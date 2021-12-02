Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference December 1, 2021 5:10 PM ET

Robert Joseph Smith - Senior Vice president, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer Rare Disease

Chris Stevo – Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Jessica Hui - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

00:03 Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. It’s a pleasure to have Pfizer management join us. There's a lot to talk about, but at the outset, I do want to say that when we were first scheduling this event, there's a lot of interest at Pfizer at the time and this was – we're doing this in – during the summer and there was a lot of interest at Pfizer at the time to talk about, some of the innovation areas that aren't getting necessarily much much street focus, which included obviously an emerging gene therapy pipeline and one of the goals as far as I have [Indiscernible] first setting it up was to have Bob Smith who's – who could really take us through the gene therapy business in a lot of detail. But of course, we couldn't have predicted that three days before. This fireside chat, there would obviously be a new and crazy variance. So in light of that, we're going to start off with a few varying questions, but that's okay. But let me first turn it over to Chris, who's the new head of Investor Relations and also an all-time friend from my side who never gave us a hard time, because nobody ever does.

Chris Stevo

01:09 Well, I feel your pain. So thank you for the kind of introduction to both of us, and I just want say very briefly during this talk, we're going to be making forward looking statements and if you have any questions about the forward looking statements, which we make undertake no obligation to update. You can see our SEC filings under forms 10-Q and 10-K for more details. Thank you.

Q - Umer Raffat

01:35 Outstanding. Well, maybe just to kick things off, Chris. I guess the first and the most obvious question a lot of investors are focused on is when will we get the antibody tighter full reduction data for the Pfizer vaccine, the existing vaccine versus Omicron variant?

Chris Stevo

01:56 Yeah. So we will have that within the next couple of weeks and then we will have a better sense of whether the vaccine seemed to preserve their fee or not. I think also in the last few days, you might have seen some media from some countries which suggest that in some of their datasets, again, real world evidence, not one laboratory test, not clinical data, but suggests that the existing vaccines to retain their vaccines versus the Omicron variant.

Umer Raffat

02:26 Got it. Is that is that Pfizer's expectation that the vaccine should retain efficacy at least first three or so months, booster?

Chris Stevo

02:34 That's entirely possible and we're, but, you know, to be perfectly honest, we just don't know. So that's why we've always been committed to having new variant of concerned vaccines available as we did get for Beta, as we get for Delta. Again, those turned out not not to be necessary, but we thought it was very important as part of our commitment to society and we have those variant versions ready to go with need to be, so that's exactly what we're doing here as well. So we have the DNA template for the vaccine, and we started, start the process to produce it and again, as we said before, our expectation is running new variant and in less than a hundred days, based on immunogenicity not vaccine efficacy, but based on immunogenicity that we can have it ready for EUA filing within one hundred days.

Umer Raffat

03:23 Got it, sir.

Jonathan Miller

03:24 That assumes that the accelerated approval pathway is ready and intact, and the FDA is accepting correlate protection based on immunogenicity. Do you have an expectation of when that pathway will be little more firmed up?

Chris Stevo

03:40 No. Not, not precisely, but again, you know, we develop this, this pathway – informal pathway. I don't wanna use the word pathway, I would say “pathway” in consultation with regulatory forwarding, so we're pretty comfortable this still be an acceptable paradigm to them.

Umer Raffat

03:59 Got it. By the way, Chris, just going back to something you said, emerging reports suggesting vaccines retain efficacy where you're referring to efficacy on cash equivalent or efficacy on COVID hospitalizations?

Chris Stevo

04:11 More so for hospitalizations and severe disease, but also the decent extent from catching the Omicron variant, but again, this is still early days just based on real world evidence.

Umer Raffat

04:26 Got it. Okay. Excellent. Jessica, any Jessica, Jon, anything else on COVID vaccine? I just wanna be respectful of the fact that there was only so much we could ask some on the COVID vaccine side?

Jonathan Miller

04:40 No. We've got Bob here. I think we should talk about gene therapy as much as we can. I think obviously, there's an infinite number of questions about COVID situation currently [Indiscernible].

