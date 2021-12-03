Newmont Corporation (NEM) CEO Tom Palmer Presents at 2022 Guidance/Update Call (Transcript)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) 2022 Guidance/Update Call December 2, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Tom Palmer - President and CEO

Nancy Buese - VP and CFO

Rob Atkinson - EVP and COO

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital Markets

Tanya Jazic - Scotia Bank

Greg Barnes - TD securities

Josh Wolfson - RBC capital markets

Michael Jalonen - Bank of America

Tyler Langton - JP Morgan Securities LLC

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets

Dave Hall - Global Mining Research

Adam Josephson - Key Bank

Tom Palmer

Good morning and thank you for joining Newmont's 2022 guidance webcast. Today I am joined by Rob Atkinson and Nancy Buese, along with other members of executive team and will be available to answer questions at the end of the call. Before I begin, please note a cautionary statement and research SEC filings which can be found on our website.

2021 has been important for Newmont as we meet the end of our 100th year. It has given us the opportunity to reflect on our company, our industry and the lessons we had learned. Underpinned but unmatched portfolio of world-class long-live operations and an organic project pipeline that is the best in the industry, Newmont has continued to build on a solid foundation as the world's leading gold company.

Our 2022 and longer-term outlook remains strong as we enter a period of significant investment into our project pipeline and investment that will grow production, improve margins and extend mine life. As we look ahead towards Newmont's next 100 years, our strategy is crystal clear. We remain focused on delivering long-term value to all of our stakeholders, through our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible mining.

Before we dive into guidance, I wanted to spend a few minutes discussing some of the things that we're doing to lead the industry and position Newmont for sustainable success over the long term. At Newmont, we firmly believe that the COVID-19 vaccines are critical in combating the spread of the virus and we will continue to make decisions that prioritize the health and safety of our workforce and local communities above all else.

To protect our people and limit the impact of the global pandemic has on operations. We are deliberately moving towards a position where all of our global workforce will be required to be fully vaccinated. In Australia, Canada and Peru, we are adhering to national vaccination mandates already in place and we are very encouraged by the quick uptake as a result. Indian audit sites, we have set a requirement that all employees and third party workers at Cripple Creek and Victor and our corporate offices ought to be fully vaccinated by the end of January next year.

In Central and South America, vaccination rights that our operations largely outpace special rights, doing part to our global community support fund, which seeks to improve the availability and deployment of vaccines and deliver education and awareness campaigns and in Ghana with excavation availability remains low, we are currently working with Ghana Health Services and the American Chamber of Commerce to secure and deploy nearly 100,000 doses to our workforce, their families and their local communities over the coming months.

In November last year, Newmont lead the industry in announcing greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, which importantly were validated and approved by SBTI, providing independent and transparent third party assurance. We followed up on that announcement with a commitment to invest $500 million over five years to support the pathways necessary to meet these targets. We made these commitments because we firmly believe that we must make bold lasting changes to create a broad and healthy future.

And last month, we took another important step by announcing a new strategic Alliance with Caterpillar working together to lead a fundamental change in the mining industry, through the rapid development and deployment of all electric, autonomous mining systems to achieve zero emissions mining. To support this goal, Newmont has committed an initial $100 million focused on automation and electrification of Cripple Creek and Victor open-pit mine in Colorado and at Tanami underground mine in Australia.

Our ambitious goals for this work involved, the introduction of an autonomous whole truck fleet at CC&V by the end of 2023, and then transitioning to a fleet of autonomous battery electrical whole trucks beginning in 2026. And at Tanami, the deployment of the fleet of battery electric underground whole trucks by 2024, in conjunction with the commissioning of the expansion projects production shop. We will then work with Kat [ph] to develop the autonomous technology for this plate by 2025, targeting the full deployment of the battery electric autonomous underground Haulage fleet by the end of 2026.

Leveraging game on scale, mind lot and operating capabilities, this ground-breaking strategic alliance sets the stage for the rapid development and deployment of these technologies. Ultimately improving safety, productivity and energy efficiency across the mining industry.

At Newmont, we have created a robust and diverse portfolio of operations and projects around the globe, and we believe that where we choose to operate matters, among the 12 operating mines and two joint ventures are the 90% of our attributable gold production comes from top tier jurisdictions. Underpinning our portfolio is a robust combination of reserves and resources combined with the gold industry's best organic project pipeline.

Importantly, all the managed through our integrated operating model, which has a proven track record of delivering value to all of our stakeholders. Newmont has developed an unmatched and industry-leading organic project pipeline, laying the pathway to steady production and cash flow well into the 2040s.

In addition to our two projects currently under construction, the [indiscernible] and the Tanami Expansion, we had three T development projects slighted for full funds approval in 2022. [indiscernible] at porcupine and the first phase of expansion at Serra Negra and Rob will provide some more detail on these project9s shortly.

These development projects, along with all of the projects shaded on this slide are included in our guidance and represent the key components to maintaining Newmont steady production profile for at least for next decade. The other longer term projects in our pipeline represent growth opportunities for later this decade and beyond 2030 and add significant optionality to our portfolio.

Now three mega projects Norte Abierto, Nueva Unión and Galore Creek also provide a natural exposure to copper, a material of growing importance for reducing carbon emissions and facilitating the ongoing transition to a new energy economy. And when we bring the first mega projects forward into our production profile, new month middle production will include around 15% to 20% copper from that point forward.

Beyond the up-current project pipeline, Newmont has the most extensive exploration program in the gold industry, focused on extending monologue, developing districts and discovering new opportunities in top tier mining jurisdictions. Exploration has always been and continues to be a core competency at Newmont and is a critical component of our capital allocation strategy. In 2022, we expect to invest around $300 million in exploration with 80% of that spend dedicated to our many Newmont brown opportunities and the remaining 20% directed towards Greenfield exploration.

We will be progressing our three most promising Greenfield exploration projects, explore us in French Guiana, coffee in the Yukon and Settle North in British Columbia. And over the next five years, we expect to spend more than $250 million on exploration for these three projects, by significant undertaking, as Newmont has never progressed three Greenfield projects of this scale simultaneously.

On average, our target is to replace reserves over a five-year period and this year we're on track to replace approximately two thirds of our depletion and we look forward to providing a full report of our progress when we released our reserves end resources and resources early next year. Newmont world-class exploration program to get up without unmatched project pipeline, move sustains steady production for at least the next decade.

