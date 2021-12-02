MikeMareen/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I published an article about AT&T (T), which is interesting for its high dividend yield. Another company that is interesting due to a similar high dividend yield is Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). The problem remains that I am not allowed to purchase MMP as my broker in Germany doesn’t allow for me to purchase any “limited partnership” due to the higher risks associated with these types of businesses (the potential of losing more money than the original amount). And although I can’t purchase any shares, I still can look at the company to provide an update and discuss if it would have been a good investment.

In the following article, I will look at the last quarterly results, and then I will focus on the bigger picture. We will focus on the dividend, the balance sheet, realistic growth rates, and finally, we will calculate an intrinsic value.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the third quarter results, Magellan Midstream Partners could not only beat expectations for revenue (by $9.7 million) as well as for earnings per share (by $0.09 in the case of GAAP earnings). The company also raised guidance for fiscal 2021: net income per unit is now expected to be $4.43 compared to a consensus of $4.23 and free cash flow is projected to be $1.29 billion for the full-year 2021 (or $384 million after dividend distributions).

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Magellan Midstream Partners generated $639.1 million in revenue, and compared to a total revenue of $576.4 million in the same quarter last year, this is an increase of 10.9% year-over-year. Operating profit also increased from $259.7 million in Q3/20 to $277.7 million in Q3/21 – resulting in 6.9% year-over-year growth. And finally, diluted net income per share increased by 14.9% from $0.94 in the same quarter last year to $1.08.

Dividend

In case of Magellan Midstream Partners, the dividend is an important aspect in the decision whether to buy the stock or not and therefore we must pay close attention to the dividend. In October 2021, the company announced it will increase the quarterly dividend from $1.0275 to $1.0375. And while this is only an increase of 1%, it is still a good sign that investors can expect growing dividends in the years to come and Magellan Midstream Partners is continuing its streak of 20 years of increasing dividends and while dividends grew with a CAGR of 4.89% in the last five years, MMP increased the dividend 690% since the IPO in 2001.

(Source: MMP Investor Overview)

The current quarterly dividend is resulting in an annual dividend of $4.15, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 8.73% right now. When looking at the trailing twelve months results ($4.11 in earnings per share), we get a payout ratio above 100%, which can’t be sustainable for any business. However, when using the guidance for fiscal 2021 ($4.43), we get a payout ratio of 93.7%, which is acceptable for a master limited partnership.

(Source: MMP Investor Overview)

Aside from the focus on the dividend, Magellan Midstream Partners is also focusing on share buybacks in the recent past. Between 2011 and 2018, the number of outstanding shares increased slightly from 226 million to 229 million, but in the recent past, MMP reduced the number of outstanding shares to 218.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Especially in the last quarter, Magellan Midstream Partners spent a lot of money on share buybacks - $390.7 million for which it repurchased about 8.1 million of its common units.

And together with the increased dividend, MMP also announced additional funds for share repurchases:

The partnership’s board of directors has also approved a $750 million increase in Magellan’s authorized equity repurchase program, to a total of $1.5 billion, and extended the program through 2024.

Considering the high amounts MMP is spending on dividends and share repurchases, we also must take a closer look on the financial health of the business and the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

As Magellan Midstream Partners is not only paying out a huge part of its generated free cash flow but will also use a lot of cash for share buybacks in the foreseeable future, we must take a closer look at the balance sheet and the financial health of Magellan Midstream Partners. On September 30, 2021, Magellan Midstream Partners had $5,103 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. Compared to a total partner’s capital of $1,914 million, this leads to a D/E ratio of 2.67, which is a much higher D/E ratio than I like to see. Additionally, we can compare the total debt to operating income Magellan Midstream Partners could generate in the last four quarters ($925 million) and it would take about 5.5 years to repay the outstanding debt, which is a rather long time. With these amounts of debt and metrics, we don’t have to fear bankruptcy – but it is also a balance sheet to which we should pay close attention.

