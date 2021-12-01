onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

A lot of money was made by those brave enough to ignore the siren calls for bankruptcy of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by investing in the stock when it went below $1 per share. Now even those who got in early and did not have the nerve to average down are showing a profit. But decent managements often surpass the peak pricing of previous cycles and at least account for inflation since that previous peak. This company has grown tremendously while creating a midstream company and is far larger and more profitable than the company that went public above $60 per share. So on a statistical basis, the party about the stock price rally is not over by a longshot.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 30, 2021

It has been a very long ways down for the stock since the stock went public. That is not all that unusual as managements generally go public when they believe that they can get a good price for the stock sold. As the chart above demonstrates, this management clearly received a good price for the stock sold. It was the new shareholders who decided to hold long term that have been waiting for a payoff of the original price ever since. Now market conditions appear to favor that long awaited payoffs. All the rest of us who averaged down may be in for an ever bigger payoff.

Back in 2018, there were a lot of bankruptcy predictions for a fair number of natural gas producers. A few actually fulfilled those dire forecasts. But as the bankruptcy calls grew louder, a strange thing happened, natural gas prices began bailing out the industry for the first time in a very long time even though there was a very warm winter.

Now it is clear to many that a recovery is underway. But the time to consider the purchase was back in 2018 when all those articles were forecasting a bankrupt industry. One of the things about the stock market is that so many are not interested in the "merchandise" until the merchandise has moved up in price considerably. Antero Resources is a case in point. The stock was a "horrible buy" below $1 but is now quite a bargain near $20. Some of these boosters have been repeating this logic for decades even though as Warren Buffett has hinted that the logic is on the thin side.

Source: Antero Resources Corporate Presentation November 15, 2021.

Admittedly, management was unconventional during the industry downturn. So there were several reasons for investors to be scared. However, one reason was definitely not the debt load. This management has steadily, through the years, raised the debt rating ever since the company went public. Now there was a time a few years back when the debt was on credit watch for a potential downgrade. But that downgrade never happened.

The company avoided the "junk C grade ratings" where bankruptcies tended to happen. Now the company has the balance sheet in far more conventional shape. That conventional shape is likely to continue into the future which will make it easier on the investment community to evaluate the financial strength of the company.

One of the keys to the idea that the company was getting through the downturn was that financial strength rating. This company was in speculative territory for its debt ratings ever since it went public. But never was there ever a threat of bankruptcy that caused the debt to be downgraded accordingly. That disjoint between the sentiment of Mr. Market and the debt market should have clued in an investor that this risky investment might have been worth looking into.

This fiscal year has been one positive earnings surprise after another. That may make some comparisons challenging. On the other hand, the capacity of North America to export has been increasing over time and is likely to continue to increase. Even after the recent declines of prices, those world prices are still far better than North American prices. So in the long run, North American prices are likely to join the world prices as exports decrease excess supplies.

When bond prices followed the market sentiment, this management simply repurchased the bonds through open market transactions at a discount to par value for the benefit of shareholders. The remaining outstanding bonds were tendered.

Source: Antero Resources November 15, 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The result is the above very favorable debt structure. Management now has time to plan the future debt plans without the worries of near term maturities. Clearly the amount on the bank line can be easily handled from current cash flow.

The key lesson from all of this is that ratios and pricing conditions are very intimidating at market bottoms. The market usually has a lot of articles and analysis of "more of the same". So when the natural gas price was trending down, there were a fair number of analysts insisting that the downtrend meant more of the same. Probably the most optimistic analyst saw natural gas maybe getting to $2.50 on a good day. Clearly that was nothing close to the recovery we are now enjoying and such conservative analysis at market bottoms is the norm.

Source: Antero Resources November 15, 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The breakeven point for Antero is the result of several key products rather than just dry natural gas. As a result, the natural gas breakeven point is a moving target that is not easily "nailed down". One clue is that the price differential for the other prices shown above has probably pushed the amount needed for natural gas sales to low levels that the market never dreamed possible.

Source: Antero Resources November 15, 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The strong commodity pricing plus the drive by management to receive better pricing than was available regionally has led to a cash flow bonanza. The previous debt level targets became obsolete overnight as commodity prices soared. What is shown above as a conservative plan was unthinkably optimistic even in 2019 before the coronavirus challenges became apparent.

Now there is another La Nina forecast. Typically La Nina weather is forecast to be typically mild. But the blocking patterns that allow the cold polar vortex to drift South is what gives La Nina its colder than average reputation. But as last year demonstrated, that very profitable event happens in the short term.

Right now the market is spooked by a mild winter. But anyone who has followed La Nina's knows that the forecast is typically mild with a chance of a blocking pattern like one that occurred last year. The freeze last year sent natural gas prices spiraling far beyond what anyone would have projected. Many companies raked in cash flows at a rate seldom seen in the industry.

So investors can expect some hand wringing over a mild winter because polar vortex air drifting South is very unpredictable. Such an event is also very profitable for a nimble management like this one. Even if the winter remains mild because no blocking pattern develops, the natural gas supply remains tight. Furthermore La Nina winters are often followed by hot summers. So the overall outlook for natural gas has to be pretty good and fairly unpredictable at the same time.

At some point the industry will respond to the strong commodity prices. The rising ability to export natural gas and related products should "put a floor" on any downward pricing pressure. In fact, the ability to export to a world market that tends to be far stronger than the North American market could be a game changer for the industry.

In the meantime, expect the typical low visibility that marks this industry to continue. Future forecasts can change very fast in this industry. The latest coronavirus worries should pass. We now have a lot of tools to "handle whatever comes down the pike". So management forecasts longer than about six months have to be taken with a wide expectation of possible outcomes. However, everything currently points to the recovery continuing for sometime. That is very good for investors in natural gas companies.