SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Presents at 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference Call (Transcript)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference Call December 2, 2021 12:00 PM ET

Anthony Noto - Chief Executive Officer

Shal Chowdhury - Wells Fargo

Shal Chowdhury

Good afternoon. My name is Shal Chowdhury. I'm the Managing Director at Wells Fargo, and I lead the Fintech Investment Banking coverage fact [ph] this year. I'm here with Anthony Noto, the CEO of SoFi. Anthony, thanks for joining us. You joined SoFi back in early 2018. At the time the lending business accounted for -- or, I would say, most of SoFi's revenue. Today, the business is a lot different. Now to get started, can you give a brief progression of how SoFi began with student loans and now evolved into where it is today.

Anthony Noto

Sure, absolutely. My origin story, so to speak, was looking at a company that was focused on an acronym called high earners not rich yet. And when I was at Twitter and received a phone call about the opportunity to be considered for the CEO job, my first reaction was I had no interest in trying to make people rich. I did have an interest in the financial services sector and the merging of that technology in social and having been an Internet analyst from 1999 through 2007 and then having spent time in media and covering media companies in the time of Twitter, I really saw as a unique opportunity to take pieces of what I had seen over the last 20 years in disruptive technologies across spaces like retail and consumer and media and video and apply them to the financial services sector in a unique way and position the company to be able to take a win or take most approach the way we saw in travel or in retail and in media.

And then, I thought the company had the ingredients to get there. But I had a very different view on the mission that we would have as a company as well as the strategy. And so I pitched the Board on our mission, which is to help people achieve financial dependence to realize their ambitions, which essentially means they get to the point that they have enough money to do what they want. That doesn't mean that they're rich. That means they have enough money to have the size of family they want. They have enough money to have the house that they want, or have the career they want, live where they want, retire when they want, basically being able to live the American dream. And that there's this problem in the United States where people have done very well academically, had done very well professionally, but they didn't actually have enough money to get to this point where they could live the American dream, so to speak. And the reason why is many of the large financial institutions had run out of growth, and they get to that point in a company's existence where with a lack of growth, you start to look at ways to optimize your resources and drive better returns.

And so, they started picking the businesses they were in based on where the best ROE was as opposed to really thinking about what the person needs and what they want. So I endeavored to build a company that puts a member at the center of what we are doing and that we need to build a lifetime relationship with them because we needed that lifetime relationship because every dollar matters and every decision they make matters, both big and small. So, not only do we want to have a lifetime relationship with them, but we want to be there for every major financial decision that had in their lives as well as all the days in between. And in order to get to that point, we needed to help them get their money right, which meant we had to help them borrow better, save better, spend better, protect better, invest better. And if we did those things, we could help them get their money right. And so we embarked on a blitz-scale approach to launch a native mobile app to transition away from just student loan refinancing and personal loans. We shut down the mortgage business that was losing $15,000 a year, we pulled back meaningfully on lending to make the loans durable. And at the same time, built the native mobile app, which we launched in January of '19.

In late Q1, we launched for a limited release, SoFi Money, which is the best of checking and savings in one account with high interest, no fees, no minimums, ability to pay anybody anywhere. It's use your phone to pay to debit card to pay to do person-to-person payments in addition to being able to manage your money and your expenses. We launched SoFi Invest which included single stocks without commissions. We then added fractional shares. We added six of our own ETFs. We have robo accounts. In addition to that, we also provide over 30 cryptocurrencies. We then relaunched home loans with a partner, which has been incredibly successful. The following year, we launched SoFi Credit Card. We also introduced a product called SoFi Relay, which is digital financial manager product. And we've rebuilt the member experience with free certified financial planners, free career advice and really strong education on their financial management and focused on educating them foundationally from what it takes to buy a home, how to save for retirement, how to fund your children's college educations and the importance of investing in your 20s to get the compounding effect.

So we sit here today as a public company. We're in all of those key areas. We've scaled each of the businesses very nicely. We have one technology platform. We have vertically integrated and loans, which is a competitive advantage -- we're now vertically integrated through the Galileo acquisition and SoFi Money, which will bring SoFi Credit Card to over time and other products, in addition to that being a core technology platform that we're innovating on, faster than anyone else in addition to low cost. And we're in all these financial services products. And we're now focused on making our products work better together and continue to iterate and differentiate them in the marketplace.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes. Well, that's very good introduction, Anthony. Thank you for that. You talked a little bit about the financial institution, financial services traditional. It is often said that banks are not innovative, and I work for one. To be fair, it's difficult for banks to innovate because of the regulatory burden. And that's not to say they don't try. It is also just different culture and different pace of work. I would also add that different incentive for people to innovate. What would you say are your key advantages over traditional banks and brokerage firms.

