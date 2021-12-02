Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Presents at Evercore ISI's 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Evercore ISI’s 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference December 2, 2021 9:15 AM ET

Josh Schimmer

Welcome everyone for our next session with Novavax. We have Filip Dubovsky, Chief Medical Officer and John Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Gentlemen, welcome and thank you for your efforts from COVID pandemic to develop one of the more advanced vaccines. So, why don’t we dig in and give us a quick snapshot of where we are with Novavax COVID vaccine?

John Trizzino

Yes. So, let me kick off, Josh. I think we are at a point where we’re feeling more confident than ever about where we are from getting to approval. We, over the last several weeks, have made regulatory submissions to the EU, UK, Canada, Australia and a variety of others that on a harmonized regulatory submission that allow us to be able to move very quickly. We’re in the process now of coordinating with the various regulatory authorities, responding to some of the questions that they have relative to the filing, but feeling good about the feedback. There was a nice communication from EMA about a week or so ago, regarding our submission to them and moving along very nicely, coordination with our partners Serum Institute on the CMC section of all of those filings, and a readiness on their part to be able to produce hundreds of millions of doses. So, we’re feeling good and confident about where we are.

Q - Josh Schimmer

Well, you had the data in the hand for a while. So, let’s maybe kind of take us through what the gating steps have been towards regulatory approvals, and some of the assay development work that you’ve needed to do?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. So, maybe I’ll just kick off with the clinical data. So, you’re right. We’ve announced our results from our two Phase 3 studies, and these were Phase 3 studies that were done in different places, one in the UK and one in the U.S. and Mexico. And the results we’ve presented and are published were really quite good, and they were remarkably consistent. So, our efficacy overall was right around 90% in both studies. There is less than a single percentage point between difference. And although variants were emerging in both the UK and the U.S. at the time, our efficacy against variants is also good, including specifically against severe disease in the U.S. study, which was the launch of the studies, we actually saw a 100% protection against moderate and severe disease in that study. And that included, I guess all the variants that were circulating at the time. So, that’s been filed, and the regulators have had that for a while, and we’ve been interacting with them around the details of those responses.

What has held us up until now was getting our CMC package together and filed. And that was really just all about the analytics, about our vaccine and what was in our vaccine. Our vaccine is a new technology, and it includes a particular recumbent protein and a particular adjuvant. So, to develop the assays to distinguish those two into a level that the regulars are happy with, it was a tricky part. That’s been done, and that’s part of the consolidated file we have in all the regulators. John?

Josh Schimmer

Sorry. John, were you going to add anything to that or…?

John Trizzino

No, no. I think that covered it. Yes. That was great. Thank you.

Josh Schimmer

So then, where are you in scaling up on manufacturing capacity and where do you expect to be in terms of doses produced into this year and into next?

John Trizzino

Yes. So, what we -- I think the best way to do it is given where the regulatory filings are, we’re in the process of GMP manufacturing, the rate of capacity coming out is in line from [Technical Difficulty] our total network of manufacturing, right, we don’t get into a detailed description side by side, but from a total manufacturing capability standpoint, including Serum Institute, we’re still in line with what we’ve been saying about, at least 2 billion doses during the course of ‘22. We’re going to be fulfilling the APAs that have been previously communicated, both on the bilateral APAs that we have in place. Also, the coordination with Gavi for the COVAX facility to get doses to low and middle income countries. Frequent contact with all of the various countries we’re dealing with, on the contracting side, the regulatory conversations that are going on, and then, there’s the logistics and contracting conversations that are going on. And at least weekly, coordinating with them, when we would be able to ship, the number of doses we’re shipping, what their need is, how it relates to the vaccine hesitant that have yet to be vaccinated, how it relates to the booster doses that are critical to ongoing protection, and how this relates in particular to pediatric dosing, which is the next wave of demand that we’ll be seeing through ‘22 and into ‘23.

Josh Schimmer

And now that you’ve solved the characterization analytics, is that also solved for any potential modifications to the vaccines to optimize for variants, which will probably segue us into -- from current topic?

John Trizzino

Yes. Let me comment on a capability standpoint, and then I think Filip could comment on regulatory pathway activity and requirements. So, what we’re seeing with Omicron right now, right, is very -- what has been expected and what we’re prepared for. So we’re, we’ve issued a statement this morning that outlines what we’re doing in response to Omicron. And it’s a two-pronged approach in which we’re going to be looking at our ability to protect -- protected level, antibody levels with the existing vaccine. And if that falls short of where we would reasonably expect it to be, in parallel, we’re running a pathway that will allow us to do a strain change. And that strain change is something that we’ve been planning and expecting to do. And it’s possible to do on our technology platform or recombinant protein nanoparticles. We’re already looking at the genetic sequence. Our discovery folks are putting that new vaccine candidate together. And we would expect to be in GMP manufacturing and a readiness for the comparability on the regulatory side that Filip will talk about, by the end of January.

