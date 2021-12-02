Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images News

Overview

Recently, Polestar filed the highly anticipated proxy statement stating its intention to go public via a business combination with Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI). As predicted in our previous article, GGPI and Polestar is a transaction that investors should invest in given the potential for an initial spike and as a long-term hold.

The proxy statement allows a first look at pertinent information regarding the financial and strategic viability of Polestar. Under the terms of the transaction, Polestar is valued at an impressive $20B in enterprise value, the highest valuation for a SPAC in connection with the Gores Group, raising over $995M of cash to be added to Polestar’s resources to execute its future business plans.

Source: Polestar investors’ presentation

In our previous article, we alluded to the possibility of the Sponsor receiving disproportionate compensation. Not surprisingly, the GGPI Sponsor retains 0.9% of a $20B company for an initial $20,000 investment in founder shares and $18M invested in warrants. While the Sponsor incentive is lucrative, Gores Group has a track record of successful SPAC transactions and engagement of the Sponsor beyond the IPO process (see previous article and article on GSEV for analysis on past deals completed by Gores Group).

The composition of the board of directors of the post-combination entity remains to be announced; however, the choice of Thomas Ingenlath (previously Senior Vice President of Design at Volvo Cars) underscores the importance of the element of design to Polestar and cements the continued partnership with Volvo.

The remainder of the article will review Polestar’s fundamentals and highlight some of Polestar’s key strategic points of differentiation that sets it apart from its current EV competitors.

Fundamentals

Polestar is attractively valued when compared to rival EV players in the market. Some highlights are:

Stage of Operations: Polestar expects to deliver 20,000 units for 2021, far more advanced than operations of Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN).

Facilities: Polestar is uniquely positioned to access the production facilities of Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Geely (OTCPK:GELYF), allowing it to quickly ramp up production to 750,000 units per annum (compared to >1,000,000 at Tesla (TSLA), 53,000 at Lucid and 150,000 of Rivian).

Technology: Polestar has the benefit of accessing the technology, experience and infrastructure of Volvo and Geely. This should allow the company to avoid the production and quality control issues that plagued Tesla during its early production ramp-up stage.

Table 1: Competitor Analysis

Polestar Tesla Lucid Rivian Production Facilities Currently operating in 1 production facility in Chengdu and 1 facility owned by Geely and operated by Volvo Access to combined production capacity of 750,000 units per annum1 6 primary manufacturing facilities Current installed capacity of >1,000,000 units6 2 production facilities in NYC and Chicago $350 million of planned capex investment from future periods into 2021-23 to increase capacity to 53,000 units per annum4 1 production facility in Normal, Illinois Capacity of 150,000 units per annum4 Volume 29,000 units in estimated sales for 2021 290,000 units in estimated sales for 20251 Produced 624,582 vehicles and delivered 627,572 vehicles through the third quarter of 2021 Expected to grow 50% average annual growth2 >17,000 reservations received as of November 2021 135,000 units in estimated sales for 20254 To fill preorder backlog of approximately 55,400 R1 vehicles by the end of 20234 Revenue Estimate (billions) 3.21 482 24 Nil4 Equity Valuation as of Nov 30, 2021 (billions) 28 1,145 87.2 120 Multiple 8.9x 23.9x 43x N/A Profit Margin 5% 24% N/A N/A Range 335 miles5 412 miles (Model S)4 517+ miles (projected)4 300 miles (projected)4

1. Source: 2022 estimate Polestar Investors’ Presentation

2. Source: Annualized Q3 results

3. Source: 2022 estimate July 2021 investor’s presentation

4. Source: Lucid Investors’ Presentation

5. Source: Polestar

6. Source: Tesla 10-K

Strategy

Since the Polestar 1 was launched in 2019, the company has successfully sold 10,000 cars in 2020 and is estimated to reach 290,000 deliveries in 2025. Company management is confident in the trajectory due to the ability to leverage the infrastructure and experience of Volvo and Geely.

The key factor that led to Polestar’s rapid establishment in the market is its relationship with Volvo and Geely. In the proxy statement, it is noted that Polestar has “agreements with Volvo Cars cover[ing] research and development services and intellectual property licenses, purchasing, manufacturing engineering and logistics engineering and manufacturing with respect to the Polestar 1, Polestar 2 and Polestar 3”, as well as “design services agreement with Volvo Cars with respect to Polestar 4 and Polestar 5.”

Unlike most other electric vehicle companies that need to expend capital and time to construct facilities, Polestar has access to six existing factories, providing the company with the flexibility to scale according to demand and avoid the production problems common to startups.

Source: Polestar Investor Presentation

Further, given that both Volvo and Geely are well established vehicle manufacturers, Polestar can better navigate logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing pitfalls. Lastly, the combined research and development efforts of Polestar, Volvo, and Geely could result in greater innovation and technological advancement given the diversity of products and geographical footprint.

In comparison, Tesla had a slow ramp-up and a bumpy history of missed production and delivery guidance as the company faced issues during planned production capacity expansions.

Table 2: History of Tesla Deliveries

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Deliveries 25,000 56,768 50,580 76,230 103,184 245,506 367,656 499,647

Source: 10-K filings

Risks

Dependence on Volvo and Geely: Polestar’s strategy is promising in the short run given its ability to enter the market at full speed propelled by the Volvo and Geely ecosystem. However, the dependence on external parties for purchasing, manufacturing, engineering, and even design comes with long-term tradeoffs. This raises questions regarding the ability of Polestar as a standalone business.

Investors are not only investing in Polestar, but rather should consider the quality and capabilities of Volvo and Geely. The interdependence between the companies is convoluted and investors have less transparency into the financial and operational health of Volvo (a private company) and Geely (a foreign listed company). Any unforeseen challenges at Volvo and Geely will have cascading effects for Polestar. Further, Polestar has less control over cost as many of its agreements are structured as a percentage of Volvo/Geely cost plus an arm’s length markup.

Competition from Tesla: Tesla currently dominates the EV market. Tesla also has strategic advantages that will allow it to maintain its position at the forefront. For example, its supercharger network enables a seamless experience for Tesla drivers through the built-in Tesla trip planner; whereas Polestar’s requires users to locate partnered stations through an app.

Overvaluation of EV companies: Although it is clear that Polestar is valued at an extremely favorable price compared to its EV competitors, overall the EV market is overheated.

Bottom Line

Polestar is an attractive stock at its current valuation as compared to its competitors. The company has a promising strategic proposition of leveraging the existing infrastructure and tested manufacturing capabilities of Volvo and Geely in order to allow a rapid scale up. In the short run, we foresee an increase in share price from investor interest and continued returns through the early product expansion and growth stage. Over the long run, investors should be wary of risks related to the company’s dependence on external providers, competition from Tesla, and the potential decline in the valuation of the overall EV space.