Anthony Noto

Well, at a macro level, we have better technology. We have the ability to use data because it's not siloed. We're vertically integrated. And then the fourth, I'd say, is leadership and culture. On the technology side, many of the large banks have been formed through consolidation. And in many cases, their core banking technologies are still on-prem. In many cases, they're still siloed, and therefore, that silos the data and also real-time decisioning. And because SoFi isn't perfect and that we're vertically integrated in every business, we do have key partners in different areas. But we're building on consumer-facing experience. So when you use our product, it's like shopping at Amazon where you put stuff into your car and you don't have to keep filling out an application for every product that you use. You can't have that progressive on-boarding where if the first product uses SoFi Money and then the second product is SoFi Invest, you just start using it. You don't have to actually follow a new application.

You can't get to that ease of use and that functionality all in one place, if you have different data architectures and you have different core technologies. And so we definitely benefit from our technology approach and our data architecture. And by no means are we perfect, but we're good enough to be able to allow you to come to our app and use any of our products, sign-up for the products on the app, not have to talk to a human being, not have to go to any place physically. So it's fast, it's easy and it's convenient. But without our technology and data, we wouldn't be able to accomplish that. We're vertically integrated loans, and we're vertically integrated in SoFi Money. There are many, many advantages to that. But the biggest advantage is we control our own destiny. We control what innovations we work on. We control how fast we get them out. We control the data that we have and how we can use that data in real time. We're not dependent on a third party in our loan business to give us feedback on approval rate to give us feedback on other innovations that we're doing because we're vertically integrated.

We want to do that same thing in all of our businesses. And today, we are in SoFi Money as well. And there's a huge advantage to that vertical integration from the metal to the glass. The last point I'd say on the leadership and culture side, we were at a point in time as a company that it needed transition its culture and its leadership. And we've been able to amass at our leadership level and all the way throughout the company, a leadership team that -- of people that come from the best technology companies, the best financial services companies, the best social companies. And that mixing of experiences and expertise with one mission and one passion is incredibly valuable and allows us to move much faster than anyone else. If you look at the products we've launched over the last 3.5 years, we've launched stuff at an unprecedented rate. We've iterated at an unprecedented rate. We've done things from a corporate governance standpoint at an unprecedented rate.

And it's only happened because of the people that come here every day to work for us and then making it to happen. And then last, culturally, we have an innovative culture. We have a founder's mentality culture and that's also an important element of it.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes, they're very helpful. I'm going to maybe switch the topic a bit around the addressable market for SoFi. Can you break down the way SoFi looks at the broader TAM opportunity? And also touch on why you believe these markets are ripe for disruption?

Anthony Noto

Sure. There's a lot of different ways to talk about the total addressable market. We can talk about it by product and we can talk about it by demographic. On the product side, the markets are huge. These are $1 trillion markets, you think about the mortgage market, the unsecured personal loan market, the student loan market. Those are not personal loans, I think, is in the hundreds of billions, student loans and home loans or mortgages are in the trillions of dollars. As it relates to SoFi Money, SoFi Credit card and SoFi brokerage. Brokerage, again, trillion dollars of AUM in the United States to go after. As it relates to checking and savings accounts, there's 500 million accounts that exist today in the United States tied to legacy FDIC banks. And that's who we're going after as it relates to a checking or savings account type of product or a credit card type of product for that matter. And we believe we have a superior value proposition based on our key differentiators across the board for each one of them. And that's who we're really taking share from.

Now, we are going after a higher-end demographic that has $100,000 household income or more. And so when you look at it from an adjustable market, from a household income standpoint, you get to the 45 million to 50 million households and obviously, within a household, there's two adults and there's also children. So that can be many more accounts than 45 million to 50 million accounts. So we feel like there's a huge dollar opportunity to go after. There's still legacy ownership of the member relationships and there's also a significant number within our specific demographic. Now over time, we're going to expand our demographic. But today and for the foreseeable future will stay in our strategic target, which is a really big opportunity.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes. Yes. Very helpful. Now we did mention the 500 million FDIC accounts. What is your plan to penetrate the remaining fragmented addressable market? Or is that even the place you want to go?

