David Becker/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold or Neutral investment rating for Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) [9988:HK] shares.

Alibaba is now valued by the market at a low-teens forward P/E multiple, which seems cheap. But the company's growth prospects are not as good as they were in the past, and it is facing significant regulatory scrutiny as well. These factors have led to a sharp decline in Alibaba's stock price in November 2021, and a de-rating of its valuations. I am not optimistic that BABA's shares can stage a strong rebound in the near term, which justifies my Neutral investment call for the stock.

BABA Stock Price

BABA's stock price has dropped by -45% year-to-date in 2021 as per the chart below. During this same period, both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose by more than +20%, and the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index (BABA has a secondary listing in Hong Kong) declined by -14%. Alibaba's shares have underperformed both the US and Hong Kong market indices in 2021.

Alibaba's Year-to-date Share Price Performance

Source: Seeking Alpha

November 2021 was another month to forget for Alibaba's shareholders, as the company's share price fell by -23% from $164.94 as of October 29, 2021 to $127.53 as of November 30, 2021. BABA's shares didn't do as well as the broader market again in the last month. The Hang Seng index decreased by -6% in November, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by +1% and +2%, respectively in the previous month.

In the subsequent section, I explore possible reasons that could explain why Alibaba's stock dropped in November 2021.

Why Did Alibaba Stock Drop?

There are two major factors that are likely responsible for the drop in Alibaba's stock price in November 2021.

Firstly, BABA's Q2 FY 2022 (YE March 31) earnings, released on November 18, 2021 before trading hours, were a huge disappointment.

Alibaba's non-GAAP earnings per ADS (American Depositary Share) decreased by -38% YoY from RMB17.97 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to RMB11.20 in Q2 FY 2022. BABA's Q2 FY 2022 bottom line was -10% below the sell-side's consensus earnings per ADS forecast of RMB12.44. More significantly, this is only the second time in the past 12 quarters that Alibaba's earnings have fallen short of market expectations.

Specifically, BABA's customer management sub-segment of its core China commerce retail business segment did not perform well. As an indication how significant these businesses are for Alibaba, the China commerce retail segment and the customer management sub-segment contributed 65% and 38% of the company's 1H FY 2022 revenue, respectively, as per its recent quarterly results presentation slides.

Alibaba's customer management revenue growth slowed considerably from +14% YoY in Q1 FY 2022 to +3% YoY in the most recent quarter. BABA attributed the weak performance of the customer management sub-segment to China's "economic headwinds" and "intensifying market competition" at the company's Q2 FY 2022 earnings call.

I have a mixed view of BABA's earnings miss and the lackluster customer management revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

On one hand, some of the issues that were a drag on Alibaba's recent quarterly performance are temporary in nature, and are likely to be resolved in time to come. One factor is that the Chinese economy should see a recovery in the medium term which will see stronger consumer demand in the country again. Another factor is that Alibaba has provided support to its merchants in challenging times like these which should be seen as a one-off measure. BABA disclosed at its recent quarterly results briefing that "CMR (Customer Management Revenue) growth was slower than physical goods GMV growth primarily due to the incremental year-on-year increase in merchant support and subsidies."

On the other hand, stiffer competition translates into a need for greater investments which will hurt BABA's profitability in the near term. Alibaba acknowledged at the company's second-quarter investors call that "today in the market there are multi-formats of e-commerce model, and as long as you have some traffic and you have users with you", it is possible that "anybody can try something on e-commerce." In other words, Alibaba has to invest more in both defending its market leadership in the core e-commerce business and expanding in new areas to support the company's future growth; the latter is referred as "investment in key strategic areas" in BABA's Q2 FY 2022 results presentation slides.

As the outright market leader in the Chinese e-commerce market, Alibaba is compelled to expand aggressively in the grocery product category and the lower-tier Chinese cities to maintain its growth trajectory in the future. As per the chart below, Taobao Grocery (renamed as Taocaicai recently) is a key area of focus for the company. In terms of growing penetration in lower-tier cities in China, BABA revealed at its Q2 results briefing that "In less developed areas across China, Taobao Deals has contributed incremental growth to our overall user base." Taobao Deals is referred to as "a factory-direct channel that Alibaba calls C2M or consumer-to-manufacturer" by Forbes.

Alibaba's Strategic Investments And The Negative Impact On Operating Profit

Source: BABA's Q2 FY 2022 Results Presentation Slides

Given the slowing growth for the company's core China e-commerce business and the significant increase in strategic investments, it is easy to understand why Alibaba's Q2 FY 2022 earnings disappointed the market.

