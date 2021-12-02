Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) owns two of the most popular hemp extracts in the market and is launching a significant number of products. In my view, with more partnerships and perhaps more acquisition of brands, YCBD could be worth $10. Yes, there are some regulatory risks from new legislation in the CBD market. However, I believe that the upside potential is more significant than the downside risk. I will be buying shares at the current market price of $1-$1.75.

Popular Cannabidiol Brands such as cbdMD and Paw CBD, And Beneficial Market Estimates

cbdMD Inc. owns cbdMD and Paw CBD, two of the most recognized names in the cannabis industry in the United States:

The company claims to be producing and distributing the purest hemp extract with CBD, CBG, and CBN without tetrahydrocannabinol. cbdMD is also known for adding terpenes to maintain the perfect balance of health and wellness, and for not using unwanted ingredients. With these special characteristics, the company appears to be one of the first hemp extract vendors by share of voice by reach:

Besides, YCBD has the largest social media reach of all CBD competitors. In my view, if management continues to be that successful all over the internet, revenue would most likely keep going north. Notice that the company’s eCommerce numbers in 2020 were already quite beneficial:

With the previous information, in my view, it makes sense that investment analysts have high expectations. Market estimates include sales growth of 9%-18% in 2021 and 2022. Besides, the company would report profitable FCF from 2022:

Source: Market Estimates

Under The Base Case Scenario, YCBD Would Design New Products, Which Would Imply A Valuation Of $3.5

In the base case scenario, YCBD would launch new products within the company’s existing product categories. Besides, the company will most likely offer new innovative ways to provide CBD.

Notice that management is issuing new patents thanks to the company’s research and development activities. More patents will most likely lead to new products and revenue growth:

To that end, we are devoting resources to ongoing research and development processes with the goal of expanding our product offerings to meet these expanding consumer demands. Source: 10-K Source: 10-K

The company announced several products in 2020 and 2021, and I would expect more products soon. The CBD lidocaine products were recently launched, and will most likely offer revenue growth soon. Besides, I am also optimistic about the water-soluble products launched in 2021. There is more. If authorities all over the world approve CBD as a dietary ingredient, YCBD will be able to increase its product lines. As a result, I would expect revenue to grow north:

There are currently several pieces of Federal legislation that would help clear the way for CBD to become an approved dietary ingredient by the FDA through amendment of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) or the alternative rulemaking process available to the FDA, however, it is uncertain if any of this legislation will be considered prior to the end of the term of the current Administration in January 2021. Source: 10-K

With most competitors reporting a WACC between 5%-12%, I feel comfortable with a WACC of 11%. I expect investors to use a large discount because the company is somewhat small:

The CBD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 to 2028, so I used sales growth of about 21%:

The global CBD market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028. Source: Cannabidiol Market Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2028 (grandviewresearch.com)

Besides, according to experts in the cannabis sector, profit margins tend to be close to 32%. So, I would be using a long-term CFO margin around 14%-32%:

Profit margins for infused products and concentrates companies in the cannabis sector typically hover around 32%, according to data in the 2016 Marijuana Business Factbook. Source: Chart of the Week: Profit Margins for Infused Products Can Be Sky High (mjbizdaily.com)

Putting everything together, I used a capital expenditures/sales ratio of 5%, which results in a free cash flow of $5-$80 million. The discounted FCF would grow from $2.5 million in 2023 to more than $25 million in 2030:

The company’s key public competitors include Charlotte’s Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI). They trade at 50x-70x EBITDA, which, I don’t believe, is fully justified. I believe that the valuations will most likely trend lower in 2031. With this in mind, I used an exit multiple of 7x for YCBD:

Our competitors of CBD-based products include a combination of public and private companies including, but not limited to Charlotte’s Web, CV Science, Green Roads, Medterra, CBDistillery, and Select/ Social CBD, and in the digital space include Lazarus Naturals. Source: 10-k

With The Acquisition Of New Brands, In The Best Case Scenario, YCBD Could Be Worth $10 Per Share

The company intends to acquire new additional brands, and sign new joint ventures. With goodwill equal to $55 million, YCBD clearly has sufficient expertise in the M&A markets to acquire targets. The synergies generated by the new acquisitions will most likely generate FCF in the coming years.

I have high expectations about the intangible assets acquired from 2018 to 2020. They represent new brands and know-how that could generate significant sales growth once the company makes sufficient marketing efforts. We are talking about more than $20 million from acquired targets, which is not a small amount:

In my view, new partnerships with professional athletes and other organizations would also be a fantastic sales driver. Note the company’s agreements with two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson, Life Time and Bellator, a subsidiary of CBS Viacom, Inc.:

Source: 10-K

Under the best-case scenario, I used a WACC of 10%, sales growth of 25%, and CFO margin of 35%. The discounted FCF would increase from $2.5 million in 2023 to more than $55 million in 2031. The sum of free cash flows from 2021 to 2031 would stand at close to $255:

The numbers reported in this case scenario are a bit better than that in the previous case scenario, so I believe that the exit multiple may be higher. I used an exit multiple of 9.5x. With a discounted terminal 2031 FCF close to $55 million, the implied price would be equal to $10.

The Worst-Case Scenario Would Imply A Valuation Of $0.7

In the worst-case scenario that I can imagine, the company may find some kind of problem with its third-party testing procedures. If the incoming cannabinoid ingredients are not successfully verified by independent accredited third-party laboratories, quality may not be as expected. As a result, the company’s brand may lose its reputation, which may lead to a decrease in the free cash flow expectations:

Any intentional or unintentional failure of any of these parties to perform the functions for which we have engaged them would adversely impact the quality of our products and could result in delays in meeting consumer demand or a decline in our sales. Source: 10-k

There is another clear risk. There is currently ample public support for favorable legislative actions supporting the cannabis industry. However, in the future, negative publicity about the industry could slow the legislative process. In that case scenario, I would be expecting an abrupt decline in revenue.

In the worst-case scenario, I used a WACC of 20%, sales growth of 17%, and a CFO margin of close to 22.5%. The discounted free cash flow would increase from $2 million in 2023 to close to $10 million in 2031. Finally, the sum would be close to $60 million:

Solid Financial Situation

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported $19 million in cash with $1 million in investments in securities. Thus, I believe that YCBD has sufficient cash in hand to develop new products, and perhaps acquire new companies:

The company’s total liabilities are not that significant. Take into account that YCBD’s asset/liability ratio stands at 4x. I don’t expect investors to be worried about the company’s contractual obligations:

Conclusion

YCBD does not only operate in the CBD market, which delivers double-digit sales growth. The company appears to be more popular than other brands, and management is delivering new products every year. In my view, under the best-case scenario, with sufficient acquisition of new brands, YCBD could be worth $10. The downside risks don’t seem more significant than the upside potential. In the worst-case scenario, I expect a valuation of $0.7. In any case, the company trades at $1.25-$2.5, so I will be buying shares.