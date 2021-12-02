All_About_Najmi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is investing heavily and refinancing to lower NYMT's cost of capital. This is hurting the results in the short term but will provide financial sources over the coming years. The current valuation is attractive for growth investors and the current and forward dividends also look promising. However, this dividend policy can only remain stable as long as the general economic conditions stay favorable for NYMT, so income investors can be happy with the current dividend yield of over 10%. But any income-seeking investor should take into consideration the economic cycles and the effect of that on NYMT’s dividend in the long term.

Business Model

New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Their objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to the stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. NYMT’s investment portfolio includes credit-sensitive single-family and multi-family assets.

Their revenue comes from their net interest income earned on rental properties and non-interest income, which is the income from equity investments. The company receives most of its income from its mortgage-backed securities portfolio and the majority of its income revenue comes from single-family residential assets in Florida, Alabama, and Texas.

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

The company continued to deliver solid results in the third quarter with a bit of disappointment. NYMT took some actions that hurt its Q3 results but will lower the cost of its capital. The company had one-time charges in the quarter, including $3.4M in expenses for the early redemption of 7.875% Series C preferred stock, which was refinanced into 6.875% series F preferred, lowering NYMT's cost of capital by 100 basis points. NYMT’s Q3 EPS of $0.10 came in a penny shy of the average analyst's estimate of $0.11 and decreased from $0.11 in Q2 2021. Q3 total net interest income of $31.0 million missed the consensus estimate of $37.4 million and fell from $31.5 million in the previous quarter.

There will be some change in the leadership as well for 2022. Steven R. Mumma, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since February 2009, will transition in January to the role of Executive Chairman of the company. Jason T. Serrano will succeed Mr. Mumma as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2022. Jason T. Serrano was recruited to the company as the new President in January 2019.

Valuation

NYMT has a forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 7.66 compared to the sector median of 11.06. On Seeking Alpha no peers are shown, but NYMT operates in the Mortgage REIT sector and we have identified some comparisons. I chose Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) for comparison because it is a well-known mortgage REIT. ABR has a forward P/E ratio of 9.22. When evaluating NYMT’s intrinsic value, we therefore see an undervalued stock. For the calculations, I used Graham's DCF model. For the last 4 quarters, I used the EPS (TTM) which is $0.51. To the expected growth rate, I added a modest 2% due to the interest rate rise in 2022. Finviz analysts also calculated a forward 5-year EPS growth of 6.59% for NYMT. If we also take a look at NYMT’s Price-to-Book ratio, we can see that the P/B is almost at its lowest point in 2021, so this strengthens the valuation of the stock.

Put all this data together and we can have an intrinsic value for NYMT stock of between $10-12. If we believe Finviz analysts are right about future growth numbers, and we find the P/B ratio realistic, we can see that the stock is undervalued at the moment. Based on these factors, I think NYMT is a good buy for growth investors, but not so much for income investors in the long term.

Company-specific Risks

REITs are generally a high competition industry. The major risk factors tend to be external ones but there are some internal risks worth noting:

Interest rates generally reduce the demand for mortgage loans due to the higher cost of borrowing. As per Jerome Powell, despite the new risk of the Omicron variant, he thinks reducing the pace of monthly bond buys can move more quickly and that would open the door sooner to interest rate hikes. A reduction in the volume of mortgage loans originated may affect the volume of targeted assets available to NYMT. In addition, a portion of the RMBS and residential loans the company invests in may be comprised of ARMs that are subject to periodic and lifetime interest rate caps. This problem is magnified for securities backed by residential loans comprised of ARMs and hybrid ARMs that are not fully indexed. As a result, the payments NYMT receives on Agency ARMs or residential mortgage loans comprised of ARMs and hybrid ARMs, may be lower than the related debt service costs.

Currently, a significant portion of NYMT’s borrowings are collateralized borrowings in the form of repurchase agreements. If the interest rates on these agreements increase at a rate higher than the increase in rates payable on their investments, the company’s profitability would be adversely affected. Their borrowing costs under repurchase agreements generally correspond to short-term interest rates such as LIBOR or a short-term Treasury index, plus or minus a margin.

The company leverages their equity, which can exacerbate any losses they incur on their current and future investments and may reduce cash available for distribution to the stockholders. They leverage their equity through borrowings, generally through the use of repurchase agreements, longer-term structured debt such as CDOs, and other forms of secured debt, or corporate-level debt, such as convertible notes. The return on the company’s investments and cash available for distribution to their stockholders may be reduced to the extent that changes in market conditions cause the cost of our financing to increase relative to the income that can be derived from the assets NYMT holds in their investment portfolio. NYMT’s debt service payments will reduce the net income available for distribution to the stockholders.

My take on NYMT’s dividend

Current dividend

NYMT has been a consecutive dividend payer for 12 years. However, not so consistent with dividend growth. Due to the pandemic, they had to cut the dividend in 2020. Because NYMT is a REIT, their dividend policy largely depends on the net income they can generate from the single-family and multi-family properties.

Source: Seeking Alpha Dividend History

Although the company’s income varies a lot with economic cycles, the current 10.72% forward dividend yield is an eye-catcher for any income-seeking investor, especially when comparing it to the sector median of 2.58%. For an income investor, it could be an instant decision to invest in NYMT, but the question is whether this current dividend is sustainable.

Future sustainability

NYMT’s dividend depends a lot on outside factors such as general economic growth, interest rate changes, and housing prices. I expect some dividend raise in the second half of 2022 because the United States GDP Growth Rate is projected to trend around 1.70 percent in 2022 and 1.90 percent in 2023. House prices are on the rise as well and are expected to continue in 2022 and 2023. According to these forecasts, the current dividend seems sustainable in the upcoming years but not over the longer term. Let’s also take a look at the payout ratio.

At first look, it seems a bit high with a 90-100% payout ratio but if we take into consideration that NYMT is a REIT, that explains the high payout ratio. Seeking Alpha also has dividend estimates for 2022 and SA expects a 10% rise in dividends. Put these figures together and we can realistically expect a $0.01 per quarter rise from the current $0.11 dividend. But income investors should take into consideration the previous cuts and that NYMT is highly dependent on the general economic cycles. At the moment, we can see an expansion after the pandemic and rising house prices, but when this trend changes so will NYMT’s dividend payments.

Summary

Next year’s external factors seem favorable for NYMT and its dividend. The stock is currently undervalued so it could be an attractive target for growth investors. The company is lowering the cost of capital to be able to use more leverage and report better results in 2022. Their dividend also seems sustainable in 2022 and 2023 but not for the longer term, because it depends on the domestic economy and housing market. That is why I think NYMT can be a better choice for growth investors than income investors right now.