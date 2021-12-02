alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Article Purpose

November is over, and therefore, it's time for the third edition of my monthly dividend and income ETF report card analysis! I started this series to make it easy to find the best funds to suit your unique investment objectives - whether that be to earn a high yield, accelerate your income stream, manage risk, or any combination of the three. According to Seeking Alpha's ETF Screener, there are over 600 U.S. Equity ETFs alone, and let me tell you that some are great, most are mediocre, and others you should downright avoid at all costs. I hope to make some sense of the dividend and income ETF world with this easy-to-follow (but lengthy) post that I hope you'll keep coming back to as we close out 2021.

Here's some of the information you can expect to find for the ETFs I've selected for inclusion.

But before we begin, let's take a 360-degree view of the U.S. equity ETF market, which may add some color to why your dividend and income funds performed the way they did last month.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

As is apparent, there weren't many places to hide last month, primarily due to the news of the Omicron variant and the Federal Reserve suggesting high inflation will persist into next year. Chairman Powell told a Senate panel that it's "probably a good time to retire" the word "transitory" when describing inflation and that he also expects monthly bond purchases to wrap up a few months sooner than expected, clearing the way for higher interest rates.

Nevertheless, Technology and Large-Cap Growth ETFs were the only two to average in the green last month. However, the performance was quite variable. Semiconductor ETFs like the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) gained 11.51%, while the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) fell 8.49%. SOXX continues its momentum, as it's returned 369.02% in the last five years, slighting beating out two other semiconductor ETFs (XSD and PSI).

On the opposite end, we found Energy ETFs losing an average of 7.00%, which was slightly better than the 7.72% for Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Energy stocks are popular in high-yielding dividend ETFs, so I think that influenced the performance of that category. And not surprisingly, investors had an appetite for risk management and income generation ETFs, which often go hand in hand. The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) gained 1.84%, and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) did even better with a gain of 2.73%. Many investors are starting to consider risk more, understanding that this lengthy bull market eventually will end. However, I stress not to go for the highest-yielding ETFs you can find in these categories. The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD), which I recently cautioned investors about, was the worst-performing fund out of the 23 I track across these two categories.

Now that we have a pretty good understanding of what moved markets, let's look at the performance of the six categories that are the subjects of this monthly series.

Total Market Dividend ETFs

Most ETFs are market-cap-weighted or some modified version of that weighting scheme. So, even if an ETF purports to use the entire U.S. stock market as its universe for selection, the mega- and large-cap stocks are still going to make up the majority of the ETF. I was only able to find five ETFs (listed below) that have less than an 80% exposure to large-cap stocks, and all of them have performed relatively poorly.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And Portfolio Visualizer

If I had to recommend one, it would be the First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD). Regarding risk management, its beta of 0.85 should bring some safety in a slow-growth world, and you'll get a bit extra diversification into foreign markets since it owns some big Canadian banks. However, it's far from an efficiently managed ETF. The fees are high (0.70%), and the ten-year tracking error is even higher at 0.91%. For those unfamiliar, an ETF's tracking error is how different its actual returns are from the Index it tracks. Fees should explain pretty much all of an efficiently-run fund's tracking error, but in FVD's case, the extra 0.21% is akin to an additional hidden cost to the investor. As I wrote last month, I don't see the point in going the "Total Market Dividend" route. It's better to build your own portfolio of ETFs across each cap size and keep your fees much lower as a result.

Large-Cap Dividend ETFs

For November, the Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) performed best, closely followed by the Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD), which happens to be the top-performer in this category over the last five years by a long shot. With a 0.43% expense ratio and only $50 million in assets under management, it's not the cheapest or most popular fund around, but their proprietary strategy of using seven qualitative factors to rank S&P 500 stocks seems to be working for them. Not much has been written about either on Seeking Alpha, so I'm planning on covering them both soon. Keep your eye out for them in the coming weeks.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And Portfolio Visualizer

The large-cap dividend category as a whole performed relatively well in November, losing just 1.43% on average compared to 0.80% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). However, the average dividend yield for these ETFs is about 2% compared to 1.24% for SPY. I'm of the view that when it comes to dividend investing, you always want to get something extra out of it in exchange for a possible lower total return. That something could be a higher starting yield, better dividend growth rate, or some downside protection. I recently made the case that the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) no longer offered enough "extras."

It's okay to diversify by style, but when one of your ETFs isn't performing as expected, remind yourself just how many options there are in the large-cap dividend ETF space. For example, the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) or the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) has delivered an annualized 10% dividend growth rate over the last five years and have higher yields than VIG with nearly identical total returns.

