AT&T (NYSE: NYSE:T)'s stock has been suffering. As we discussed here, we feel it's heavily undervalued, however, we want to focus on one facet of the business. Specifically, the purpose of this article is to discuss whether the new TimeWarner + Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) will be a valuable investment and how much we expect it should contribute to AT&T's current valuation.

Transaction Details

The transaction is being structured as a Reverse Morris Trust with a spin/split off (yet to be determined).

TimeWarner + Discovery Transaction Summary - AT&T Investor Presentation

The transaction will involve AT&T shareholders owning ~71% of the new company and Discovery shareholders owning 29%. The net result, however, it's structured is ~0.24 shares of the new company for each share of AT&T or 1 for 1 with Discovery. The new company will add $43 billion of debt from AT&T and 100% of Discovery's $15 billion in debt.

That means the new combined company will emerge with ~$60 billion in debt and a current market capitalization (based on prevailing prices) of ~$55 billion. The transaction is expected to grow in roughly 6 months +/- several months.

Direct to Consumer

Among the strongest facets of the new business is an incredibly strong DTC business. Discovery+ and HBO Max have both been growing faster than expected, Discovery saw revenue increase >20% YoY supported by Discovery+ and its offerings.

HBO Max - AT&T Investor Presentation

The DTC subscription numbers can be expected to be strong. Discovery+ is at roughly 20 million monthly subscribers across its $5 ad-supported and $7 ad-free versions. HBO Max is at nearly 70 million subscribers, and growing much faster than expected. The company's new 5-year subscriber target is ~135 million subscribers versus an original target of ~80-85 million.

The business is growing rapidly, and if the company adds in Discovery Plus content at no additional cost, or lets consumers subscribe to Discovery Plus separately, we feel it can reliably grow revenues. The DTC business is growing strong and has a strong upcoming slate worth paying attention to for investors.

Revenue from the combined businesses is roughly $2.4 billion quarterly in DTC. By 2025 we see that hitting more than $5 billion quarterly. That's massive for a business mostly subsidized by the existing production.

New Company Financials

The new company can be expected to have incredibly strong financials.

New Company Financials - AT&T Investor Presentation

The original forecast for the new company was $52 billion in 2023 revenue versus $39 billion in 2020 revenue. As a part of that is $15 billion in annual DTC revenue. We see that as an incredibly realistic target, 3Q 2021 annualized revenue is ~$46 billion already with $10 billion in DTC. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to see the company comfortably beat this.

However, regardless the company sees 2023E adjusted EBITDA at $14 billion with ~60% FCF conversion (~$8.5 billion in FCF). The company expects to go from ~$60 billion debt at close to ~$42 billion implying paying nearly all its FCF to debt. It sees a long-term leverage target of 2.5x - 3.0x which it can hit with EBITDA growth past that.

The $18 billion in debt reduction will enable the company to grow its FCF by almost $1 billion annually from $8.5 billion. That implies 2023E FCF at ~$9.5 billion. In our view, with $42 billion in debt, that'd put a fair market capitalization for the company at close to $100 billion, versus a current $55 billion estimation.

Reasonably, by 2025, especially if the combined company continues growing as it has been, and achieves its $3 billion in synergies that it expects can be re-invested into growth, we foresee a 2025 market capitalization comfortably at $100 billion. That'd imply a per-share value for AT&T investors at $10/share or $45/share for Discovery Plus investors.

That's a significant part of the valuation.

Acquisition Target

A side thesis we want to discuss, although indications haven't been provided yet, is we feel that the TimeWarner + Discovery combined company will be a massive acquisition target. In our view, we see 3 potential acquirers. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

For Netflix, the logic is simple, and the biggest risk to an acquisition in our view would be regulatory approval. The company could have an argument with the strength of Comcast and the growth of Disney+. However, the acquisition would have massive production synergies and help provide massive established media assets to Netflix as it tries to build new assets.

It would allow Netflix to compete with companies like Disney that have long-term established assets.

For Apple and Amazon, the acquisition logic is different. With Amazon at a $1.8 trillion valuation, and Apple at almost $1 trillion more than that, the acquisition would be relatively cheap, less than 10% of each's market cap. Amazon has shown a willingness to make large acquisitions to get into new industries in the past such as Whole Foods.

The acquisition would enable these companies to enter new businesses that they've been trying to enter for some time and having less success with. It would provide them with substantial additional FCF at a relatively low valuation, so, with their incredibly low costs of debt and equity, the cost of the acquisition would be covered by that FCF alone.

Overall, while we haven't seen any indication yet, we feel that out of the big three (Comcast, Disney, and TimeWarner + Discovery), TimeWarner + Discovery is by far the most acquirable. It doesn't have the internet or cable assets of Comcast and it doesn't have the parks/travel businesses of Disney which are both fields acquirers might not want to enter.

TimeWarner + Discovery is a pure-play media asset company with strong financials and assets. That makes it a valuable acquisition target in our view.

Investment Strategy

Our recommended investment strategy is to purchase AT&T stock over Discovery stock. Based on our assumption of $10/share of value for AT&T from the merger, that means ~$12/share being attributed to AT&T's remaining business (a business with a $90 billion market capitalization and $100 billion in debt).

As we discuss here, that's a low valuation for a company that's earning $20 billion in 2021 FCF. The company is planning to continue investing in growth with this $20 billion in FCF, rapidly growing its fiber and other businesses. Paying off the $100 billion in debt could move that FCF towards $25 billion annually.

That's an incredibly low valuation for the remaining business. The company can use that for all manner of shareholder rewards, and is a valuable investment at this time.

Thesis Risk

The risk to our thesis, both for the combined company, and the investment strategy is competition. The combined company will be competing with giants entering the field (Apple and Amazon) along with existing companies (Disney and Comcast). It's performed well, however, in our view, subscription fatigue is a major risk.

Those are risks worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Given how much we've talked about AT&T recently, it's worth diving into one of the largest aspects of its valuation, the TimeWarner business and its combination with Discovery. We feel that the business has been punished by the overall competition fears and issues that AT&T is facing. However, we feel those risks are minimal.

Going forward, we expect the combined company to rapidly see its share price increase post spin-off. That growth will enable substantial shareholder rewards, based on the cash flow, for those who are willing to invest and hold onto. Those investments drive significant per-share value for those who invest in AT&T right now.