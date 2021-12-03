koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reported their Q3 earnings with a beat on EPS and revenue. In addition, the company provided updated clinical data and business updates from several programs that are moving into late-stage development. Sangamo’s gene therapy programs are advancing with remarkable safety and efficacy data. The company is slated to present data from their Sanofi (SNY) partnered Phase I/II PRECIZN study of SAR445136 in sickle cell disease at ASH this month. The company also expects to see additional data from their Phase I/II Alta study in hemophilia, which is partnered with Pfizer (PFE) at ASH. Both of these data readouts could be potent catalysts for the ticker and could reveal where Sangamo’s programs rank amongst the competition. I remain bullish about the company’s impressive pipeline and will be looking to add to my position ahead of the ASH data to take advantage of the recent sell-off.

I intend to review SAR445136 and giroctocogene fitelparvovec current data and will discuss why I think the ASH data could be a potent catalyst for the stock. In addition, I cover some of the company’s other developments and will remind investors about SGMO’s upside potential.

Figure 1: Sangamo’s Partnered Programs in Blood Disorders (Source: SGMO Presentation)

ASH Data

The company and Sanofi are ready to present their preliminary proof-of-concept results from SAR445136’s Phase I/II PRECIZN study in patients with sickle cell disease at ASH. As of the June 25th cutoff date, not a single patient treated required blood transfusions after engraftment with one patient maintaining a response after 65 weeks. In addition, all patients recorded increases in total hemoglobin, fetal hemoglobin, and percent F cells (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Sickle-Cell Data (Source: SGMO Presentation)

What is more, the company reported that there were no adverse events or serious adverse events related reported. Sangamo and Sanofi will provide more data through a later cutoff date in a poster presentation at ASH on December 12th.

For Sangamo and Pfizer’s partnered hemophilia A program, the company expects updated results from their Phase I/II Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec to be presented at ASH. As of the May 19th cutoff, the four patients in the highest dose cohort who have been followed for at least 104 weeks showed a mean Factor VIII activity of 30.9% (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Hemophilia A-Data (Source: SGMO Presentation)

Their annualized bleeding rate was zero for the first year after treatment and 0.9 throughout the total duration of follow-up. In the Phase III AFFINE trial, patients showed more than 150% improvement in their Factor VIII levels following treatment, with none of these patients experiencing thrombotic events. Moreover, the gene therapy has been largely well tolerated in patients with severe hemophilia A. The company expects to reveal more data through a later cutoff date at ASH on December 12th.

Significance of the ASH Data

Admittedly, the company is not reporting data from a brand new study or cohort, so the ASH data is not going to provide earthshattering conclusions. However, the data from these two programs could show us that these products are still producing outstanding data, which justifies moving them deeper into development and towards approval. As long as these programs remain on track towards approval, the company will continue to receive milestone payments from the partners, which has been a critical source of revenue for Sangamo (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Partner Details (Source: SGMO Presentation)

If approved, giroctocogene fitelparvovec would be moving into an anticipated $14.62B global hemophilia market by 2023, with 50%-60% of the patient having hemophilia A. For SAR445136, it would be preparing to enter a projected $5.5B global sickle cell disease market by 2023.

It is important to note that Pfizer voluntarily stopped screening and dosing in order to implement a protocol amendment, which will provide guidelines for clinical management of elevated FVIII levels. On November the 3rd, the FDA put this trial on hold. The FDA is essentially asking for another layer of surveillance, which both companies are in agreement with and should be cleared up with the proposed protocol amendment. Keep in mind, that there haven’t been any significant safety concerns in the studies so far. So, the ASH data could underpin that point and remind the market that SAR445136 has performed well in both safety and efficacy.

Don’t Forget

In addition to their partnered programs, the company is moving ahead with their wholly-owned assets, which are starting to report impressive data. The company’s Fabry disease gene therapy product candidate, isaralgagene civaparvovec, was able to produce strong proof-of-concept in their Phase I/II STAAR study. Data from four patients in the first two cohorts reveal levels point 5e13 and 1e13 VG/kg as of the September 17th cutoff date. The therapy was well tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events higher than Grade 1, and no treatment-related serious adverse events.

TX200’s kidney transplant program has enrolled the first patient in a Phase I/II STEADFAST study. The company expects to dose their first two patients by the middle of 2022. The company believes that this is the earliest inhuman CAR Treg study that could prove that Sangamo might have an answer to some of the most perplexing autoimmune conditions.

As for the financials, the company finished Q3 with roughly $519M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Turning to 2021 full-year guidance. The company expects their 2021 non-GAAP OpEx to be in the range of $265M to $275M, so we can say the company is in a strong financial position at this point in time.

Overall, I believe investors should be very excited about these clinical data readouts and the company’s ability to advance a pipeline that is filled with traditional gene therapies, autologous cell therapies, genome regulation candidates, and allergenic CAR Treg cell therapy programs. Sangamo is established positive momentum in the clinic that is snowballing the company’s intrinsic value.

Looking at the Street’s revenue estimates, we can see that analysts expect SGMO to report strong growth in the coming years as the company collects milestones payments from their partners and ultimately get their wholly-owned products on the market.

Figure 5: SGMO Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Yes, these are just estimates but they do illustrate how Sangamo could go from pulling in ~$100M a year to nearly $1B a year in less than a decade. Obviously, we don’t know if that will occur, however, considering the company’s partners and platform technology… I don’t think anyone should be betting against SGMO while its current market cap is $1.2B.

My Plan

I believe it is possible that the ASH data could be a potent catalyst that may well trigger a reversal in the share price before year-end. In addition, I can see a potential reversal set-up forming with a potential double-bottom and bullish divergence on the Daily chart (Figure 6).

Figure 6: SGMO Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

Therefore, I am going to add to my position in order to take advantage of this recent sell-off. I plan on doubling my position with the intention of selling roughly 3/4s of the newly acquired shares on a potential spike in the share price. Indeed, there is a possibility the data fails to motivate buyers to facilitate a substantial move in the share price. However, I suspect the data will at least indicate that these programs will contribute to the company’s intrinsic value down the line. So, I would have no problem holding onto these shares until there is another opportunity to sell them at a premium.

Long term, I'm still incredibly bullish on Sangamo's platform technology, partners, and pipeline programs. Therefore, I'm going to maintain a core position for at least 5 more years in anticipation the company will be one of the leaders in gene therapy and/or acquired for a premium valuation.

