Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Umer Raffat

Hi, guys. Thanks so much for joining us. Pleasure to have the CEO of Bausch Health, Joe Papa has joined us. My colleague, Eric and I will both tag team on a bunch of topic we want to go through. But before we do Joe, let me turn it over to you first for what's on top of your mind in terms of priorities and we'll jump right in.

Joe Papa

Sure. First of all, it's a pleasure to be here today. I have a chance to connect and talk to you about the business we're really excited, especially right now. We've come off a good third quarter with very strong cash flow in terms of what we've been able to do, which obviously helps us to move forward on our strategic priorities and what we're trying to do strategically, it’s separate Bausch Health and it's three separate companies, the IPO of the Solta business, which we are planning for December, January, market conditions permitting, of course. And then follow that within there within 30 days for Bausch & Lomb to separate that and do an IPO of Bausch & Lomb up to 20% of Bausch & Lomb. And we expect that to be resend within 30 days of the Solta. And then obviously, we believe, we'll be able to create three great companies, which will each have businesses that we believe can do very well. And especially, the Bausch & Lomb business will be a pure play Eye Health company. So that's really the exciting part that we see right now from making great progress. All the activities are coming together, looking forward to being able to execute on that market conditions permitting within the next 30 to 60 days.

Umer Raffat

That's exactly right, sounds good. So I guess, Joe, maybe just to kick things off the first real question is, obviously, the timing of your spins was contingent on -- was continuing on market condition. I'm not even talking about any one specific spin. In general, would you say the market conditions right now are favorable or not?

Joe Papa

Well, then where you're probably as good if not better judge than I on market conditions right now. It's a little turbulent as you know, and adjustments in the market occurring over the last few days. But importantly, we at Bausch Health are prepared to go forward. I remind you that as of October 1, 2021, we were ready to go forward with the separation of the companies, we clearly had a view as to what needed to happen in terms of being internally ready for that. But we've slated the time period that we've talked about for December 2021, January, 2022 for Solta. We're moving quick very well there in terms of the process of going into the IPO. And then we'll be ready for the Bausch & Lomb within 30 days. But in terms of market conditions, it's a little turbulent right now, but you can't predict that. But certainly, our expectation is, if not before the end of this year, certainly starting in January conditions will be such that we'll be able to move forward with them. Obviously, no one knows the answer to that question, definitively.

Umer Raffat

Sound’s good. Joe, how are you thinking about debt maturities for 2025 and how they're being allocated?

Joe Papa

Yes. Well, first and foremost, we -- once again, our goal is to create three great companies and our view on the Solta, what we'll do with Solta IPO is, we'll raise capital once we with the IPO that will be used to pay down the debt of Bausch Pharma. And the thing that we raised in the IPO will go towards that. So in same comment on B&L, we will raise that capital for the B&L IPO, we'll do up to 20% of B&L in terms of the IPO, we'll utilize that to pay down debt. B&L also will raise its own debt. And that debt that we raised up to 2.5 times leverage will also be used to pay down the debt of Bausch Pharma. So collectively, we'll raise a significant amount of value to pay down that debt we'll probably deal with the nearest maturities first, at least that's historically how we've looked at it. I probably won't make any specific comments about which debt, but we'll certainly look at trying to do that as we think about paying down the debt of Bausch Pharma and how it respond to the overall debt allocation of Bausch Pharma.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Joe Papa

Clearly, maybe say one specific point, because I think it's probably important. Solta, obviously, would be a very clean business in terms of having significant growth. Very little – maybe up to one time to debt, but that certainly nothing in the near term right now. And being out, we expect we'll be an investment-grade company. At least that's what we're targeting at this point. Obviously, we'll see what the conditions are, how people look at the business, but we think there'll be very clean assets, both of them. And certainly, they'll be separated from some of the – what I call it maybe the historic or legacy legal issues and other issues that were part of the previous valuation for company and certainly be announced we think we'll be a very clean asset as we think about with an investment-grade rating going forward.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So Joe, if B&L is a $1 billion in EBITDA, times let's say a 2.5 and leverage, that would mean $2.5 billion of 2025 majority's will get taken down, give or take. And we don't know which one, but we know that 2025 with a lot of majority. So a good fraction of 2025, we'll be the first ones to be taken care of, but when did that issuance happened?

