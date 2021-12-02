Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I believe that Meta’s (FB) pivot to be a leader in Web3 is a catalyst for future growth. Twitter (TWTR) announced a decentralized social media project in Bluesky and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm invested $50 million with Solana (SOL-USD) to build a similar project; however, none of the Web2 giants have pivoted quite to the extent of Facebook, now Meta. This article begins by summarizing the metaverse initiative before a deep dive into how Diem is Meta’s most underrated project.

The Metaverse

Meta attempts to change the nature of social interactions through virtual reality meeting spaces, entertainment, gaming, exercise, education, etc. To do this, it will rely on a mixture of wearables such as Quest 2 and Smart Glasses as well as augmented reality technology such as Spark AR. COVID-19 proved that much of societies’ social interactions are migrating to the virtual world. If one believes in the proliferation of immersive social experiences, Meta is an obvious play. However, while most of the investment world focuses on the metaverse, a highly underrated growth catalyst is underway in Meta’s Diem Project, formerly known as Libra.

Diem

Libra was initially backed by a basket of developed nation sovereign currencies. Regulators shut down the Libra project for fears that Libra could displace the domestic currencies of second and third world nations whose populations prefer a basket of first world currencies to their own. Furthermore, an independent Facebook currency creates a sovereign economy and pseudo nation state out of an internet platform. Diem is a rebranding of the Libra project with regulatory compliance.

Diem will use single currency stablecoins denominated in the user’s home currency. Cash reserves and short-dated treasuries will back each stablecoin. It will provide blockchain rails for low cost, secure, and nearly immediate settlement of funds. On a technical level, Jack Mallers’ Strike is the nearest competitor. However, Diem has the backing of Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz, Blockchain Capital, and many similar powerful organizations. Below is a full list of the Diem Association member organizations. I believe that Diem is the precursor to the Central Bank Digital Currency.

(source: diem)

Growth Potential

The Novi (formerly Calibra) digital wallet will automatically integrate to Facebook user profiles once they confirm their identity with a debit and ID card. In essence, the starting point is 2.89 billion users. The entire crypto market would need to scale more than nine times to reach that user base. For 1.7 billion of the global population without access to in-person banking services, Novi will likely be the preferred option to send and receive payments—especially when two-thirds have access to a mobile phone and many already have Facebook profiles. Developing world mobile payment applications cannot compete in terms of time and fees while the switching cost is essentially zero. Though crypto digital wallets offer the same services with added data privacy, I believe most customers will prefer the ease of use of sending money through a Facebook account.

Meta is specifically targeting the developing world to grow its user base. While monthly active users from U.S., Canada, and Europe have remained stagnant, the user base is growing most in Asia-Pacific and rest of world with initiatives in Africa and South America. U.S. and Canada's growth is at 7.8% compared to Asia-Pacific's 33.8%. Meta is experiencing the most growth in areas that will use Diem's services.

(source: author; data from businessofapps.com)

Add the Move smart contract programming language to the equation, and DeFi services on the Ethereum or Solana blockchains can also be conducted on Meta’s permissioned blockchain. Though not censorship resistant, I do not believe most people will care. Move will power financial services infrastructure such as decentralized loans, decentralized exchanges, NFTs in the metaverse, and more.

Conclusion

Personally, I believe a permissioned metaverse and payment network run by the executives of Facebook is rather dystopian. I do not plan on participating. However, I also realize that Meta’s starting point is 2.89 billion users compared to zero of a traditional crypto network. Diem challenges the stablecoin dominance of Ethereum. It also challenges decentralized finance to an extent. Only time will tell how much Meta chooses to focus its effort on decentralized finance as opposed to the metaverse and a blockchain based payment network. Regardless, Meta's rollout of Diem coupled with its growth in unbanked regions are setting it up to be the de facto payment system of the developing world.