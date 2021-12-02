gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

Ask anyone to name a company that they believe to be the most overvalued, and the chances are that they would, without hesitation, say Tesla (TSLA). However, by many measures, Tesla would need to more than double in price to match the current valuation of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

It's hardly surprising that Zscaler has risen so quickly given that annual revenues have been growing by around 50% and the company operates in a growing sector given that cybersecurity is a constant worry for corporations. However, there are companies operating in this industry that offer better value for investors.

Background

To give a flavour of the gulf in valuation between Tesla and Zscaler, I have prepared a table of commonly used ratios. By these metrics, one could argue that, at today's stock price, Tesla is at a bargain-basement price in comparison to Zscaler.

P/E Return on Equity ROE Growth YOY Revenue Growth Enterprise Value / Sales Zscaler 643 -52 29 62 48 Tesla 185 16 180 66 21

The reason why individual investors have driven Zscaler stock to such dizzy heights can only be guessed at. Yet, it is fair to suggest that the main reasons are an expectation of continued above average growth and a conviction that their service is both unique and infallible.

Zscaler services

Followers of Zscaler will know that the company offers cybersecurity as a service through around 150 datacentres located around the world. Internet traffic flows to and from end users over Zscaler technology installed at these datacentres. And devotees of the Zscaler narrative will also no doubt be familiar with the Gartner report entitled; "Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways", which has for the last 10 years declared that Zscaler is in pole position for their offering.

Competition

It may be that there are those who are unaware that there exist other competent companies that provide security as a service in a similar way to Zscaler. Whilst the Gartner report rates Netskope as a "visionary", IDC, who describe themselves as the premier global provider of information technology, rates Netskope well ahead of Zscaler.

If you take a trip to the Netskope website, you may read about the company's opinion concerning their advantages over Zscaler, one of which is their cloud access security broker solution. With this feature, companies can more easily instigate policy controls that cover the complete range of apps and web services that employees and associates may use. It would appear that Netskope have a point, since Gartner have produced a report on this feature in which Zscaler is noted by its absence.

According to Netskope, they have the world's largest and highest performing secure private cloud to power their inline security services. It would appear that many prestigious companies believe them, given their list of customers. Since Zscaler has such strong competition for its service, it is hard to justify its sky-high valuation based on the uniqueness of their solution.

Growth

Another explanation for the rich valuation is that there is evidence that revenue growth is improving and that gross margins remain at an excellent level. However, I would argue that these rises in revenue are already baked into the current stock price.

Period Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Revenue 101.3 110.5 125.9 142.6 157 176.4 197.1 230.5 Growth Between Qtrs 13.94% 13.26% 10.10% 12.36% 11.73% 16.95% Gross Profit 81.1 86 94.9 111.1 123.1 137.7 152.1 178.3 Gross Margin 80.06% 77.83% 75.38% 77.91% 78.41% 78.06% 77.17% 77.35%

An old adage that governs the philosophy of many investors is; to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Or to put it another way, be cautious about overpaying for an asset which may subsequently lead to lackluster returns. In my view, Zscaler has had an exceptional run, but there are signs that further upside may be limited by current valuation and growing competition. Furthermore. There is the strong likelihood of bumps on the road at some point in the future.

Bumps on the road

A firm favourite of investors in cybersecurity is CrowdStrike (CRWD), whose stock price has also been elevated to euphoric levels in recent years. Although, this upward march has received a knock lately as a result of rerating by BTIG and Morgan Stanley, which caused a drop in the stock price of 4% and 10% respectively. So far, Zscaler has escaped rerating, but at Zscaler's current valuation, I suspect it is only a matter of time.

In recent years a number of cyber security companies have been found to be less than 100% secure. You may remember Solarwinds, a company that provides a security solution for numerous large global companies. One that didn't receive much attention was a company that competes to a certain extent with Zscaler; Pulse Secure. In April, it was reported that "two separate hacking campaigns exploited vulnerabilities in Pulse Secure's Pulse Connect Secure virtual private network". True, thus far, to my knowledge, there have been no high-profile hacks or data breaches through the Zscaler platform, which must be a comfort for their customers. Of course, there is no guarantee that such an event will not happen in the future, which ought to be a concern for investors since such an attack would have a severe impact the stock price given its high valuation. Indeed, Zscalers most recent 10 K highlights this danger to its reputation with the following:

If our cloud platform or internal networks, systems or data are or are perceived to have been breached, our solution may be perceived as insecure, our reputation may be damaged and our financial results may be negatively impacted

To determine alternative investment opportunities within the cybersecurity segment, let's outline a mammoth challenge faced by IT managers.