Joe Papa

Yes, I'm not going to – I don't want a specific comment on the B&L EBITDA. As you know, we're going in the middle of an IPO. So I can't make any specific comments on that. But I understand the math you did, relative to what we will address, obviously, we'll take a look at those 2025 debt maturities, certainly upfront, but just to remind you we'll use the proceeds, they both IPO as well as that debt raise for being out.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Got it. All right. And then as we think about, let's say if the pharmaco ever has a debt servicing problem, for whatever reason in an extreme scenario, how should we think about backstops? Is the aesthetics business, the only backstop, or could a corporate veil be pierced for B&L to be able to help that as well?

Joe Papa

Sure. So it's absolutely a good question. First and foremost, I want to say that as we view this, we're going to create three companies. So once the IPO is occur, there'll be three separate entities that are out there to be clear as you appropriately pointed out, we'll IPO 20% to 30% of the Solta business or this medical aesthetics business. Once we do that Bausch Pharma, the remaining company will own 70% to 80% remaining. So that to your point there, that is correct. How Bausch Pharma would choose to utilize that asset. I probably don't want to make any specific comments at this time, but it clearly will be an asset on the books of Bausch Pharma. The remaining companies, certainly we expect that not to happen, that we don't expect there to be an adverse situation on the Bausch Pharma debt. Importantly, because we are a Canadian company whenever we do the full separation of Bausch & Lomb, or the full spin of Bausch & Lomb from Bausch Health that we'll need to get both court approval. Certainly, because we're trying to make this a tax-free transaction, but it also, obviously, we have to have shareholder approval. Obviously, we have board approval. So we believe we will have all the appropriate documentation and steps upfront to ensure that we're doing it in a way that is good for all the shareholders of all three companies.

Umer Raffat

Got it. But so do we clear, is the backstop option would it exist for the pharmaco or no?

Joe Papa

So I want to be very clear. We do not expect that Bausch & Lomb, for example, or Solta will have specific liabilities associated with the Bausch Pharma. We think that that will be something that Bausch & Lomb and Solta will be very clean assets with. Obviously, I said Bausch & Lomb investment grade that will separate from the legacy legal issues and liabilities associated with the value information that we obviously cleaned up the majority of those legal issues and debt issues, but obviously, we believe that we'll be very clean assets, both Bausch & Lomb and Solta that's the way we're viewing it right now. I obviously understand you're perhaps maybe speculating. I don't think I really want to speculate about anything specific on a backstop that we do think that we'll put all three businesses in a great situation. I have to continue to grow and be successful.

Umer Raffat

Right, Joe, I'll tell you the reason I'm asking and sort of zooming in on this, as you can imagine, the remain goes going to have something north of $2 billion EBITDA and perhaps $1 billion or less in sort of free cash flow ability, which theoretically could potentially just be also facts in free cash flow. And I guess, how do you think about that concept that, remain those cash flows versus that facts and cash flows? Like how should we think about balancing those two? And as you can imagine, I'm thinking post 2028 the XIFAXAN cash flow may not exist?

Joe Papa

Well, I think first and foremost, the couple of things on that point. Number one, XIFAXAN is a very important product it’s absolutely correct. We believe that XIFAXAN is going to continue to grow. So as you know, between now and 2028, it will continue to grow. You probably saw the latest prescription data. Latest prescription data shows XIFAXAN ends up somewhere in the 5% to 6% versus a year ago. Add to that another, we can debate exact percentages, but another 2% or 3% in terms of pricing. We think it's got a very sustainable what I'd call high-single-digit type growth on XIFAXAN between now and the 2028 timeframe.

Having said that though beyond that, we've also seen some really nice growth with products like our TRULANCE or RELISTOR plan view the entire TRx portfolio has done very well. I think in the last quarter, my recollection is we talked about TRULANCE, it was up 24% growth on a TRx basis. So how we've been able to grow and take share in RELISTOR, TRULANCE, obviously XIFAXAN is important as well. That's probably the first point is that we expect significant growth between now and 2028.