Anthony Noto

Well, we absolutely want to steal all 500 million of those accounts and accounts or there's more accounts than people. I would be really disappointed if we didn't achieve our 5-year plan that we laid out and getting to 10 million members at SoFi and obviously more products than that. The key is really differentiating the products by themselves and then holistically. So for each one of our products, we're challenging our general managers and our product teams to build a best-in-class product across four big macros, fast, selection, content and convenience. Now those are pretty common adjectives and they may sound like not differentiated. But within each one, there is a ton of differentiation. I'll give you an example. When we launched SoFi brokerage, the world thought all of the new neo potential digital brokerage members had been captured by Robin Hood or some of the other smaller players. So how's SoFi going to dent this market and capture some of that share?

Well, it was pretty simple. We tried to architect a product that was differentiated in those four things, fastest place to open an account, fastest place to be able to buy a stock, fastest place to be able to fund, fastest place to be able to sell stock. Fastest place to get free certified financial planning help, fastest place to be able to look up a quote or to have information. So when we architected the product and we launched SoFi Money, I said to the team, I need people to be able to open up an invest account in seconds after they open up money account. They can't fill out a new application. If there's more information we need from a regulatory standpoint, just ask for that. But any information we already have, do not ask for to get architect it, so it's seamless. It's like buying a book after you bought a pair of shoes in e-commerce or online travel getting a rental car after you order bought a plane ticket.

So there's a lot of ways to differentiate on fast. I won't go through them -- selection. Well, how are you differentiate on selection? Well, today, 2.5 years later, SoFi is the only place at one company on one app, you can buy stocks without commissions, fractional shares without commissions, ETFs -- SoFi branded ETFs that are uniquely tailored for you at price points for our members. We offer two -- 500 company ETFs at a price point of $10 that are meant to replicate the diversification and characteristic of the S&P 500 and growth. We also have robo accounts. We have over 30 cryptocurrencies. No place else, can you buy every one of those asset classes at one place. You'd have to use at least two apps in many cases. And we just introduced IPOs. We were the sole retail distributor of the Rivian IPO. We're currently on the new bank deal as well as some others. So within selection, there's still infinite amount of innovation to have. We also, in selection out of recurring investment capability. And we also added rewards, so within Invest, you can earn rewards. No other company offers rewards within Invest.

So content and convenience; I could talk about, but I don't want to belabor the point. So we differentiate those four things. I want each product to be best-in-class, and we measure our member satisfaction by NPS score, and we want every product to be over 70. Not every product is there, some are, some are in the 50s, 60s, some are in the 30s, but we have a road map to get there. Then, because we've built everything at one platform, we can make the products work better together. As I mentioned, being able to go from money to invest in a second. In addition to that, we've built a rewards program that permeates all of the products. And when you redeem rewards that are earned in credit card or rewards that are earned and Invest or earned because you've come to the app or you write an article, when you redeem them into other products, we double those rewards.

And there are many other examples of our products working better together. As an example, personal loan; when you apply for a personal loan, you'll get a rate stand-alone for that loan and you'll get a lower rate if you do direct deposit with us. And we'll continue to find ways to make our products work better together which is the other element of differentiation.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes. Well, thanks. Very helpful. You know, the first point you made -- I signed up for SoFi back in 2012, and at the time it was all over the Internet. And recently, I tried to use it for a different purpose of the app, and you're right, it had all my information that I had input back in 2012. So, it does really save a lot of time in a lot of duplication of work; so certainly you see that happening. I want to zoom in a little bit into the sort of a loan mix shift overtime, but I also want to kind of talk -- have you talked a little bit about the quality of loans and how you think -- you know, will SoFi eventually move to outside of like prime loans? And I know like during the pandemic, like there were this -- we folks know how the student loan was impacted. And if you could just focus a little bit on how the other -- aside from the student loans, what other impacts you had during COVID?

Anthony Noto

As I mentioned...

Shal Chowdhury

I know I throw you a whole bunch of questions there. So...

Anthony Noto

No, sorry. If I don't get them just remind me of what I missed. We are focused on household income of $100,000 of annual income or higher, and we are focused on higher end credit. One of the things that we have to spend more time on with the investment community is the sophistication of our underwriting models and the integration of machine learning and AI in those models. We get forced to talk about FICO scores because that's the industry language; the reality is, we -- our underwriting model has over 30 variables. And when you look across all those variables, it's all about measuring someone's ability to pay back the loan and the interest rate which comes down to cash flow. And what we're doing is, we're trying to deliver an unsecured personal loan that generates a life of loan loss around 7% or lower, 6% to 8% in that range. And we've been able to do that successfully since we got here and restructured all of our loans and pricing and credit in 2018, and we're still delivering on that even through the pandemic. And there is a lot that goes into that model, and there are a lot of decisions that are all automated and driven by machine learning and AI, but there is a lot of testing and iteration around it.

