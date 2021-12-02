Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference December 2, 2021 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Merdad Parsey - Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Jessica Hui - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

00:05 Thank you guys for joining us. Pleasure to have the management team from Gilead with us. I always joke about it, but the last in-person event I hosted with any company, well, actually I just did one with Lilly recently on the road in Boston, New York, but the one prior to that pre-pandemic was with Merdad in San Francisco and I remember this was late February twenty twenty. So I guess, we've built up a lot of T-cells during that event.

Merdad Parsey

00:31 We can only hope, right?

Umer Raffat

00:33 That's right, but listen, thank you guys for being here. Let me first turn it over to you, perhaps Andy, to kick things off maybe lay the top priorities you have on your mind and we'll jump right in.

Andrew Dickinson

00:43 Sure. I'm happy to. Thanks for having us, Umer. Great to reconnect. We've had a really strong twenty twenty one. We're proud of the progress that we've made as a company in terms of diversifying the portfolio, in particular, the progress that we've made in building out our oncology franchise. We feel really good about where Trodelvy is both at launch and the plans that we have to develop Trodelvy further and obviously made a lot of progress in our cell therapy business as ZUMA-7 data, we believe is transformational and opens up a completely different set of opportunities for us as cell therapy becomes more mainstream and standard of care over the coming years and the coming decades we believe.

01:20 We're excited about what we're doing with magrolimab and then of course more recently, Umer, the opt into -- the broad opt into the Arcus programs in oncology is really exciting. In the virology business, again our business continues to perform very well despite the pandemic. We saw growth in the HIV business over the last two quarters. We've seen a more pronounced rebound in PrEP, but also a strong rebound in the HIV treatment market and our market shares are holding really strong across the HIV business.

01:50 And then of course in the next generation HIV therapy, we're really excited about the potential approval of Lenacapavir, its first approval in twenty twenty two as well as the studies that we've started in PrEP, then the studies that are underway or will be underway over the next year or two in combination with other agents for a long-acting treatment options for patients.

02:10 So it's a great time to be at Gilead. As an employee, we're excited about what we're doing for patients and really excited about the future of the company. So with that let's jump into it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Umer Raffat

02:22 Outstanding. Andy and Merdad, there's obviously a lot of important products and a lot of things to dig into and we'll do them very sequentially, but I feel like often as we go down that track and I seem to find that this happens on a lot of Gilead earnings calls as well is we end up with a bit of a focus away from sort of the bigger picture if I may. So perhaps Andy, can I first start by asking you, as you think about the topline of Gilead where it stands currently, mid twenty twenty billion dollars , how do you see the sort of the underlying growth trends in terms of the base business, but also characterize for us the big LOEs that we should or shouldn't think about between now and twenty thirty?

Andrew Dickinson

03:03 Yeah, there's a lot in that question, of course, but look when you step back and look at the big picture, I think that we believe that we have and we said this a year ago, we believe it today it probably have even greater conviction behind our belief that the company is poised for growth in the short term, medium term and long-term and that we have all of the puzzle pieces, Umer, that we need to drive growth and diversification of the business.

03:30 So, when you start with the base business, the HIV business, which is the lion share of our revenues today, that business is very strong, the pandemic did have an impact on the business, we're coming out of that. We now expect -- I think we have a better sense of how to manage the pandemic with the business commercially as well of course like other companies and we expect to see continued growth in the HIV business and then we expect to have transformation of the HIV business as we -- with Lenacapavir in particular move into long-acting treatments from -- in the twenty twenty four, twenty twenty five timeframe for PrEP and for treatment.

04:06 And again, there is a very large unmet market in PrEP and a large opportunity of long-acting treatment, and we think that Lenacapavir as a small molecule that can be administered in a subcutaneous injection probably every six months is the perfect molecule both for PrEP individually and then to pair with other agents.

04:26 So we're really excited about the base of the business. And I think when we think about the base of the business, Umer, we think that the base of the business will grow and is sustainable through the -- through the twenty thirty's when you talk about the Biktarvy patent cliff in twenty thirty three at the earliest.

04:43 Then when you think of that base of the business, think of the oncology business and the inflammation business as a significant growth engine on top of that. Obviously, you see the growth that we're starting to see in the oncology portfolio with cell therapy and Trodelvy and again we're going to add to that, we believe, in the coming years additional indications for Trodelvy, additional combination partners with Trodelvy and potentially magrolimab. Magrolimab approval, we would expect in MDS and potentially other indications, both hematological indications and solid tumors.