Filip Dubovsky

I mean, this is kind of what we’ve been doing for a while now. So, every time a new variant crops up, we make it. So, even a library of all these variants that are kind of hanging out in the background, we just haven’t had a need to pull any forward. So, we’re doing the same thing. We started manufacturing last Saturday for our DNA sequence to prepare us for our GMP campaigns in January.

The regulators have kind of already told us what they expect to see, to do a strain change. It’s a little bit different out and what they stated earlier on, because they’re really no more seronegative people. But the studies are pretty fast, and they’re small and all you really have to do is hit people with a dose of the variant and compare it back to immune responses that they originally had after two doses. So, that’s our planned approach at this point. We still haven’t had specific discussions with the regulators about this, because it does differ a bit based on the like of seronegative people globally. But we think that that’s going to be the way forward.

Josh Schimmer

Okay. It’s great to hear that at least the clinical development shouldn’t be too lengthy or cumbersome. Maybe you talk a little bit about the logistics of switching to an optimized Omicron addressing vaccine, how fast can kind of switch over the manufacturing to start producing a new vaccine?

Filip Dubovsky

So, in discussion with our manufacturing group, they think the process is identical, right? So, even though there are a number of changes in the spike protein, the process itself doesn’t rely on those. So, there should be no changes at all. It should be plug and play. And that’s actually the basis of a strain change. That’s the whole idea that we didn’t flew and would be relevant here that you use the same process to develop the product. In fact, you have to or else it would be different. So, the processes will, by definition, be the same.

Josh Schimmer

So, what ultimately do you see as the gating step? Is it data generation or is it the manufacturing kind of switch over and recharacterization?

Filip Dubovsky

I see two things. One of them is, there’s a lot of attention being paid to Omicron, but really, how fit it is in areas where there’s a lot of Delta isn’t clear yet and how virulent it is isn’t clear yet. I guess, the other thing from a vaccine technology perspective is that even though all these variants have cropped up over the last year, the T-cell responses have been quite good against all of them. So, that hasn’t changed. So, then the real question is, have these changed enough to impact them on neutralizing antibody that we induce, and that’s what we have cooking.

So one, find out is it worth it to develop a vaccine? My guess is the answer is yes. And then, the other point is the stuff we haven’t had, is it adequate, and that’s going to be a yes or no answer. And if the answer is we need more, we’ll go to the GMP. We have this campaign planned, and we will produce for stringent.

Josh Schimmer

Okay, got it. Yes. And it is a very good point that this is all what ifs for the moment, but then kind of getting back to that point, if we do need the switch, what is the -- what’s the lengthiest process that we need to consider? Can that manufacturing and analytics move faster than the clinical development at this time?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes.

John Trizzino

Yes. Sorry. So, this is a third leg to that stool too, right, which is what has to happen from a public health policy perspective here, right? So, while we have the capability to implement the new strain and get it into manufacturing, the reality is you’ve got different profiles of what’s circulating on a country by country basis. And so, there’s going to have to be made a decision about what gets rolled out, where it gets rolled out, what quantities. This is maybe stating the obvious given this is a fairly complicated problem to solve for when you do a strain change. Witness what it’s been -- what that requirement has been over the last 40 years for influenza vaccine surveillance and strain changes in Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere. So, while we’re capable to do with the actual rollout from a policy standpoint is a bit challenging.

Josh Schimmer

That is such a good point. Like it does get very complex and you have to, at some point, I guess, try to make some best guesses about the future. So, do you have a sense as to like data points that you’re looking for, and ultimately a determination like, you may have to almost be doing both in parallel at some point?

Filip Dubovsky

Hopefully not, but possibly so. So, just back to what you were talking about before briefly, so clearly, before we can do clinical development, we need to get it manufactured. So, those are stepwise approaches, right? So, in this in this regard, we -- since we know what we’re doing on the manufacturing release side, probably the clinical will be the final step before we can do a strain change and get ultimate approval for the vaccine. I guess, one question which is yet unanswered is what the back neutralization looks like. So, if you make Omicron, and you see what it does to the current strains that are circulating, if that’s favorable, then you may say, okay, go with Omicron. If it isn’t, then I think you’re in a more of a Sophie’s choice of what you push forward with, especially if it turns out that Omicron indications may be more infectious. If it’s more infectious, but less severe, then I think from a public policy and public health perspective, it’s going to be real tricky to decide what to push out.

Josh Schimmer

Yes. It is I’m sure to be confusing. Maybe we can -- as we think about next year, I feel like across all the vaccine manufacturers scaling up, we are going to have more doses than people who need them, at least in theory. But on the other hand, the vaccines are all going to be a little bit different. How are you thinking about positioning in that -- in this dynamic, and in which countries do you kind of have your sights set on, either because of you’ve got existing contracts or you are confident you can get new ones?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. As you can imagine, we’ve been thinking about that quite a bit, right? And so, there is a lot to consider as we think about all of the countries around the globe, and all of kind of the different, high-income countries, upper middle income countries, low income countries, where we have commitments today on APAs, where we have obligations to Gavi and COVOVAX facility. But there are a couple of really important elements here that become critical drivers to the way that we are thinking about ‘22.

