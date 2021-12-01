Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) CEO David Gitlin presents at Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference December 1, 2021 11:30 AM ET

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Goris - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Walsh - Credit Suisse

John Walsh

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us again. This is the 9th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. I'm John Walsh, our multi industrial and industrial software analyst. Today is day one of the conference and we are very excited to have Carrier with us today. We have CEO, David Gitlin; CFO, Patrick Goris and Sam Pearlstein, Investor Relations. And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Dave, for some opening remarks.

David Gitlin

Well, good morning, John, thank you so much for having us. Just, before we get into the Q&A, thought we'd give a couple of highlights on color around Q4 and 2022. Sales and orders remain strong. It's too early, of course, to see the impact of Omicron. But we'll have to watch that, the two watch items, we have COVID cases have been increasing in Europe. So we have our eye on that no material impact thus far. But we are watching that and of course, China and the macroeconomic conditions there. But the encouraging news is that we do not have an orders issue. Orders have continued to be robust. And that positions us well for the remainder of the quarter and going into 2022.

We do continue to see input costs, headwinds and factory efficiency issues. And they're really not moderating, still paying a lot for electronics, logistics costs remain high, and it's causing some factory disruptions. But having said that, I'm confident that our team is doing a much better job of offsetting the input costs issues that we see with price. And the team's also being very aggressive on discretionary cost actions. So as we look ahead and will give a lot more color on 2022 early next year. But we go in with a very strong backlog much better than we've seen in prior years. Orders position us for continued growth. And we've been seeing the benefit from the investments that we've been making in growth and the secular trends that we've talked about really position us for strong growth next year.

We do expect price costs to be at least neutral, as Patrick has talked about. And we're taking very aggressive actions now to position ourselves on the price side for next year and discretionary cost items. The secular trends we talked about which we can get into the Q&A, healthy, safe, sustainable, intelligent building Cold Chain Solutions. These are incredibly compelling opportunities. The total addressable market is much bigger than it used to be at Carrier because we think about providing solutions rather than equipment, and/or in addition to providing equipment. And we're very energized by the opportunities ahead of us because of the secular trends and how we're positioned in the middle of them. After market growth continues to be encouraging. We committed to double digit growth this year in the aftermarket, we're going to see that and we're also the playbook is working. And when we think about Chubb, we're coming down the homestretch we are planning to close very early next year, I would say, hopefully, within days or weeks of the January 1, it's not months.

So we're closing very early next year. We're down to a couple of approvals that we still need, and then we'll close early next year. And we've said that next year, as always, we'll be very discipline on capital allocation, $750 million of debt pay down, $1.6 billion a share buyback for next year. And we're increasing our M&A pipeline. We recognize that because of the uncertainty around when we were going to close Chubb and the magnitude of Chubb, it's made folks modeling a little bit more challenging. So just a second of color there, is that when we close Chubb we first of all, our portfolio will have higher growth, higher margin and a more differentiated portfolio.

When we closed Chubb, we will lose about $0.24 of EPS next year, about $0.18 of that is operational, $0.06 related to non cash pension income. And we do plan to offset that entire amount through operational performance and the share repurchase that we've talked about. And with the cash position, we'll have significantly more firepower for additional capital deployment, including M&A to drive a continued more differentiated portfolio and create long-term shareholder value. So John, those are the upfront comments for you and the other listeners and with that, happy to get into any Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

JohnWalsh

Great. Appreciate the comments and thank you for also the modeling update around Chubb. I'm certainly grateful for that. I guess maybe just following up on your opening comments. I mean, you said the order remain robust. Could you maybe break that out? I mean, is there a particular area? Whether it's obviously like commercial was the positive surprise on Q3, is that where you're continuing to see it? Or maybe it's more broad across the entire group any color there.

DavidGitlin

Frankly, John, it's really broad. It's -- when we look across the order trends that we saw in Q3, it's all of those areas has continued into 4Q. So resi has continued to have strong order trends, a lot of continued demand there, like commercial, as you said was -- it's been extremely robust continues to be so, Globally commercial -- large for our commercial HVAC business continued to see robust orders there and same with refrigeration. ETT is strong; container is extremely strong. And then with our fire and security portfolio, a lot of demand there, especially in the fire side of the portfolio.