05:16 And then, of course, the Arcus programs as well as other programs that we have coming into our -- into the clinic, whether it's the Tizona antibodies, the Pionyr antibody, the CCR8 antibody that we in-licensed last year, there's a lot to be excited about in the pipeline. A lot of which will drive significant growth, we believe, on top of the base business through twenty thirty.

05:40 In terms of the patent cliffs. I mean I think the patent cliffs that are coming, are really no different than the patent cliffs that we've lived through. So if you look at the TDF patent cliff, really the two drugs Atripla and Truvada that went generic last year is about one point five billion dollars of revenue that we lost.

05:59 Our HIV business has largely grown through that now and in the next couple of quarters, we would completely have grown through that. We will see another patent cliff in twenty twenty six, twenty twenty seven on the tenofovir molecule which will have a similar impacted our business, but we think, again, with all the growth drivers that we have, we can grow through that, Umer, and the same thing is true of patent cliffs from some other agents towards the end of the decade, especially dolutegravir and patents at HIV in twenty twenty eight and twenty twenty nine. Again, we think that we will have significant growth drivers, even though that will have some impact on our business, we don't expect it to be that material and we do expect that we can grow through those. Let me just pause there, Umer, and see if I answered your question.

Umer Raffat

06:42 Yeah, no, no, no, that's very helpful. But I think Andy, embedded in your answer somewhere in there was for the twenty five billion dollars or so and I'm talking rough numbers, I don't want to get sort of specific exactly twenty six billion dollars, et cetera, but mid twenty billion dollars in sales, but which consensus sort of has stayed roughly sort of flattish basically through the end of the decade, twenty five billion dollars to twenty six billion dollars in sales model, then sort of at surface and that's kind of, a lot of investors look at and they say okay, well that's what it is, so they are technically not a growth company.

07:15 But then if you factor into that, the current base, the current twenty six billion dollars base includes over four billion dollars’ worth of a one-timer, if I may, remdesivir, which will certainly be there to some extent, but I don't know if it repeats at that four billion dollars to five billion dollars run rate. I guess how do you -- how do you sort of disaggregate the current sales breakup and is it fair to say that the underlying twenty billion dollars base business through the balance of the decade should continue to grow and it's basically offsetting some of the Veklury losses.

Andrew Dickinson

07:44 Yeah, Umer, that's a really important point. I should have been very clear when we talk about growth, we're talking about the base business. Veklury is, we believe, has legs well beyond twenty twenty one and twenty twenty two. We'll continue to generate revenue from Veklury sales, but it's going to be unpredictable and then there will be a lot of volatility in the sales depending on the progression of the pandemic and the progression of the development of other therapies to treat patients presumably including some of those that may come out of our portfolio. So that's tough for us to forecast.

08:13 When we talk about the growth for the business, we're talking about the base business excluding Veklury which is still a very sizable twenty billion dollars plus business that should grow substantially over the next ten years plus to the point I was making earlier. When you talk about analyst consensus estimates, the key to remember is that, a lot of the portfolio of products that we've pulled together over the last couple of years are not fully in analyst consensus numbers now.

08:37 So whether it's Trodelvy indication beyond the two approved indications, whether it's additional lines of therapy for Trodelvy, whether it's magrolimab, which is not a lot of the analyst models, long-acting lenacapavir or lenacapavir plus islatravir potentially is not in lot of models. So -- and the Arcus programs aren't in a lot of models.

08:56 So when we look at are going to be expectation and we look at the entire portfolio that we've built, there's a lot that we're excited about that we expect to contribute growth. We think that has a very high probability of success and a lot of that's not in analyst consensus numbers today.

09:11 We do expect -- Umer, the last thing I'll say is, I think that's changing and we expect it to continue to change over the coming year and plus, as we have additional clinical data and we share more information on where we're going with these programs and the studies that we're both running and planning on running. So I think that in terms of understanding our perspective, we need to do a better job of helping investors and Wall Street understand what we have and where we're going and we expect to make a lot of progress in twenty twenty two in terms of opening the lens for people to see what we're both doing and what we're planning to do.

Umer Raffat

9:44 And Andy, just maybe the last one on the broader topic, broad strokes HIV business at sixteen billion dollars growing, Hep C is another two billion, so that makes it eighteen billion dollars and then Veklury somehow can manage to do five billion dollars or whatever the ranges in that ballpark. So I guess, as I think about the non-antiviral business. So again this -- this will technically take out Lenacapavir, but as I think about the non-antiviral of our business, which is, give or take a couple of billion dollars dollars or so, do you think there is a path for expansion to up to ten billion dollars in sales for the non-antiviral business?

