher than any other analyst estimate, and ZIM still managed to blow past our expectations and make us look overly conservative.

Source: MarketWatch.

ZIM realized an average direct freight rate of $3,226/TEU (versus our estimated range of between $3,100-$3,200) and ZIM produced total revenues including fees of $3,548/TEU, slightly exceeding our targets. However, freight volumes came in a tad lower than expected, with 884k TEU transported during the period (versus our previous expectations of 910-930k TEU). Finally, the average expense rate came in lower than expected, at $1,139/TEU (versus our estimated range of $1,160-$1,180), which helped boost margins and easily offset the 'miss' on freight volumes.

ZIM G&A and interest expense levels came in a tad lower than expected, offset by a higher than forecasted depreciation charge (which should continue to rise due to the IFRS-16 component of lease expensing). This was a very strong quarter from ZIM, which has once again managed to blow past average analyst estimates as well as beating our own expectations. The magnitude of this blowout cannot be understated: as recently as late-August, the average analyst expectation for Q3-21 was just $4.73/sh and ZIM reported $12.16!

Yet Another Guidance Boost: Up 479% Since March

ZIM has been repeatedly sandbagging their guidance all year. They initially provided 2021 guidance in March, stating they expected to achieve an EBIT of between $850M and $1.05B ($950M midpoint), which was subsequently raised to a $1.85B-$2.15B ($2B midpoint) range in May, with management rising its own guidance a whopping 110% in two months.

However, the story does not finish here, as ZIM raised guidance once again in August to a $4.0-$4.4B ($4.2B midpoint) for another 110% raise in three months. This was the first guidance increase we actually believed was feasible, but it still was below the lowest level of our model ranges. Along with Q3-21 results, ZIM has once again raised guidance to $6.2B-$6.4B in EBITDA and $5.4B-$5.6B in EBIT ($5.5B midpoint), which implies another 31% increase in around three months.

Altogether, ZIM has raised its guidance from $950M midpoint EBIT in March to $5.5B midpoint today, for a total gain of $4.55B or about a $38/sh upgrade for FY21 cash flow in just eight months!

ZIM traded at $25/sh in mid-March. $25 + $38 - $2 dividend paid in September = $63/sh before including any additional FY22 earnings, which would easily get us above $80/sh on parity to mid-March alone.

ZIM's Fleet Growth Vs. Congested Markets

ZIM has managed to report blow-out after blow-out due to their significant spot market exposure, which has been a tremendous benefit throughout this year. Additionally, ZIM has been able to aggressively expand its fleet during the year, which has clearly been an excellent move so far. Transported volumes have been under recent pressure due to worldwide congestion, with Q3 carried volumes falling q/q despite ZIM employing 6-7 additional ships q/q

On a nominal basis, the routes with the biggest decreases on a q/q basis have been the Pacific and the Atlantic trades, which also are the routes where rates have been the strongest.

Source: ZIM's Q3 earnings presentation, slide 10.

ZIM has done an exceptional job managing their fleet (by aggressively expanding it) throughout the past year, but with rates now slightly below their all-time peaks, analysts and investors have started to wonder how ZIM will perform after rates begin to normalize.

Source: Freightos FBX, 1-year chart

The market's obsession on reported "easing" spot freight rates has been weighing notably on ZIM's stock performance, but we expect ZIM will transition to a balanced structure with more longer-term contracted freight by mid-2022. Management mentioned on the Q3-21 conference call that they are currently working on fixing trans-Pacific volumes, but that the normal negotiation season doesn't begin until the spring. They expect average contract rates to be significantly higher, but ZIM has not made a firm decision whether they are willing to fix exposure for periods longer than 12 months.

We have consistently noted that current rates for both freight and ship leasing markets are set to come down as these levels are both totally unsustainable in the long-term and also highly seasonal. However, we believe there is underlying market strength to keep these levels elevated for the coming year, and if the markets cannot fully recover by mid-2022, then 2H-2022 could potentially be even stronger yet. Analysts have persistently expected EPS to fall in forward quarters, so if ZIM is able to secure more medium- and long-term contract business, this should be a significant positive for stock valuations as it will result in greater visibility on 2022-2024 results.

Recent Vessel Acquisitions: Complement To Charters

ZIM is an "asset light" operator, which leases virtually all of its capacity from third parties, but ZIM recently invested in a few vessels, scooping up seven containerships for $320M in October with an eighth vessel announced along with Q3 results. However, management has been clear that this is not a change in strategy; they merely decided to pull the trigger since this would secure tonnage at what they believed was an attractive price (they bought these ships for about the same price as a 4-year lease would have cost). ZIM is clearly focusing on long-term lower cost charter arrangements with modern eco-tonnage as they have signed deals recently for 25 ships with Atlas Corp, six ships with Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), and two other modern ships on medium-term charters.

ZIM's chartered ships now have an average duration of 24.8 months (compared to 15.3 months as of December 31st). The increase in charter durations is unsurprising (higher durations carry lower rates), but with 23% of their total operating capacity scheduled for renewal in 2022, ZIM will have ample opportunity to downsize its fleet if market conditions weaken. We expect ZIM will roll off several of these charters in 2023-2024 as their modern fuel-efficient tonnage, leased from ATCO and NMM, will hit the water.

Q4-21 Earnings Estimate

We are currently expecting an EPS range of between $12.00 and $13.50 for Q4-21 (midpoint of $12.75), which is primarily based on the company's guidance. Keep in mind ZIM's management has repeatedly sandbagged their guidance, so we would not be surprised if the company ends up once again coming in with stronger than expected earnings (i.e. closer to $13.50).