Second point though, is that as you know, we have made some investments in the R&D programs for XIFAXAN specifically. We've got a number of what are referred to as novel formulations everything from some sickle cell disease to the RED-C reduction of cirrhosis symptoms, CBO, we got a number of different type programs underway for XIFAXAN, and that we think could take it into new indications, new formulations that can help to mitigate some of the decline that could potentially occur in 2028.

So I think it's really that balanced approach that we're on how we're approaching it. That is important. The other thing that we're investing in to be clear is what we referred to as new products within the dermatology business while the Durham business has been struggled, to be honest, because of some of the challenges in the reimbursement, we are looking at a next generation product, which is a triple product for the treatment of acne. We think that that will get some footing and allow us to launch that product and looking what I refer to as our dermatology.com business, where we can in the world of dermatology utilize that dermatology.com name that we own to doing other cash pay business, other businesses that will help us grow our dermatology.

But importantly, our Durham business has really been focused on what I refer to as a profitability to ensure that we can grow the EBITDA there to ensure that we are successful in paying down debt in the near term while we clearly look to grow our portfolio internally. And I do expect once we separate into three companies, that Bausch Pharma will also look at opportunities to do things in the both on transaction side, very similar to what we did with TRULANCE.

Umer Raffat

Sure. Would you agree XIFAXAN’s free cash flow is 70% plus? Cash flow value…

Joe Papa

I will agree that the cash flows of XIFAXAN is very strong. We haven't really shared any specific numbers. So I'm probably not going to give a specific comment on 70%, but you're 100%, right. It is a very strong cash flow really, as a result of what the team's done in order to grow. It's the growth that's really been driving that cash flow. And as we continue to grow it, we think it will continue to grow as a cash flow.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Joe, the next one I want to touch up on this. This might sound like a longer question, but you'll see what I'm trying to get at. So the company right now trades something about somewhere between eight and nine times not accounting for liabilities, that's the overall company, which has different businesses inside, obviously. I think most of the generally agree pharma was on the lower side of that. So perhaps some number between seven and eight times, maybe closer to seven times, but not, but either way, that's kind of how the market's currently valuing the company EBITDA. Then I asked myself, okay, well, remain cool. How much EBITDA would it have? I don't know, $2 billion and $2.5 billion EBITDA something like that, somewhere between $2 billion and $2.5 billion. And the amount of debt it would have to have sort of net of the leverage targets you've laid out for the other two businesses. It would probably need to put another sort of $16 billion or so EBITDA. So it sounds like the debt to EBITDA the remainder might approach seven-ish times. And I guess what I'm really getting at is how do I reconcile that market's valuing the pharma part of the business that closer to seven times perhaps, and then the amount going on -- the amount of debt going on to the pharma businesses closer to seven times, like how do we reconcile those two in terms of like a standalone publicly traded company on the remain co…

Joe Papa

Yeah, sure. It's a great question. And the way I'd probably start that conversation is that first and foremost, we think that the debt leverage on the remaining Bausch Pharma company will be somewhere in that 6.5 to 6.7 times. That's what we are targeting just as a simple concept, as we think about where we start. Our view on that leverage is that we're going to be able to pay that leverage down very quickly. What we've said publicly on this question is that even once we separate the businesses and the Bausch Pharma remaining business, we think in pay down somewhere around one half turns into every two years or 0.75 turns a year, approximately given just general approximations right now. So why I do take the comment that you, 6.5 to 6.7 is the initial leverage. Our expectation is because it's a very profitable business of Bausch Pharma business, because it will not have a significant CapEx requirement. It will pay down a significant amount of the debt very quickly.

We certainly believe that 0.75 turns approximately per year will allow it to very quickly delever as a company. And also while doing that still provides some cash for investment in the R&D side, and even potentially some bolt-on transactions. So our view of it is that yes, Bausch Pharma will come out with 6.5 to 6.7 times leverage, but it will be able to rapidly delever the business. As I said, somewhere in that approximation of 0.75 turns per year is what we calculated that.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Joe, what's the cash flow -- free cash flow of the business right now. Is it around $1.5 billion?

Joe Papa

Yes, that is correct.