So it's been pretty broad, demand right now in orders it is not our issue. It's just making sure that we do everything we can to keep up with that demand.

JohnWalsh

And then maybe just taking that thought another layer, I assume that this probably results in record backlog. How should we think about that backlog phasing into 2022 and beyond? I mean, obviously, supply chains will have some impact. But is there any kind of round number or thought that you have around that?

DavidGitlin

Well, let me put it this way is that we are usually not entering the year with the kind of backlog that we have now. So when we look at our booking levels, for 1Q and even into 2Q were much more booked, than we normally would be going into the year. So normally, when we look at the percentage of new orders, we need to drive to hit our thinking about the growth profile we see in the first and second quarter of next year, our booking levels are much higher than historical levels, which give us confidence, certainly in that first half growth profile that we've been modeling internally.

JohnWalsh

Great. And then maybe just thinking about Carrier 700. And, and maybe, at least for us, I just want to make sure we are understanding it right, you laid that out. There were also some offsets from investments, and then there's this kind of 30% leverage that you think the business is entitled to. So as we think about what's left to execute on Carrier 700 do -- is it 30% plus the net drop through, or do you need the Carrier 700 to help get you to that 30% given the inflationary environment we're in? I just want to make sure I understand that correctly.

PatrickGoris

Yes, John, I'll take that question. There's a lot there. So Carrier 700, as you know, has been our cost savings program. It's a net number, meaning the Carrier 700 was meant to include both the impact of our productivity, our cost saving actions as well as the impact of material inflation. And clearly, given what we've seen this year, in terms of input cost inflation, it's been a lot more difficult to achieve our $225 million target we had for $221 million, $225 of savings this year. So we updated you in October. We mentioned that this year, we expect $75 million of savings associated with Carrier 700. And given the sale of Chubb that they've just referred to, obviously we're going to reset Carrier 700 just because that $700 million included some savings associated with Chubb, it does not change our overall focus and the opportunity in terms of cost takeout, we see continued significant opportunities in our material purchases, our factory footprint, logistics and our G&A footprint as well. So there is no change there will update you at Investor Day or whenever we come out with our guidance in February. But our focus on cost takeout does not change.

With respect to the earnings conversion question you asked. Longer term, we see ourselves as a company that should be able to deliver earnings conversion to high 20s close to 30%. With respect to next year, we expect and you'll recall this from our October earnings call we expect another significant year of input cost headwinds and price tailwinds. And as they mentioned, we expect price cost to be neutral at minimum. Obviously, price cost has a significant impact on the reported earnings conversion. Taking that out, we do expect earnings conversion to exceed 30% in 2022. And the reason for that is we expect another significant tailwind from Carrier 700, or the productivity items that we're driving. And so we expect that some of that to fall through the bottom line that will be partially offset by investments. But as I mentioned, absent price cost, which impacts of course reported conversion, we do expect our earnings conversion to exceed 30% in 2022. I hope that kind of provide you some context.

JohnWalsh

That's very helpful. And I would also imagine it's probably a tale of two halves as the pricing actions and then kind of the hedges on some of the higher price steel. So I would expect you're probably exiting the year in a much stronger leverage position than you start the year. Is that fair?

PatrickGoris

Yes, at this point, John, I'm not going to provide quarterly comment on for 2022. I would just say that we're very focused on managing the price cost equation; we target that to be neutral at minimum. At the same time, you heard us talk about a big opportunity we have from a cost side. And we're, of course, very focused on delivering that as well.

JohnWalsh

Great. One of the things that I took away from the Q3 call that I think was definitely underappreciated is really how strong your heat pump business is. So I'd love to get a little bit more perspective on how you expect that business to grow. And I think given the way your portfolio is you have not only a heat pump offering for the US, but also for global, as well. So, if there's any difference in those growth curves, we'd love to understand that as well.