So, we don't see a need to change the range that we're underwriting. We want to continue to target about 7% life of loan losses, and that's a much better way to measure what we're underwriting and what it means because at the end of the day, when we sell our loans to someone, they are measuring the yield on that loan. Well, one of the key assumptions in the yield to that loan in addition to the size of the loan and the interest rate that we pay on the loan is the life of loan losses. And so, we should talk about that much more than we talk about FICO scores because I think FICO scores could be misleading; you could have a FICO score of whatever average but your life of loan losses could be even higher if you actually don't underwrite to cash flow and the indications of cash flow and employment. So, after we reengineered the underwriting model and reengineer our platform by the end of 2018, we are delivering loans that are durable through the cycle; they generate 40% to 50% variable profit margin for us if we keep them, and they generate a really attractive yield for those that we sell them to.

During the pandemic, we cut back on what we're willing to underwrite. We underwrite 7 different Tiers on our underwriting criteria. We stopped underwriting Tier 6 and Tier 7. Our assumption had been if we go into a recession, we'd see about a 30% increase in life of loan losses. But one way to keep your life of loan losses flat in a recession and not bloom by 30% as you stop underwriting the bottom 30% of your credits, and we did that throughout 2020 and then 2021, and then in the fall as all the economic indicators that our credit committee agreed to would be the drivers of when we opened up Tier 6 and Tier 7, they all turned green, and we started underwriting back to the original 7 Tiers that we're underwriting. And so we'll continue to optimize around that life of loan loss on the personal loans.

On student loans, that business was just on fire before COVID-19 hit. We were doing over $2 billion of student loan volume a quarter; and when February -- end of February hit early March and we saw the commercial paper market and the repo market freeze up, we pulled back meaningfully on what we're underwriting to make sure we have liquidity and everything was fine, the banks would continue to lend to us because our credit quality was so high, and we had real-time data to share with them. Then the President enacted the executive order where there is a more [indiscernible] paying federal student loans; and so since then, our student loan business has been at less than 50%. That ends on January 31, 2022; we see no reason for that changing, we think there will be a real tailwind behind the businesses again in 2022, and we'll be back to those normal underwriting levels. And so, we're in a position now where, for the first time in almost two years, we'll have student loans with a great tailwind, personal loans with a great tailwind, and a really competitive home loan product on the lending side.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes. Good enough. Great, thank you for that. You know, you have about 3 million members or maybe slightly below that and the SoFi's product per member has been impressive and growing rapidly. What is your membership -- member aspiration? And how do you see products remember trending overtime? I believe currently it's 1.5 product per member?

Anthony Noto

Yes. It's -- from a mathematical standpoint, I think it's slightly lower than that. And the number is going to bounce around depending on how fast we grow our members in a quarter because there will be a lag between members and products. But we expect products to continue to be larger on the absolute net add side than members; so we've seen a nice uptick overtime of products per member based on our reported KPIs and otherwise. I think it's gone from about 1.2 products per member to just under 1.5 or like 1.4 [ph]. So we've seen really strong growth in our member base in addition to each -- the members taking out additional products. And the product growth in absolute numbers is going to continue to be much higher than the member growth because one leverages the other. So, we're really happy with what we saw in Q3.

As I mentioned on the call and in our earnings results, we saw a real inflection point; we added from memory 377,000 -- actually, I may be confusing my numbers -- the sequential increase in our net member add was about 30% in Q3, and we added about 377,000 new members relative to what we added in Q2. And on the product side, we also saw a nice acceleration, 25% growth in the absolute number of new products in the quarter. And that really reflected a lot of things that have been worked on over the last two years coming together. It was a reflection of a much better referral program which gets us great demographics because people that are members, they refer other people like them from a demographic standpoint; it was the combination of that. The product changes we've made across the board and constantly iterating on it, the benefit of our marketing programs really starting to work together with the launch of the National Football League with the stadium and the large audiences we get from prime time games, running ads during those games is also very helpful.