Secondly, the regulatory crackdown on Chinese technology companies doesn't seem to have come to an end yet.

November 1, 2021 was the date where China's new Personal Information Protection Law or PIPL came into effect. Alibaba guided at the company's recent quarterly investor call that it does not "expect PIPL will have a material impact on our business." But BABA did qualify this statement by adding that "because this is still a very short time frame, we still need more time to assess."

But this was only the first of several negative news flow pertaining to regulatory headwinds for Alibaba and the Chinese technology sector.

On November 20, 2021, Seeking Alpha News mentioned that BABA was among a couple of "Chinese companies" that "were fined by China's antitrust regulator over acquisitions that were not properly disclosed in the past."

A November 22, 2021 commentary published by Nikkei Asia speculated about the "possible imposition of a so-called 'data tax' on platform developers including giant internet companies" based on former Chongqing Mayor Huang Qifan's speech which implied that "profits earned on information belong to all, not just companies." Of course, it must be stressed that this seems to be just speculation, with no official announcements from any government bodies.

On November 24, 2021, CNBC reported that Alibaba's key peer, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK], has to "get approval from Chinese regulators to send out updates for its apps", because the company was alleged to have "violated data protection rules on a number of occasions this year." On the positive side of things, Tencent's existing apps were not removed from app stores. On the negative side of things, this suggests that the regulatory authorities in China continue to watch the Chinese technology giants' actions closely, and will not hesitate to impose any restrictions or penalties on Tencent and its peers like Alibaba.

Chinese media Caixin Global published an article on November 27, 2021 which highlighted that "China's central bank has issued new regulations for the multitrillion dollar payment sector" to "improve risk control and clamp down on crimes" which could be negative for "key players Alipay (Alibaba) and WeChat Pay (Tencent)." This seems to be aligned with China's new Personal Information Protection Law highlighted above, and suggests that all aspects of the Chinese technology companies' businesses will be tightly regulated going forward.

In summary, Alibaba's share price drop in November 2021 appears to be justified based on negative regulatory news flow and weaker-than-expected financial performance in Q2 FY 2022.

Can Alibaba Stock Recover?

Alibaba's potential stock price recovery going forward will be dependent on the company resuming its strong growth trajectory again, and the easing of regulatory pressures in China.

On the topic of growth, Alibaba revised the company's full-year fiscal 2022 revenue growth guidance from +30% to the +20%-23% range, as disclosed at its recent earnings call. This implies that BABA's top line expansion on a YoY basis is expected to moderate from +32% in 1H FY 2022 to the low-to-mid teens percentage range in 2H FY 2022.

Looking ahead, market consensus expects BABA's revenue growth to slow in fiscal 2023 and 2024 as per the chart below. As I mentioned earlier, Alibaba is aggressively trying to expand its presence in the lower-tier Chinese cities and the grocery product segment by making substantial strategic investments. I view this as an implicit acknowledgment that Alibaba has somewhat reached saturation point in its core Chinese e-commerce business. As such, I think that the sell-side's intermediate-term revenue growth expectations are reasonable, and it will be challenging for BABA to grow as fast in the future as it did in the past.

BABA's Consensus Revenue Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Estimate Page For Alibaba

With respect to regulatory issues, the first day of December 2021 was not a great day for Alibaba and its US-listed Chinese peers as well. Seeking Alpha News reported that "the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) slipped by 1.5%" on December 1, 2021, citing a Bloomberg article which claimed "that China will block the companies from going public via variable interest entities (VIEs)." Alibaba's shares also decreased by -4% on the same day; Alibaba is one of the many Chinese companies listed in the US via a VIE structure.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission subsequently denied the claims made in the Bloomberg article. But with earlier media reports suggesting that another US-listed Chinese company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) has been requested to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, the recent piece of news on China taking a harder stance on VIEs supports the bears' assertion that regulatory headwinds in China are going to get worse rather than better.

Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BABA stock is a Hold.

Regulatory pressures are unlikely to ease in the near term, while Alibaba seems to be entering a new phase of slower growth. But these negatives have been priced in to some extent. BABA currently trades at a consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E of 13.5 times according to S&P Capital IQ, and this represents a significant de-rating as compared to its five-year average forward P/E multiple of 26.5 times.

That said, it is natural for a slower-growth company whose business activities are regulated tightly by the authorities to be trading at a modest P/E valuation multiple. On the flip side, if Alibaba can expand the company's total addressable market by making good headway in groceries and lower-tier cities in the intermediate term, there could be a chance for the company's shares to re-rate in the future. But as it stands now, Alibaba deserves a Neutral investment rating.