Consistent with last year, our portfolio will produce more than six billion ounces of attributable gold each year through until at least 2031, balanced across each of our four regions. This profile is then further enhanced by the production of more than one million gold equivalent ounces from silver lead and zinc, pink skater, and copper at Boddington and Yanacocha. Combined, we will deliver nearly eight million attributable gold equivalent ounces per year for the next decade, the most of any company in our industry.

As we need the end of the year and reflect on their performance and accomplishments, we are proud of what we've delivered in our centenary year. First and foremost, our focus has remained on protecting the health and wellbeing of our workforce at local communities as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic. We continue to be recognized for our leading ESG performance, building new pathways to de-carbonization and publishing our first climate strategy report.

We are finishing the year struggling and remain on track to deliver six million ounces of gold at always a standing costs of $1,050 per ounce and 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. We generated over $1.7 billion in free cash flow through the third quarter of which more than 97% was attributable to Newmont. We remain on track to return more than $2 billion to shareholders through our industry leading dividends and share buybacks in 2021. In addition to this, we completed the acquisition of GT gold, commissioned the gold industry's first, fully autonomous whole fleet at Boddington and continued to advance our most profitable near term projects.

Turning now to our long term guidance, at Newmont, we continue to develop our plans based on conservative assumptions. We utilize a $1,200 gold price to calculate our reserves and develop our mine plans and the productivity assumptions built into our plans are based on previous best demonstrated performance.

Due to sustained high gold prices of the last two years, we are now assuming an $1,800 per ounce gold price, the cost to pick of order sales and all-in sustaining costs. At this gold price, we expect at around $30 per ounce from how royalties and production taxes. In addition to around $50 per ounce from higher inflation, which includes the impacts from a tightening labor market, increased pressure on input commodity prices and higher freight costs. We are also building in ongoing COVID related health and safety protocols into our assumptions going forward, adding around $10 per ounce to all-in sustaining costs.

Now five-year outlook shows steady increases to production and declining costs overtime, due to basement in two new lower cost production combined with our ongoing discipline in delivering full potential improvements every year. Over the next five years, we will steadily improve now attributable gold production to 6.2 million ounces to 6.8 million ounces. This is further enhanced by the production of around 1.5 million gold announces from copper, silver, lead and zinc, which represents nearly 20% of Newmont's total production profile of around $8 million equivalent ounces.

This improvement is largely driven by a ramp up in production from pandemic related delays in 2021, high grade and improvements in productivity from Boddington's autonomous whole fleet and half is underground method change. High [indiscernible] and zinc production from Peñasquito beginning in 2023 and new ounces from by the half north and the Tanami expansion, both adding production beginning in 2024 and these additional ounces will also help to reduce costs over the next five years.

An all-in sustaining cost next year are expected to be largely in line with 2021 at $1,050 per ounce at an $1,800 gold price. Costs will steadily improve bringing our gold or sustaining costs to between $920 per ounce and $1,020 per ounce by 2024, also at an $1,800 gold price assumption.

This overall cost improvement is supported by higher production for Boddington [ph], Peñasquito and Serra Negra, combined without this in new lower cost production from a [indiscernible] North and the Tanami Expansion. It is also worth noting that all of the capital spend associated with the Yanacocha saltwater project is included in FRD guidance, but they will only begin delivering low cost gold and copper production from that investment in 2026.

R&D term cost reductions are also supported by the delivery of full potential improvements across that 12 managed operations. Out sites and projects are managed through our proven integrated operating model, supported by deep bench of experienced leaders and technical experts. And as strength comes from leveraging our collective experience, sharing knowledge and talent across our operations and applying the best practices and lessons learned across our global business and that full potential program is that a prime example of this.

Since 2014, it has delivered more than $4 billion in value from cost reductions and productivity improvements across our business. Next year, we expect to deliver $290 million of value for more than 250 full potential projects, value that is built into our business plans and guidance.

Turning now to a different view of the strength of our portfolio as we move into 2022, Out what is the stunning costs for our full production profile next year are expected to pay $1,030 per gold equivalent ounce and this is driven by a managed world-class assets and nicely balanced across our four global regions.

As you look at this chart, I'd point out two things. First, nearly three quarters of our creditable GEO production in 2022 comes from world-class assets in top tier jurisdictions and secondly, that either 35% of our production is coming at low cost from Boddington and Sketo [ph] alone. And it's also worth noting that the significant investments that we are making at Tanami, a Ahafo, Yanacocha Porcupine and Cerro Negro will improve our costs and increase production at all of these assets at the time.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Rob to take us through our level guidance and give us an update on our need to projects.

Rob Atkinson

Thank you, Tom and good morning. We have the strongest and most sustainable portfolio in the industry, and I'm proud of our people who continue to simply execute our strategy day in, day out. We remain focused on growing margins and our global diverse portfolio of assets together with our projects has positioned Newmont to safely deliver production and cost improvements in 2022 and beyond.

Turning to the next slide, I'll start through the site level details starting with our operations in Australia. Boddington is expected to deliver a strong performance next year as a site, which is higher gold and copper grades while sustaining mill throughput, more than 40 million tons per annum. Production at Boddington also benefits from the significant efficiency improvements due to the implementation of the gold industry's first autonomous haulage system, which continues to improve safety and productivity and increased tons mined.

I'm pleased with the progress being made at Boddington with the AHS week and I'm confident that the mine is really starting to take. We've already achieved total movement of 280,000 tons in a single shift, which is well above what is required to achieve the 2022 business plan. It's important to note that implementing the industry's first AHS fleet is a major accomplishment and the lessons we have learned will benefit not only Newmont for the gold industry as a whole and we will look to leverage this technology and their experience at Bollington as we expand the use of autonomous solutions across our global business.

In addition to AHS, Boddington will continue stripping in the set pit, and we will begin a new lay back in the north pit in 2023, both are significant expansions to extend main life at this cornerstone asset. At Tanami mine, we will maintain steady production through 2023, despite reaching deeper sections of the mine and production is expected to increase from ramp up of Tanami Expansion 2, delivering significant miles, cost and efficiency improvement starting in 2024, which we'll cover in more detail on the next slide.

Our Tanami mine operation has produced over 10 million ounces over the last 35 years and it's a prime example of how our operating and technical discipline have expanded margins and unlock value. In 2017, we successfully delivered the first expansion project and in the early 2019, we completed the power project, both of which established a very solid foundation for us to continue growing this world-class asset.

