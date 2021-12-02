David Ryder/Getty Images News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has seen some turbulence again, making an update on my dated investment thesis very necessary. After all, my last take on Boeing was back in May 2020, when the pandemic was still in full swing as I concluded that the situation was still highly uncertain. While the situation has stabilized, and so have the shares, I am still far from upbeat here.

A Review

To understand where Boeing was coming from, we have to go back a long way, as it is not just the pandemic which impacted and impacts the investment thesis. In the years 2013-2016, shares traded at relatively non-demanding valuations in a $100-$150 range.

Pressure from shareholders and a greater focus on "shareholder value" triggered a boom (with shares hitting a high of $400 in 2019). Still, as +$300 stock early in 2020, the stock fell below the $100 mark in March as the pandemic created a perfect storm while Boeing entered this storm in a position of weakness given its large 737 MAX challenges as well as the fact that the company had taken on quite some net debt in the years ahead to please investors.

In May 2020, the company posted first quarter sales which fell 26% to $16.9 billion, entirely due to declining sales of commercial airplanes. Moreover, it should be understood that these sales declines came after full year sales in 2019 were already down 24%. Weakness was driven by a huge fall in commercial deliveries on the back of the 737 MAX issues and the pandemic, as the defense, space & security business held up quite nicely. The backlog fell $25 billion but still came in at a respectable $438 billion.

The company posted a quarterly operating loss of $1.4 billion, and worse, an adjusted operating loss of $1.8 billion. While the company halted dividends and share repurchases, it still posted a negative $4.7 billion free cash flow number for the quarter. While the company ended the quarter with $15 billion in cash, the net debt load rose quickly to $23 billion and change.

With no quick way out, as notably international travel was hit hard by the pandemic, I had concerns about airlines investing into new planes or even replace older planes. As there was more than $80 billion in inventory on the balance sheet, I had fears on this as well, as besides the losses and the reported net debt load, the company had another $20 billion in pension and related healthcare liabilities as well.

With no EBITDA reported at the time and the outlook being highly uncertain, all options were on the table, including dilutive equity raises or government aid.

With shares trading at $140 in May 2020, investors were betting on the peak of the pandemic being behind us, as well as hoping for a solution for the 737 MAX certification issues, as well as being upbeat on some kind of government support or backdrop. This made me quite downbeat on the capitalism, as Boeing and management have been a bad citizen in this economic system by being quite ignorant as it focused on shareholders, at a time when real safety issues were emerging already.

Situation Stabilizes

Since the worst of the pandemic, shares saw a quick recovery as shares ended the year around the $200 mark, to trade at $250 in spring of this year, before gradually retreating again to $200 at the moment of writing.

Fast forwarding to early 2021, the company posted the 2020 results which were not pretty of course. Full year sales fell another 24% to $58.2 billion, with fourth quarter revenues down 15% to $15.3 billion, as these numbers are not as bad as perhaps feared.

The company posted a full year net loss just shy of $12 billion, with adjusted losses (typically less bad than GAAP numbers) in this case being even worse at a $14.2 billion loss. This was triggered by a $6.5 billion pre-tax charge related to the 777 program. Full year operating cash outflows of more than $18 billion and the backlog shrinking to $363 billion are not encouraging signs either. The only good news was that the 737 MAX returned to service.

The company has really built a war chest, ending the year with over $25 billion in cash and equivalents, however, adjusted for debt, the net debt load has spiked to $38 billion!

The company ended the year with a share count of 575 million, up 10 million in the year before, which indicates some dilution at these lower levels, but nothing too severe. Trading at $200, this works down to a $115 billion valuation, equity valuation that is. This, of course, excludes the rapidly increasing net debt load, after the company traditionally operated with a net cash position.

With the US and other parts of the globe hoping that 2021 could become a better year, on the back of vaccines, that has not materialized to the extent as originally hoped. First quarter sales in 2021 fell another 10% to $15.2 billion, albeit that adjusted loss of $353 million narrowed significantly, all while net debt rose further to more than $41 billion.

Second quarter sales offered a glimpse of hope with sales up 44% (after a very easy comparable, of course) yet revenues of $17.0 billion improved on a sequential basis as well. Moreover, a core operating profit of $755 million was posted, the first profit in quite a while. Despite these encouraging trends, net debt rose further to $42 billion and change.

In September, Boeing closed a key contract with the US Department of Defense, continuing assuring of the C-17 Globemaster under a ten-year contract which could be worth as much as nearly $24 billion over this period of time! That is key, as the non-commercial aviation business has been an important contributor during this period of turmoil.

Third quarter results were a mixed bag as well, and while revenues were up 8% on an annual basis, they only came in at $15.3 billion while a minimal quarterly core profit of $59 million was reported. Ironically, the defense, space and security business was a bit softer this quarter. Moreover, dilution continues at low share price levels as the share count of 587 million is up another 12 million shares from the start of the year. This continued dilution is manageable but very painful with buyback programs executed at a $300-$400 per share valuation.

What Now?

Investors should not be confused about the chances of the stock here. With 587 million shares trading at $200 and factoring in a $42 billion net debt load, the company currently supports a $160 billion enterprise valuation. For example, early in 2019, when the company posted record 2018 results, the 577 million shares represented a $230 billion valuation at $400 per share, as the enterprise value stood at $235 billion. The point is clear, with the enterprise value being 32% less than the peak, even as shares are cut in half.

That reduction in the enterprise valuation looks relatively modest as air travel has quite some challenges, of course, driven by the immediate impact of the pandemic, yet furthermore, other costs related to safety as well within Boeing. Another key long-term risk is the greater focus on ESG as this might disrupt the business as well.