Andrew Dickinson

10:15 Yeah, I think, we will provide greater clarity. And I want to be careful that I don't provide long-term guidance and get out ahead of us, especially in terms of updating the market on where we see the business going around JP Morgan in next year. We expect substantial growth in that business that you're referring to and we'll try to give you additional color in as much specificity as we can, Umer, in terms of what we mean about that specifically.

10:39 But yes, we expect it to be a very substantial growth in June on top of the base business over the next ten to fifteen years and again we'll -- I think we'll provide a little more specificity in terms of what we're thinking over the coming months and the coming year.

Umer Raffat

10:52 Outstanding. So, let's go through that then. And I'm going to start with the antiviral first and perhaps the most important thing that's caught everybody's eye is obviously the recent updates with Merck islatravir program and I felt like in many ways that coupled with your once weekly capsid just formed the basis for the next regimen for many years to come -- and I felt like, Merdad, I felt like in many ways it was very prudent to just take that risk off the table to the extent regulators come in and end up requiring monitoring across your capsid as well. So, I guess where do we stand now? Do you need to find a better combination partner or is it still TBD or is there a path where that news from Merck is only decent in a once-daily setting at a zero point seven five dose and nothing above that.

Merdad Parsey

11:44 I think I'd characterize it slightly differently, which is -- and which is how we've been looking at it long-term. We've always thought about a potential combination between islatravir and lenacapavir as one as many shots on goal in the long-acting space and we never intended for that to be the only approach we take.

12:06 So, while we work through understanding the data for islatravir and the combination data that we have with islatravir and lenacapavir. It's important to remember that we do have a pipeline of molecules that are early, but we do have a pipeline of modules intended to be other partners, other combination partners for Lenacapavir in the long run.

12:31 So, I would -- we've never seen it as an or, it's an. In terms of where we are right now with Merck and lenacapavir, we need to understand the data. So I think there is still -- we're in early days of understanding both getting data from Merck in terms of islatravir alone and the combination studies they've done, but more importantly the combination studies that we initiated for islatravir and lenacapavir. As we understand those data, I think we'll have a better understanding of what the potential path will be.

Umer Raffat

13:05 Got it. Merdad, to my knowledge, that was really the nuke out there that have this type of potential -- is there anything -- there is nothing in clinical stage on the Gilead pipeline, any nuke that I'm aware of.

Merdad Parsey

13:19 Yeah, like I said they are early, you should start seeing them pop up in our pipeline, excuse me -- in the near term. So we have a number of molecules that we're advancing through, that are late preclinical molecules and will start to get them into the clinic.

Umer Raffat

13:35 Got it. And --

Merdad Parsey

13:37 One of which is in open and one -- at least another that we expect to enter the clinic next year would be an integrase inhibitor, Umer.

Umer Raffat

13:47 Oh, very interesting and is it fair to say that your focus behind these programs is to come up with the profile that's obviously high barrier to resistance, but also potential for doing once weekly pill or not necessarily?

Merdad Parsey

14:00 Our bar has been what we're really aiming for in the oral front is once weekly oral if not less frequent than that if we can get to even longer durability. And then on the injectable side, we're looking for something that gets us to three months dosing, Q3 months dosing, if not longer. With lenacapavir, the potential to do that infrequent dosing is there. The real questions then becomes whether the partner molecule can have the same sort of durability of efficacy as we get with lenacapavir and how long we can stretch that doublet.

Umer Raffat

14:42 Got it. Okay, makes sense. Anything else on antiviral that we didn't ask that we should be asking you before we move on from the antiviral topic?

Merdad Parsey

14:53 I think Hepcludex is an important long-term opportunity for us as well. That is another growth driver. I don't want to overstate it. But it's launched as a commercial product in Europe, it's going to be a steady and slow build we believe, Umer, as physicians globally start testing more frequently for hepatitis delta, especially in the United States, but don't forget Hepcludex as an important treatment option for patients in [indiscernible] we expect to have approval in the United States in the coming year as well.

15:26 So that's another franchise that we're excited about in the long run. In addition to what we're already doing in HIV or the existing hepatitis B and hepatitis C portfolios.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay, makes a lot of sense. Excellent. Maybe turning to oncology then. I want to start with Trodelvy, obviously huge readout coming up in first quarter for you guys. There has been a lot of questions around whether there has been an interim or not. And I think you guys were pretty definitive there has not been an interim. But I think there were also questions around why there is a bit of a delay on the scans coming in. And I feel like some of these questions originate with this understanding that the trial conduct at the Immunomedics time was perhaps not world-class, and they were FDA observations made on some of their trial sites as well.