And while there are a number of countries that have relatively high vaccination rates, there is still some percentage of those populations that are vaccine hesitant, right? They are not quite sure about what’s the right vaccine to get, should I get an mRNA? Should I get a viral vector, should I wait for the protein-based vaccine? And so, I think that there is an opportunity to capture more doses, to be vaccinated and increase the vaccination rates even higher to the vaccine hesitant, and we’re going to be communicating the benefit of that to the high-income countries that were already engaged with.

Then, as I mentioned before, then you’re talking about booster, right? Boosters are here to stay. They are certainly at least at the moment in at six months. When does that change, we’re not quite sure, right? The data will tell us whether it’s going to be another round of six months or a year later. But, I think it’s maybe not unanimous opinion, but certainly fairly consistent opinion that this virus isn’t going away anytime soon. And there is going to be a need for some kind of booster or revaccination program, and we’ll be actively participating in that. There is also the step down at the pediatrics, right? And so, there is a lot of school-aged children that need to be vaccinated. Again, in some of the higher income countries, that’s been done and those vaccination rates are beginning to increase, but there is more room there to vaccinate.

And then there is the other high income countries, right? So, this is not the top 10 or 15 high income countries, but another group of countries that have vaccination rates that are probably 20 percentage points lower than some of the others. And then, let’s not forget upper middle income countries and low income countries. There is a significant under vaccinating in those populations. And I think, while there might be oversupply in some countries, like the U.S. they are woefully under vaccinated and many other countries around the globe.

Josh Schimmer

What if you -- what do you see in terms of the profile, I’m not sure if you generated the data yet of the Novavax booster for individuals who had their initial series of mRNA vaccines. One of the selling points of the Novavax vaccine is the tolerability profile relative to others. Is that holding up in kind of a mixed match scenario too?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. So, you’re right. So, we’re quite pleased what we’re seeing with our safety profile right now. It’s not as large as some of those have been deployed globally, since we don’t have millions of doses experienced yet. The receipt is good and the reactogenicity profile is, in our opinion, quite favorable compared to many other vaccines that are being used out there now.

As far as the mix and match data, I mean, that data is being generated in the UK. And we think it will stimulate for publication in the next handful of days, it’s not our data. It belongs to the academicians and it was funded by the VTF. So, that’s going to have some data on the use of our vaccine on top of other people’s vaccines. We want to generate this kind of data for ourselves as well, primarily because we want to design those studies in a way to be able to obtain licensure. So studies, which are being conducted now, are quite small. And they’re not done to the standards, regulators were expected to take a decision on labels, but we want to take -- obviously, we want our label to be as favorable as possible and include those kinds of messages.

Josh Schimmer

What’s the gating step on Novavax running that kind of a trial, because that -- I hear a lot of individuals who are nervous about getting that third dose, because they had a tough time the first or second dose, and I’m guessing, if they had something more gentle, that had the evidence of being more gentle, they prefer that. So, maybe you can talk a little bit about what the gating steps to generating that data earn and whether you agree that it is potentially like really pivotal to have that differentiated signal?

Filip Dubovsky

So, differentiated signal, maybe I’ll toss to John, but I think I like your characterization of us being a gentle vaccine.

John Trizzino

Well, I think it’s a good segue into what I wanted to comment on about the profile of making booster dosing a success. The goal here is to get back to protect the antibody level. So, that’s one element of significance in the boost. We’re seeing -- we have lots of data that we’ve already published and/or disclosed that talk about the cross reactivity, the cross protection properties of our vaccine. So, that’s an important element and potentially differentiator related to our constructs and related to matrix adjuvant.

And then, third is this safety profile, whether it’s less adverse event, fewer adverse events, or a gentler reactogenicity, if you will, which doesn’t really get reported. We’ve got data from some of our trials that talk to that. But think about the people that get vaccinated are out of work for one or two days. And that doesn’t really get to adverse event reporting. And I think you’re going to see people -- it becomes something that people talk about, but it really is an element related to the desire to take our vaccine versus another.

Josh Schimmer

Excellent. Looking -- very much looking forward to those updates. Maybe just to finish off, I know you’re also working on a COVID-flu combination. Maybe give us the sense of the timelines there and what we should expect?

Filip Dubovsky

So, we ran that study in Australia, and dosing is complete. We did a multi-dose schedule just so we could cover all the bases. And that study was designed really to help us select the final antigen doses we include. So, it’s a quadrivalent flu vaccine. It’s the one that we had a successful Phase 3 study with, about two months ago now, combined with our COVID vaccine. And the question we try to answer is, what’s the right sociometry, what’s the right amount of the four HA antigens plus COVID in there to give the optimal immune response, and what’s the best schedule to be used to deliver that.

So, that study is going to read out next year, early next year. And that’s going to be used to select the dose level to push into further development.

