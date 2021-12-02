imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) as an investment option at its current market price. UCO is a double long instrument, designed to return two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index. This is a futures market product, so it may not directly follow the current price of crude. However, it should bear a pretty strong correlation, and is a fund I regularly follow when I want to take an aggressive long position.

A little over two months ago, I considered buying UCO, but held off because I thought crude's run was getting a bit overdone. In hindsight, I was a little early on this call, but have been vindicated as more time passed as crude has taken a big hit recently. This has sent UCO in a downward spiral, suggesting I probably should have actually been more bearish on the fund than I was:

Source: Seeking Alpha

On this backdrop, I think it makes sense to give this fund another look. After review, I now have the opposite take - that the sell-off in crude seems overdone. This suggests to me that starting new positions in UCO has merit.

There are multiple reasons for this. One, while understand that crude can be very volatile, this recent sell-off seems to be too much, too fast. Not enough has changed in the broader global rebound picture to warrant such a steep drop in my opinion. Yes, there is a new COVID-variant to worry about, but that has been the case for the past year. New variants keep popping up, and we are handling it as a nation and a globe community. New travel restrictions seem to be very targeted now, and don't suggest another world-wide lockdown as we saw in the past. Further, the release of strategic oil reserves won't do much to dent the longer term story of demand rising faster than supply. Aside from this being a dubious action, with respect to effectiveness, on the part of the Biden administration, it may be counter-productive to the longer term balance on the market. OPEC+ has suggested they may act to balance out this action, and they hold more leverage than the U.S. does at the moment. The end result from this action could very well wind up being higher prices, not lower ones.

Oil Has Been In Free Fall, Why?

To begin, let us take stock at what has been happening with crude oil prices in the short-term. Since my review of UCO in late September, crude continued a short-term rise in price, but then collapsed in quick fashion, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

So, why has this been happening? Importantly, there are a couple of reasons. One, there has been increasing concern among the current administration domestically to combat rising oil prices. With a slim majority in Congress, the Democratic Party is overly sensitive to shifting sentiment in the polls. Clearly, rising oil/gasoline prices tend to hurt incumbent parties, and the Biden administration is reacting to this reality. After considering various options over the past few months, the White House announced a few weeks ago that a plan was created to make 50 million barrels of crude oil available to the market. This will be achieved through a combination of exchanges and accelerating previously announced sales, and suggests a general mood shift within the U.S. government to have a plan to address rising prices.

In addition, a perhaps bigger story has been the identification of a new COVID-variant, omicron, which has some attributes that are worrying health officials. The spread of this variant has prompted some renewed calls for travel restrictions, and actual implementations of country-specific travel bans. This has punished crude as there is a fear that more wide-spread restrictions could be put in place, dampening the crude oil recovery we have witnessed over the course of 2021.

Finally, OPEC+ has continued to put forth measured output increases, which has been adding to the amount of global supply available. While demand has been robust up until this point, more supply will ultimately cap how high prices can go. This is likely at least partly responsible for the ceiling crude hit around the $85/barrel price.

In fairness, these are all valid concerns. However, I will take each on in turn in the following paragraphs, to explain why I feel the market's reaction to each is overblown. This leads me to think a buying opportunity has emerged in UCO.

Strategic Release Not Large Enough, Plus OPEC+ May Respond

Now for my reasons on why I see a brighter outlook for crude than the market at the moment. Looking at the first and the last reasons above for why oil has dropped, they are related in my reasoning for why a rebound will be forthcoming. Initially, the release of strategic reserves makes sense in that the impact on prices would be negative. But digging down deeper in to the actual numbers we see the actual impact on demand and supply may be extremely limited. This raises in to questions of not only the merit of releasing reserves to score political points, but also the effectiveness of doing so.