16:15 So I guess in general, investors are very curious in trying to understand, is there -- is the delays in scans coming in some of this like a residual effect of how Immunomedics is running things? And where do we stand now, and the delayed on scans?

Merdad Parsey

16:32 Sure. No, it's a great question, Umer, I think what -- I think a lot of people forget is that, when we -- after we acquired Immunomedics this particular study was amended, while it was ongoing and the initial primary endpoint was ORR. And you may recall earlier in this year, we amended the protocol to change the primary endpoint to PFS and to power the study for OS.

17:00 And so, as a consequence, you can imagine, there were are a lot of scans from those patients who were initially enrolled that had not been collected, in addition to the logistics of getting the additional -- the newer -- the newly enrolled patients who argetting their scans in.

17:17 So, I wouldn't say it's really a conduct issue. I'm not -- I don't think there's anything there, particularly, it's just an issue where we changed the endpoint, we need to make sure we get all the scans in and that they are over-read properly. And the other really important thing is, a large number of scans that just need to be over-read at the CRO. So that's where we are now, we want to make sure we take care to make sure that we've got the scans in substantially and that there are -- that we have high integrity in terms of our data before we do the analysis and so that's where we are.

Umer Raffat

17:57 Got it. Sitting here today, Merdad, I guess based on feedback you've heard from clinicians, but also based on your prior work in your organization as well, what will be the minimum PFS benefit in number of months. That would be clinically meaningful from this trial?

Merdad Parsey

18:15 Yeah, it's a good question and one we get commonly. And as you probably know, the range of that clinically meaningful bar varies depending on who you speak to. For us, I think we're looking at that roughly two-month period, give or take a little bit as sort of the -- our base case for clinical significance. Of course, that's a discussion to we had with regulators and with patients and others. But from our standpoint, that's certainly our base case.

18:44 We certainly are hoping for greater than that to be able to get to PFS benefit this larger, but we are powered for PFS benefit certainly even less than two months. It's also important to remember that we are going to be looking for OS in this trial. And so in addition to the PFS endpoint, we will be getting into OS readout. Once we get the OS readout, that's a complement our PFS look in terms of helping establish clinical relevance and clinical meaningfulness, I should say.

Umer Raffat

19:18 Got it. Merdad, I feel like one question, I mean there is every time folks have thought about upcoming readout in HR positive, we'd look at sort of the CDK4 subgroup where the median PFS was less, I think that compensation happened enough over the last year. So I want to approach a little differently and ask it this way. Based on the number of prior lines that -- the median prior lines in the ASCENT triple-negative study versus number of prior lines in HR positive, how is that different?

19:49 But also to what extent have the triple-negative patients not experienced this type of chemo in Trodelvy versus to what extent in HR positive there has been any experience on a similar or related chemo, because I think that would influence the type of PFS benefit we should expect in the first place?

Merdad Parsey

20:08 Yeah, very complicated question. So let me -- I'll do my best to answer and please follow up if I miss a point. In terms of the demographics of the patients that are enrolled in the study, since we haven't unblinded this study, I can't tell you with certainty exactly how we're going to land in terms of prior lines of therapy. But we do expect that the patients in the HR positive study that we'll be reading out will be earlier in their treatment course, right? They will have fewer prior lines of therapy than the ones in the ASCENT study.

20:39 The ASCENT study was third-line and second-line. And so we had patients who are a little bit later on. In that trial, we did have some patients who had seen CDK4/6 inhibitors prior to receiving Trodelvy. This a relatively small number of patients, as you can imagine in triple-negative, some of those are patients who may have had initially low HR-positive disease that then became triple-negative down the road.

21:07 And so I don't think there is a real way to compare really an apples to oranges sort of comparison in terms of the -- the patient population. And then finally, for the patients who are coming into the TROPiCS-02 study, of course, everyone is required to have gotten CDK4/6 as first-line therapy. So all the patients who have gotten CDK4/6 inhibitors and we'll be stratifying the data based on duration of that prior CDK4/6 therapy. So the cut point of six months. So less than six months or greater than six months will be the strata that we evaluate in terms of that prior CDK4/6 therapy.

Umer Raffat

21:49 Sorry, Merdad. I just want to make sure I have it right, primary endpoint is PFS, but -- so the endpoint will be all comers for the primary analysis, correct?