In my prior public report on 25 August, I gave credit to two other analysts who had been ahead of the curve: Randy Giveans at Jefferies and Omar Nokta at Clarkson's. Jefferies has recently increased their ZIM price target from $70/sh to $80/sh, while also significantly increasing earnings estimates for 2021, 2022, and 2023 (which now sit at $38.96/sh, $16.21/sh, and $11.27/sh). Clarkson's has maintained their price target at $90/sh while also increasing EPS estimates for both 2021 and 2022; however, the Clarkson's report is interesting as the 2022 EPS increase is fully derived from an increase in Q1-22, whereas expectations for the rest of the year have actually been lowered. This seems odd as 2H-2022 is likely to be very strong and we can likely expect further upgrades from Clarkson's if rates remain strong throughout the next ZIM quarterly report (expected mid/late-February).

Our latest 'fair value estimate' has been raised to $80/sh after Q3 results. Although we have clearly been first and the most vocal in our enthusiasm, Value Investor's Edge is not alone in ZIM, as both Clarkson's and Jefferies share similar valuation views.

Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns

ZIM is a monster free cash flow machine in current market conditions. As of September 30th, ZIM had $2.8B in cash and equivalents. Throughout Q3, ZIM generated over $2B in operating cash flow; even after spending $288M in capex and $273M in debt service, ZIM had quarterly free cash flow of nearly $1.45B (or around $110M in FCF per week). We expect Q4 cash flows will be even stronger.

We estimate ZIM has already generated roughly $1.5B in free cash flow since September 30th, even after buying the aforementioned eight vessels. Management has decided to start distributing cash to shareholders right away by implementing a small change in the dividend policy, which will consist of a $2.50/sh quarterly dividend (paid in mid-December), followed by a large dividend alongside Q4 earnings to bring total payouts to the 30%-50% of net income. We expect to see $10.00-$14.00/sh for the next payout in early-2022 ($12.00 midpoint), which would represent a yield of over 27% at current share price ([$2.50 + $12.00] / $53.43) in just the next four months alone!

Share repurchases are another extremely attractive capital allocation option. Management mentioned they are considering this approach, but they have not yet pulled the trigger. It is relevant to note that if ZIM wishes to repurchase a large block from holders such as Deutsche Bank or Danaos Corp, they are unlikely to pre-announce their plans, as this would be self-defeating (i.e. they would rather pay $60/sh than $70/sh). If ZIM continues to trade at absurdly low valuations, we will likely wake up one day to a massive repurchase program and/or private block purchase.

Q4 Focus Question Review

Realized freight rates? Transported volumes? Congestion and sky-high rates have made the news consistently over the past few months, and ZIM is one of the main beneficiaries. What rates will ZIM end up realizing for the quarter? How will transported volumes fare given prevailing congestion? Carried volumes could drop slightly, but higher freight rates should more than make up for it in margins.

Q3-21 Answer: ZIM realized an average direct rate of $3,226/TEU, whereas the average expense rate came in at $1,139/TEU. Both of these numbers came in above our expectations, driving the earnings beat, but a miss on transported volumes offset part of the positive effect, with volumes down on a q/q basis versus previous guidance for nearly 1M TEUs per quarter. Although congestion has been even worse in Q4, management expects similar volumes (at even higher rates) since they have added several additional vessels.

Capital allocation priorities? ZIM is flush with cash; during early 2021 they deployed part of that to buy container boxes, while also investing in the digitalization of the company. Going forward, what are management's priorities? They are committed to distributing dividends starting in 2022 (on 2021 earnings), but are they willing to repurchase shares at current levels? Commentary on potentially buying out a block from legacy shareholders looking for an exit?

Q3-21 Answer: ZIM has only deployed a small part of their huge cash balances so far by acquiring a total of eight containerships at what we believe is attractive pricing. This marks a slight change versus the company's previous strategy as an asset-light operator, but we expect ZIM will stick to its chartering strategy for most of their fleet. Going forward, a large part of ZIM's cash balances will be used to distribute substantial dividends to shareholders and management reiterated they are looking at some limited M&A with smaller liners, but no deals have materialized yet.

$80.00 Value Estimate (50% Upside)

ZIM reported a significantly stronger-than-expected quarter on the back of stronger margins, boosted in both directions by higher-than-expected average revenues per TEU and lower-than-forecasted costs, with the virtuous margin move slightly offset by lower volumes q/q.

The company has (once again) increased its 2021 guidance, which implies $2B+ in EBITDA for Q4; we have initially estimated earnings between $12.00 and $13.50 for Q4-21 ($12.75 midpoint) and it's worth noting that ZIM has consistently been very conservative on every guidance update, so all else equal, we should see another strong result.

ZIM has made a minor change in its dividend policy, switching to a quarterly payout of $2.50/sh, followed by a final annual payout at 30-50% of total earnings. Share repurchases would be a very attractive use of capital, but management has been hesitant to deploy this tool so far, likely due to playing a bit of a 'poker game' with other large holders. At $60/sh, ZIM could repurchase as many as 20M shares with less than a single quarter's worth of free cash flow. We hope management will take advantage of weak share pricing to repurchase at least part of the remaining Danaos Corp or Deutsche Bank shares.

I have increased our 'fair value estimate' from $70.00 to $80.00 pre-dividend (or $77.50/sh ex-dividend) on the back of higher earnings from Q3-21 and higher expectations for Q4-21 and Q1-22. The amount of our increase ($10/sh) reflects almost exactly the 'excess earnings' from these three quarters alone versus our previous expectations with no shift to residual values, which leaves significant further upside (i.e. well above $80/sh) on the table if rates into Q2-22 and beyond continue to outperform our current expectations.