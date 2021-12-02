onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Monthly Price of Natural Gas at Henry Hub

Source: Indexmundi

Natural gas prices have rebounded sharply this year after hitting a 25-year low last year. Prices spiked in October following forecasts for a cold winter and power generation difficulties in Europe. Then, they plummeted 22% between Friday, November 26, 2021 and the following Wednesday due to a revised weather forecast for warmer weather. This drop could be a tremendous opportunity.

Focus on Supply and Demand Not Weather Forecasts

Recent pricing moves for natural gas have centered around weather forecasts even though the historical correlation between weather and gas prices is weak. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) defines a heating degree day (HDD) as a measure of how cold the temperature was on that day. Commodity investors should think of HDD as a bright, shiny object intended to distract them from other fundamentals. An HDD equals 65 minus the day’s temperature.

Natural Gas Prices and Heating Degree Days

Source: Indexmundi and nationalgridus.com

Above chart compares the average price during the year for natural gas at Henry Hub with the difference between total HDD for that year and the annual average HDD for the past 24 years. There is moderate correlation between natural gas prices and HDD (0.29 correlation coefficient), but other factors clearly influence price. For example, none of the years with the four highest average prices occurs in a year when HDD is significantly above average. Also, the third warmest year results in the fourth highest price.

One of the reasons the correlation between natural gas prices and HDD is weaker than expected is because the correlation between HDD and per capita consumption is surprisingly low as illustrated by the below chart.

HDD and U.S. Per Capita Consumption

Source: Indexmundi and nationalgridus.com

Natural Gas Prices, Production and Consumption (Per Capita Basis)

Sources: Indexmundi and EIA

Above chart graphs average price during the year for natural gas at Henry Hub with U.S. natural gas production per capita and U.S. domestic natural gas consumption per capita. Three important conclusions can be drawn from the graph.

The high prices experienced from 2004 through 2009 likely resulted from the imbalance between domestic supply and demand. Adjusting these prices for inflation would probably raise the price for some years before 2004 above the 24-year average of $4.18. The downward trend in natural gas prices coincides with a steady increase in production. Items 1 and 2 suggest the difference between production and consumption is the biggest driver of natural gas prices. This hypothesis is supported by the relatively high correlation coefficient of -0.47 between the production surplus/(deficit) and natural gas prices.

If the hypothesis that production surpluses and deficits of natural gas significantly influence price, there are two short-term and two long-term potential catalysts that could drive natural gas prices significantly higher.

Third revision to weather forecasts winter 2022. Lack of wind in Europe Fuels Demand for U.S. Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG). Long-term trend of rising net exports of U.S. natural gas. Impact of government on long-term production

Catalyst #1 Third Revision to Weather Forecasts Winter 2022

A price spike following a cold weather forecast and a sharp price drop following a revised forecast for warmer weather suggest that natural gas prices would increase if the next weather forecast reverts back toward the original forecast. An investment thesis emphasizing a supply and demand can still benefit from a fortuitous weather forecast. The downside of an unfavorable weather forecast should be limited given how far prices retreated after the last weather forecast.

Catalyst #2: Lack of Wind in Europe Fuels Demand for U.S. Natural Gas

On Sept. 16, 2021, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ran a story headlined “Energy Prices in Europe Hit Records After Wind Stops Blowing.” WSJ noted that natural gas prices, which were already elevated due to pandemic recovery activity and a lack of fuel in storage following last year’s cold weather, reached record highs. SSE plc, a major energy provider in Europe, blamed low wind speeds and lack of rain in explaining why its renewable assets generated 32% less output than planned.

Several European countries announced plans to phase out coal power within the next few years. For example, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on February 4, 2020 a goal to close the country’s unabated coal power plants to October 1, 2024. The government had set a target in 2017 of October 1, 2025. While Europe’s long-term plan is a shift to renewable sources of energy, those sources have been volatile and insufficient. Consequently, Europe has turned to importing natural gas to make up for the shortfall in power generation from renewable sources.

Catalyst #3: Long-term Trend of Rising Net Exports of U.S. Natural Gas

Europe’s recent demand for natural gas isn’t a one year phenomenon. Net exports have become an important and growing supplement to domestic demand for U.S. natural gas. Students of Microeconomics 101 can think of this phenomenon as a right or outward shift of the demand curve, which results in a higher price given a fixed supply curve. Net exports represented 7% of domestic production in 2020 compared with less than 1% in 2017. The U.S. was a net importer of natural gas until 2016. Furthermore, EIA expects net exports to exceed 11% and 13% of production in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Net Exports of U.S. Natural Gas Daily bcf

Source: EIA

Catalyst# 4: Impact of Government on Long-term Production

The pressures felt in Europe to switch from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy are to starting to manifest themselves in the U.S. The Biden Administration has announced several initiatives to address climate change that will likely reduce natural gas production.

President Biden ordered his Secretary of the Interior to halt all new drilling on federal lands and review existing permits for fossil fuel development. The review resulted in a report that recommends raising the royalty energy companies pay to drill on federal lands and increasing the bond payments the firms make to cover the cost of future cleanup projects. These additional government fees will increase the cost of production, which should lead to higher prices for natural gas. According to the New York Times, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will regulate methane for the first time. This restriction is an integral part of the U.S. achieving its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.Methane, a byproduct of oil and natural gas production, is the second most abundant greenhouse gas. Some natural gas wells that are leaking an above average amount of methane will shut down to avoid costly or impractical modifications to reduce methane leaks. This outcome is good for society, but it will reduce natural gas production, which could lead to higher prices. According to the Department of Labor, the consumer price index, the most popular barometer for inflation, surged 6.2% for the year ended October 31, 2021. That was a 30-year high. The inflation is a symptom of loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and aggressive stimulus payments approved by both political parties to blunt the loss of workers’ income from the pandemic. Inflation will apply upward pressure on most goods and services including natural gas.

Investment Strategy for Natural Gas

Buying natural gas futures isn’t a practical investment strategy for most retail investors. Fortunately, there are exchange traded funds that can generate a return that mimics changes in natural gas prices. UNG is one of those ETFs. UNG’s objective is match the daily change in the price of natural gas. Below chart demonstrates UNG accomplishes that objective.

Daily Change in Price UNG and Natural Gas

Sources: Yahoo Finance and Indexmundi

Extremely Concentrated ETF – Ideal Play for 2022 Winter

While most ETFs are concentrated by design, UNG is unusual in that it only invests in one risky asset instead of multiple futures contracts or multiple stocks like other ETFs. The risky asset will either be the near month futures contract for natural gas that is traded on NYMEX or the following month if there is less than two weeks before the near month’s expiration date. This approach makes UNG more sensitive to short-term movements in natural gas prices. Investors more interested in the long-term trend of rising exports or potential decline in domestic production due to taxes, regulation and higher royalties may prefer United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL), which takes positions in futures expiring over the next year.

Using Call Options to Mitigate Downside Risk

Like most energy commodities, natural gas prices are very volatile. Natural gas prices are also vulnerable to another forecast for warmer weather. Fortunately, investors in UNG can use a covered call position to mitigate some of the downside risk. An investor who purchased UNG at its closing price on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and sold a call with a strike price of $17 and an expiration date of January 21 would earn a return of 29% if UNG rebounds to its price on Friday, Nov. 26. That’s not bad for a holding period of less than 2 months. The premium from the call reduces the investor’s breakeven to $13.20 and improves the return by 5% if the price is below $17 on January 21.