Our current investment and the second expansion has a potential to extend the mine life beyond 2040, supporting Tanami mine future has a long life and low cost producer. This expansion will deliver significant value through the development of a nearly one mile deep production shaft and supporting infrastructure lowering operating costs by approximately 10% through reduced underground hotline. In addition, Tanami mine expansion 2 will provide a platform for us to further explore a prolific mineral endowment in the district, which has the potential to grow annual production to more than 700,000 ounces per year.

The team has made terrific progress and the overall project is more than 35% complete. We continue to advance the construction of the headframe and today the shaft reaming is over 70% finished. In addition, we've completed nearly 80% of the procurement and nearly 70% of the engineering keeping us on track to deliver the project in 2024.

Moving to North America, is Mexico's largest gold mine, second largest silver mine and one of the country's largest producers of zinc. The site is expected to deliver lower gold production and steady core product production next year, due to the natural sequencing of a large polymetallic mine, along with lower grade and harder ore mine from the Chile Colorado pit. In conjunction with the phase seven stripping program underway in the Penasco Pit, the site will begin stripping the next phase of the Chile Colorado pit, which will deliver higher silver, lead and zinc production starting in 2023. And also in 2023, Penasco will begin stripping phase eight of the Penasco Pit, which will deliver a higher grade ore in 2024.

Moving to CCNV production will decrease slightly due to low grade as we extend mine life through the addition of a resource lead back in 2023, adding production that isn't currently in our reserves from our mine here in Colorado. And that muscle white Eleonora [ph] both sites are expected to deliver steady improvements beginning next year, largely due to higher productivity achieved from the execution of our full potential initiatives and through the greater use of jumbos and fluid adoption of tele remote loaders.

Muscle weight is expected to reach higher grades as mining progresses to the north and the PQ Deep Syria and the Eleonora we continue to increase development rates as the site continues to transition to lower levels in the mine. Across the porcupine, the same benefits from higher grades at higher grades Borden and Hollander your next year, and takes 10 main life at porcupine and continue the processing of high-grade or from Boardman whole on the team is advancing expiration and work associated with a promoter project, which I'll discuss further on the next slide, located 10 kilometers from the pocket buying plan.

The PAMORA laid back adds 1.6 million ounces of profitable gold production and extended mine life at porcupine through 2035, by leveraging the existing infrastructure and processing facilities already in place. The pommel project will optimize mill capacity in the coming years, adding low cost volume and supporting further mining and Fordham and oil pond.

In addition, the development of this project provides us Tane to explore the Borden coil pond and all more bodies in this industry to find the next profitable extension of the porcupine mine. And we expect to bring her more for full funds approval next year, and are planning to commend deep watching efforts in the late 2022, moving to south America, oh, south American region includes three managed operations and our 40% equity investment in the Pueblo of the hill joint venture Marion will deliver higher production and lower costs next year, due to mining higher grade or from the Morava pit production is expected to slightly decline starting in 2023. As we enter the next phase of stripping in the Marion pit and continue mining harder, higher grade or St continues to utilize an or blending strategy. Talk to Mies mill performance, balancing harder rock with softer saprolite to you to maintain the steady throughput over to set an agro productivity and performance continues to improve steadily increasing development rates and north tons process.

We expect production next year to remain line 2021, largely due to pandemic related delays and development rates, which will limit access to higher grade or in 2022. And as we look ahead, Sarah Negroes production will steadily increase in unit costs, will decline as we realized the benefits from full potential productivity improvements and the investment in organic district expansions, which we'll cover in more detail shortly moving to Yana coacher, the state will continue to deliver leach only production while developing the first phase of the sell phase project. Our team is focused on higher grades, optimal or placement and treatment on leach pads. And we remain very excited about the opportunity to develop the sulfide potential, the Ana culture.

Yeah, and the culture is one of the largest and most productive gold mines in south America generating nearly 40 million ounces of gold since 1993. The first phase of the sulfites project is focused on developing the antiquated shot that day and check your coach and deposits, which will extend operations into the 2040s. With this multi-decade mine life from just the Frosties, the sulfides project generates profitable production of approximately 525,000 gold equivalent answers per year at attractive all-in sustaining costs below $800 per ounce, as previously announced, given the current status of the pandemic and Peru and the potential for more contagious omicron.

We've extended our full funds decision for the sulfates project to the second half of 2022. And we'll progress the project as the pandemic lows as a result, we now expect our consolidated capital investment to be approximately $3.5 billion, which includes the construction of a concentrator and an autoclaved to produce 45% gold, 45% copper and 10%.

So the increase in the updated capital includes a refined estimates based on advanced engineering, higher market rates, which are being experienced broadly by the industry and updates to our operating plans, including impact from COVID-19, which has caused a one-year delay to the project timeline. Once approved the project will have a three-year development schedule with first gold anticipated in 2025 and commercial production in 2026, human remains committed to the south Plains project.

And we'll be investing at least half a billion dollars through 2022 to advance critical path activities, including detailed engineering, long lead procurement, such as autoclaves rotation sales and transformers [indiscernible] and the installation of accommodation facilities for the construction and full-time workforce. Looking ahead, we're evaluating the second and the third phases of the cell phones project, which has the potential to further extend the mine life a decade with significant levels of gold and cultural production.

When we initially acquired set an aggro in 2019, we reduce reserves and resources until we could be confident that new months disciplined drilling program and conversion requirements were properly in place. As Tom mentioned, previously exploration as a core competency at Newmont, and we remain very excited, but the district potential instead of an echo, our first expansion is well underway and it includes the development of the Marianas and Eastern districts, which will extend existing operations beyond 2050 and increase annual production to about 350,000 ounces beginning in 2024.

And compared to 2020, that will be a production improvement of well over 50%, this investment also provides a platform for further exploration and organic growth through future ways of waves of expansion, and since acquiring. So an agro in 2019 Dumont has doubled the size of our land package to over a thousand square kilometers, demonstrating our confidence in this highly prospective and underexplored gold district. We look forward to bringing you further updates about our progress instead of the negative as we bring this project full funds approval. Thanks to you.

Moving to Africa, CIM is positioned to deliver steady production next year, as a site benefits from full potential improvements to mill productivity. Next year, we will begin stripping a new back, which will extend open pit mainly by an additional four years, providing future optionality. As we continue to evaluate underground and open pit growth opportunities.