Merdad Parsey

21:56 That's right. Yes --

Umer Raffat

21:59 It will be stratified by the less than or greater than six month obviously.

Merdad Parsey

22:02 That's right. We will look at those strata as -- in terms of seeing if there is a difference between those two strata in terms of their responsiveness. You can imagine that the patients with less than six months and greater than six months might be different in terms of their -- the progressive nature of their disease, how stable they are, how much they're progressing or how many -- how much therapy they may have seen before. So that's one of the things that we'll be looking at just to ensure that we don't have a difference in terms of how those patients respond.

Umer Raffat

22:37 And this was there all along or is this a more recent analysis?

Merdad Parsey

22:41 It was part of the amendment that we put together. Yes, it was part of the amendment that went into to look at change -- when we changed the primary end point.

Umer Raffat

22:51 And from a [indiscernible] perspective all the alpha allocated to PFS and then if it's positive, some of the alpha preserved for this less than six months and greater than six month analysis?

Merdad Parsey

23:01 Yeah, we look at -- that's right. That will be a secondary analysis.

Umer Raffat

23:05 Okay, outstanding. Makes sense. Okay, and maybe one last quick one on this is commercially and from sort of clinical feedback perspective, how do you guys think about HER2 and HER2 lows because that will be a mutation-specific patient coming in competing with Trodelvy because there might be a sixty percent or so overlap?

Merdad Parsey

23:25 Yeah, it's difficult to tell obviously it's hard to know until we get out there. I think that -- partly that's going to depend on the quality of data that each of us generate, right, ultimately in terms of what gets -- what the magnitude of the clinical benefit is. I do think there is the other element of the testing that we're hoping we won't have to do in advance of therapy and I think that might be a bit of an advantage for us in terms of the -- where we go with HER2, but it's so difficult to predict right now given where we are in terms of data generation.

Umer Raffat

24:06 Okay, makes sense. Jessica, did you want to lead on CD47?

Jessica Hui

24:11 Yeah, just one main question on regarding magrolimab. Since putting back the readout for the MDS trial, has the FDA's since then provide any clarity or has the data mature enough in the study to decide whether the filing requirements will need to be changed since [indiscernible] didn't meet their PFS primary endpoint?

Merdad Parsey

24:33 Yeah. Our expectation and I think our -- what I would direct everyone to think about is, the base case should be that the Phase III data are what's required for approval to full approval in MDS, right? And that study is going really well and enrolling very well. So we're -- that should be that our base case. We view any possibility of an accelerated approval based on 1b data as being -- I think really upside. And to your point, Jessica, I think there is risk in that and I would say fairly substantive risk in that given what's happened recently. So, we -- our feeling is that, we should be anchored to the Phase III study is our primary outcome for MDS.

Umer Raffat

25:25 When is the soonest, could you walk us through, Merdad, any interims in that Phase III or when is the soonest we could get any data. I know the trial was initiated in fall last year. My sense is, we could have data next year no?

Merdad Parsey

25:38 In terms of timing, it's difficult to say only because of how enrollment goes, it might go faster than it has been going. It has been has been going fairly well. Yeah, I would think we should certainly by twenty twenty theee have those data in hand and if things go well, potentially a little bit earlier.

Umer Raffat

25:58 Right. And from at least per clin trials, it looks like the Phase III has an endpoint of complete remission or OS. So theoretically, the CR endpoint could form the basis of an early positive hit at some point in twenty twenty two now?

Merdad Parsey

26:14 We would hope so. Yes.

Umer Raffat

26:16 Got it. And theoretically, once you have that coupled with this Phase 1b data that should suffice for a basis of filing, so it might only be off by six months or so?

Merdad Parsey

26:26 That would be -- I would characterize that as potential upside there. The major question here, I think that we're all going to need to get comfort around is what the azacitidine response rates are, the CRA versus azacitidine. I think that's going to be the question that we'll all have to look to and so if we look at data from the Phase III study, that will be a key data point.

27:00 And honestly, given how quickly that study is enrolling, the amount of time savings doing in interim may not be valuable enough to do. We may just wait till the primary endpoint till we get to the end of the study. If you follow my meeting, when a study enrolls very quickly, the value of an interim analysis drops dramatically because then you're -- the faster it enrolls, the closer your full analysis is to your interim analysis.

Umer Raffat

27:28 Makes sense. Makes a lot of sense. Okay, makes total sense. Turning next to Arcus programs. I know you guys opted in -- you've probably seen, I know both of you guys see what our take is. So I'm going to take our [indiscernible] out of it. I just want to hear what is it that you guys saw now in the second interim that wasn't there in the first interim, outside of more patients?

