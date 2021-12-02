Sanga Park/iStock via Getty Images

What history does prove is that how risky stocks seem, and how risky they actually are, are inversely correlated." (Jason Zweig)

The current oversold condition of the Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is extreme to say the least. In the current downturn, small caps have fallen from a high of 84% of companies above their 20 day moving average on November 8, 2021, to a mere 9.83% at the close on Tuesday, November 30th. And intraday Tuesday, it was as low as 5%. *

Source for all charts: Stockcharts.com.

* Of note: a breadth chart of the SPX 600 small cap index is used above as a proxy for the Russell 2000. Results are comparable.

The market maven Jeffrey Saut has often opined that buying and selling stampedes usually last 17-25 trading days, and this latest stampede has been no exception. We are currently on day 16. I like to use the 20-day moving average as kind of a thermometer or snapshot to evaluate the extremes of these stampedes.

The most important fact for investors is what ensues after one of these selling stampedes. Stock prices get driven down low enough to attract widespread demand. And that is about to happen with the Russell 2000 ETF.

As you can see from the charts above and below, at the point where pessimism reigned supreme, the probability for success was actually heightened. Sell-offs were the beginning of substantial rallies.

And it is time to buy from the pessimists.

Oversold conditions have certain clear characteristics:

Volume suddenly-doubles

The average true range (ATR) - the daily oscillation in prices from highs to lows and back again - increases dramatically, approximating previous highs in the index

The RSI flattens out, down to 27.50 (or lower)

A trend line can be drawn between previous lows

Volatility on the Russell 2000 rises quickly towards the 45 mark.

The RSI of that volatility rises to at least 70.

The percentage of small cap stocks above their 20-day moving average plummets, sometimes as low as single digits or the low teens.

What is noticeable in all three charts is that the current state of affairs happened suddenly, and the geometric look of the charts is one of parabolic (unsustainable) spikes.

If past is prelude, a reversal is imminent. The present situation reminds me much of the small cap crash that occurred in December, 2018, and for which I wrote an article..

Investor Takeaway

Professional investors wait for great entries in long-term positions, those times when the probabilities for success are at their height. An important part of the buy low/sell-high axiom is obviously the buy-point, and this is the best technical-entry for small caps since late July, 2021.

I chose the small caps for this article because these companies are most-attuned to the economic recovery prospects for the US economy. A strong small cap market is important for the underlying strength and breadth of the overall market.

The most recent economic employment reports have been quite strong, and yet the prices of small cap stocks do not reflect that strength, falling to 4 month lows. We are also in one of the seasonally-strong months for small caps, when shopping is at its height. So there is a disconnect.

Small caps tend to be quite volatile, yet a return to favor for small caps can yield outsized near-term returns for those investors comfortable with the risk. The volatility carries a commensurate risk/reward.

There are several ways an investor can participate here, depending on the leverage they choose:

The Russell 2000 ETF

ProShares 2x Russell ETF (UWM)

The Direxion 3x Russell 2000 ETF (TNA)

For long-term investors, this is an opportunity to add to a position in a secular bull market.

For shorter-term traders, the 70% mark on the Percent of Small Cap stocks above their 20 day moving average has been a safe exit point in the past.