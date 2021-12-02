Valerii Evlakhov/iStock via Getty Images

The business of biotech is not like any other. It takes grit, patience, persistence, and a lot of hard work, with the risk of disappointing outcomes of clinical trials, perhaps especially when going for novel targets. Source: H1 report 2021

Since my first article about Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), the share price continues to decrease steadily. By now, the share price of Galapagos has fallen about 50% since the beginning of the year and by almost 30% since my article half a year ago. Despite the decline in the share price, I am convinced that the situation is not as bad as valued by the market and I reiterate my investment thesis.

Since half a year ago I was convinced that Galapagos is an investment with a convincing risk-reward ratio in the long run. As there have been no fundamental changes, my investment thesis remains intact. With the market valuing Galapagos at a negative enterprise value of over $2 billion, current share prices are more attractive than ever for an entry. In my opinion, it is nevertheless time for an update of my coverage. This article is meant to briefly revisit my Investment Thesis and explain the fundamental changes and why the story is more compelling than ever. This article can be seen as a supplement to my first article about Galapagos. For all the basics, I recommend reading my first article.

Figure 1: The chart of Galapagos, although it looks cruel (Source: TradingView)

Business Of Galapagos

Galapagos is an early commercial-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Belgium. The company's core focus is the discovery and development of new pharmaceutical substances with a novel mechanism of action. Galapagos is using a technological platform for its research based on adenoviruses. These introduce human gene sequences into all kind of human cell lines to manipulate specific proteins. Due to the "pioneering target and drug discovery platform, proven scientific capabilities and outstanding team" (Source: O'Day, CEO of Gilead), Galapagos is closely linked to Gilead (GILD) and can be seen as Gilead's European research subsidiary.

Investment Thesis

Especially as an investor, one should always be fully aware about the reasons for investing in a company. For this reason, I would like to present my reasons for investing in Galapagos. As mentioned in my first article, the core of my investment thesis is the current baseline.

Galapagos should not be valued based on the past, but on its current fundamentals and prospects.

Galapagos is a company with a significant negative enterprise value, an approved and launched product and a proven pipeline with promising drugs. For me, Galapagos has only been particularly interesting since the high negative enterprise value. I see the approved product and the clinical development pipeline more as an additional opportunity to create shareholder value. For me, the cash balance and financial strength is the most convincing argument to remain invested and optimistic for the future.

Figure 2: Financial overview (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

At current prices of $49, Galapagos has a market capitalization of approximately $3.2 billion. Galapagos holds $5.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents which equals about $84 per share. The cash-effective liabilities of approx. $150 million are offset by receivables in the same amount, therefore I do not take them into consideration (R&D incentives from the French and Belgian government). This brings Galapagos to a calculated negative enterprise value of $2.140 billion. Consequently, shareholders expect the management to continue to destroy shareholder value in the future. Both the development pipeline and the approved product filgotinib are currently viewed as a burden rather than an opportunity to create value.

In my opinion, these expectations are due in particular to the company's recent failures and management's inability to succeed. In this context, the news to actively look for business development opportunities was not received favorably by the market. At present, shareholders not only assess the risk of failure in research, but also the risk of an unfavorable business deal.

In my opinion, under normal circumstances, value must be attributed to both the approved product and the development pipeline, just as it is for other companies. For this reason, I include these two factors as another opportunity in my investment thesis. The abstruse undervaluation becomes visible when Galapagos as a company is mentally split into the individual assets.

Figure 3: Exercise: Conceptual allocation of all assets into 4 independent companies (Source: Author's Chart)

I want to mentally divide Galapagos into the following 4 companies. The first company can be considered as a SPAC with $3.2 billion in cash or as a special dividend. Therefore, a fair value of $3.2 billion can be attributed to this company.

I attribute to the second company all rights of the approved product Jyseleca in Europe along with $800 million. Jyseleca is expected to break even in 2024, and peak sales are estimated at $550 million. G&A expenses in the last quarter were $50 million, so I assume a yearly cash burn of $200 million. Therefore, the $800 million will fund this company until at least 2025, and thus until Jyseleca is projected to be profitable.

I attribute the rights of filgotinib outside Europe to the third company. This company is entitled to royalties of up to 30% from the sale of filgotinib in all regions outside the EU. However, without approval in the largest market in the USA, a significant part of the earnings potential remains unexploited. Yet royalties can certainly be expected from Japan, where filgotinib is already approved and marketed by Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF).

The fourth company is responsible for the entire research pipeline along with $1.5 billion in cash. Even if I assume an annual cash burn of $500 million (R&D expenses), the company can fund all research through 2024 beyond key milestones.

Figure 4: Upcoming milestones in the clinical development pipeline (Source: Company presentation)

By mentally dividing the company, the current irrational valuation of Galapagos becomes visible. The current market capitalization is covered by company 1. Investors are effectively pricing in a 100% destruction of value by management (as the companies have currently the assets and $2.3 billion in cash). Furthermore, filgotinib is not expected to generate sales outside of Europe. In addition, I would like to note that the actual cash burn of Galapagos is lower than estimated in the exercise.

Due to the significant negative enterprise value, Galapagos has plenty of time to convince investors and the market to reevaluate their assets. I am convinced that Galapagos' valuation will be adjusted, even if I have no clues on the timing. For this reason, I also recommended in my first article not to rush into investing. In my opinion, there have been some positive changes within the last months, even if this is not reflected in the share price. I would address these changes in the following as well.