Merdad Parsey

27:51 Well, I think, I think it's more patients and more durability, right? I think we saw more -- more duration of therapy more patients enrolled. But again, I think it would, it's important to note that it's around the totality, right? The reason we went after and partnered with them around all of the agents that we opted into was the data we were seeing across trials and across indications that got us interested and enthusiastic about doing a partnership. It is very important for us as we look forward and one of the things that we were -- that drove this was the ability for us to do combination trials, as you can imagine not only within the Arcus portfolio, but also with our portfolio and this enables us to take really promising molecules and promising combinations and do that -- do those experiments early on with the goal of really developing differentiated combinations that really move the needle in terms of efficacy. So that's what we're -- that's what we're excited about is really the totality of the opportunity that we have.

Umer Raffat

29:01 Got it. Anything -- any comment, Merdad, on sort of how you would set the expectations on incremental efficacy to expect on the TIGIT combo arms, but also your expectations on the adenosine because in some ways investors would certainly look forward to some of the randomized data sets there in mid next year around [indiscernible] or whenever you guys do present, how you'd be setting the expectations there, because [indiscernible] assume to mean that there is some very large signal that you guys but --

Merdad Parsey

29:32 I think what Arcus has said and we've said, I think this coming year, we expect to have to really share data from four of their -- four of the ongoing Arcus studies during the year -- during the course of the year, including the ARC-8 data. We haven't said exactly which meeting will be what study, but certainly in twenty twenty two you guys should expect to see data from those trials.

Umer Raffat

29:59 Got it. Andy, can I ask you one of the questions I had was, had you guys not opted into the adenosine and CD73, you would have had to pay the option -- the access fee to have the opt-in later anyways. Was that a part of the consideration to just opt in now just to have it, instead of having half the price and not opting in technically, just to have the access fee?

Andrew Dickinson

30:21 Not really, I mean, to be honest, the opt-in was driven by the quality of the data that we are seeing across the programs and our excitement to have a more active role in working with Arcus to take those programs forward. So, as Merdad said, the data will continue to mature both in the ARC-7 study, the ARC-8 study and obviously all the other studies that they have underway, but the broad opt-in was driven by the fact that we saw encouraging signs of activity across these programs, in the studies that were underway and recognizing of course but it's early the data will mature, we should see additional patients as well as additional data durability, data over the coming months and into next year before the data is shared publicly, but there's just a lot to be excited about.

31:05 I think both parties recognize, Umer, that it made sense strategically for us to opt in and that we could move forward in a more comprehensive fashion. We could get better alignment amongst the two companies, we could start exploring combinations with other agents, including Trodelvy maybe magrolimab and cell therapy down the line. And then the final piece is, I think both parties recognize that because we weren't waiting to have additional data on the two adenosine programs in particular.

31:31 By definition, we are taking a little more risk and that there were some minor adjustments to the contract terms that would be appropriate to reflect that we are taking additional risks and to reflect the fact that it was best for both companies that we do the broad opt-in now. So I wouldn't read too much into it in terms of the access payment next year which we would have been happy to pay in any event, given the quality of science that we see underway at Arcus.

Umer Raffat

31:54 Makes sense. Maybe my last one, did you guys have any look into ongoing ARC-8 for example or no.

Merdad Parsey

32:03 Yes. I mean I was part of it. To be clear, I think in the -- it was both looking at ARC-7 data and an update on the ARC-8 gate data that helped form kind of the opt-in, so yes.

Umer Raffat

32:17 Got it, okay. So you guys are familiar with that data as it stands right now. Okay, got it. Okay, excellent. Oral remdesivir, where are we with that, is that a realistic possibility as we think about it?

Merdad Parsey

32:31 We've continued to progress our oral antiviral programs through late preclinical and now into -- we're moving into the clinic hopefully next year, with our oral program. It's early days, but so far so good. We've got a program that I think we're excited about that should be in patients -- well, at least in Phase I next year I hope.

Umer Raffat

33:02 Got it. And is it literally in oral remdesivir or is it a more synthetic version something similar?

Merdad Parsey

33:07 Yeah, I describe it is a -- it's another -- it's a broad-spectrum antiviral prodrug approach that we're taking.

Umer Raffat

33:14 I see. And Merdad, any one liner on what happened on the inhaled program there?

Merdad Parsey

33:20 We didn't get the distribution we wanted. We -- inhaled drugs are really difficult, especially that they dissolve in the ceiling well enough to me, aerosolize well enough and then deposit in the lung well enough importantly. And so, we weren't satisfied that we were going to get enough drug deposited broadly enough in the lung to maximize our chances of bringing benefit to patients, so I think it's really that simple.