Mid-Cap Dividend ETFs

There are very few mid-cap dividend ETFs available, which again is due to most ETFs being market-cap-weighted in some fashion. One disadvantage of the mid-cap space, in general, is that momentum is limited because as stocks gain in value, they eventually graduate to a large-cap Index like the S&P 500. The reverse is true, too. S&P 500 stocks that are laggards end up in the mid-cap indices. This category may end up being the "sweet spot" for underperformance, and it certainly looks that way based on three- and five-year returns. The five-year return for the ProShares S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is on par with that of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ). But still, REGL's five-year returns are 32% lower than the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) and 68% lower than SPY.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And Portfolio Visualizer

Diversification by market cap size is often touted as a benefit, but I'm not sold on these ETFs. Next up are small-cap dividend ETFs, though, which at least should provide a deeper level of diversification that may prove beneficial over time.

Small-Cap Dividend ETFs

There are eight small-cap dividend ETFs to choose from, but only four have at least a five-year history. Last month, as it has been for the previous five years, the VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) was the best performer, losing 1.09%. The 3.29% yield is good, and the 0.96 five-year beta might not seem like it would lower overall risk until you compare it with the 1.12 for the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR). Now is an excellent time to remind readers that if you're looking to manage risk, the small-cap space isn't the place to do it, but CSB makes a solid attempt since it inversely weights constituents based on six-month price volatility.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And Portfolio Visualizer

High Dividend Yield ETFs

Not a single high dividend yield ETF was in the green last month, which speaks to the riskier nature of the category. On average, these 16 ETFs lost 2.13% last month and are down 2.63% over the previous six months. For the 13 with enough history, they've returned 52.30% in the last five years, which is a drop in the bucket compared to SPY's 126.52%. High-yield investors have certainly sacrificed a lot of growth to earn the 3.80% average yield, though with hints of interest rates rising soon, they may end up outperforming soon. Still, my research indicates that no matter what decade you choose, the top 10-20%-yielding stocks usually are the worst-performing, so I suggest being cautious if others advise you to "look the other way" on total returns and focus only on income. Like most things in life, a balanced approach is often the best - the extremes aren't optimal.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha and Portfolio Visualizer

For November, we had the Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV) perform best, followed by the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV) and the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV). I've written on RDIV before, arguing that its selection process is so random that it shouldn't qualify as a core holding in any portfolio. Its 93% turnover rate makes it difficult to keep up with, but I'll discuss that more later.

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) were the worst-performers in November and, at least in HDV's case, have been poor performers for the last three years. One similarity between RDIV and HDV is the frequent reconstitutions, which is tough to get behind because these are value stocks first and dividend stocks second. Traditional value investors don't buy cheap stocks and then impatiently sell them three months later, regardless of whether their actual value was realized. Instead, they invest with a high level of conviction and wait for the market to understand what they already know.

With that said, I am bullish on HDV, at least temporarily, due to its defensive qualities and its overweighting of Energy stocks which I feel could be a good defense against inflation. However, recall how Energy ETFs lost 7% last month. With the demand outlook for oil diminishing due to the Omicron variant and President Biden coordinating the release of 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, HDV never had much of a chance. It's those "known and unknown unknowns" Donald Rumsfeld once spoke about - the Energy sector is just incredibly challenging to predict.

Income Generation ETFs

Now to the fun stuff: income generation ETFs. Many of these have an element of risk management to them, too, since they write covered calls to boost income that could be helpful in a downturn. Not all option ETFs are created equally, though. Managers can write in-the-money, at-the-money, or out-of-the-money options to generate different premiums or hedge more to the downside. They can also bury them in complex notes like with the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) or write options only on a limited number of stocks as is true with the CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG). The "options," for lack of a better word, are endless, but one universal truth is that performance will always link with the underlying assets. Spend the time getting that part right, and you'll be well on your way to meeting your investment objectives.

Last month, the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) performed best, bucking the trend and gaining 1.84%. The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) also ended in the green, but remember that both write options on the Nasdaq 100, which gained 2%. In other words, performance is all relative. I've promised to do a write-up on NUSI soon and look to understand how it would perform in various markets. The 7.64% yield sure is nice, though.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha and Portfolio Visualizer

You'll also notice that all of these ETFs have low betas, and that's the idea. They will almost certainly underperform in bull markets but strive to make it up in downturns. In my view, these are all tactical portfolio management tools; use them sparingly but for a good reason.