Umer Raffat

Guess I'm just trying to think about the 0.75. You said a 0.75 turn deleveraging -- 0.75 on a $2.25 billion EBITDA of the remain -- would imply $1.5 billion in free cash flow or $1.5 billion in annual deleveraging, but $1.5 billion is sort of the free cash flow, the whole company, I guess. How should we reconcile those?

Joe Papa

Yes. So a couple of things to think about first and foremost when we do the transactions that I talked about the IPO of Solta, the IPO of Bausch & Lomb, the debt rates of Bausch & Lomb that debt reduction will occur, that will significantly reduce some of the interest payment as a company number. Number two for us when we separate the B&L portion of the Solta portion from Bausch Pharma, it will significantly reduce the CapEx required in the Bausch Pharma remaining business. So both of those would be advantageous for how we will pay down debt and our ability to pay down ballpark that 0.75 turns per year. At least that's the way we're thinking about and have thought about historically as we've gone through the math on this question.

Umer Raffat

I see. Okay. And Joe dis-synergies, are you -- where are you guys on the latest thoughts on that? I remember the number was like around $150 million when the initial idea was split into two? Any changes to that, or is it in that same ballpark?

Joe Papa

No, your recollection is absolutely correct. What you're remembering is absolutely correct is that we would separate the Bausch & Lomb from the Bausch Pharma remaining company. Bausch & Lomb would have ballpark to $90 million of this energy. The Bausch Pharma would have ballpark $60 million of dis-synergies. The only thing I'm going to add to that, just to be fair and balanced is that Solta itself would also have some dis-synergies ballpark part of -- to someone that $30 million, $35 million of dis-synergy. However, what do we get from doing that, we get the unlocking the value of the B&L business. You're better at this than I am, but the peer companies at B&L, trade somewhere in the EBITDA multiples somewhere in that 20 times, 22 times, 25 times, 30 times and same comment for the Solta business. So we unlocked the value creation for our shareholders by going forward with these three great companies, is how we're viewing it. But your recollection is absolutely correct on those dis-synergy numbers.

Umer Raffat

Okay. So I guess it's $200 million probably the right number then across three.

Joe Papa

Well, I go a little less than that, but…

Umer Raffat

Okay. Not some dramatic, but ballpark. Okay. Got it. Okay. Makes sense. And let me see if I missed something here. I want to come back to Granite Trust, but let me turn it over to my colleague, Eric for a second on just to go through a few products very specifically.

Eric Musonza

Yeah. So on the product side, you've mentioned XIFAXAN growth, we're just curious how you factorizing that as a ramp over the next coming years and late decade as well, and just timing on new trials and when you expect readouts on those?

Joe Papa

Sure. Happy to do that. So I think first and foremost, I'll start with where we are today. Because I think it's just an important metric in terms of what's happening. What we see today in the latest quarter, for example, XIFAXAN was up 6% from prescription versus a year ago. Importantly, there was a couple of different metrics within there that are, I want to dissect it a little further down. If you look at what we were doing on the IBS-D, the IBS-D was actually well, let me do the last 10 weeks gives you a better indication. Last 10 weeks, IBS-D was up about 12%. So clearly the IBS-D business is back, what that means is that we know one segment of business, the long-term cure is not growing as quickly. I think the long-term cure business is up about 3%. What happened there?

What happened is the population of patients in nursing homes came down as a result of COVID not surprising expected. And what we're now seeing is it starting to increase the population in nursing. And when that happens, we expect, as XIFAXAN go back to the type of growth we saw pre-COVID, which was -- what I would probably characterize as mid to higher single-digit growth rates for prescriptions. On top of that, our expectations is that there will be some pricing we'll get somewhere around 3%, 4% net pricing ballpark, it's going to vary year by year, of course, but something in that 3%, 4% ranges our expectations and that we think is a good way to think about XIFAXAN both historically, and as how we're thinking about XIFAXAN going into the mid to longer term future, as we think about XIFAXAN as a product is probably the best way to characterize it.