And then, our campaign of money moves which really is an umbrella campaign that's communicating to potential new members and existing members that if you move your money to SoFi, we can help to get your money right because we have all these products that are best-in-class. So, really pleased with what we saw on the member and product growth side on the back of all that, and indicated to the market, we expected to see a continued improvement in those trends.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes, very helpful. Now do you distinguish out of the 2.9 million or 3 million members like -- do you distinguish like who is active versus highly active versus non-active customers? Obviously, there will be some using multiple products, and there will be others who sign up like I did in 2012 and really haven't really used any other solutions; but can you sort of separate them how you look at active versus non-active?

Anthony Noto

The way we look at it is the way we report our business. So the first thing is what revenue are we generating from each business, right? So, if you think about it at the end of the day, our company is going to be valued off of the net present value of our future cash flow. So, if we just drive members and drive products and we don't drive any revenue, it really won't matter. So the first thing we look at is what revenue are we producing in that business, which is a function of a bunch of other indicators, one of which -- how many people use the product in our SoFi Money product? What are the deposits? What is their spending level in our SoFi investments? What is their AUM by product? What is their trading activity in our credit card business? What is their balance and how much are they spending? So each business has different indicators of what's driving it but the most important key metrics that we report our financials, which is what's the revenue and EBITDA of the company in a given quarter and by business.

Then members do matter and products do matter because those are leading indicators of revenue. As you can imagine, many of our products, the consumer doesn't pay us anything. So for example, in SoFi Money, we have no fees, the consumer doesn't pay us; we make money off of the interchange on the debit card and the net interest margin, if there is one. Right now, we're largely giving that back in interest. And SoFi Invest, the consumer doesn't pay for single stocks, they don't pay for fractional shares, they don't pay for robo [ph], there are some loads under ETFs but as you can imagine, it takes a long time before they make money because of the scale they're required. And then in crypto, we do charge a commission. And so, there is always a lag in those businesses that require deposits to acquire AUM to build up [indiscernible] revenue. So we look at revenue, we look at the members, and we look at the products. And then, of course, we look at these secondary metrics that I just mentioned that then drive revenue.

The best way for people to think about our business is, if we're driving revenue and we're driving member, we're driving product growth, and we're delivering 30% incremental profit margins, then we're executing on our strategy and we're making really good progress, and there is a lot in between all of that but that's how we think about the business. We also look at NPS score; a lot of people will ask us about retention rates and churn, we don't really look at that. And the reason why we don't look at it is that we're not a subscription business. Someone could open an account, they can invest a bunch of money, they can make a bunch of money; they may take that money out and go buy a house. So there is ins and outs of all the different businesses. At the end of the day, it's -- are they interacting with the product and generating revenue? And is the product that we're delivering to them satisfactory, so that we know they'll continue to come back overtime.

So, as you can imagine, with a loan business; once someone pays off a loan, they may not be what's called an active member, but they weren't really active when they're paying the loan either if that's all they were doing. If they're coming to the app every day and paying the loan, then they're an active member. If they're participating in member events or talking to a certified financial planner or using Relay, they may be active, but they're not actually paying us anything. So the active versus inactive is also somewhat misleading; each business is going to be different. So the things that we report, we think are the best aggregate ways to look at it; revenue, members, EBITDA and products.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes, that's helpful. I have many more questions and I also wanted to spend a little bit of time on Galileo. Unfortunately, it seems like we have one or two minutes left. I do want to get the last question in. You know, you've been many things including a very successful and well-known research analysts; so this is going to be a very unfair question to you. How do you think about the valuation where the stock is today? And where do you think it should be trading?

Anthony Noto

Yes, I know. I don't really express my view on the value of the company. I just think that at any given point in time, there could be volatility in the market; that's hard to explain. I think over the long-term, the value of the company will be reflected in the performance that we have and the value that we create for shareholders. But I'm not going to start pontificating on the value or what metric it should be valued off of. We're trying to drive a business that generates really high return on invested capital and return on equity overtime; we think those are leading indicators of the value of the company. Growth is obviously a factor that can allow you to reach a high absolute dollars in revenue, and hopefully, that translates into high absolute dollars in profits. But you can't just look at growth and look at the income statement, you have to also look at the balance sheet and understand ROIC and ROE. And we think we're positioned to have a really high ROE and ROIC business that we articulated that during the 5-year road show, and we think that will lead to the valuation metrics that are above average because there's a high correlation in valuation and those return metrics.

Shal Chowdhury

Yes. Well, Anthony, we can have the discussion for another 30 minutes. But thank you so much for joining us today and really appreciate it.

Anthony Noto

Thank you for having me. And we appreciate the chance to spend the time with you.

Shal Chowdhury

Excellent. Thank you.