And next year, we will begin construction of an underground exploration decline spending $55 million still I for further drilling as we make progress towards the next succeeding chapter at achieve and a half or production is expected to remain strong steadily increasing through 2024 due to higher grade from the Sabika open pit and the change in our mining methods it's to become the drug.

This changed that allowed the site to safely increase underground tons mined while improving mining costs similar to a ton of mine in Australia, half our district has significant upside potential with underground opportunities and the Pinza and for the growth at Sabika along the half of north project, the next generation of mining in Ghana in July this year.

Our board of directors approved through funding for a half an hour, expanding our existing footprint in Ghana and adding more than 3 million ounces of gold production over initial 13 year mainland the case at approximately 40 kilometers north of our existing a half or so operations, yeah, half or north project will include four open pit mines and the construction of a standard one mill to produce approximately 300,000 ounces per year at very attractive all-in sustaining costs below $700 combined the half of.

So we expect to deliver an average of 850,000. Goldens is pretty near through 23 after making a Hafele. One of the world's great mining complexes. We have conducted extensive regulatory and community engagements to ensure that we earn and maintain social acceptance throughout the north sleigh cycle. And we will want to create lasting value for host communities and enhance local sourcing and hiring one key aspect of a is our workforce planning, which includes a target to achieve gender parity in the workforce.

When operations begin unimportant and a deliberate step to improve female representation at our operating science, we're very excited about progressing a half an hour, and we look forward to bringing you updates as we develop this new mine over the next two years, the finally shifting over to Nevada, I don't want to ship interest of 38.5% of Nevada gold mines will contribute approximately 1.2, 5 million ounces of production for Newmont.

Next year I'd all-in sustaining costs of $1,050 errands. As our partners mentioned recently, Nevada goldmines is also experiencing cost pressures from inflation in line with what we are seeing in many of our managed operating sites, Nevada mines is a significant and important contributor to Newmont, and we very much look forward to our managing and operating partner delivering the 2022 plan safely, efficiently, and at the margins expected. And now I'll hand it over to Nancy for more on our financial outlook.

Nancy Buese

Thanks, Rob, let's begin with a review of our consolidated capital and expense outlook. We continue to invest in our future. And for 2022, we expect sustaining capital to remain steady. At $1 billion development capital will increase to $1.4 billion as we interrupt period of significant reinvestment back into our business. This increase is largely due to advancing the second expansion at Panama Hoffa north Yanacocha's sulfides some more. And the first district expansion at Serra Negro exploration and advanced project spend will also increase to $450 million.

As we focus on developing mining districts, extending mine life of our operating assets, progressing our most promising Greenfield opportunities and advancing studies associated with our robust pipeline of projects. Interest expense is expected to decrease due to offsets from capitalized interest on development capital spend. And finally, our consolidated adjusted tax rate is expected to be between 30% and 34% assuming a gold price of $1,800 per ounce.

Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged with a clear strategy to reinvest in our business through exploration and organic growth projects to maintain financial strength and optionality on our balance sheet and to provide industry leading returns to shareholders. As we look at next year and our longer term outlook Newmont is well positioned to create value and deliver on all of our discipline capital allocation priorities. Next year, we will reinvest over $2.8 billion back into our business with the development of profitable projects from our unmatched pipeline and an ongoing commitment to our robust exploration strategy. We currently have $7.6 billion in liquidity and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.2 times.

Well below our target of a net debt to EBITDA ratio of under 1.0 times, preserving Newmont's financial strength and optionality to sustain and grow the business. And we remain on track to return more than $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share buy backs in 2021, our balanced global portfolio combined with our disciplines and integrated operating model provides significant leverage to higher gold prices from the largest production base in the world.

And for every $100 increase in gold prices above our base assumption, Newmont delivers $400 million of incremental attributable free cashflow per year. Newmont is the only company in the gold mining industry with the ability to generate these levels of attributable free cash flow, allowing us to confidently execute our capital allocation priorities and maintain our position as the world's leading volt company.

In last year, we led the gold industry by announcing our dividend framework, differentiating ourselves with a clear and decisive strategy to provide stable and predictable returns to our shareholders. This framework provides a base annualized dividend of $1 per share, and the potential to receive between 40% and 60% of the incremental attributable free cash-flow generated above a $1,200 gold price.

As a reminder, the third quarter dividend of $0.55 per share was calibrated at an $1,800 gold price assumption and a 40% distribution of incremental free cash flow resulting in a dividend yield of over 4%. And since introducing our dividend framework in October last year, Newmont has returned more than $1.6 billion to shareholders.

Assuming similar gold prices in 2022 Newmont would expect to return at least $1.8 billion through our industry-leading dividend framework, demonstrating our confidence in the longterm value of our business and our ability to maintain financial flexibility while steadily reinvesting in our operations. And with that, I'll hand it back to Tom to wrap up.

Tom Palmer

Thanks Nancy. As we head into 2022 outlook remains strong as we steadily increased production and improved costs. So the time through our global portfolio of world-class long life operations, robust organic project pipeline and proven integrated operating model umami is well positioned to leave the gold industry today and well into the future. As we continue to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders through sustainable and responsible mining. And with that, I'll turn it over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Jackie Przybylowski

Please go ahead. Pretty much. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to talk about the projects that you're working with caterpillar on autonomous and EDB is that I think you said in 2024, 2026 kind of timeframe, is that to get to a full switchover over the fleet? Or can you talk a little bit about like what the process is for how that gets renewed? Thank you.

Tom Palmer

Thanks, Jackie. And good morning. Yes, what we're, what we're looking to do with caterpillar is accelerate the product development cycle by working together, really share the risk of developing both underground and open pit autonomous and electric vehicles. If we wait and follow a traditional equipment development, soccer's way as a mining company, or as a group, as a mining industry for the equipment manufacturers to develop an equipment on the normal cycle 2030 will come and go.

So we're serious about hitting our 2030 targets and we need to behave differently. So we've worked with caterpillar closely over the last 12 months to talk about how we can disrupt the industry, how we can disrupt the risks that we take as a bonding company to introduce them in a balanced way new technology and how they disrupt their product development cycle, so that we can develop this equipment.

That's going to be essential for achieving our 2030 goals and then being well on the pathway to end MIPS zero ambition that the mining industries signed up for by 2050. The analogy I'd give is the work that I was part of a decade ago in the Pillbra with the introduction of autonomous haulage. That was, that was not going very far, very fast. We'd been playing with four trucks in a sand pit of a sectioned off area one of the pine or mines for four years.