Beyond that you asked about the clinical trials. And as I said, we're really excited about each of those -- we have the RED-C trial kicking off this year. So we're we got sites up and talking to those sites -- getting them through the IRB process, et cetera, for a Phase 3 trial for -- that's going to be the formulation of what we referred to as the SSD formulation. And that is for the reduction of cirrhosis signs and symptoms. And our logic is, if we do that, we'll move XIFAXAN from a product that's used for hepatic encephalopathy secondary, and to potentially putting us in a situation where we can prevent the hepatic encephalopathy.

We also got a combination product that we're working with XIFAXAN with a mucolytic with Cedars-Sinai. We think that's a really interesting way to increase the efficacy of the Rifaximin molecule, because what happens in some patients is they have a very thick mucosal barrier that's blocking access to the microbes by breaking down, or getting a mucolytic to break down that barrier. We think we can improve the efficacy of XIFAXAN. Obviously, we got some data on that more to come there and we expect to start a Phase 2 trial on that in 2022.

And then the opportunity for sickle cell we've already have some initial data on that. They've got the Phase 1b/2a trial expected still this year. So that obviously will give us, we think some additional data on that. We'll get 2023 timing for readout on that sickle cell. So a lot of things happening, there are a lot of moving pieces, but importantly things where we think we can significantly benefit patients, which will give us the long-term value creation for Rifaximin.

Eric Musonza

All right. And on another product that you were talking about earlier on TRULANCE, how do you see that market evolving over time? Do you see it getting bigger and what kind of life cycle management do you have in mind?

Joe Papa

Yes. So TRULANCE, as we think, it’s been an outstanding success, it was a perfect fit for the Salix business. Just to give you some indication of the last quarter. But I think it's predictive of what we're seeing in the marketplace. TRULANCE grew by 24% versus a year ago. The market grew approximately 4%. So clearly, TRULANCE is picking up share in that market. We're not close yet to the market leader. We've got a long way to go. There'll be that to be clear that we have gained significant share since we picked this product up to about two years ago now. So we're excited about what it means for the future.

Do we believe there's more shared gains certainly with TRULANCE? The answer is absolutely yes, we still see significant share gain opportunities. And beyond that, we did picked up another product in addition to TRULANCE when we acquired the synergy assets, that product plecanatide is also part of our thinking on what we can do for our – I referred to a next-generation or an improvement on the current molecule. We still have some work to do there to determine if that makes sense, but we do think there's opportunities there as well within the portfolio as how and where we could take the plecanatide type box go.

Eric Musonza

Got it. And just last one on key launches for the upcoming businesses?

Joe Papa

So let me try to break it down and start with the B&L business. The obviously ones that we're most excited about is we have a daily SiHy INFUSE with we call it infused in the United States. We think it's a significant improvement, got a very unique positioning because we know unfortunately patients who use daily SiHy still have problems with contact lens dryness. What we did with INFUSE is we put it together with electrolytes, osmoprotectant, and at least the feedback we've received from patients is that 90 plus percent of them think that the INFUSE product helps reduce contact lens dryness. So we think that's an exciting positioning opportunity beyond that within B&L. Now, what we've chosen specifically to do over the last three years is really focus our efforts on the faster growing segments of B&L.

I'm somewhat limited because we're in an IPO process of coming too much about this, but we clearly believe that we're going after a faster growing segments of the eye health business. I remind you that we have the -- an integrated eye health business, probably the most integrated eye health business to be clear because of the fact that we have the prescription business, the surgical business, the contact lens business, and the consumer general business, all allowing us to have what we think is most integrated. And we've got plans for launches in each of those.

And on the consumer side, we've got next generation LUMIFY formulations. So that's clearly on the surgical side, we've got plans to launch a 3D microscope. We've got plans to launch the improvements in premium IOLs. So a lot of different things we've got planned for what we're looking at on the P&L side of the business. Also on being eye pharma there, I remind you, we just got the results back on the second Phase 3 trial of our NOV03 product. We've showed very significant p-values on both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. That to us is a very nice opportunity. I remind you, RESTASIS is a plus $1 billion product, and we've got a product that has signs and symptoms. It's got the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, which is about 86% of the overall dry eye disease.

