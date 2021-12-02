jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a key shareholder in the recent IPO Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), and its investment stake has swelled to several billion dollars. On top of that, the current enthusiasm of investors about EV players, or, more specifically, about EV truck players, bodes well for Ford as long as the company can deliver a compelling F-150 Lightning that resonates with consumers. Ford's shares have, however, run up quite a lot this year already, and with the global chip shortage and a new COVID variant looming, shares may not be a great buy at the recent highs.

Rivian's IPO

Rivian Automotive, Inc. went public on November 10, in one of the largest IPOs in recent years. After selling shares worth around $10 billion, Rivian is currently valued at $100 billion, although it should be noted that its share price fluctuates considerably on a daily basis.

Rivian's IPO was the largest one in the EV space so far, beating Lucid Motors (LCID), which went public through a SPAC earlier this year. Rivian's IPO also was way larger than Tesla's IPO, as Tesla only broke above a $100 billion market capitalization in 2020, while the stock had already traded publicly since 2010.

How Much Rivian Stock Does Ford Own?

Ford Motor Company first invested in Rivian Automotive in 2019, well before RIVN went public. Ford paid $1.2 billion for a 10% stake (102 million shares) in Rivian's equity. Over the years, and especially following the IPO, Ford has generated a very strong return on investment -- the value of the stake is around $10 billion today. The investment has thus risen around eightfold since it was made, which easily beats the performance of Ford's stock in the same time frame. Since 2019, Ford's shares have climbed by around 120% -- which is still pretty compelling, however, considering these pencils out to annual returns of around 30% before dividends. It should, however, be noted that Ford's stock had moved sideways or down for many years before 2019, which is why Ford's shares are up just 100% over the last decade in total.

F's $10 billion stake in Rivian is equal to around 13% of Ford's market capitalization of $77 billion. Ford proper, i.e. Ford without the Rivian stake, is thus currently valued at just $67 billion -- around two-thirds of the market capitalization Rivian trades at. This is, many Ford investors believe, irrational, considering that Ford is an established and profitable automotive player with huge production expertise and a global footprint, while Rivian is a relatively young and still pretty small company that has just begun to deliver its first automobiles. The valuation discrepancy can, of course, be explained by the fact that Rivian is an EV pureplay, and that the market deems those way more valuable than comparable legacy players -- even though Ford and many other legacy players have sold more EVs than the couple hundred R1Ts that Rivian has sold in its existence.

Will Ford Be Impacted By Rivian's IPO?

It is, I believe, likely that Ford will be impacted by Rivian's IPO, in several ways. First, Rivian's IPO has allowed RIVN to boost its cash holdings massively, which will allow the company to grow its business more quickly in the coming years, e.g. by investing in new factories, by boosting R&D spending, and so on. This will, arguably, make Rivian a stronger player in the automobile market -- and since Rivian is a competitor to Ford, this could lead to increased competition in important markets such as electric trucks, where Rivian is the forerunner with its R1T.

More importantly, however, Rivian's IPO could also have a positive impact on Ford, due to two factors. First, the value of Ford's stake in Rivian has become more visible to investors, and Ford now has more possibilities to monetize its Rivian investment if the company wants to do that. From what we know today, Ford does not have any plans to sell its RIVN shares in the foreseeable future, but depending on what the performance of the two stocks looks like in the coming years, it might make sense for Ford to monetize this investment eventually. If, for example, RIVN stock continues to rally while Ford does not see a similar performance, selling shares of RIVN to fund Ford's own EV investments, or to pay for buybacks, could make sense. Prior to Rivian's IPO, selling the investment would have been a more complicated business, thus we can say that the IPO has made the investment both more visible and easier to utilize in case Ford's management decides to monetize it.

Rivian's successful IPO could also positively impact Ford in another way, however. Rivian's high market capitalization shows that the market is highly appreciative of electric vehicle players in general, and, in RIVN's case, of electric pickup truck manufacturers. That, of course, could be a tailwind for Ford in the future, once its F-150 Lightning is being sold. Especially if the model receives good feedback from industry analysts and customers in terms of build quality, performance, and so on, Ford could benefit from an improving image in the eyes of investors -- potentially, some will see it as a viable EV play instead of a purely legacy player, which could translate into a higher valuation. That, in turn, could result in considerable upside potential for Ford's shares.

