The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) provides exposure to stocks that are expected to have lower volatility relative to the broader market. The idea here is likely compelling to risk-averse investors or those seeking to take a defensive approach to equities. There is also some favorable academic research that shows the minimum-volatility factor has historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index over long periods. That said, we highlight what has been a disappointing recent performance with USMV not only significantly lagging broad-market indexes but also failing to provide meaningful downside protection during periods of extreme volatility. Our data shows that the fund has missed the mark on its intended purpose, which highlights the value of more complete diversification in other strategies.

What is the USMV ETF?

There is empirical evidence that shows low-volatility stocks, which are those that have less price variability on average compared to the entire market tend to deliver excess returns. This is a dynamic known as the "low-volatility anomaly" because it's counterintuitive to the widely-held assumption that returns are proportional to risk, as higher risk opportunities should be compensated with higher return potential.

One explanation is that investors tend to gravitate towards higher risk stocks that end up driving up the valuations in that segment leaving the "low-beta" stocks underappreciated which provide higher risk-adjusted returns. Indeed, with factor data going back to 1990 through early 2021, the S&P Minimum Volatility Index has nearly matched the performance of the underlying S&P 500.

The USMV ETF technically tracks the "MSCI USA Minimum Volatility USD Index" which is different from the S&P version but follows the same quantitative principles. According to the index methodology focusing on large- and mid-cap companies, the holdings include stocks with the lowest absolute volatility while also including some factor constraints like the company's financial leverage. Securities are weighted by market capitalization with a 1.5% cap rebalanced semi-annually.

The current fund portfolio features 172 stocks, notably with a reported beta of 0.78 with an interpretation that the fund should be just 78% as volatile as the broader market. Going through the holdings, the top investments include the well-recognized and otherwise high-quality blue-chip type of companies. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with a 1.9% weighting is the top holding, followed by Accenture plc (ACN), and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) at 1.7% each. It's important to note that the strategy has exposure to most sectors while technology representing 21% of the fund is consistent with the importance of the tech in the overall market. On that point, we note that some sectors are "underweighted" relative to an index like the S&P 500, considering both materials and energy together represent less than 2% of the fund.

Disappointing Performance

The fund manager makes a point of highlighting that the USMV ETF has historically declined less than the market during downturns with exposure to U.S. stocks with potentially less risk. While this may be true, the actual performance leaves a lot to be desired. For example, in Q1 2020 during the depths of the pandemic when the S&P 500 suffered a drawdown of 33.72%, USMV declined by 33.1% over the same period to the low in late March. So while it did technically decline by less than the market, the 62 basis points hardly provided solace.

This year the largest selloff in the S&P 500 came between September and early October when the S&P 500 fell by about 5.4%. In this case, USMV actually faced higher volatility declining by 6.4%. Again, the point here is that the fund has failed to provide the downside protection suggested by the low-volatility strategy.

All this could be overlooked if the fund was generating an impressive return or was seen adding value to a portfolio. Here we highlight what has been a significant underperformance over the past year, particularly coming off the 2020 pandemic lows. Year to date, USMV has returned 13% compared to a 23% gain in the SPY. Over the past 3 years, USMV returned 41.4% lagged the 72.3% gain in SPY.

Why Has USMV Underperformed?

What we are observing is a systematic strategy underperformance. This has nothing to do with the portfolio manager or iShares but simply reflects the unique market environment that has skewed traditional volatility metrics. Consider that when entering the selloff in 2020, stocks that may have been screened as low-risk based on quantitative measures stood no match to the unique pandemic disruptions. Fast forward, the stocks that ended up outperforming emerging out of the pandemic, like high-growth tech would not have been considered low volatility. Similarly, the worst-performing sectors of 2020 like high energy and materials names have been big winners this year and are missing from the fund.

The conclusion we draw is that a low-volatility strategy is not a good replacement for more complete diversification. Beyond the S&P 500, a larger index like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) which tracks over 4,000 U.S. stocks ends up being more balanced in different market environments and can work better as a core portfolio holding in our opinion.

The Takeaway

The allure of a low-volatility and low-risk fund that provides competitive equity returns to the broader market is compelling. Unfortunately, USMV and the min-volatility strategy have fallen victim to changing market dynamics that may end up re-writing the books regarding the perceived "low-volatility anomaly."

The problem we see with USMV today is that it may be unintentionally marketing a false sense of safety to investors based on a strategy that may now have a systematic weakness. USMV may end up outperforming going forward or through any specific time frame. That said, we still believe an effort at more complete portfolio diversification with a broad-market equity fund and exposure to bonds is the best strategy for the long run.