ETF Risks

Risk and return often go hand in hand, so you should never look at either one in isolation. Most of the talk thus far has been around returns, but let's take a moment to examine two common ways of measuring risk: beta and standard deviation. Beta measures volatility in relation to the overall market, while standard deviation measures the amount of variation for a set of values (i.e., returns). The tables below show two- and five-year betas and return to risk ratios. Have a look to see if you're earning enough return for the risk you've taken on. Or, grab a calculator and figure out the weighted-average betas for your dividend and income ETF portfolio. For example, if it's well above one, that may suggest you're overexposed to equities and might want to make your next purchase a low-beta ETF.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha and Portfolio Visualizer

LEAD, DFND, VIG, and SCHD have offered the best risk-adjusted returns on a two-year basis. VIG has also done well over the last five years, as have DGRW and DGRO. In the bottom half of the two-year list, you'll find DIV, HDV, and the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD), which I've urged investors to sell before February. But apart from the individual funds, you'll notice the many large-cap dividend ETFs near the top, which I think are your best bet in the long run. Not only will you find the fees to be the lowest, but there are also opportunities to either earn a decent yield or realize a high dividend growth rate.

To conclude the risk portion of this article, I want to mention that a behavioral finance expert once gave me the advice of always planning for a return of equal magnitude in the opposite direction when considering volatile securities. A recent example is with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). In late September, I suggested investors be greedy with the industry and insist on consistently high oil prices before taking a position. Within just a few short weeks, OIH was up 18%, and my thesis didn't seem like it would hold up. However, those gains are entirely erased now, and it's trailed SPY by about 6% since the publication date. Here, the takeaway is simple: whenever you think you have something extremely complex figured out, chances are you don't. We tend to underestimate the enormous number of potential outcomes when dealing with volatile securities. Yet when it works out, we chalk it up to our "superior analysis," and whenever it doesn't work out, it's just bad luck. Be mindful of all the possibilities, and when in doubt, take a more balanced and diversified approach.

ETF Concentration and Turnover

On that note, the tables below might help you focus on types of ETFs suitable for your investing personality. Passive investors tend to like highly diversified funds with a large number of holdings and a low percentage of assets in the top ten holdings. The turnover rate can also significantly impact what ETF you purchase because a high turnover rate indicates an "actively managed" approach. In contrast, a low turnover rate is more suitable for the "set-it-and-forget-it" type. There is no right or wrong way, but highly concentrated, high turnover ETFs require more attention to ensure your investment objectives are being met with each reconstitution. There's a chance you can outperform the market with them, but if you aren't paying attention, the results could be bad.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

First, consider how the average turnover rate for these 77 ETFs is 67%. Now, compare that to the 2% for SPY, and that should suggest dividend investors need to pay a little more attention to their holdings than most. Many of these funds reconstitute to satisfy a clear objective such as delivering a high yield. However, these reconstitutions may put your other investment objectives at risk. For example, consider a scenario where you purchase an ETF for its high yield and its high allocation to Energy stocks. Energy stocks rise, and the ETF profits, but then they are no longer high-yield stocks anymore and are deleted in favor of poor-performing stocks at the subsequent reconstitution. The high-yield objective will still be satisfied, but now you're stuck in a fund holding stocks you don't want.

Ignoring my recent analysis, VIG is a good "market-like" fund with only a 25% turnover rate and 271 holdings. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is another good candidate for the passive investor, while something like DIV will require more attention since it holds only 50 stocks and has a turnover rate of 93%. Have an honest conversation with yourself to determine how much effort you're willing and able to put in, and then select accordingly. ETFs are great tools for diversification, but they can vary quite significantly.

Final Thoughts

I'll end with similar suggestions I gave last month, which is that:

1. When in doubt, go the large-cap route. Generally speaking, you'll find the fees are low, and the number of options is high. This is especially true when investing for yield since fees directly reduce the distributions received.

2. Income-generating ETFs have a place in your portfolio but not as core holdings. Most of the time, you'll find they underperform their underlying Indexes, but there are times when they are appropriate such as when uncertainty is high. If investing for income, I suggest expanding your ETF universe into other high-yielding equities like REITs. It's possible to earn a similar yield and not have to give up anything in total returns. They also tend to perform well in high-inflation environments.

3. ETFs with high concentration and high turnover require more analysis since, by design, they reconstitute in a way that might put your other investment objectives at risk. Unless you've decided you only care about one thing, and that also happens to be one of the fund's objectives, pay attention during reconstitutions.

4. Be aware of endowment bias, which is when you feel something is worth more than it is because you own it. The purpose of this article was to give readers a full picture of all the options out there. If you're intrigued by one of the ETFs listed, look into it. There's bound to be a Seeking Alpha contributor who has done so already, and if not, leave a comment, and I'll certainly take a look.

I hope you found this article helpful and, as always, I welcome any suggestions. Just leave a comment down below or send me a direct message, and I'll be happy to respond. See you in the new year!