So we think there's a real nice opportunity for us there. Once we get a final approval, obviously, pending a final approval by the FDA, but we were excited about what that. The other thing I think we know about the NOV03 that works fast. You probably know that the RESTASIS products take several months to work. Ours will work very quickly. We have data as early as 15 days. So it gives us reasons to be very optimistic about the future there, we also just last month got as IPO approved that we are -- we think we're going to be a very important partner of choice for many companies in the eye health space as we go forward with be announced. So some exciting times for us on the B&L side.

And of course, Solta doing very well with its programs. Now you've seen very nice growth there. We're wanting a new clear, brilliant. So a lot of different launch activities because we've invested in R&D. We invested in CapEx over the last several years as we've been Bausch Health, but getting ready for this day when we can actually IPO both Solta and the B&L business.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Maybe let me just switch gears for a quick second then, and Joe can you remind us about key liabilities or the key buckets of liabilities we should think about?

Joe Papa

The majority of the liabilities we've cleaned up that were I call it past valiant liabilities or legacy liabilities. I remind you, there was Allergan litigation. There was class action stock drop litigation where we settled with the class, a number of these litigations we've previously cleaned up. There was a sale of litigation over the last five years. I think the summation of that, as I think we've said publicly, we paid down about $2.5 billion of legacy legal issues, and we've got those behind us which means that going forward both the Bausch and Lomb business, Solta business, and the Bausch Pharma business has remarkably less issues than we had going back maybe three, four or five years ago. So we still have some issues. We still are part of a – a very small part of a generic litigation. But we have a very small generic business. So we don't expect that to be a significant issue, but we certainly have that as a liability going forward. But once again, that's as it would play to generics business as you know we've got a very small generic business.

Umer Raffat

So, okay. So with Allergan litigation, class action, sales like those three are completely done, nothing pending from there?

Joe Papa

Well, to be fair, there is an -- there are opt-out cases. I think there's about let's say something around 20 times -- 20 opt-out that are part of that. But we settled the class, which was the majority of the issue to be clear. Yes. And the opt-outs and the stock drops, I think ballpark there's something called approximately '20 in our K or Q -- I don't recall the exact number, but we've settled with the class, which was the majority at that. We settled the class for $1.2 billion as a reminder.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So, okay, and sales and Allergan litigation definitely done though.

Joe Papa

Done yes.

Umer Raffat

Okay. But beyond these opt-out cases from the stock drop case, you have a small part of generic price fixing, and then obviously, it's granted trust tax liability potentially.

Joe Papa

Correct.

Umer Raffat

Are those the main ones or is there any other one?

Joe Papa

Well, first of all, I'd say I remind everybody to look in our Q, because they're all exactly laid out there, but those are the -- my recollection of the major issues that.

Umer Raffat

But like the ones that you get most pinged about for discussions on. Okay. And then I guess from – do you have a sense from sort of your counsel on, are we closer than not on generic price fixing? Or is this going to take quite some time because it looks like it's far away any global settlement and stuff not on the table anytime soon.

Joe Papa

Yes. I think that that's a fair characterization. And once again, I remind you that we have a very, very small TRX business versus the other players that are in that space.

Umer Raffat

Make sense. On the Granite Trust tax issues, I guess what was the big gain from in 2017? It was one of the best years.

Joe Papa

So what – let me back up and we'll try to get it. I'm not an accountant, but I'll get tried to give him my view what happened and why we feel that this is a zero liability to us as a company. As you know, in 2015, 2016, the market value, the overall market value of the company dropped precipitously. That resulted in us having impairments in the business. And I absolutely refer you back to our filings because it's very well laid out there. But when we had those impairments, we were – we recognize them by liquidating the business. So it realized a loss. And then what we were able to do with that loss, it think about where the ownership of the individual intellectual property was. And we were able to marry those two together in terms of how we thought about the business going forward. Once again, I want to say, I am not an accountant probably would refer you to our filings because it has a much more tax accountants to reading than I could ever do for you.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Sorry, Joe, if I missed it, what was the big gain from?

Joe Papa

So what we were able to do is offset that as we thought about the, the opportunity for where we own the intellectual property of our businesses and offset some of that with the loss we had. In other words, we're -- where we are looking at, where we owned our intellectual property and how we looked at that going forward. There were things that we can offset with the because the IRS rules of course, allow you to go back three years on how you look at gains and losses. I really refer you back to the filing for this part of the best way. It's probably the best laid out there in the filings.