And it wasn't until at that time we said, we need to be serious about autonomous haulage and that at that time it was signing up with and committing to 150 autonomous haul trucks within three years, even though that pathway was not clear other the same fall on caterpillar followed was with three. I tend to, at the time BHP [indiscernible], and now you've got Thomas Hall truck fleets and billions of terms being moved through the Pillbra. So the engagement with caterpillar is about making those commitments together, to accelerate the development cycle, so that we can achieve the ambitions that the industry has set and can play a leading role in doing that.

So those, those timeframes are about doing the work necessary to develop those vehicles in a production environment, such that they can be proven up and then replicated across Newmont and then ultimately across the mining industry.

Jackie Przybylowski

So, if I'm just understanding you correctly, those timeframes are to develop the technology. You're, it doesn't sound like you're planning to have a full fleet refurbishment or anything like that in the next five years -- five or six years. Is that the right way to think about it?

Tom Palmer

So at Tanami and I'll get Rob, you might want to chip in as well. So at Tanami, are we going to work the caterpillars or develop the underground whole truck such that we have a fleet of 10 trucks running underground in battery electric model, that all the supporting infrastructure by 2024. And then we moved to automate those trucks, that Cripple Creek and Victor, the technology is proven on autonomous haulage. We'll have that in place by the end of 2023. And then we'd be looking to bring the first of the open pit battery electric haul trucks to Cripple Creek and Victor by 2026. And then it's a transition with the open pit whole crap battery electric, but just check well, is there's anything you'd want to clarify on that for Jackie?

Rob Atkinson

No, you covered it. Well, Tom and Jackie it's very much a case of in the next five years, making sure that we do have those electric fleets and automation. And I think the other thing which for that is obviously electric fleets are not just plug and play. It's the whole electrical infrastructure you've got to set up, whether it's the battery charging, whether it's a fast charging, whether it's the, all the other electrics that you need. And that's also a huge part of this project, but this is a -- this is really a move for us to get to electrification in that five-year period, the both CC&V and Tanami.

Jackie Przybylowski

That's really helpful. Thanks for clarifying that. So if I can ask this the second question you mentioned you're replacing roughly two thirds of, of your reserves or two thirds of your depletion this year. Can you talk a little bit, like, is there certain lines or certain regions, which are challenging more than others? Or can you talk about like how that sort of shakes out across your portfolio?

Tom Palmer

Yeah, I'll kick off Jackie and Rob, get you to, to chip him a little bit more detail. Certainly exploration programs. Jackie have been impacted by COVID that has been an ongoing influence this year. But we also work through a multi-year programs. So conversions will, will take place not necessarily in the calendar year, but we have we have a goal to over a five-year period on average to a good place to place it and we'll get ebbs and flows with that. So it's probably a combination of two things, the natural ebb and flow of your exploration program. And COVID still has pretty significant impact on our industry through the course of this year. But Rob, did you want to provide a bit of colour on where we're seeing some there's some, some upside and maybe some challenges?

Rob Atkinson

Yeah, certainly Tom and Jackie, I'll start off with the challenges this year that certainly Yana culture shouldn't come as any surprise there that because of the COVID outbreak, we had challenges getting drills on the ground, but also set an agro, the difficulty of getting drillers into that region of Argentina again, because of COVID. And then because of the closure of the borders in Australia, the likes of over on in Northern territory, and those were the challenges, however, at the same time the exploration team has done terrific work we've prioritized well. And when we look at next year certainly in our 40% where we're going to be drilling is to target coffee at Penske, Tor muscle, weight, and Eleanor, and the, certainly those are all areas that we're excited about and similar we get back into south America and strength, et cetera, agro and it Maryanne and also the instance that we weren't able to drill in Australia, we'll be back at Calamine again, but corvids been the, the big major factor. And I think it's just those countries that we've spoken about for some time that been the major challenges this year.

The next question comes from Tanya Jazic of Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

Tanya Jazic

Great, good morning everyone. And thank you for taking my questions and sorry, I wasn't able to get on the call right away. So I, you may have addressed this and if you have, I apologize, but I just wanted to, to come back to just your guidance for 2023 and beyond so longer term. Can I just make sure that I understand that in the 2023 and beyond what have you included like, do you have any inflation? Do you have any additional COVID costs? I just want to make sure I understand what's in the 2023 and beyond.

Tom Palmer

Okay. Thanks Jackie. And good morning. If you're looking at that 2023 and beyond guidance and maybe comparing it back to our previous guidance, then I'd call out the following things. There's this, there is a low production and Mon sequence change. That's having an impact of between $50 to $60 on apps. There is $30 an ounce associated with higher royalties and production, Texas that come at the high gold price that we are shaming. And then there's another $40 an ounce that's made up of two things we assume around 3% guidance. So more back to our, our normal goddess assumption that we'd like, and we are maintaining an assumption that we'll have covered protocols. So the combination of the order of about 3% escalation and COVID protocols makes up about $40 an ounce.

Tanya Jazic

Okay. And that's the 2023 and beyond?

Tom Palmer

Correct.

Tanya Jazic

And then if I could come back to just the two other things again, I know Rob quickly touched on the higher cap ex at Diana coach assault side, moving up that two, $2.5 billion. And Rob, can you go to the categories and break down that $500 million of additional capital where it came from? I know some of it was delay when you're delayed, but there was some inflation. So if you can kind of just give us some buckets of where the, the increase came.

Rob Atkinson

Jackie, do you want me to do that until? Yeah. The, the detailed engineering is the biggest one Jackie and that accounted for about $300 million across the board. Know that that also includes the, the different costs that it takes to do the work. And the other 200 million dollars is associated with the delay in the project. And also the, the COVID related protocols that we've had to put in place, extra camp rooms, et cetera. And then of course the markets the market related inflation

Tanya Jazic

And Rob, how much, how much are the detailed engineering where we anticipate having had done by pool funds, which is a significant de-risking factor?

Rob Atkinson

By the fourth quarter this year Tom or early fourth quarter, we'll be at about 80% to 90% of the engineering, which really takes away any risk of escalation from further walk. So that's, that's a really important point, 80 to 90%.

Tanya Jazic

Okay. That's good. And then my last question is you've given us some lots of guidance for 2022 and, and, and, and beyond just kind of wondered, are you within your guidance for 2021 in terms of making your numbers there?