DavidGitlin

Well, a major theme for us, John, is obviously sustainability and electrification is a big piece of that and heat pump is a big piece of that. So it's very much in our wheelhouse in the residential business in the United States. I mentioned on the 3Q call that we did receive an AHR 2022 Innovation Award. And I do think that many do regard our Infinity 24 heat pump with Greenspeed intelligence is really best- in-class. So we are very proud of the heat pump technology we have for the ducted heat pump space in the United States, we've now added Giwee, our acquisition at China+. With that comes the VRF heat pump capability, air to water heat pump segment.

We also talked about accelerating the heat pump adoption and things as an example is we've been working with -- in the United States here the Department of Energy, and we've entered into a residential cold climate heat pump challenge. I actually reviewed it this morning. And we're going to be doing testing in their lab in the National Laboratory for the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge early next year, to really prove out the heat pump capability in some of the colder temperatures. The way the challenge is set up is it's five degrees F. So we're investing a lot in the technology in the residential space, the commercial space globally, it's very much in our wheelhouse. We just introduced a next gen air-cooled, chiller heat pump platform in Europe, and improved GWP by 70% energy efficiency by 30%. We have in Europe; we also have our Riello business, which is a traditional boiler burner business. But we're also because we have this great channel, we're also looking at investing in residential heat pump capabilities to leverage the channel that we have for some of the traditional burner boiler technology in as that continent continues to migrate more towards heat pumps. So we want to play obviously, about 30% of our heating sales in the United States in residential heat pumps. We're seeing it the global phenomenon on our commercial side. And we're also looking to play there on the resi side in Europe as well.

JohnWalsh

And so as this transition happens to heat pumps or electrification of heat, what does that mean from a financial impact to Carrier. Is this at a higher ASP or the margin profiles similar, would just love to get some kind of color because this transition is happening, right?

DavidGitlin

Well, long term, as you look at this trend, it will come, it will provide long term tailwind. So it actually, what we're trying to do is make sure that with our heat pump technology, it's differentiated to the point where it drives higher margins, you actually may end up selling fewer actual physical units, depending on how it all plays out. So we'll have to see what it means, as you know, an apples-to-apple. But what I see is that it will drive early replacement. So that's our goal is that if there's enough incentives to get customers, whether it's on the commercial side, or on the residential side, that if especially in places like Europe and the United States, if people are incentivized to replace a unit to drive more energy efficiency, which drives lower carbon emissions, and you get an earlier replacement than you otherwise would have, it would drive additional sales and margin into the system. And again, we're hoping to drive differentiation. So it's at a better margin point.

JohnWalsh

So just to dig into that a little bit deeper, because I think you hit an important point. HVAC has historically been a replacement driven market. And so I guess are you actually seeing customers replace early? Or are these conversations that you're having with customers where they're saying, hey, we might actually replace this piece of equipment early because of the incentives we're getting from a utility and or a government?

DavidGitlin

No, I think what you're seeing is on the residential side, if someone was going to just replace their air conditioning, and not touch the heating part of their house, because it had more life in it, with the incentive to drive more energy efficiency on the heat pump, they may elect to replace the heating side of the equation earlier than the otherwise would have. And especially because with the heat pump, you're driving that integrated unit between the AC and the heating side, there is a desire and incentive for people to replace the heating earlier than they otherwise would have. And certainly on the commercial side, especially in places like Europe, you are seeing more of a take rate for people to drive an earlier replacement than they otherwise would have.

JohnWalsh

Interesting.

DavidGitlin

I'm sorry.

JohnWalsh

No, go ahead. No, John, I was just going to say that this is why we're so focused and energized by all things sustainability; it's not a trend of the future. It is here. Significant regulatory focus in the United States and in Europe, there's -- when we meet with customers, they not only want to do it for energy efficiency, but they're way out there in traffic with their own ESG goals. And they really are prepared to spend more than they otherwise would have to drive not only the carbon reduction commitments that they've made, but they now want their customers to see that they're driving those kinds of carbon reduction targets. So it really is something that's very encouraging on the regulatory side, but on the customer side as well.

JohnWalsh

And then I guess to build on that you obviously still have a fire and security products business within the portfolio, when a commercial customers looking to upgrade their HVAC system to take advantage of this. Is it pulling through other products within the portfolio as well? Are these viewed as discrete projects, where they're going to focus on their HVAC and what they can do there from an energy perspective, they're not also going to say, hey, while we're doing this, let's look at what we're doing on fire and security.