Umer Raffat

Right. Right. So, Joe, I'll tell you – let me say it to the way I kind of understood it. And the way I understood it was in 2017, there was a big gain, which you guys offset by a loss, but the loss technically was not in 2017. The loss was in 2014, but since you could do a three-year look back, the 2014 loss was recognized in 2017. And then that's where the additional – so that's one issue, the 2014 loss in 2017. And I think the other issue was around whether at 69% of ownership by the sub should count as 100% or not. Am I on the right path there?

Joe Papa

Yes. You're on the right path. You have a three-year look back. You're absolutely correct. The only thing I would say on this question, because I think it's important to say is that we believe that the Granite Trust transaction, it fits very squarely within the IRS code. And there's well established precedent on that, but I don't disagree with the way you characterize that. We did do a taxable liquidation of a subsidiary that that was owned 69% by one of its subsidiaries, the 31% by another, which we think fits exactly within the 70 years that are precedent transactions of the Granite Trust. But once again, I'd refer you back to our file filing. So I think that's probably the best way to get a better understanding.

Umer Raffat

Is this is a multi-year litigation process to get to a resolution on this?

Joe Papa

Yes. I probably don't want to give a specific timing. It's certainly not within the next several months. It's going to take some time just based on how we'll interact with the IRS on it. But I don't want to put a specific time period on it. I think it depends on the, for the future discussions we'll have with the IRS. But once again, as we look at it, we think there's a zero liability at this time based on we've got the opinions from auditors and opinions from legal advisors on this question.

Umer Raffat

Got it. My last one that Joe, just talking about on my end, if investors have any questions, please email me, now I can read the chat, but if you have any questions, email me. My last one is really around the audit adjustments for 2015, 2016 in Germany, Australia doesn't look like their material, but I guess my question was, if there are -- to the extent, there are any audit adjustments, could they impact timing a spin? Or is this too inconsequential to be of any relevance?

Joe Papa

Yes, the well, first and foremost, the specific one you're asking about, we do not view that as a material issue and do not expect it to impact our timing on this. We think the good news is that the things that we are doing to prepare for the spin are well in place. We've been working on this now, the better part of two, three years, as we thought about getting the pipeline ready for B&L, investing behind businesses that had higher growth opportunities in the B&L business, getting the Solta of business up, running, change of leadership and got that moving in a way that we were delighted to see that company and our growth rate of plus 30% of the revenue side. So all the things that we've been doing over the last two to three years have positioned us very well to move forward with the separation and obviously, we believe once we separate these three businesses there will be an opportunity for shareholder appreciation as the market reflects what we believe are three great businesses going forward.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Very cool. Joe, anything you think we missed in this discussion? Anything you would've liked to flag, which hasn't come up?

Joe Papa

Well, I think you asked it, but I'm most, most excited about really the pipeline of our products, whether it be the next generation Rifaximin. I think that's certainly a big opportunity as well as what we can do with the TRULANCE and also the RELISTOR products. I think the B&L site really we're looking at there is not only a chance to introduce new products, which we have talked about the NOV03 the XIPERE, but importantly, we're going after markets that are growing faster than the overall eye health market, which we think that's an important consideration. And I think I've said it in the past, but I'll say it again. I think that's where we will get the significant upside opportunities as we go into the market.

And I can't comment specifically about any numbers yet because we're in the middle of the IPO, but I think it's the upside opportunity of these new products that we think is most exciting. And importantly, within B&L, having an integrated platform where we have the search bill, we have the consumer, we have contact lenses. We have a prescription business makes us a competitor in the space. I can go after a much larger total addressable market. That's what we think gives us a competitive advantage for B&L. And I've said it before, but I'll say that's certainly something that we get really excited about when we talked about the overall opportunity in front of us. But that's all things we've previously talked about.

Umer Raffat

Outstanding. Joe. Thank you as always, great to have you. I don't know if we'll get the host you – I don't know if I'll get the host you again. But thank you again for everything.

Joe Papa

Thank you very much. It’s pleasure to have a chance to talk to you today. Thank you everyone for joining us.

Umer Raffat

Absolutely, Joe. Take care.