The future

These days, it would appear that no security solution can address all possible security threats or block all methods of penetrating a network. To counter these threats companies of all sizes must rely on complex network and security infrastructures, which include products and services from multiple vendors to secure their data and internal IT services. This is due to the nature of present-day threats, which can enter a network in numerous ways and then spread throughout a network. For instance, an attack may begin through an employee clicking on an innocuous ad on their smart phone and then end up disabling an entire datacentre.

Given that an enterprise may employ dozens of disparate products in an effort to secure themselves from an attack, it is easy to understand that the problem of managing such complexity is enormous. The main complication is due to the fact that each of these solutions comes with their own management platform and separate policies. Furthermore, each solution tends to work separately, that is to say, they don't work together to block attacks.

Whilst it is true that the recently announced CrowdXDR Alliance may alleviate this challenge, there is an old stalwart of the industry that may be able to provide the answer; Check Point Software (CHKP), a technology partner of Netskope.

Check Point Software

There are readers who will scoff at the very idea of investing in Check Point, and who could blame them? Year to date, the stock price is down by around 17%. On top of that, revenues have barely changed over the same period, and this in an industry that is growing, by some estimates, at a CAGR of 14.5%. However, there are signs that things are about to change.

As previously noted, an enterprise may have numerous technologies to protect against attacks, the problem is that they do not work in harmony. So, an attack may be found by one solution, but may arrive on a different vector that is unprotected. In addition, managing the plethora of different technologies from an assortment of suppliers is a colossal headache for IT managers. Check Point's Infinity architecture is designed to resolve both of these problems. Not only is the product designed to provide complete management, but also ensures that all solutions work together to repel cyber-attacks. The graphic below illustrates the overall structure of the offering.

Graphic courtesy Check Point presentation

It would certainly appear that the ability to combine, let us say, the best of breeds and enable them to work together is gaining traction amongst decision makers. In the 2021 Q3 quarterly report, Check Point reported a triple digit increase in revenues for the Infinity solution.

Graphic courtesy quarterly report

This increase in the acceptance of Infinity is beginning to be revealed in the revenue trend. It is certainly true that the improvement in growth between comparative periods in 2020 and 2021 could be seen as an anomaly, I don't believe so, as it was reported that deferred revenues have reached $1.466 billion, which is a 12% increase YOY. Given the trajectory in deferred income, it is reasonable to assume that revenues will be well above trend in Q4. There are, I'm sure, those who will point out that Zscaler's revenue growth is outstripping Check Point's by a wide margin, however this growth is built into Zscaler's stock price, whilst improvement in Check Point's is not.

Check Point Software Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenue 543.9 486.5 505.6 509 563.8 507.6 526.1 534 Growth YOY 4.48% 1,015 1,060 Growth Q2 v Q3 2020 0.67% Growth Q2 v Q3 2021 1.50%

As regards Check Point's financial position, it couldn't be more different than Zscaler's. Reviewing quarterly reports, Zscaler has incurred net losses in all periods since its inception, and according to their filings, they expect to continue to incur net losses for the foreseeable future. In contrast, Check Point is making money and returning cash to shareholders by means of share buy-backs. Check Point has a net positive cash position, Zscaler does not; and so on.

Investor takeaway

As far as I can tell, Zscaler would appear to be a tad overvalued. And how long the company can maintain these lofty valuations is anyone's guess.

The company operates in an industry that is constantly evolving, along with the threats that companies face. New generations of attacks require new innovations to counter them and Infinity from Check Point may be just the solution that IT managers are looking for.

Final notes

I am a long-time investor in Zscaler, but I have now sold stock to recover my initial investment and will allow my profits to remain invested. And have now deployed the initial investment in Zscaler into Check Point. As always, this does not constitute advice.