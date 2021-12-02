Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

Introduction

We review Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HENKY) after its shares fell to new lows following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 last week. At Thursday's (December 2) closing price of €70.74, Henkel's Preferred Stock was just 9% above its 5-year low of €64.94 in March 2020:

Henkel Preferred Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (02-Dec-21).

We initiated our coverage on Henkel with a Buy rating in June. Since then, its Preferred Shares have lost 25% (in EUR). The loss has been mostly driven by a de-rating of Henkel's multiple; guidance for ex-currency 2021 Adjusted EPS growth has merely moved down from "high single-digit to mid-teens" to "high single-digit" (while the expected currency headwind is still mid-single-digit).

Apart from the new Omicron variant, the key development in the last few months has been the Q3 2021 sales update on November 8, which was mixed and showed little improvement. Henkel results were again distorted by macro factors related to COVID-19, notably demand volatility and cost inflation.

We maintain our view that Henkel's turnaround will succeed, but have adjusted our forecasts down. Even the reduced forecasts imply a total return of 44% (13.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end. The Dividend Yield is 2.6%.

(Note: in this article we refer to the more liquid, non-voting Preferred Shares; the Ordinary Shares are currently 5.7% cheaper, are entitled to €0.02 less in dividends but otherwise have the same economic rights.)

Henkel Buy Case Recap

Henkel is a German-listed industrial/consumer conglomerate with global sales. Our investment case is based on earnings recovery from a combination of structural growth, a cyclical rebound after COVID-19 and a success in its current turnaround:

Among its segments, Adhesives Technologies is a global market leader in a sector with good structural growth, Laundry Care & Home Care is a solid business with some leading brands (like Persil), while Beauty Care is a weak business active in Hair (including Hair Professional) and Body Care

COVID-19 has been a net negative for Henkel: Adhesive Technologies had been in a cyclical downturn in 2019 and was further hit by the pandemic in 2020, Laundry & Home Care gained from COVID-related demand, but Beauty Care suffered from salon closures and consumers staying at home

Henkel has been undertaking a turnaround under new CEO Casten Knobel since the start of 2020, after suffering from poor execution in preceding years, including too many acquisitions, over-aggressive cost cuts and insufficient investments; there was a margin reset in 2020

Henkel's goal is to return to organic sales growth of 2%-4% and Adjusted EPS growth of mid-to-high single digits; we think this will succeed

Henkel Adjusted EBIT by Segment (2015-20) Source: Henkel company filings.

Q3 trading update was mixed. Adhesives Technologies was strong, but Laundry & Home Care barely grew while Beauty Care sales fell year-on-year.

Small Growth & Little Improvement In Q3

Henkel had a small organic sales growth of 3.5% in Q3 (before currency and M&A; 1.9% reported), and little improvement in its competitiveness.

Q3 Sales Growth Led by Adhesives

In Q3 2021, Henkel group sales grew 3.5% organically year-on-year, compared to 3.9% the year before. Price contributed nearly all of the sales growth, as Henkel raised prices to offset cost inflation:

Henkel Organic Sales Growth by Segment (Q3 2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: Henkel results statement (Q3 2021).

Among Henkel's segments, Adhesive Technologies grew 7.0% organically year-on-year (to achieve a two-year organic CAGR of 4.1%), Laundry & Home Care grew 2.0% organically (two-year organic CAGR of 4.8%) while Beauty Care declined 3.0% organically (two-year organic CAGR of 0.6%).

Including currency (-1.3%) and M&A (-0.3%), Henkel group sales grew just 1.9% in Q3 year-on-year; Adhesives Technologies still grew 7.1%, but Laundry & Home Care declined 0.8% and Beauty Care declined 6.5%.

Weakness in Developed Markets Consumer Businesses

The three segments performed differently in different regions, with Consumer businesses in Developed Markets showing weakness in Q3.

Adhesive Technologies had good growth everywhere, Laundry & Home Care declined in North America and had weak growth in Western Europe, while Beauty Care sales fell in North America, Western Europe and LATAM:

Henkel Organic Sales Growth by Segment Each Region (Q3 2021) NB. "Double-digit" is better than "very strong", which is better than "significant". Source: Henkel results presentation (Q3 2021).

Regional weakness in the Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care segments meant Henkel's organic sales growth was the weakest in North America (down 2.6% year-on-year) and Western Europe (up just 1.1%).

Little Change in Segment Competitiveness

In general, the competitive positions of Henkel's various businesses seemed to have remain unchanged, with Adhesives Technologies staying a global leader, Laundry & Home Care being solid overall and Beauty Care being weak.