When Will The Bad News End

Shortly after my last article, Galapagos had to deal with another severe setback in their clinical development pipeline. Many hopes were attached to the Toledo program, especially after the many setbacks in late-stage assets. But the initial data from the Toledo PoC studies published in July were not convincing. Based on the lessons learned, Galapagos is now focusing on a next generation SIK2/3 inhibitor.

Based on these encouraging data, we work on optimizing the pharmacology of follow-up compounds from our SIK portfolio, and plan to bring an improved SIK2/3 molecule into the clinic in 2022. Source: H1 report 2021

In addition, Galapagos is now fully responsible for the Diversity-study of filgotinib in Crohn's disease. This is also interpreted negatively by the market as it could be a sign that Gilead may no longer have expectations for filgotinib in the US.

Furthermore, the general stock market environment and the great uncertainties caused by the pandemic have so far prevented a sustained turnaround in sentiment for the Galapagos shares.

Why The Story Is Getting More Compelling Than Ever

Overall, many investors are currently selling shares without considering the valuation of Galapagos. However, Galapagos is currently in a transformation phase and is positioned with the perfect conditions for a successful turnaround.

Organizational changes

There are many steps going in the right direction. Following the strategic review, Galapagos realigned its pipeline and implemented a cost savings program. A relatively high cash burn of €530-570 million is planned for this year due to non-recurring expenses aligned with the cost savings program. In the following years, annual cash burn is expected to fall to the target of €350 million.

Furthermore, Galapagos announced important personnel changes. The founder of Galapagos, Onno van de Stolpe, will leave the company as soon as a suitable successor has been found. The market takes the personnel change positively, as there is no longer any confidence in the management due to the many setbacks. The new CEO can carry out further restructuring actions and start a new development phase of the company with a high cash position. Nevertheless, it will take some time to integrate the new CEO and regain the trust of investors.

Due to the personnel changes, considerations regarding the mentioned business development opportunities are likely to be put on hold for the time being. Due to the relevance of this decision, it should be addressed by the new CEO. The possible acquisitions of assets under the new management will be certainly viewed more positively than a possible deal from the current management.

Sales developments

More positive developments are happening regarding the distribution of Jyseleca in Europe. To date, Jyseleca achieved reimbursed in a total of 14 countries within Europe. Furthermore, the approval of Jyseleca in the second indication ulcerative colitis increases the market potential. I expect sales to increase steadily in the coming quarters as Galapagos is well prepared to address the new patients.

We are ready to go full steam ahead with the commercial roll out in UC throughout Europe. Source: Q3 report 2021

Pipeline developments

A great potential for Galapagos can be derived from the revival of the pipeline. In general, the conditions for a revival are existent. In terms of recruitment speed, Galapagos is delivering, and many important clinical milestones are expected within the next two years. Despite the refocused pipeline, Galapagos still has many potential value drivers in the pipeline. In this section, I will address only the current developments (see all milestones in figure 4 and check out Galapagos' discovery platform in my last article).

Galapagos announced complete enrollment of all patients in two studies: in the Phase 3 study of filgotinib in Crohn's disease and in the Phase 2 study of GLPG2737 in ADPKD. The Phase 3 Diversity study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of filgotinib compared to placebo in 1,374 patients with Crohn's disease. Top-line data are expected in the first half of 2023. If approved, filgotinib royalties across all indications by Galapagos to Gilead will be reduced to 10.5%.

The phase 2 Mangrove study includes 66 patients and runs for 52 weeks with a 52-week open label extension study. Top line data are also expected in the first half of 2023.

Furthermore, Galapagos published additional study results. Long-term data from the Selection study demonstrate both the efficacy and benefit of filgotinib. The published data on GLPG3667 show good starting points, so further studies are being initiated.

Following the positive topline data from our TYK2 inhibitor, GLPG3667, we currently are running an extended dose escalation study in healthy volunteers, and we are preparing for a Phase 2b trial in Pso and a Phase 2 trial in UC next year. Source: H1 report 2021

Investors' attention

There have also been encouraging changes on the side of institutional investors. On the one hand, existing investors are increasingly questioning the company's strategy and approach. This is evidenced for example by van Herk Investments converting from a passive investor to an activist, demanding more influence. On the other hand, more and more investors are recognizing the significant undervaluation of Galapagos and they start to build up positions. Among the new investors are also some respected and followed companies, which bought a large initial position.

Figure 3: The significant undervaluation of Galapagos attracts institutional investors (Source: nasdaq.com)

Summary

For investors, Galapagos offers an attractive and favorable baseline. Due to the high negative enterprise value, I see few risks. There can be no negative fundamental changes, as the current market capitalization is the bottom line. Investors are pricing in a perpetual loss of value with zero value generation. The current market capitalization can still be covered by the cash on hand in 2025 with an annual cash burn of $500 million. For this reason, the short-term price trend can be ignored.

The current liquidation value of the stock is approximately $84 per share. This value represents cash only, no value is attributed to the other assets. In addition, the company has started a transformation process. A new management team along with an attractive strategy boost the turnaround. Personally, I think the current prices are an excellent buying opportunity.