DavidGitlin

Well, it's traditionally had been a bit distinct, but what's happening now is that as we drive really more sales of a bound, which is really one of our top key focus areas as a company is this platform that we're developing are called Abound. That will be a big pull through for the portfolio, because it really connects the dots between the HVAC side and the fire and security product side of the portfolio. Because once you can install a bound, which really started as our approach to address the healthy trend, as people were focused on IIQ and indoor air quality, we came up with this agnostic platform that you could install without affecting the wiring, all based on sensors, batteries, you could install it and it would give you visibility into the indoor air quality. As you know we have it with the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park. We have it with school systems. We have it with some commercial office buildings, but we're in the first inning on Abound. We're now incorporating sustainability into it. We're going to incorporate other parts of the portfolio like we have a MyWay app that is used for contactless frictionless approach to entering a building when you -- from your garage to your office. That's part of our security portfolio. But now we're incorporating that into Abound as well. So as we think about eco energy incorporated to Abound MyWay incorporate to Abound, that's going to be the connective issue that starts looking at intelligent solutions for the building owners.

JohnWalsh

And that might be a perfect segue into kind of the next question, you've put out this target of having an extra 10,000 applied systems under a service contract, I would think that Abound is part of that equation to do it. But could you also talk about your channel on the commercial side, kind of maybe how much is direct versus independent. And if that impacts the ability to convert to a higher service percentage at all.

DavidGitlin

It does not. I mean, if you think about our commercial HVAC business, outside the United States, we're 100% direct, so no issue there. And then in the US it's a split some through, depending on the city in the United States, some is through our channel, and some is direct, where we go through our channel, it's best- in-class channel. So we're very pleased with our channel partners. And we've had very direct discussions on what we need to do better, what our channel partners need to do better. And that collaboration has resulted in win-wins. And it's really not impacting our ability to provide the aftermarket service agreements that we expect. Many of our peers that have similar kinds of channels have managed over time to provide that service directly, we're doing the same. And if we do it well, it can create a symbiotic relationship where some of our channels partners' end up benefiting where they can do some aspects of the on site service, some of the wrench turning, we provide digital differentiation. So it is not a barrier to us seeing the kind of growth we expect. We've talked this year, about going from 50,000 of our chillers under contract to 60,000, we have more than 300,000, and we'll get more color in February on our approach to connecting these devices.

But we need to go and connect our refrigerated units that are out there, our reefer units, we need to connect our chillers; we need to connect our residential units. And then we need to kind of keep providing differentiated digitally differentiated solutions, and drive towards 100% coverage, we won't get to 100% coverage. But that's the goal that we've set for ourselves internally, and we just got to tenaciously drive to it.

JohnWalsh

Great. And then you mentioned that the differentiator there is really on the technology. How do you think about the make versus buy on that? And obviously, you've already been acquisitive on some of these technologies I think you're describing. But can you take us through that decision process?

DavidGitlin

Sure. It's going to be a mix of everything, as we kind of build out connected devices, as we build out more of these two major platforms we have. Abound for the building space and links for the cold chain space. And we continue to build out those platforms. In some cases, we'll make some of the technologies ourselves, in some cases, we are in partnership with others, in some cases, and it will be a minority investment that will make kind of like a VC type investment. And then in some cases, it will be a full acquisition. So we plan to really have differentiated platforms to do that. We like partnerships with AWS, they've been a great partner of ours on both Abound and links, keeps that going. And then for some of the startups that bring some level of differentiation and agility to the platform, will either by all or perhaps an investment in those companies.

JohnWalsh

Great, and then you talked or you started early in the presentation, talking about an increased total addressable market. I don't know if you have a number to size that now or if that's something we'll get an Analyst Day, but could you kind of talk a little bit more about how much it's expanded?

DavidGitlin

Well, we'll talk more about it, John, in February at the Analyst Day on February 22. But we've already sized the healthy space $10 billion tam there. We know that the sustainability market is orders of magnitude higher than that so we'll try to give some dimensionalization on how we think about the TAM. But what we do know is that if we can get really differentiated platforms, and we can get them in with scale customers and use those platforms, to then develop apps in parallel with them, and then have it pull through solutions for our customers and pull through product, that the market opportunity is significant.