Umer Raffat

04:51 They can do a full webinar, in fact Chris, maybe we should do a full webinar, but I will come back to you on that on the on the covid side, but I want to be respectful of sort of the mandate you guys said out so, we will switch to sort of gene therapy specifically from here.

Chris Stevo

05:03 We'll consider that, but you were, one of your team will need to wear [Indiscernible] while doing the web – webinar. Sorry, sorry for that Umer.

Umer Raffat

05:12 That sounds good. Yes. No. No. Likewise. Okay. Excellent. So, maybe at a high level Bob, first turning to you, could you lay out for a sort of the top priorities for you from the gene therapy business unit at Pfizer. What's on top of your mind that's we are thinking about twenty twenty two and twenty twenty three?

Robert Joseph Smith

05:30 Sure. We may happy to and thanks for your interest and learning more about our gene therapy business. And you just give me a little bit of a background. We started investing in the space in twenty fourteen with the view that we were looking for areas of potential scientific disruption that go beyond or at that time, three core scientific platforms at small molecules, biologics and vaccines and we did a pretty thorough strategic assessment and landed on the area of in common in AAV gene therapy as an area that would fit well with our rare disease franchise or existing businesses with leading positions in Hemophilia as an example. So one of the objectives of our investment plan in this area was to follow a three pronged approach of build internal capabilities, complemented with selected acquisitions and an extensive network of partnerships with both leading academic centers and leading biotech stay in the space.

06:28 We've also made significant investments in building out an end to end capability from early vector biology, preclinical research – preclinical translation research, clinical development, manufacturing regulatory science, biologics firm side, and now we're heading to the point as our portfolio was maturing getting closer to the completion of a number of pivotal studies, we're also looking to leverage our existing rare disease business infrastructure on a global basis, to be able to efficiently deliver these medicines. So, it's a really exciting progression over a seven-year period where we basically started with the factor nothing in this space, now having a pretty robust portfolio of clinical programs an expansive preclinical portfolio in these extensive capabilities on an end-to-end basis to be effective – to effectively research develop manufacture and ultimately deliver on a commercial basis?

Umer Raffat

07:30 Yes. And maybe just for investors that are new to the 5G gene therapy business, can you characterize for us how much of it was sort of in house versus from the bandwidth acquisition?

Robert Joseph Smith

07:39 You know, we started with that three pronged strategy of building internal capabilities and that was off the backbone of extensive investments that we have made and in both the development – the process development and the manufacturing of complex biologics on both for common proteins and vaccines. And so the view was to use this pronged strategy where we can selectively put the pieces of the post, so to speak by partnering with these leading companies. So, for example, our first few partnerships with were – was for therapeutics further now, Phase 3 Hemophilia B program with saying animal therapeutics for the now Phase 3 Hemophilia A program. At the time we did those partnerships, both of those programs were in the pre-IND or perry-IND period, and we structured them we were able to leverage the best expertise and capabilities of our partners. So, both of those companies were responsible to the production of clinical trial material, for the preparation of the IND for the supported in conduct of the Phase 1, 2 studies, and then we had a gradual transition as we built up our areas of expertise to take those programs over into global pivotal studies. We then complemented that with the number of other partnerships and most recently we have done both equity investments with an option to acquire with that on the completion of their Phase 1 study for Wilson disease. We also last year made an equity investment and have a right of first refusal to two programs in both change addition for PKU with [Indiscernible] medicines and also for their second product, which is assuming in the clinic as [Indiscernible] approach for PKU. So, we kind of use this network of both the internal programs and the partnerships to build out a portfolio where we feel confident now with the investments we've made that we could sustainably put one to two new gene therapy programs into the clinic area for sustainable period of time.

09:41 And that's kind of on the capabilities that we built across network of manufacturing facility, so we have three dedicated gene therapy manufacturing facilities starting in Morrisville, North Carolina, which is essentially reached research scale and research grade, then we have a clinical facility in dorm, which is GMP grade where we would produce for early clinical trials and that's a multiproduct facility and then in Stanford, North Carolina, which was biologics campus for manufacturing. We have two facilities, one as we called stage one, which is both for late stage clinical and commercial manufacturing and then we have a second more expansive facility we pull Stanford stage two, which is coming online with GMP production actually this month, So, we feel really confident that with the portfolio that we build the capabilities that we build, that we'll be able to efficiently advance these programs into the clinic and potentially even to the market.