In Adhesive Technologies, the strong organic growth numbers above were achieved in spite of weak sales to Automotive customers, after production was cut significantly due to the global semiconductor shortage. Segment organic sales growth of 7.0% year-on-year compared well with the 6% rise in the Industrial Production Index over the same period.

In Laundry & Home Care, lower growth this year was partly attributable to lower demand for hygiene products as the pandemic situation improved, and the two-year organic sales CAGR (4.8%) was solid. Management also stated they gained market share in Home Care (by 50 bps) and in the detergent capsules market in Laundry Care (by 60 bps). Overall, the segment had share "gains in almost each region" but lost share in North America.

In Beauty Care, the Professional business had "strong" organic growth, attributed to a post-lockdown rebound, while the Consumer business had "negative" growth, attributed to prior-year strong demand in Body Care (and excess inventory remained in the North America and Western Europe markets). Management stated Henkel had gained share in the (Consumer) Hair Color and Hair Styling markets, but gave few other details.

Cost Inflation Worsening

As with other consumer and industrial companies, Henkel has experienced rising inflation in its input and logistics costs:

Henkel Input Cost Inflation Source: Henkel results presentation (Q3 2021).

Henkel now expects prices for direct materials to increase by a "low to mid-teens percentage" this year, compared to the "low teens" expected before.

2021 Outlook Cut To Low End Of Prior Range

Henkel has cut its full-year outlook to the low end of its previous range, because of cost inflation. It now expects an ex-currency Adjusted EPS growth of "high single-digit", instead of "high single-digit to mid-teens":

Henkel 2021 Guidance (Latest vs. Previous) Source: Henkel results presentation (Q3 2021).

Sales growth expectations are unchanged, but Adjusted EBIT Margin is now expected to be "around 13.5%", instead of 13.5%-14.5% (compared to 13.4% in 2020 and 16.0% in 2019, the latter before a margin reset). Expected sales growth and Adjusted EBIT Margins for different segments are as follows:

Henkel 2021 Guidance by Segment (Latest) Source: Henkel results presentation (Q3 2021).

Currency is still expected to be a "mid single-digit" headwind for sales. Applying the same to Adjusted EPS implies a low single-digit growth there.

Henkel Stock Valuation

At €70.74, Henkel Preferred Shares are trading at 16.6x 2020 EPS; the group blended FCF Yield is 5.8%; assuming a 3% EPS growth in 2021, Henkel Preferred Shares are trading at 16.1x 2021 EPS:

Henkel Cashflows & Valuation (2016-20) Source: Henkel company filings.

The Preferred dividend was €1.85 per share in 2020, or 43% of 2020 Adjusted EPS, and represents a Dividend Yield of 2.6%. (Henkel's Ordinary shares are at €66.70, but are entitled to €0.02 less in dividends than the Preferred; their Dividend Yield is 2.7%.)

As of H1 2021, Net Debt was just €1.04bn, approx. 0.3x of 2020 EBITDA.

Henkel Stock Forecasts

We have reduced both the EPS growth and the P/E multiple in our forecasts, to reflect more uncertainty about the success of Henkel's turnaround:

2021 EPS growth of 3.0% (was 5.0%)

2022 EPS to be 13.0% lower than that in 2019 (was 10.0% lower)

In 2023 and 2024, EPS growth of 5.0% (unchanged)

2021-24 dividends to be €1.85, €1.88, €1.90 and €1.94 (unchanged)

P/E at 18.5x at 2024 year end (was 22.5x)

A 18.5x P/E in 2024 represents a Dividend Yield of 2.0% and far lower than the P/E of 23.3x at the share price peak in 2017.

The new 2024 EPS forecast of €5.20 is 3.5% lower than before (€5.39), and the new 2024 year-end share price of €96 is 21% lower than before (€121):

Illustrative Henkel Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at €70.74, we expect a total return of 44% (13.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just over three years.

Is Henkel Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Henkel's Preferred Stock has fallen 25% since June, and is now just 9% above its 5-year low in March 2020. The Dividend Yield is 2.6%.

Q3 results were mixed due to COVID-related demand volatility and cost inflation, and the 2021 outlook was cut to the low end of the prior range.

Adhesives Technologies again showed strong growth, Laundry & Home Care had a solid performance, but Beauty Care sales fell.

While we still believe Henkel's turnaround will succeed, we reduce our EPS growth and P/E assumptions to reflect more uncertainty.

With shares at €70.74, we expect a total return of 44% (13.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just over three years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