JohnWalsh

And then I guess just given such an increase in tam here with decarb with sustainability, are you seeing any changes on the competitive landscape, either niche players trying to come into the broader market with an offering and/or potential new entrants that might have focused on a particular geographic region trying to expand their base?

DavidGitlin

Yes, look, we look at our traditional OEM competitors, we look at some of the software, and I mean you had mentioned we did some M&A at some of the smaller software companies. So we see some of them coming in. And as I mentioned, we will look at partnering or buying or investing in some of those as well, you have some of the bigger players like the AWSs of the world. And we've taken a very purposeful approach of partnering with them; we announced another further partnership with AWS this morning, we're participating in their Las Vegas Reinvent Conference in a very profound way, which we're very proud to be partner with Andy Jassy and the team out there and Adam. So we're seeing the competitive landscape evolve a little bit. And we'll have to be agile, as we see new folks either come in or play more in the smart building space. But we think that we have some real differentiation between the platform and the apps that we're building out with it, the product portfolio that we bring to the table, where we have very recognized brands and very differentiated technologies, and the ability to marry up the industrial space and the products that cut across the portfolio with some of the software in the digital space, I think really positions Carrier very well in this space.

JohnWalsh

Right. And then I guess, just as we continue to kind of navigate the supply chain issues for everybody. How are you thinking about working capital needs in the next year? I mean do you think you're going to run higher inventory? And then from a CapEx side? How are you thinking about maybe investments in automation or other technologies?

PatrickGoris

Yes, John, I'll take the working capital one; you may recall that about a year ago, we on purpose, built some extra inventory. That helped us out earlier this year; I think it helped us with availability of products. And obviously, we think in some cases, we are performed some of our competitors having the product availability to us. I'd say that inventories have remained higher this year than usual. And there are several reasons for that. One is of course, the higher input costs, but to on purpose, we've been building some safety stock. We expect that to continue into '22. Maybe not as much, but as Dave mentioned, we're still in a challenging supply chain environment. The other reason why inventory is a little bit higher, frankly, is our inability to ship. We may have 99% of the components to ship something we're waiting for that 1% to come in. And so that's impacting our working capital as well. So I'd say next year, I see more of a tailwind from working capital than a headwind. I see that not just on the payable side, but I frankly I see it also on the inventory side. I do expect that our inventories will be a little bit higher than we otherwise would expect by the end of this year. And so I expect that to bleed off a little bit next year. And that'd be more of a tailwind.

On the CapEx side, you mentioned automation that is absolutely something that we're looking at. And so within our factories, that is probably going to be a higher percent of CapEx going towards automation opportunities than some of the other CapEx alternatives that we've seen in the past. And so that's absolutely something that we're focused on.

JohnWalsh

Great and then maybe just sneaking one in here under the wire. As you think about your business and labor. Is labor a governing factor at all for Carrier and then as you think about the end market, is labor a factor on kind of governing growth, as well.

DavidGitlin

Well, our labor challenges have for the most part been isolated to a few sites in the United States. Remember 80% of our people are outside the United States. So the good news is Collierville, Tennessee where we've had an acute labor challenge we're starting to see a little bit of progress there, we're still probably about 100-150 people short of what we would want in that facility. But we've had to get creative, where we're using more part time labor on the factory floor; we've come up with some creative ways of having people use specific hours and doing some pilot lines where people come in at certain hours. And we can do things we've never done before with effectively part time labor on certain lines there. So we are -- labor is a challenge, especially in probably three or four sites in United States. But I will tell you that the biggest challenge that we have in terms of output is not the labor issues, it's generally in some very specific part challenges that we have usually on the electronic side.

John Walsh

Great. Well, I'd like to thank the Carrier team, for being with us today. We hope that everyone stays well and safe. And I look forward to continuing the dialogue next year.

David Gitlin

Thank you, John.

Patrick Goris

Thank you, John.

John Walsh

All right. Thank you, everyone.