Tom Palmer

Thanks, Jackie. It's, we're on track. Rob and I are spending a lot of time monitoring and in our operations, particularly a large operations over Australia, the Tanamai, the innerstatas [ph] working very closely with the teams there to ensure that we safely close out the year. And Rob is in regular contact with, with Greg Walker is as Nevada goldmines needs to bring on a strong fourth quarter and closely monitoring their performance as well. So on track to meet our guidance and monitoring it very closely.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just one from me in 2024, it looks like the growth CapEx, almost tripled did triple from about $300 million to $900 million. So I'm just trying to get a sense of which projects are contributing to that specifically in 2024. Thanks.

Rob Atkinson

Thanks [indiscernible]. So there are a few things at play there. You've got a decision to delay a Yanacocha sulfides or push significant Yanacoaches so far to spend into '24. And you're also seeing the Tyler T two rolling into 2024, whereas the previous guidance it would have been would have been finishing up earlier, and you've got more of a Ahafo North coming to 2024. So timing of a Ahafo North and Tanamai two and Yanacoach software has gotten some guidance. You've seen moving to '24 and we're incorporating the Pamour, lie back at Porcupine, which is like got a significant chunk in 2024 as well.

I think down on the CapEx, again, as you roll additional projects into the end of the guidance, it is $1.7 billion to $2 billion more the realistic CapEx guidance over the medium to longer term?

Rob Atkinson

No Greg;, it's going to be six to $800 million on average, we've got, I guess, a couple of, couple of sets of stars lining up. It is the next two years two and a half years are the most significant reinvestment period that your moms had, at least a generation. And it's a bit of a combination of the pandemic having those projects stack up on each other a bit more than, than would have been our intent as well as sequencing and sequencing them through a couple of years ago.

So you, you sort of seen those, those combined impacts as we move into the latter part of the of the gardens period. And as we look through to the sort of a middle to latter part of a decade, I think you'll see us come down to more of that six to $800 million range.

If you look at our project pipeline and see what's coming through there, it's, we didn't that window that you would you would start to see a coffee come through Moxie at the very end of the stick settle. No and those, those projects are smaller scale than the soft parts project that at the top one of the bigger projects potentially towards the end of this ticket early, the next might you might have not ever step up again, but if we do those in sequence six to $800 billion is still a very good rule of thumb on average for, for our portfolio.

Greg Barnes

Okay. And then just back to COVID what happens at Cripple Creek? For example, if you don't get everybody vaccinated, people are going to be laid off, or is it going to be an investment productional or what do you do and how do you encourage higher vaccination rates in Nevada gold mines, where, from what we're hearing, the vaccination rates are very low?

Tom Palmer

So I'll kick off Greg and I'll get Rob to provide some more color as he's managing this one very closely, but that you start with providing or engaging with your teams and explaining why and we're doing that right around the world in terms of why it is so important that we get vaccinated to protect our health and safety.

And, and so I think that communities so lots of discussion around why we're making this change and why we're setting this requirement, and then reminding people that we've lost 26 colleagues to this virus over the last 18 months, this is, very real, and this has had a lasting impact on a family and friends within our Newmont family.

Over the last 18 months, then we, then we provide access to vaccines through clinics and the LOC and we give people time to work through that, that process and, and then do work to put in, as we get to understand where people are going to land in terms of their decision making, we can then put in plans in terms of contingencies to manage for folks who choose not to get vaccinated and therefore will not have a job at Newmont.

I'll give you a couple of examples that I know Rob will, we'll probably get some more color on we've just yesterday in hit the required date for vaccinations in Western Australia. And Boddington had about 50 people have a workforce of about a thousand. He chose not to be vaccinated. Didn't miss a beat with those 50 people choosing to no longer work at Boddington in Canada, we've got sites now at a hundred percent vaccination rates. And we've been through that through similar processes to what we're running at Cripple Creek and Victor.

Greg Barnes

But Rob, did you want to give a bit more color in terms of the sorts of things we're doing and our contingency plans as we work towards that into [indiscernible]?

Tom Palmer

Yeah. Thanks, And it's a really important question, Greg, and as Tom rightly said, it's, something that we've been talking about for a long time. We're giving everybody plenty of advance warning of when these deadlines are approaching. So that communication, that change that persuasion is certainly a critical element of it. And certainly all of my lane leaders has been spending an extraordinary amount of time having those discussions with our crews, we've also provided mobile clinics to the mains and not only for our people, but also their families. So we are first and foremost, doing everything we possibly can to do that.

However, at these drop dead dates, as Tom just highlighted in the lakes of Australia, people have made decisions to leave. And we certainly got contingency plans in place where we will bring in contractors, we will change our some aspects of remaining. We will do different coverage. We, may run the plants differently, et cetera, but certainly we continue to work very hard to maximizing that amount. We will definitely lose people, but at the same time, I think we've got good contingency plans in place to deal with it as it were. And then the, if it eventually arises the only discussion of Barracuda moving towards a similar mandate in Nevada,

The conversations we have, and it's been the case, I'd say through the industry, Greg it's, every circumstances is different and it's, it's really been, as it has been through the whole pandemic, just sharing lessons sharing the experiences we've had talking about how we, we what success we've had, where we do things differently. It's certainly been a case of sharing lessons, experiences rather than requiring or pushing for any certain outcome Rob, you would might want to cover the talk about this regularly with, Greg in terms of our different experiences with some of these locations, particularly in the United States.

Rob Atkinson

Yes. And I think Greg that, Nevada goldmine is also applying an awful lot of pragmatism to certainly that if, if, if they were to bring in a rule like that, it would be a massive impact at the moment. So I think they are taking a pragmatic approach to make sure that business continuity continues, but obviously still doing a lot of education, again, the providing the availability of vaccines or working closely with the, the state governments, et cetera.

But I think they have had to most definitely go down a road of pragmatism, but there's, we're all keen to look after our people. But they're doing everything they can without mandating to really encourage, motivate people, to take the vaccine.

Thanks for taking my question. a lot of detail provided on cost, so thank you very much for the disclosures. Maybe if I can just ask one tangental question on, on the cost side of things you mentioned the, the impact from the COVID inflation across the asset base, is there any kind of additional disclosure you can provide on regionally where perhaps those impacts are above average and where some of those impacts are below average?

Tom Palmer

Yeah, thanks Josh. If I think about regional impacts and if you look at our inflation of, of, around its 5% over and above what we'd normally assume in a year, half of that is labour costs. And when we say labor costs, it's, both direct and indirect. So I'd say our employees, but it's also our contracted services and way, way of saying that higher easing by Canada and Australia.