Umer Raffat

10:44 Outstanding. Excellent. So, maybe let's turn to the highest profile gene therapy program you guys are working on the DMD gene therapy. There's a lot to discuss on this, 10:59* Jessica that are going to tag team on this and so Jon, but maybe just to kick things off, where are we with U.S. Patient enrollment and maybe let's start there and what was like, my sense is, the Phase 3 was supposed to start with the U.S. But it seems like it started ended up starting with ex-U.S. Like, how did that happen?

Robert Joseph Smith

11:14 Yeah. I can give you a little bit of background on that. we obviously started the study where we able to with regulatory authority clearance and site activation in my countries outside of the United States. We definitely have been planning will long to have the U. S. As one of the key countries within the Phase 3 program and as we were going through the progression of required steps, particularly around the post CSA, which is a relatively complicated assay. We got additional questions from the FDA on some of the technical and detail scientific aspects of the assay that we're far as do additional work.

11:58 So we need to clear the approval of that assay by the FDA. We've now submitted complete package of information that we think, adequately addresses the questions and the concerns that they have, right now that packages under review and we're waiting for them to clear it. We're optimistic as we have now continued to dose patients outside the U. S. That there's no time where we will also be able to dose patients in the U. S, but this is competitive enrollment program. So, if the trial fills up with the ex-U.S. Sites, there may not be an opportunity to have U.S. Sites within the ongoing trial. And with that said, we have dosed nineteen patients in the U. S. And the Phase 1B study. So I think right now it's really we're in a conditional mode, optimistically expecting that the package that we presented to the FDA will be satisfactory for their needs and, hopefully, we'll be able to get patients dosed in the U. S. Within the next couple of months.

Umer Raffat

13:03 I guess, and I'm very basic level, Bob. What would be the issue the? I'm sorry. Didn't what would be the issue with the [Indiscernible].

Robert Joseph Smith

13:08 I'm sorry, Umer.

Umer Raffat

13:09 What would be the issue with [Indiscernible] not validated versus the other assays?

Robert Joseph Smith

13:14 No, I think it's a question that it's a novel assay. Many of the things that we're doing in gene therapy are kind of pioneering by its nature. So, this is not the type of study or ask that you can take off the shelf and any laboratory can run it, it’s actually a highly complex assay views in addition to looking at the expression of the protein and its translocation within a cell assay, there were also an elements of both the quantitative components of it and without getting into too much technical detail, we just needed to provide additional information to satisfy the FDA that the assay was something that was scientifically valid. We always have had the view that on a fundamental science and technical perspective, it's an inappropriate assay in fact in the other nine countries when we went through the review process to start the pivotal study, none of those other regulatory or health authorities had a concern about the assay. So this is a very specific technical aspect and we've done all of the work that we believe is required to have the FDA reviewing clear and once we get through that hurdle, we'll be able to dose patients in the U. S.

Umer Raffat

14:32 Got it. Jessica, Jon, one of you guys wanna catch up on the muscle weakness, or should I?

Jonathan Miller

14:38 Sure, I think obviously, the appearance of the muscle weakness the talks in DMD especially is particularly worrisome. I feel like there has been some speculation if this might be caused by immune reaction to the discipline itself or to the construct that see that you're using, Have you been able to characterize immune response to your distributing concept, we'll be able to nail down what the ideology of that taxes in particular?

Robert Joseph Smith

15:09 Hey, Jonathan, maybe just I mean first of all I would say the great question. One of the challenges that we have right now is we are in the conduct of a double blind Phase 3 trial and the protocol is pretty robust in terms of the collection of immune response information and obviously, has a prerequisite day for entry into this study, we know the genetic sequence in the mutations of whole study participants. So the protocol was designed particularly that we would capture a robust set of information about these potential immune responses and it's not an unexpected finding. Potentially, this is a wide class effect where patients would have immune responses to a gene therapy transgene protein product. So, we obviously had these safeguards built into the consent form, the protocol was robust in terms of data collection but because we are in a double blind situation when the safety signals were observed, the data was collected, presented in a comprehensive way to the external data monitoring committee, they did a comprehensive analysis and through a series of the valuations, they determined that there were particular deletions and in our program, X-somes 9 to 13 and 29 and 30 that we're triggering potential immune responses. So I think the hypothesis here is that in these particular cases, they are having immune response to the mini distributing protein product.

