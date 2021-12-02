reklamlar/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a big data company. Despite having strong tailwinds to its back, fundamentally Splunk struggles to deliver shareholders with strong prospects.

Splunk's guidance for Q4 is unimpressive pointing to mid-single-digit growth rates. Mediocre growth rates notwithstanding the easy comparisons with the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, during Q3 2021, Splunk squandered precious capital in buying back its shares, when that capital could have been put to much better use elsewhere.

At this point, even though its valuation is certainly attractive at less than 6x forward sales when you look elsewhere in the market and see that there are now so many amazing companies on sale I would not be compelled to invest in Splunk. Here's why:

Investor Sentiment Has Been Unquestionably Negative

Data by YCharts

The month of November and into December has been horrific for growth investors as a whole. Meanwhile, for Splunk shareholders, it certainly hasn't helped that its CEO is leaving the company at this time.

Presently, it doesn't even matter about Splunk's fundamentals. When you look at the graph above, most investors would give this stock a wide pass. Indeed, anything but truly astounding results at this stage, and most investors would give this stock a wide pass.

Splunk's Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Over the years I've heard all kinds of justifications for why this big data company is struggling.

The most common theme is that the company is in transition in how it records its revenues. The narrative is that growth in Splunk's cloud business is recorded pro-rata, is becoming bigger than its legacy business.

As a reminder, the legacy, on-premise platform records revenues upfront, and the transition to the cloud has overshadowed Splunk's actual potential.

And while I have never fallen for that narrative, admittedly I have fallen prey to its low valuation.

Along these lines, two months ago I concluded my article by saying:

Splunk has fallen from grace, yet its underlying prospects remain reasonably attractive. So investors are left with a mixed bag. However, keep in mind, that at 7x next year's revenues, there's already a lot of pessimism being priced in.

And that's the most difficult lesson for this value investor: cheap stocks don't always represent value. And I keep falling for that. Now, what's left for Splunk?

Profitability Profile Stabilizes?

(Source)

Wishing to remark something positive, I could lay claim that its gross margin profile has improved relative to where it was at the start of its fiscal year.

That being said, there's no question that relative to Q3 2021, we can see 330 basis points of gross margin compression. The reason?

The more that Splunk's cloud business grows, with its lower gross margin profile, the lower Splunk's overall gross margins will end up.

To this end, we can see that lower down the income statement, Splunk's non-GAAP operating was negative 10% compared with negative 2% in the same period in the prior year.

(Source)

Management highlighted to investors that Splunk expects to finish fiscal 2021 with approximately $100 million of cash flows from operations.

What's more, given that looking out to fiscal 2023, Splunk is guiding for $2 billion of cloud ARR, we could perhaps see Splunk reaching approximately $200 million of cash flows from operations over the coming year.

SPLK Stock Valuation - Difficult to Value

Splunk repurchased $800 million worth of its stock at $145. Why? Isn't this an absurdly poor use of capital?

I'm not being ''captain hindsight'' and seeing that the share price right now is less than $120. Surely, as stewards of capital, there are 101 better uses of Splunk's capital than deploying it towards buying back its own shares? What's that going to fix for shareholders? Even to make a minor indentation on the more than $3 billion of convertible notes, would help.

Moving on, Splunk is priced at just below 6x next year's revenues. In the SaaS world, there aren't too many cash flow generating cloud businesses priced as cheaply as this. And that's why I've always been drawn to this stock.

Yet all considered, learning slowly over time that cheap can always become cheaper, it's also why I'm struggling to get bullishly behind this stock.

The Bottom Line

Splunk remarks that it has now passed the change in the ''invoicing approach'' as it moves customers away from license revenues to a subscription business model. The moment that shareholders have long awaited is here. We can finally see the business is moving towards robust cash flow generation.

That being said, objectively, Splunk's management has proven to be very poor stewards of capital, deploying too much capital to repurchase shares, when that capital could be easily better deployed either in the business to drive growth or even to repurchase its convertible notes. Essentially, shareholders' capital could have been used more effectively in countless other ways than how it was ultimately used.

As much as I am always drawn towards Splunk's low valuation, I can't remain a cheerleader of this stock. It's cheap for a reason, and it will remain cheap. Good luck and happy investing.