To understand why, consider the White House's plan: 50 million barrels to be released. Sounds like a lot, right? Well, actually, no. Consider that pre-COVID, the world was consuming almost 100 million barrels per day, as reported by Reuters:

Source: Reuters

Of course, this is not 2019, but it gives a sense of global demand under normalized conditions. Even if we consider a substantial drop in demand due to COVID-related restrictions, we are still in the tens of millions of barrels per day ballpark. This means a 50 million barrel release is only a few days' worth of supply. Put another way, this is an equivalent to the U.S. producing an extra 4-5 days' worth of oil in the month of December, according to current production estimates from the Energy Information Administration (EIA):

Source: EIA

My takeaway here is this action by the Biden administration made have made a good headline in the short term, but its impact on global oil prices is going to be very modest, as well as fleeting. It simply is not enough supply to make a difference.

Expanding on that, the action may very well actually have the opposite desired effect. While OPEC+ has not yet announced any formal response, some delegates are reported as saying the release of these reserves "unjustified" by current market conditions. According to a report from Bloomberg, this may result in the group reconsidering plans to add more oil production (they are set to meet on December 2nd to discuss the planned production increase for January).

My personal opinion is that OPEC+ will not get too combative here, especially if they see the U.S. and other Western countries de-escalate this reserve release situation. However, the conclusion here should be that OPEC+ holds more cards - they can cut back their supply easier and in a more resounding way. Their current path of increases, over the longer term, is going to have a broader impact on supply than the one-time strategic release from America. Therefore, if OPEC+ decides to take a shot at the West, whether in retaliation or just to pump up the price from its current levels, they have the ammunition to do so.

Omicron / Travel Restrictions Shouldn't Persist

I mentioned in my last review that COVID-variants posed a serious headwind for the bullish outlook for crude. I won't take credit for predicting the omicron variant, but it was logical to suggest that if one popped up, as they have been over the course of 2021. And, not surprisingly, once omicron was identified, the impact on crude has certainly been felt.

Expanding on this point, the impact of omicron goes beyond the health-related issues and local concerns. When this news hit, countries swiftly began to implement travel restrictions and outright bans. Not surprisingly, this started a domino effect, with more countries following suit. In total, more than thirty countries taking some steps to restrict international travel:

Source: NBC News

Now, I am not suggesting investors ignore this news. These are critical developments, and absolutely support a drop in oil prices to some degree.

The issue I have is that I think the drop in oil prices has already taken this in to account. The bad news appears to be priced in, to me, and that assumes that these travel restrictions remain in place. My prediction is that this variant is not going to be a game changer, and these restrictions will be eased as we learn more about the virus. At this time, the panic seems to be an over-reaction to me. According to the World Health Organization, not much is known about how transmissible the variant is, nor the effectiveness of the vaccines against it.

In fairness, it is natural to assume the worst on these fronts. But variants of this virus are not new, and the vaccines have proved mostly effective at stopping severe illness and hospitalizations of the previous variants. I have no primary reason to think this variant will turn out to be vastly different than the past. Could I be wrong? Of course, and not enough is known about this variant to truly say for sure either way. But it is my belief the vaccines and boosters will probably prevent this from being a relapse similar to what we saw when the virus first came about. If my prediction is correct, this supports the thesis that crude will bounce higher from these levels.

Bottom line

UCO has fallen sharply as crude oil has fallen. While this has undoubtedly been painful for the bulls, I view this as an opportunity. The drop is justified to some degree, it is true, with a release of oil reserves in the U.S. and the headwind of a new COVID-variant spreading around the globe. Yet, we have seen variants before and have overcome them. I expect this one to be a similar experience. Further, I see the reserve release as having a limited to null impact on the price of crude. If anything, a negative response from OPEC+ could wind up driving prices higher, not lower, as a result of this action by the Biden administration. To sum up, I think the drop in crude has baked in the bad case scenarios, and UCO is a smart way to play the next move higher. I will be considering buying UCO over the next few trading sessions, and I suggest readers give this fund some consideration at this time.