16:49 So there were three cases of muscle weakness too what myocarditis, they were all treated with increased doses of steroids, all the boys recovered or in the stages of recovering. So, I think we had all the appropriate precautions and safeguards in place. Now, with that said, what we've done is on the advice of the external data monitoring committee, the principal investigation, we've put appropriate protocol changes in place to not have those voice with those particular mutations eligible for the subsequent enrollment in the study. And now that we've gone through that process, the study sites are up and running where we have the approvals to do so and as I said, we hope to complete the enrollment within the next couple of months.

17:37 Now, we're also with all of that said, we're going to go back and do some really detailed analysis and with the advice of experts in the field, with the input from advisory boards that we've already set up to really get down to the heart of the matter because this is going be an area that's not going be at least in my estimation, and this is more of my personal view is that, you know, in the Pioneer and nature of gene therapy, they’re going to be things that our anticipated risk that will become real risk and we need to do the best assessment based on the science and how best to address immune responses in these cases when they do arise. So, I feel confident and optimistic that we'll be able to better understand and better characterize this risk going forward and put the appropriate safeguards in place to protect patients.

Jessica Hui

18:26 So [Indiscernible] muscle weakness events driven by specific mutation. So is it possible that as the trial progresses, we might see additional events of muscle weaknesses driven by other mutations that will then also need to be excluded thus further narrowing the pool of DMD patients for eligible for this therapy?

Robert Joseph Smith

18:52 Yeah. I think it's, this, first of all, this is a complicated question to answer, because we're in double buying Phase 3 study and these events occurred in our Phase 3 study. So we're a little bit limited and what we can see obviously from our side of the blind. I think the expectation is that based upon the sequences of the transgene and the expected [Indiscernible] protein that express, there is sequence technology across the remainder of the gene with other proteins in the body. So they may not this situation where the other sequences are going to present themselves as a foreign epitope. Now a lot more scientific work needs to be done to address that and understand it more completely, but there are some very plausible scientific hypotheses that made us to the conclusion that by eliminated mutations where we have some immune response that we'll be able to limit the number of study participating and probably potentially limit the number of these epitopes across different types of transgene not just in mini district, but probably another gene therapy transgene product. So, we are very much view this as a potential class effect, we're early in the investigation and evaluation of it and I think there'll be a lot more scientific information that come to add over this over the coming months and quarters.

Umer Raffat

20:23 Bob, did you guys ever can anti-drug antibodies?

Robert Joseph Smith

20:28 Sorry. Umer, just repeat that?

Umer Raffat

20:31. Oh, sorry. Did you ever look at any drug antibodies or antigene therapy antibodies?

Robert Joseph Smith

20:36 Yes. In both the Phase 1B study and also in the Phase 3 study, there are, whole variety of the immune response data that we've been collecting.

Umer Raffat

20:47 Okay.

Jonathan Miller

20:50 Neither none of these potentially were at some mutations that are now being included in the Phase 3. Did nobody in the Phase 1, none of the participants for Phase 1 to have those particular deficits in the [Indiscernible] and then I guess the follow-up is if you expect to see a class effect not just in DMD, but across all gene therapies where a patient might be missing it, that you've been seeking to supply, how does this limit the potential of the broader class beyond, obviously beyond DMD? But how much extra work is going to entail?