Umer Raffat

33:52 Got it. Okay, makes sense, makes sense. And maybe since we're on this topic, I guess it will also be interesting to hear your take broadly on how you guys think about -- I guess, why or why not potentially be in the vaccine business, and I feel like there so many upstart vaccine players now. Has that ever been a consideration from a broader Gilead perspective just given the presence in antiviral space?

Merdad Parsey

34:17 Yeah. We have not really thought about being a vaccine player broadly speaking. We do have some efforts on vaccines that are part of our, for example, our HIV and HBV cure programs, but those are with partners. Right now, strategically, that's pursuing straight vaccine approach is not something that we're considering as part of our strategy.

Umer Raffat

34:46 Got it. Okay, makes sense. And maybe just to wrap up the pipeline section, cell therapy, anything specific, we should look most look forward to. I know I remember speaking, couple of years ago to your President and management team and it looked like there was early heads that look forward to the stuff we're going to do on the allogeneic side but we kind of never heard a whole lot there and then the progress on allogene, I guess I was just not sure what's the next sort of big things on the cell therapy side we should most look forward to?

Andrew Dickinson

35:18 Sure. I'm happy to start. I mean, look -- next week at ASH, I think you should look forward to the five-year data from Yescarta in all the other data presentations that we have. So we're really excited to share the updated five-year data. I think as a whole set of data from the [indiscernible] that it will be pretty exciting for people to get their arms around next week. And obviously then beyond that the launch in second line that we expect in the first half of next year, we think is really exciting. And then more broadly, when we look at, you see the growth in the business, but when you look at the age of the cell therapy business overall, having another competitor into the market, we think it's a good thing overall patients that should be getting cell therapy or not getting cell therapy, only two and ten actually receiving cell therapy despite the fact that they have no other therapeutic options and most of them are kind of end stages of their disease, especially in our approved indications.

36:13 So there is a significant opportunity over the coming years to increase the class usage in cell therapy and then to display stem cell transplant in the second line which won't happen overnight. It's going to take a long time. It took a long time for stem cell transplant it to become the standard of care, there are a lot of reasons why hospitals and some providers are our are used to that approach and it will take a while to change clinical practice. But we think you'll get there. So those are the things that are really exciting, but then when you step back and look at our pipeline, we still have the allogeneic programs.

36:46 We've been working on for a number of years with the Sangamo gene editing constructs. We had a couple of new partnerships that we entered into this year in iPSC and NK cell deals with Shoreline and Apia that we're excited about. Those things are just going to take a while. We've always had the view, Umer, that allogeneic cell therapies are going to take much longer to develop than many people were expecting. I think that view is broadly shared and you see that with some of the updates in the market now.

37:14 So the key is the autologous cell therapies in our mind will have a much longer life. We are working on next-generation versions of Yescarta, for instance, you see some of those in the clinic now if you look at clintrials.gov with [indiscernible] constructs that we're excited about. Beyond that we have allogeneic and then beyond that we'll have the some of the NK cell therapies and maybe iPSC.

37:37 The final thing I'll say is, we're pretty excited about the long-term potential of in vivo cell therapy. That's more than a decade away that maybe fifteen or twenty twenty years away, but you look at the investment we made in the private company called Orna that has circular self-amplifying mRNA constructs that could potentially be used in cell therapy. If you can get through some kind of lipid formulation, if you could get that selectively to T cells that could be really interesting. So that's where it is broadly, again, we have a long-term vision for cell therapy. It was true when we did the deal four years ago, and it continues to be true today and the business is really moving in the right direction.

38:16 Merdad, would you add anything.

Merdad Parsey

38:16 No, I think the point -- just to emphasize the point on the second line data on [indiscernible], I think the improvement in outcomes for patients who will receive cell therapy compared with stem cell transplant. I think those are -- when you look at those data, I think it's really going to be important and impactful.

Umer Raffat

38:38 Got it. My last one, really just around M&A and broader strategic considerations. Andy, I guess the first one is -- and I'll ask it more directly because people ask me this and I don't know if it ask you this, but the question I get a lot is Gilead valuation paid on some of the deals like Immunomedics et cetera there on the rich side and I guess how do you think about that question in the context of some of the competitive areas you guys have tried to do these deals.