Ford: Strong Cash Flows And Solid EV Plans, Although There Will Be Production Constraints

Ford has, like most of its peers, seen some issues from the global chip shortage this year. But thanks to high average sales prices that resulted in attractive margins, Ford has nevertheless been quite profitable so far this year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company easily beat estimates on both lines during all three quarters so far this year, and profitability has been pretty solid. Overall, Ford has earned $1.53 per share year-to-date, way more than during all of 2020 (less than $1). Analysts predict that Ford will earn around $1.90 this year, and if F keeps beating estimates, actual results may come in closer to $2 or even above that level. This is, compared to the profits F has generated in recent years, pretty solid. Apart from 2020, when the pandemic had a huge negative impact, Ford earned $1.20 to $1.80 per share during the last couple of years, thus 2021 will likely be pretty strong year by comparison.

Ford has also been able to generate quite attractive cash flows this year:

Source: Ford's 10-Q, highlight from author

With $12.3 billion in cash from operations in nine months, Ford is on track to deliver annual operating cash flows in the $16.5 billion range. When we account for capital expenditures of $6 billion a year ($4.5 billion during the first nine months of 2021), that pencils out to $10+ billion in annual free cash flow. 2020 was an even stronger year in terms of cash flow, but there were significant one-time factors at play, such as a large accounts payable increase.

Those hefty cash flows have allowed Ford to grow its cash position considerably in recent quarters. Ford now has $32 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and with available credit lines, liquidity stands at a pretty huge $47 billion. That will be more than enough to cover any shortfalls in case the chip shortage worsens (which is not expected), or if new COVID measures lead to lower sales in the coming quarters. Ford's large cash pile also allowed the company to reinstate its dividend in October, although at a level that is lower than before the pandemic ($0.10 per share per quarter, versus $0.15 before the crisis). Still, at current prices investors get a yield of a little more than 2%, which is not negligible.

Ford also plans to invest many billions in its EV business and in autonomous driving tech in the coming years, which should, thanks to its large cash position and strong cash flows, not be a problem at all. Overall, Ford plans to invest $30 billion or more in EVs between 2020 and 2025, which does include R&D spending and other non-capex investments, however. Still, that is a pretty large sum of money, and should result in steep growth for Ford's EV business. Analysts from Morgan Stanley believe that Ford will sell 470,000 EVs in 2025 -- which is, for reference, around half of Tesla's EV sales this year. Tesla is valued at more than $1 trillion, however, which shows that Ford's emerging EV business trades at a massive discount compared to Tesla's EV business (which is, I believe, at least partially the result of Tesla trading above fair value -- I do not believe that Ford's EV business should or will trade at a similar valuation). Ford's Mustang Mach E has been a solid success so far, selling about 22,000 vehicles during the first 10 months of the year. This is, however, not a large enough sales number to have a huge impact on Ford's overall results, yet. That will hopefully change with the F-150 Lightning being rolled out early next year -- more than 160,000 pre-orders have been placed already, and more will come when the vehicle is officially rolled out. It looks like Ford will be production-constrained in the first couple of years, however, as Ford plans to produce around 80,000 vehicles a year in the foreseeable future. Ramping up this amount further in the coming years will be a key factor for Ford to scale its EV business, which will be important for its profitability, and which will also be important to make Ford a more viable EV play in the eyes of the market.

Is Ford Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Based on current earnings per share estimates for this year, Ford Motor Company trades for around 10x this year's net profits. This isn't a high valuation, but also not an overly cheap valuation for an automobile company -- most legacy auto players trade at comparably low valuations. Due to the cyclicality and relatively weak margins, a discount to the broad market is warranted.

Profits are forecasted to grow over the coming years, but that is not set in stone yet, as potential risk factors such as an economic slowdown or declining margins for the industry (as average sales prices could come under pressure once inventory and demand normalize) could lead to weaker-than-expected profitability.

Ford will see its EV business experience considerable growth in the coming years, which could translate to a higher valuation, as the market might increasingly see it as a viable EV play, even though it is not a pureplay.

There are thus potential tailwinds and potential headwinds, which is why I am neutral on Ford for now.