Robert Joseph Smith

21:27 Yes when did I answer the first question first, Jonathan then It'll come back because maybe, I might have miscommunicated a little bit potential of the risk and that broader statement. So in the Phase 1B study, we did have patients with similar mutations to those that had the immune responses in the Phase 3 study. Unfortunately, they did not have different muscle weakness or myositis and when we get it into the first quarter of twenty twenty two, we'll be giving a more comprehensive update on the fifty two week data across all the study participants in the Phase 1B study. So more to come on those particular patients in that update and then kind of on your second question, maybe just a better quality and describe my comments, one of the issues with gene therapies, you're going to be in, especially in the area of gene replacement or gene addition per patient as a missing gene or an older gene that doesn't produce to correct physiologic protein. There's a risk that if their body hasn't seen the transgene product protein before, that they may have an immune response to it. Now these are kind of theoretical risks and depending upon the nature of the trial, the transgene product, the patient population, it may or may not be a risk that actually materializes.

22:58 So kind of keep it in that context and I think it shouldn't have any dampening effect on the potential utility of gene therapies. It's just the risk that is the theoretical that or may not materialize in any given program and that's why I think the study protocols are designed, to have capital monitoring and appropriate management, any event or is an immune response. So hopefully that’s let’s Chris clarify.

Chris Stevo

23:27 Sorry. But Jon [Indiscernible] component proteins and monoclonal antibodies right we've seen anti-drug antibodies or anti-protein antibodies all the time. Right? It doesn't mean they necessarily neutralize the effect of what you're trying to do. So, again, this is something that's I've been widely seen before and it's just something that we have to manage so we will.

Umer Raffat

23:49 Okay. In other way impress, can I just mention, there's a couple of investor questions from some very important investors, that were follow-up to some of the stuff you said at the start of the session on COVID. We'll come back to that in about five minutes or so. Okay. I'll finish the gene therapy session out first but, if I may just switch gears just a little bit on this, the children in these trials, they're at a growing age and I guess how should we think about whether we should get separation in the twelve month study or not?

Robert Joseph Smith

24:23 In terms of…

Umer Raffat

24:25 In the, in functional scores, the NSA?

Robert Joseph Smith

24:28 Yeah, I think for the phase 3 study and certainly based upon what we’ve seen and reported to date on the Phase 1B study. It looks like we are seeing a benefit in terms of function improvement versus age match natural history. We'll certainly be presenting more complete dataset with fifty two week follow-up on the Phase 1B study, and more you'll see that in the first quarter of twenty twenty two, so just a few months away. And I think based upon that data and in the design of the protocols, we're expecting that with the homogeneous [Indiscernible] across some baseline functions that we should be able to demonstrate a meaningful clinical benefit in terms of both function and then a number of secondary endpoints on biomarkers. So, we're pretty optimistic about the program.

Umer Raffat

25:25 Okay. I guess Bob said another way. I'm just referring to how in the Sarepta study for patients, about certain age, they don't necessarily, so I think it's about six years old, they don't see much of functional benefit and even in some of the data, you guys have shown, it's, it seems like the, the trends at, the, the trends and patients about the age of nine, they weren't necessarily on the improvement side. So do you guys do reasonably comfortable along and being able to show functional benefit at across ages?

Robert Joseph Smith

25:57 And I think as I said, we're going to be presenting of more complete dataset on the Phase 1B. So that'll be the extent of the data that we'll have on age groups in the ambulatory studies over the age of eight. So in the Phase 3 studies, we're looking at a population of four, up to less than eight. So, we won't have additional above eight-year olds in the pivotal study.

Umer Raffat

26:25 Got it. Okay, Got. That's very important. And then, perhaps, before we round it off, any difference to expect on clinical versus commercial matches and just that we want to jump into and any last DMD gene therapy question before we take it back to COVID?

Robert Joseph Smith

26:44 Yeah. I think we're from the work that we've done in terms of the specifications for the clinical material versus the commercially represented material is very similar. We're not expecting that that's going to be a variably in any type of variability of patient responses and as I said, we have a very comprehensive biological product side group as well as our the biological global supply group who I think are the cutting edge of gene therapy manufacturing. So, we feel that this is actually a strategic advantage to us not just in clinical development is we can seamlessly through various stages across our supply network, but also in terms of the overall ability to supply in a commercial basis with capacity that's probably unmatched in the industry.