Merdad Parsey

39:03 Yeah. Well, it's too early to have a real sense of whether they're rich right history will tell us five and ten years down the road, whether that's the case, we don't believe that's the case. I mean, I think when you look at both the Kite deal or the Immunomedics deal, which is the two that people tend to focus on Umer. We believe down the line, you can just countless other deals as good examples, whether it's the -- and maybe the most important being Gilead was criticized for overpaying with Pharmasset historically and obviously in hindsight, it was one of the best deals of all time.

39:34 The same thing with said. It could be said for a number of other deals in our sector that have been great over time. So where we see a lot of potential in Trodelvy over time and not just over the short run, but in the long run as an antibody-drug conjugate. And we believe that our investors are going to see a substantial return from that deal.

39:52 The same thing is true for the Kite deal, it's just these things take a while to develop. So I think we'll be able to look back and make an appropriate judgments five years from now, ten years from now, where we sit right now, everything has gone as well or better than we expected. In the Immunomedics deal we have two approvals with broader labels than anyone, including us could have reasonably expected. We've done the deal, and we're excited to share some data later this year. So -- and then in terms of where we go, Umer, which I think it's kind of where you were going to go next. Look, we have a lot in our hands for execution right now. So you're not going to see the same level of business development activity in twenty twenty two and maybe beyond twenty twenty two that you saw.

40:35 Historically, we have a lot of execution that we need to get done and get it done correctly. That doesn't mean that we won't do ordinary course partnerships because we will -- we may do some small acquisitions, but it's very unlikely that we would do any mid size or large acquisitions in the foreseeable future.

Umer Raffat

40:53 Excellent, excellent. That's all we had on our end anything notable that you thought you want to talk about which didn't come up Andy, Merdad.

Merdad Parsey

41:07 I mean, I think the other thing that's important to highlight as we made a ton of progress in twenty twenty one in terms of building out our oncology organization overall. So I think when we're maybe I'd end by when we look at where we've been since Dan joined the company over two years ago, the amount of work that we put in the progress that we've made, we have a very clear line of sight to where we think we're going. And again, repeating what I've said a couple of times, but we now have all the programs we need to grow the company, to diversify the company and to appropriately on our leadership in HIV and to continue to develop the best programs and options for people living with HIV or people that are at risk of getting HIV infection.

41:49 So we're pretty excited about where we are. And again, when you look at the teams that we've put in place. It's really remarkable Umer, in terms of what we've been able to do, especially living the fact that we've been living through a pandemic. I mean it's -- so I'm excited. I don't know, I would tell you [Multiple Speakers]

Andrew Dickinson

42:02 I was going to say the same thing that what we've managed to do in the past couple of years is to build our -- we've had this world-class virology HIV team that is second to none. And really during the pandemic, we've really been able to build a world-class oncology team and world-class Immunology and Inflammation team. We have the leadership in place and I think the right team members in place, we have work to do. But I'm really excited about having the right people around the table to get us where we need to go.

Merdad Parsey

42:36 Maybe one last thing Umer, don't write off Galapagos, right? I think that the Galapagos is an important partner, you're going to see some important developments at Galapagos I expect in twenty twenty two if not earlier in terms of the, a new CEO, in a new Head of Research. We have a long runway to make that partnership productive for both of our shareholders and I'm still optimistic that we can develop one or two programs there that could be transformational for patients and for both sets of shareholders.

43:04 So again, you have to have a long-term perspective, but Galapagos is something that I think people will start to build better appreciate appreciation for again in twenty twenty two and I don't want to get -- it's going to take a while for the company to rebuild the pipeline with our help, hopefully, but it's another important potential source of diversification and growth for us over time. And we're really excited about getting some senior scientific leadership there that can help steer the direction of the company going forward.

Umer Raffat

43:33 Got it. So you not necessarily pointing to a specific trial that's coming up in the next [Multiple Speakers]

Merdad Parsey

43:37 No, it's more of just where we think the company can go with the new leadership that the companies announced and the specifics of the leadership transformation in terms of the people that will be coming in. I would hope would be finalized in the next two or three months and I think it's an important pivot point for Galapagos as a company and an important partner of ours. So it tends to get lost in the shuffle these days and I understand why, given some of the developments in twenty twenty one, but that is still a partnership in a company that can generate a lot of value for patients and for our shareholders over time with the right leadership team in place.

Umer Raffat

44:14 Outstanding Andy and Merdad always always fun catching up with you guys. So thank you for making the time and hopefully be a JPMorgan soon we do that type of breakfast again -- not anytime soon. All right see you, guys.

Merdad Parsey

44:27 Likewise. Thank you -- Thanks a lot.