So that, that would be more specific in those two mining centers where you've got some hot labor markets. And so that makes up a significant amount of that, that higher cost in human labor. There's 30% is materials and consumables, so not, including energy that's pretty consistent around the globe between that five to 7%. If I look at them up seven to 9% grinding media, you'll get a range of 7% to 25%.

Explosives are up 12% to 18%. But that's pretty, that's pretty consistent around, around the globe. And then we and then, and then the other big bucket is energy costs. That's Microsoft about another 15%. And that's that is pretty much, we're seeing diesel prices up between 10% and 20% natural gas prices up anywhere to 60%. And again, that's pretty consistent around, around the glide. So energy materials, consumables are pretty consistent around the globe, our labor, which is a big chunk of it. But direct and indirect Australia and Canada, all significant contributors.

Tom Palmer

It be the Rob, you might have to help me out with this one where we drew the line on that number, doesn't include that it does include those fans this year. Thank you. Okay.

All right. Those are, those are all my questions. Thank you very much.

Thanks, Josh.

Michael Jalonen

Oh, I guess close enough. Yeah, I, Tom, Robyn, Nancy. Thanks. So I call it just rigging. I guess I can slide 21 with Porcupine interesting chart there showing indicative production profile and with the base and then the extended porcupine. Just wondering, does that mean board and oil pawn or depleted by 25 or on a reading this chart? Wrong. Thanks.

Thanks Mike. Rob, did you want to pick that one up with mark? Just check. I'm still in a lot of you still there up.

Rob Atkinson

Oh, I am indeed Sawyer. I was on mute, Tom. Thanks for the question, mate. Borden certainly does not run out by that chain. And certainly the timing of Pamour is when Holland in particular is at the end of the life and we are starting to get into the demean that whole point where the, the exploration that we cover in the next couple of years is going to be important.

So roundabout, that timeframe make it really is going to be the Borden Palmer and some high-grade from oil pond, this where we're looking at, and of course, bringing on Pam or then allows us to really gear up and give us that time for quality exploration elsewhere on that highly prospective area.

Tyler Langton

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just on your costs for 2022, as you mentioned includes the 5% inflation is, is if the question is, do you have a, I guess, a decent amount of certainty almost costs in the sense that you've walked them in, or should we just kind of expect the cost of sort of generally move with inflationary pressures?

Rob Atkinson

Tyler said we can certainly and good morning, we can certainly point to where those costs are coming from. As I said, a half of it is library another 30% chills consumables and other 15% energy. And we can see those cost trends are coming and say, we're building, we're building those cost trends into our guidance going forward.

So, there's that link between the trends we're seeing and the guidance we're providing. But what I would say is that doesn't mean you sit back on a Hills, we are, we have our full potential program and we are working bloody hard to control those costs and to manage those costs to be well below the, the, the increases that we're guiding to by leveraging all the things we've done for a long period of time.

So they're built in, we can see the trends, but we're not just legitimately saying, well, that's it, we're going to going to accept it. Every one of our operations is expected to be driving to improve productivity manage their costs to mitigate them.

Rob Atkinson

Tom, sorry, Tom, if I could just add to what you said is that also Tyler in our projects, the likes of T2, we've now procured 80% of all our materials and the strategy that we adopted at Yana courtship getting the, the fabrication of the critical items such as also clays the grinding mills and the flotation that obviously limits our exposure to inflation in those big projects.

Tyler Langton

Okay. But I guess it's spot, I guess spot price and say for sort of diesel and natural gas started move lower. Would that theoretically benefit, you mean, or have you sort of sort of locked in purchases of, of energy or certain materials?

Rob Atkinson

With you Tyler? No, we're, price takers, so we would benefit from that.

Tyler Langton

Okay. Yeah, that's perfect. And then just final question on your, the sort of the longer term production guidance of the six to 6.8. And are there any certain sort of assets or projects that would kind of get you to the higher end versus the lower end just turned to what or is it just sort of the operations as a whole is trying to get a sense if there's any specific items that kind of drive you to various ends of the range?

Rob Atkinson

Yeah, there's some, so there's bringing on Tanamai 2 and Ahafo North, and a good run of commissioning by you up so as by come on through 2024 Podesta for our portfolio. And as we move into higher grade, or are we stripping at the Panesa, we're going to, we're going to move more to Chile, Colorado.

Over the next couple of years, you get a, you get more of the other middle, especially the gold. Then we swing back into the Podesta as we come into '24 and we've got upside opportunities, if that goes well and the industrial campaign goes well we've got high grade or coming from Sabika[ph] again is industrial in campaigning in [indiscernible] as well. You've got some, you've got some upside potential there, so there's, there are there, there are stripping campaigns and projects that are delivering that higher production depending on how the stars line up to being on how well projects, commission and ramp up and depending how well their strategic campaigns go. There's they're the sorts of things that'll give us upside on those numbers.

Anita Soni

Hi, thanks. Good morning everyone. I just wanted to ask the guidance on attributable capital, just to be clear to that that does not include publicly. Correct?

Rob Atkinson

Good morning and Nancy. Do you want to talk to how we manage PEBLO Dao in our gardens?

Nancy Buese

Yeah, that's, that's correct. Nina. That does not sit inside with our guidance because it's an equity investment and it's not part of so we, we put production in, but the capital costs are not included.

Anita Soni

Okay. and then secondly, I was just wondering with the Cerro Negro district expansion phase one, I'm not sure if you address that in your comments, Rob, but could you just explain what exactly that is and how it will, I guess, increase production in 2024 and how much the capital associated with that is?

Rob Atkinson

No problem, Tom, do you want me to take that?

Tom Palmer

Go for it? Roll. Yep.

Rob Atkinson

I need to essentially what the expansion is really doing is to really provide that pathway to sell the Negro positioning rendered out the 350,000 ounces a year, and that incorporates the Marianas district expansion and the Eastern district. So the Marianas is you're probably risk to two components to it. It's got the naughty SD and the north TSDB south, and then also the San Marcos or what he saw. We continued that portal in March, 2021.

And then the Eastern district we're really looking at bringing on three deposits. So Bahar, Negro, Basilica, and the GAT or salvage. So that's where we're focused on in 2024, as you mentioned to bring it on. We are looking at winning just under 3 million ounces of gold by opening that up. And by doing these two areas together, it allows us to have those synergies between sheer fixed costs or equipment or contractors, et cetera. So that in a, nutshell is the expansion that we're focused on and I should have also added as it at the current same. We're also expanding the tailings dam. So that's ready for when that brings on appropriate time.