Jessica Hui

27:34 I have one question on the Phase 3 trial design. Served as indicated that there embark trial, has a very narrow inclusion criteria in order to reduce variability increase probably success, including only including patients with the time to write of less than five seconds and it's excluding patients and mutations on exon-45 because they have milder genotypes, is this also a strategy that Pfizer is deploying or is does Pfizer have a broader eligibility criteria?

Robert Joseph Smith

28:08 Yeah, we have not included those two specific exclusion criteria that you mentioned Jessica. But with that said, we do have a very robust program, probably the most robust program with both age and other baseline stratification so that our intent is that we're going to have a very homogeneous pool for both treated in the placebo and then for the placebo patients, it was subsequently crossover. So, we're confident the trial design, we're not expecting that there's going to be any issues with the crawl either of the data and that we're both resulting business is that command.

Jessica Hui

28:44 Got it.

Robert Joseph Smith

28:45 Yes.

Jonathan Miller

28:45 Bob before we head back to COVID, because I know Umer is jumping at the bit to get back to that, what was your thoughts a high level on readouts and obviously, I'm asking this question, the transaction is some of the longer term data from various gene therapy competitors on a number of different platforms that has shown pretty material state of efficacy over time and especially I think of the gene – DMD gene therapy program, we've been growing children with a serious risk I think of dilution of – dilution of effect over time. I wonder what your latest thoughts are about the potential for redosing and what the strategy might be to enable that if it doesn't give you a problem?

Robert Joseph Smith

29:26 Yeah. It's a great question, Jonathan and something that we've been thinking about, and I know others in the field I've also been thinking about is every technology platform or common in AAV included has inherent benefits in inherent limitations and one of the inherent limitations were common in AAV is the fact that patients may have pre-existing neutralizing antibodies and when they are dosed with the common in AAV capsid, that they may develop neutralizing antibodies to prevent redosing. So, we've been looking at a variety of technologies first to attack the challenge of the many neutralizing antibodies to expand upon the potential eligible pool of patients.

30:06 And then depending upon the outcomes of those types of work, there may be ways that we could use that approach or different approaches to address free dosing and clearly, one of the challenges with viral base factors is that you have these immune responses as a challenge. There's also alternative technologies that we're evaluating that don't require the use of viral factors. They're a little bit further out, but with our far view of building, a long lasting, long-term portfolio of gene therapy products, especially given the transformation, but potentially, they may deliver. We're looking at all types of technologies that may enhance and expand upon our existing technology base. So, exciting areas science and certainly, these challenges are well understood and there's a lot of approaches that could potentially submit them to the benefit of many many patients.

Jonathan Miller

31:00 Got it. Excellent. Maybe in the last couple of minutes or so. Chris, there's two questions that I have in front of me and if there's any other please email me invest – for investors on the line. One of them is, you mentioned some real world instances which are suggestive of efficacy building in at least once very disease against Omicron. Can you point us to summer if you wanna email me and I can follow-up offline with the investors that’s, that’s more helpful?

Chris Stevo

31:24 Absolutely.

Umer Raffat

31:25 Okay, okay. We can follow-up offline. The other one is, Chris. It's my sense that Pfizer is producing something like two hundred fifty million doses across the manufacturing network right now, two hundred fifty million doses per month, of the COVID vaccine and in a scenario where there's emergency use authorization of a very specific vaccine, what investors wonder is, are you committed to continuing to produce vast majority of those two fifty on existing COVID for some contracts you have or you could switch pretty fast like, how it does that work and to what extent – to what extent what percentage the manufacturing that we're going to be switched?

Chris Stevo

32:04 Yeah Omar, thank you for asking the question because I think there's been a lot of confusion about this. So let me be completely clear that our contracts with the governments that we've signed are not to deliver any specific version of COVID vaccines, right? It's essentially deliver what is needed at the time. Right? So if the beta version or the delta version we produce, we're needed, then those contracts because seamlessly switched over to those and there wouldn't have the governments and the people in those countries would not have been lacking the right vaccines. So with Omicron, if we determine that there is a need, we can switch over our production pretty quickly and again next year talking about four billion doses, right? So that's roughly one billion doses to quarter and the production process for the products and including, like, release time and things like that is down to about a month right now? So we could switch pretty quickly, if we determine there was a need and reasonably large scale within a relatively short period of time.

