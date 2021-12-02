Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Discovery Silver (OTCQX:DSVSF) owns the Cordero silver-zinc-lead project in the Mexican state of Chihuahua and I view the latter as one of the best undeveloped mines in the silver space today. The company has just released the results from an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project and I think the key figures look compelling. The net present value (NPV) stands at $1.16 billion and the internal rate of return (IRR) is 38.2% as the company has opted for a phased approach for the processing facilities and a substantial amount of drilling this year has allowed it to focus on high-grade areas during the first few years of production.

In my view, Discovery Silver looks undervalued as it's trading at just 0.4x NPV as of the time of writing and deserves to be valued at 0.7x NPV. Let's review.

Overview of Cordero

The project covers 35,000 hectares and is located near the Santa Barbara, Los Gatos, and Naica Projects. It currently has silver resources of 471 million ounces, which makes it the third-largest undeveloped primary silver project in the whole world.

In my view, the main issue for the development of Cordero was the high initial CAPEX requirements. According to a 2018 PEA by Levon Resources, the previous owner of Cordero, Discovery Silver needed around $485 million to build an operation with a 40,000 tpd processing plant.

The first PEA for Cordero was completed all the way back in 2012, so I think it's safe to say the project was somewhat stuck. Such a large initial CAPEX is difficult to finance, especially when the IRR stands at an unimpressive 16.5%.

The most logical strategy in this situation is to slash initial CAPEX through a smaller processing plant and go back to drilling in a bid to uncover more high-grade areas at the deposit, which will be prioritized to boost the IRR. This is exactly what Discover Silver did. In October 2021, the company released an updated mineral resource estimate following 92,000 meters of drilling in 225 drill holes. Looking at the high-grade portion of the deposit, there are now 26 million ounces of silver equivalent averaging 60g/t silver equivalent at a $15 NSR cut-off.

Discovery Silver now plans to start production with a 5 Mtpa oxide circuit and a 7.2 Mtpa sulphide circuit, which will be upgraded over the life of mine. This change pushes $128 million of CAPEX into years 3 and 8 of the operation. Following these changes, the initial development CAPEX has been cut to $368 million and the IRR in the base case stands at 38.2%.

Higher metal prices also helped the company improve the key financials of the project, considering the 2018 PEA base was based on $20/oz silver, $1,300/oz gold, $1.30/lb zinc, and $1.00/lb lead.

Looking at the other key figures for Cordero, the mine life stands at a whopping 16 years and this can be increased further if silver prices rise considering there are 400 million ounces of silver equivalent resources outside of the PEA pit. The all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) are estimated to be $12.35/oz of silver equivalent. This number is somewhat high, but keep in mind that it's lower over the first few years due to the focus on high-grade areas. AISC for the first four years of operations stands at $11.64/oz of silver equivalent.

So, what's next for Discovery Metals? Well, more permitting and more drilling, with a construction decision expected sometime in 2023. The company also plans to release a pre-feasibility study in 2022. The cash and cash equivalents and short-term investment balance stood at C$73.1 million ($57.2 million) as of November 25, so I don't expect the company to need to raise fresh capital over the near future.

However, I consider stock dilution risk to be high as there are 34 million warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$1.13 ($0.88) as well as 19 million options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.98 ($0.77).

Looking at the valuation, I think that a multiple of 0.5x or 0.6x NAV is reasonable for development-stage companies in the mining sector. However, my view is that Discovery Silver deserves a premium and should be valued at around 0.7x NAV considering over 200,000 meters have been drilled at Cordero and the metallurgy is simple and clean. It's not a complicated project, meaning not much could go wrong during the commissioning and ramp-up phases.

In my view, the major risk for the bull case is a decline in silver prices, which could lead to a significant stock dilution during 2023 when the company is likely to tap the market to finance the construction of Cordero. Silver demand hasn't moved much over the past decade and the market is usually in oversupply before ETP purchases. The latter is the most important factor for price movements and I find their behavior difficult to forecast.

Investor takeaway

I used to view Cordero as a large low-grade silver project that just couldn't get off the ground due to its large initial capital requirements and low IRR. Discovery Metals took it over in 2019 and I think that what the company has done over the past two years through drilling and design optimization is impressive. The switch to a phased approach to the process plant and the focus on high-grade areas has more than doubled IRR and the NPV now stands at almost $1.2 billion.

I think that securing funding for the $368 million initial development CAPEX should be relatively easy and that Discovery Silver should be trading at around 0.7x NAV. If you'd like to get exposure to the company, keep in mind that the main listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange and that volume in the USA is usually low.