Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral or Hold rating to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

DKS suffered from a steep share price decline in the one week or so after it reported its recent quarterly results. This is justified on the basis that Black Friday sales for DICK'S Sporting Goods might come in below expectations, while a slowdown in the company's growth in the intermediate term is very likely as per consensus estimates for fiscal 2022 and beyond. DICK'S current low-teens forward P/E multiples are reasonable but not particularly attractive, which support my Neutral investment rating for the company's shares post-earnings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Earnings

DICK'S Sporting Goods , which calls itself "a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer" in the company's media releases, announced the company's Q3 FY 2021 earnings on November 23, 2021, prior to the market open.

DKS' financial performance in the third quarter was good on an absolute basis and came in above market expectations, but the company's stock price has declined significantly following its most recent quarterly results announcement.

As per the company's Q3 FY 2021 earnings press release, revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share for DICK'S Sporting Goods grew by +14% YoY and +59% to $2.75 billion and $3.19, respectively, in the recent quarter. Also, DKS' top line and bottom line in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were +10% and +56% higher than the Wall Street analysts' consensus forecast, respectively. However, the market responded to DKS' above-expectations financial results in a negative manner.

DKS' share price decreased by -4% from $140.28 to $134.55 on November 23, after the earnings release. To make things worse, the company's shares subsequently fell by an additional -15% in the next five trading days to close at $114.55 on December 1, 2021. In other words, the shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods have dropped by -18% since it reported its third-quarter earnings on November 23.

I think that there are three main reasons for the poor share price performance of DICK'S Sporting Goods even though the company delivered an excellent set of results in Q3.

Firstly, the degree of DKS' revenue and earnings beat in Q3 FY 2021 was not as substantial as compared to the first and second quarter, as per the charts below.

DKS' Historical Revenue And Earnings Surprises

Given that DICK'S Sporting Goods has beaten market expectations by a huge margin in Q1 FY 2021 and Q2 FY 2021, it is reasonable to assume that the "whisper numbers" for DKS in Q3 FY 2021 could have been substantially higher than the official consensus estimates. This implies that DKS' actual third-quarter financials might have been lower than the market's "real" expectations (or "whisper numbers"), leading to its share price correction.

Secondly, there are concerns that DKS might not be able to meet the company's full-year fiscal 2021 earnings guidance due to the risk of weaker-than-expected holiday season sales.

DICK'S Sporting Goods raised the company's FY 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance from $12.45-$12.95 previously to $14.60-$14.80 now as per the company's Q3 results press release. But DKS' Black Friday sales might have been below expectations. A November 29, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "Black Friday traffic wasn't as good as investors had hoped, with Placer.ai reporting that traffic at DKS was down 26% from 2019 levels." This increases the likelihood that DKS' Q4 FY 2021 financial performance will be weaker than expected, with market expectations for the fourth quarter elevated after the recent increase in bottom line guidance.

Thirdly, the market might be pricing in the inevitable slowdown for DICK'S Sporting Goods in fiscal 2022 and beyond. Market consensus points to a -27% fall in earnings for the company in fiscal 2022, and a modest +4% bottom line growth for fiscal 2023. In Q3 FY 2021, DKS' revenue growth was driven by consumers allocating more time to sporting activities, while its profitability was boosted by tight inventories which supported limited markdowns.

Assuming the economy reopens and supply chain constraints are eased over time, investors are worried that DKS' financial performance will "normalize" to a level closer to what it was like in a pre-pandemic environment.

Separately, it is also worthwhile to examine if DICK'S Sporting Goods is at risk of a further valuation de-rating, a subject which I explore in the next section.

Is DKS Stock Overvalued?

Even with the recent stock price correction, DKS' shares are valued by the market at a significant premium to its peers.

As the peer valuation comparison table below illustrates, the forward P/E multiples for DICK'S Sporting Goods are the highest among its peers. While DICK'S Sporting Goods does boasts superior forecasted ROAs (Return on Assets) as compared to its peers, the company's expected revenue growth rates are roughly on par with that of the other companies in the peer group.

Peer Valuation Comparison For DICK'S Sporting Goods

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward Two Fiscal Years Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Metric DICK'S Sporting Goods 7.7 10.6 -3.5% +2.5% 18.9% 11.5% Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) 7.1 8.0 +1.4% Consensus forecasts for this fiscal year are not available 5.3% Consensus forecasts for this fiscal year are not available Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) 6.8 7.8 -2.4% +6.0% 13.2% 11.1% Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) 5.4 7.4 Consensus forecasts for this fiscal year are not available Consensus forecasts for this fiscal year are not available Consensus forecasts for this fiscal year are not available Consensus forecasts for this fiscal year are not available Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 5.9 6.7 +2.5% +1.6% 12.3% 9.0%

On an absolute basis, DKS' low-teens forward FY 2022 P/E seems fair, taking into account its modest single-digit top line expansion and low-teens ROA in the same fiscal year.

In conclusion, I see DKS' shares as fairly valued, considering its financial metrics and where its peers are trading at.

What Is DKS Stock's Target Price?

As per financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ as of December 1, 2021, the mean and median target prices for DICK'S Sporting Goods were $149.72 and $154.00, respectively. Assuming that the market consensus is correct, investors can expect DKS' shares to rise by 31%-34% from current levels.

The Mean Price Target And Share Price For DICK'S Sporting Goods In The Past One Year

However, as per the chart above, it will appear that the sell-side target prices are following the company's share price movements (i.e. analysts raise their price targets after the stock price increases), rather than the other way around. As such, it is better to rely on one's own assessment of DKS' valuations, instead of analysts' price targets.

As I mentioned in the preceding section, I think that the shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods are fairly valued rather than undervalued (as what Wall Street analysts claim as per their target prices) or overvalued (as what DKS' recent share price movements seem to imply).

Is DKS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

DKS stock is a Hold in my opinion.

On the negative side of things, the current strong top line and bottom line growth rates for DICK'S Sporting Goods are not sustainable. As I highlighted above, DKS' earnings per share is expected to decline in fiscal 2022 and it is forecasted to achieve a low single-digit earnings per share growth in fiscal 2023.

On the positive side of things, the forward P/E valuations for DICK'S Sporting Goods seem pretty reasonable. A 10.6 times forward FY 2022 P/E appears to be justified based on the company's industry leading ROAs in the low-teens.

More time is needed to observe the extent of the "normalization" of DKS' revenue and earnings growth in a post-pandemic environment, making DICK'S Sporting Goods a Hold for now.