Umer Raffat

33:10 Got it. And I guess my – I guess, what people want, if there is enough demand for produce switch all of it to Omicron specific variant for, let’s say a few months and just produce that all you guys produce?

Chris Stevo

33:22 Absolutely. So if like with the Delta variant, right? Where the delta variant and Omicron became essentially deep predominant variant everywhere, if we had needed to produce delta specific variant. Yes we could have done that. So that's not an issue.

Umer Raffat

33:39 Got it. And Chris, the counter scenario that people have also asked and this is the pre-Omicron question, was if governments are massively overbuying versus their end user demand. And I'm talking U. S., Europe and Australia etcetera in particular, in twenty twenty two and twenty twenty three, is there a way they could say, well, hold off on you does is give it to me twenty twenty five, twenty twenty six. How long that whole dynamic work?

Chris Stevo

34:04 Yeah. So that the contracts that we've signed our firm contract sorry, where there is uncertainty, There is options available to the governments and some of those. So, again, the U. S. government and some of their contracts had some options let’s say subsequently exercise but, our contract with the U. S. government, we expect to run until April of next year roughly when we think they will have taken delivery of all the doses under that contract. So they're, all these contracts to have as I said, provisions about the options and some leeway with regards to the when they have to take deliveries, but every – everything that is firm again is firm. So it has to be – it has to be taken at some point. Just frankly saying, it's not a question [Indiscernible] doses, it's more question or point.

Umer Raffat

35:00 Got it.

Chris Stevo

35:00 So we haven't been specific whether that could mean I think they delay delivery for years.

Umer Raffat

35:05 Sounds good. Fantastic. Okay. This is great. Jon, Jessica, anything we missed, I wanna be very respectful the time here as well.

Jonathan Miller

35:14 I feel like we would be remiss, not asking any questions to about the oral. So maybe one on that. I think we've obviously been tracking the results there very carefully and we can wait to see the push exposure of requests and the standard risk study. I think those will be very relevant for the broadening of the patient population there. Do you expect at this point to have an add time for the current approval?

Chris Stevo

35:42 No, that's not our expectation and we've not been notified by the FDA that there would be an advisory committee and just to be clear, right, when you look at the antibodies, that we're granted emergency use authorization or some of the other antivirus that were not necessarily advisory committees that were required there, so.

Jonathan Miller

36:02 Well, thanks. Perfect everyone of them. Maybe the one other question that we've been getting a ton of obviously, unlike some of the other antivirus and development just might be antibody because you're co-familiar with [Indiscernible] for PK reasons, there are where about drug interaction, sir, if you understand with the short course and for many drugs, do you think where there might be drug interactions just can be interrupted? But in a practical – from a practical standpoint, have you gotten any feedback from docs, how big liability is potential for drug interactions with [Indiscernible] and what the portion of the population from a practical standpoint do you think might be affected by this?

Chris Stevo

36:46 Just one slight correction before I answer that, it's not actually co-formulated with [Indiscernible], but just a very technical point, but beyond that, in terms of drug drug interactions, admission that wouldn't be eligible to take it, we think is a practical matter that's a very, very small percentage of patients that couldn't adjust the dosage of their current medications, taken to accomplish and again some medicines like Eliquis, for example already have instructions in their label when you see Protease inhibitors at this time, how do adjust the dosing and, in other cases, if it's an infectious disease specialist and it might be, like an HIV or Hep C medicine, that could interact with this. They know how to adjust that, or you know, in other cases, patients could take a drug holiday for five days depending what the drug is. So, again, the overarching team is that we think that the portion of patients would not be eligible to take this all would be [Indiscernible] small.

Umer Raffat

37:50 Outstanding. Chris, Bob, thank you so much. Best of luck with the gene therapy business and with everything else, I'll be in touch Chris, I'll follow-up with the over email on that, okay.

Chris Stevo

38:00 Great. Thank you so much.

Jonathan Miller

38:01 Thank you.

A - Robert Joseph Smith

38:02 Thank you. Bye bye. Good night.