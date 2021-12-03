Anna Bliokh/E+ via Getty Images

If we look at a weekly chart of Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GILT), we can see that the MACD indicator is currently sitting at similar oversold levels we witnessed last year. The most previous bullish crossover at the back-end of last year prompted a very aggressive move to the upside in GILT, so it will be interesting to see if lightning strikes twice this time round. With the chart being a predictive mechanism in that it continuously takes account of Gilat's forward-looking fundamentals, if we can get a buy signal (crossover) here in the short-term, it would certainly tilt the odds in favor of a sustained bullish move. Our job is to evaluate whether the bullish technical connotations we see below match up with what is really happening within the company and the markets it serves. Moreover, it is encouraging to see that shares are trading now very close to long-term support which gives more weight to the pretense that a firm bottom is close at hand here. A convincing weekly swing which should take place alongside a push above the stock's 10-week moving average would definitely bring momentum players into Gilat here.

After divulging the company's recent third quarter earnings report, it becomes quite evident that a sustained upward move may be in the cards here. The almost $1 million of EBIT reported in the quarter was the first positive operating profit number since Q4 of 2019. Gilat's return to positive quarterly EBIT came off the back of strong top-line sales growth of 34% (driven by NGSO, defense, Cellular Backhaul, etc.) over the same period of 12 months prior. Although we witnessed a sequential drop-off in sales growth, investors should not look at this trend with any great detail as Gilat's sales can be very lumpy. EBIT actually grew sequentially so we maintain that the big picture argument here is the company's return to profitability which is key for the following reason.

Invariably in our value plays, we invest in companies which are turning a profit, period. This is vital as it enables internal-generated cash fuel the growth in the company. This brings longevity to the investment and many times sustained gains as long as cash is invested wisely. The CEO on the recent conference call touched on recent contract wins as well as projects in the expansive pipeline. Suffice it to say, there was certainly plenty of room for encouragement here.

The orbit constellation space (NGSO) and the throughput satellite segment (VHTS) continued to gain traction with $17 million of orders booked in this segment in the third quarter. Given what management sees coming down the track here with respect to high-dollar projects in the pipeline, expect R&D spend to remain elevated to keep Gilat at the cutting edge. Gilat remains in pole position to take advantage of the elevated demand to come here so it will be interesting to see what level of sales can come from this segment over the next 12 months or so. Over $7 million of the company's gross profit went towards R&D spend in Q3. As competition heats up in this space, we expect R&D spend to increase even more to keep Gilat at the forefront.

The mobile segment came in at $21.6 million which was a sizable improvement over the same period of 12 months prior ($9.2 million). Again, we see this segment as a strong growth engine for the company as demand for high-speed internet connections on the move will continue to grow. The ongoing pandemic will dictate the fate of the mobility segment to some degree especially if strict lockdowns are re-introduced. Nevertheless, recent trends regarding rubber-stamped deals point to lockdowns being temporary in nature. For example, Gilat was awarded a $12 million contract for the broadband operation of the transport network in Peru (Cusco) as well as a $16 million contract for similar endeavors in Ayacucho, Apurimac & Huancavelica.

Suffice it to say, growth will come and Gilat's balance sheet is plenty strong enough to keep on investing behind its products. Cash and short-term investments including restricted cash amounted to $85.4 million at the end of Q3. Receivables remain manageable and there is no interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet to speak of. Shares currently trade with a book multiple of 1.7 which definitely looks cheap compared to what the sector's assets are trading for in general.

Takeaway

Therefore, to sum up, we may put something on here in Gilat shortly because forward looking fundamentals look very bright in satellite communications, shares are cheap and the company has a very strong balance sheet. The likes of the Mobile, NGSO and VHTS segments will continue to gain traction in our opinion. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings. We look forward to continued coverage.