Anita Soni

Okay. And so then what was the total capital for the two, I guess two fat, two areas. Marianne, I would guess I was trying to understand Mariano's versus I got to an agro about who Negro is still like a cap.

Rob Atkinson

Yeah. We're still doing all that. We're still in the, the, the study theories there at the moment. Anita, so I may have to be remainder about this, but certainly we're still locking down the total force for this.

Dave Hall

Good morning, Tom, Robin, Nancy. Thank you very much for the update. Just following on, on the Sarah Nager expansion, I presume here that when we looking at the production profile, but that's more a function of better grades coming from the areas that you're opening up rather than an expansion of the plant. Is that correct way to think about it?

Rob Atkinson

Yes, but that is, that is correct. And they just stood on the line, like to start with the pool, a number we've got about $300 million over time included in our guidance that our Sarah expansions, if you have still there and they talk, but not plant expansion, David, this is all bringing dish. This is bringing all from new mining areas into existing plan.

Dave Hall

And on a similar thing with Palm oil, it's simply doing a pit lay back to extend and to utilize the infrastructure or anybody in place?

That's correct. It's a de-watering of a pit that's full of water at the moment, and then lay back and then fitting that all through the existing processing facilities.

Dave Hall

I seem to recall from cold Coke days that they pit laid back was somewhat confined in its footprint. Cause there was infrastructure that could be taken out on a largest scenario. Is that correct?

Tom Palmer

Yeah. I'll get Rob BMO, get you to talk to that to David. This is, this is a little bit different from what they called the dome project. It's a, it's a group site full of Skype that doesn't have those constraints all that impact. And do you want to talk to that, Rob?

Rob Atkinson

Yeah, that's great time. And it really was, we obviously studied the dome project and we certainly saw the most significant value and the simplest way was to develop the PAMORA. And as you, as you mentioned, just a simple laid back, which can really focus on the productivity and really deliver quicker. So that's, that was the, the methods that we've approached looking at simplicity, the highest value, and this is where it was determined.

Dave Hall

Okay. And on the a third of your projects and a coach so far, just to help us think about the scale of this thing, can you remind us of what your anticipated Tony, each three foot would be likely grades of that? The three elements that you're going to get recovery is unit costs. So if you've got any, anything like that, that you can help us think about modelling?

Rob Atkinson

We haven't provided that yet, David, but let us, let us take that on notice and think about how we start to build up that story to help you start to model that we certainly would typically give those sorts of details at, at full funds. Let, let those take that on notice. So to think about that, given the, some of the decisions who have might've ran that project and the level of detail that we're going to have and the money we're investing. So let us take that and see what we can do, but typically that would come with that constitution.

Dave Hall

Anyone would be appreciated to help us sort of get a proper idea about what you're seeing. And final question, a very simple one it's in relation to your 300 million exploration budget. How should we think about that as a split between expense and capital?

Rob Atkinson

I might throw that question to either Nancy or Daniel, just, just so I ensure that we answered that in a, in a way you define those things, Nancy or Daniella, but to help David or something, you can take that offline, but David,

Dave Hall

Okay. So 80, 20 capital versus expense, I presume that's.

Rob Atkinson

Yeah. And that's the trick, the trick there, David is some of our mind development costs, which wouldn't be part of exploration to, open up the grips to do the drilling would be, would be paid for elsewhere. So it's a little bit tricky.

If that level of answer is completely adequate. Thank you very much. Feel the conference call. Things done.

Adam Josephson

Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone, Tom, with respect to your longer-term production guidance. So if you're 86 million ounces this year in '23, you're guiding to six to 6.6. Can you help me with how much of the implied growth is coming from the presume non recurrence of the COVID related disruptions that you've experienced this year versus the expansion projects you have underway? I'm just asking, because you mentioned your outlook as soon as operations continue without major COVID related interruptions?

Rob Atkinson

Yeah. We'll certainly we'll certainly have an impact through 22 from, from COVID because we mods like big mods like Panama or Sarah Negro, and just haven't been able to do the development work. So you'll see a delay of that. Then come 23, you will start to see us start to, to, to ramp up as a, as a consequence of that. But if I, if I, if you look at our ramp up it's, it's really coming from the lay backs, the big mods move the dial. So that's the lay backs with just completing it. Boddingtons we're sitting on top of HighQ right now, so you've got to get Boddington with autonomous whole and straps, delivering high grades of copper and gold. We'll see that flows through 22, 23.

You're going to see other metals coming out of Penn mosquito in 23. And then back into golden '24, you got to see the benefit of the expansion at 10:00 AM I a and a half north flowing through one of the big, one of the big movements of ounces out of 21, '22, '23 and then '24, '25 is the, the impact of COVID on the, on the termite expansion. And so you're seeing those ounces in the backend of that gardens ranger, then they'll flow into, into 26 and beyond. Does that does appreciate that the color you're looking for?

Adam Josephson

Yeah, no, I, yeah, sure. I appreciate that. I mean, it just one on cost. So you talked about the full potential initiatives. Can you help me with so your gold Caz is going from 790 this year to 820 next year, and then down to 740 , 840 in '23, can you help me with absent those full potential of the company specific programs you have, what would be happening to that projected gold Caz? I'm just trying to get a sense of what the underlying inflation is and how much it's being tempered by your initiatives?

It's we w we are in, I mean the last year or two have been unusual. So if I, if I look back to, to what I would add at a more normal time is, and we will, we'll return to a more normal time as the world settle down, settle staff from this pandemic, but typically we have an expectation that as a minimum, our full potential projects are offsetting escalation of the order of around 2%. So as, as every mine builds its business plan by must have full potential projects that are, that are resourced, that are, that are detailed out, that are offsetting an escalation around of around 2%. So that's in a normal circumstance it's, it's, it's helping to mitigate escalation that you see each year as you move forward.

Tom Palmer

Thank you operator, and thank you everyone for making your time for the call today. And I appreciate you staying on for quite a bit longer than we'd initially said that wanted to take as many questions as we, as we could, but thank you for your time. Think of your ongoing interesting Newmont. And if I'm not speaking to you between now and the end of the year, I wish you and your families a safe and happy conclusion to the year, and hopefully some, some time off from work to spend with families before we, we start again and work together again in 2022. Thank you everybody.

