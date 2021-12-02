alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) went public in May 2020, raising $510 million in gross proceeds from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares.

The firm operates a platform of cloud infrastructure software services for enterprises in Asia and overseas.

My current outlook is Neutral, but I would put the stock on a watch list as it has the potential for strong appreciation in the later part of 2022 and 2023.

Company

Beijing, China-based Kingsoft was founded to provide enterprises with complementary cloud services as an alternative to their on-premise information technology systems. Kingsoft is a spinoff from Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft Corporation (HK:3888).

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yulin Wang, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously EVP at Phoenix New Media Limited and COO at CNEC.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Compute

Networking

Storage & CDN

Database

Data Analysis

Security

Kingsoft is the largest independent cloud service provider in China and focuses its efforts by industry vertical: gaming, video and financial services.

The firm seeks marquee customers in each vertical to be able to demonstrate its capabilities and market more efficiently to other prospects in the vertical.

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for cloud services of all types reached a value of $265 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $928 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a large and continued transition by enterprises worldwide from on-premises systems to cloud environments and ongoing innovation in cloud system offerings by service providers.

Kingsoft’s Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over the past five quarters, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has diverged at times from topline revenue growth:

Operating losses by quarter have increased in recent periods:

Losses per share (Diluted) have widened in recent quarters:

In the past 12 months, KC’s stock price has dropped 60.39 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 23.44 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $4,270,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,670,000,000 Price / Sales 3.00 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.84 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -2.99 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$307,180,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 27.10% Earnings Per Share -$0.82

Commentary On Kingsoft Cloud

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management focused on the addition of a new marquee customer in Pinduoduo (PDD), one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China.

The firm added a number of other leading companies in their respective industries, with tech firms particularly notable.

KC also is making strides in its various healthcare industry-specific projects including a medical imaging cloud that will enable medical image data sharing among over 30 hospitals in the Jiangsu Province, resulting in the potential savings of billions of RMB in medical insurance costs each year, according to management.

As to its Q3 2021 financial results, topline revenue grew 40% year-over-year, while seeking to diversify its client base toward non-video-related firms.

However, the pandemic continues to negatively impact delivery of its enterprise cloud projects in some regions, as some of its projects entail physical travel to client data centers which has been curtailed due to travel restrictions.

Additionally, some projects have been delayed due power shortages or limitations imposed by local authorities.

As a result of these and slower client uptake, the firm has produced uneven gross profit and increasing operating and net losses.

Regarding valuation, for a SaaS stock that is growing revenue quickly, its EV/Sales multiple of around 2.8x is quite low when compared to U.S. SaaS firms, which averages in the mid-teens.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the continued pandemic-related restrictions as a result of China’s ‘zero tolerance’ for the COVID virus and variants as well as the upcoming Winter Olympics in China, which has resulted in extremely deep restrictions.

The stock appears quite cheap on a valuation basis, but KC faces significant short-term headwinds to its growth and operating goals.

My current outlook is Neutral, but I would put the stock on a watch list as it has the potential for strong appreciation in the later part of 2022 and 2023.