When looking at the asset side, the biggest part of Magellan Midstream Partners’ assets are property, plant, and equipment ($5,932 million) and goodwill is only $50.1 million, which is good. But Magellan Midstream Partners also has only $12.6 million in cash and cash equivalents – a rather low amount that is putting question marks behind liquidity. Similar to the debt levels, I don’t expect troubles right away, but we should pay close attention to the balance sheet.

Growth

By nature, Magellan Midstream Partners is the kind of business we are expecting slow growth rates from as most companies from the energy sector are not really showing high growth rates. We are also expecting stability and consistency from utility companies as the demand for energy (electricity, oil, or gas) is rather stable, and while MMP is delivering on aspects like stability and consistency, it is also growing at much higher rates than we might expect.

Since the IPO, earnings per share grew with a CAGR of 11.34% and we can see that the 10-year EPS CAGR fluctuated above 10% during the last decade. At this point, MMP is presenting itself not as a low-growing utility company, but rather a high-growth company.

(Source: Author’s work)

And while we could make the argument that Magellan Midstream Partners can grow at a high pace, we also must acknowledge that the business was rather stagnating in the last few years. When looking at the 5-year CAGR, we see only 0.17% annual growth and we must consider the possibility of MMP growing at a rather low pace. But as we will see in the following section, MMP does not have to grow at a high pace in order to be fairly valued right now.

(Source: MMP Investor Overview)

And although we have to consider the possibility of lower growth rates in the years to come, we must point out the high historical return on invested capital of more than 16% for Magellan Midstream Partners, which is not best-in-class, but also a rather high RoIC in absolute numbers.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already mentioned above that Magellan Midstream Partners does not have to grow at a high pace in order to be fairly valued. And when looking at some simple valuation metrics, we also get glimpses of MMP’s “cheap valuation”. Right now, Magellan Midstream Partners is trading for a price-earnings ratio of 11.27, which is one of the lowest ratios of the last decade and clearly below the 10-year average of 18.23. And when looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, Magellan Midstream Partners is trading only for 10.86 times free cash flow, which is clearly below the 10-year average of 29.57.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the P/E as well as P/FCF ratio, Magellan seems to be extremely cheap. Not only is Magellan Midstream Partners trading for one of the lowest valuation multiples in the last 10 years, a valuation multiple in the low-double-digits seems extremely cheap for a business that could grow with a solid pace in the last decade (see section above).

Aside from these simple valuation multiples, we can also calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis. For such a calculation, we need to make several assumptions. In the last two decades, MMP could grow in the high-single-digits or even low-double-digits, but let’s be very pessimistic and assume only 0% growth for the years to come. As a basis for our calculation, we can take management’s own guidance for fiscal 2021 ($1.29 billion in free cash flow). When using these assumptions as well as 218 million outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $59.17.

And while zero growth for the foreseeable future seems to be too pessimistic, the free cash flow of $1.29 billion might be exceptionally high and not a good basis for our calculation. In the last four quarters, the free cash flow was $957 million and, in fiscal 2020, free cash flow was $668 million – and this was already one of the highest amounts in the last few years. The reason for this high free cash flow can be found in the low capital expenditures in the last few quarters. In the last four quarters, MMP spent only $189 million, which is the lowest amount in the last 10 years. But the average capital expenditures in the last five years were $634 million and we must assume that Magellan Midstream Partners will have similar high capital expenditures again as we are dealing with a capital-intensive business.

However, MMP seems to be undervalued nevertheless – even when taking much lower free cash flow amounts as a basis. When taking the free cash flow of 2020 (which was only $668 million), MMP must grow 4% annually on average in order to be fairly valued right now – and considering past growth rates, this seems realistic and achievable.

Conclusion

In my opinion, MMP is a very good pick for long-term investors that are focused on passive income. Its almost 9% dividend yield seems very attractive – especially in this low-yield environment we are currently in. And although we should not expect high dividend increases in the years to come, we can assume that MMP will increase the dividend in the years to come and continue its 20-year streak of rising dividends. Of course, we should pay very close attention to the balance sheet and the high debt levels, which are anything but great and could be a problem for Magellan Midstream Partners in the years to come.