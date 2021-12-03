Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last time Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:GILD) stock was "hip" was more than half a decade ago now, when the company's Hepatitis C cure, combined with an enormous untapped market, meant significant profits. Since then, competition has hurt the company's market positioning and it's undergone a number of acquisitions to improve its portfolio.

Gilead Sciences 3Q 2021 Performance

Gilead Sciences had a relatively strong quarter where weakness in its existing businesses made up for the strength from the continued pandemic.

Gilead Sciences 3Q 2021 Performance - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences saw a continued pandemic recovery for its HIV business with record Biktarvy revenue and 6% QoQ HIV growth. The company's Veklury (Remdesivir) saw 132% QoQ growth to $1.9 billion supported by a hospitalization surge. With 'Omicron' posed to be a potentially dominant variant and continued vaccination refusal, we expect continued hospitalizations.

Unvaccinated patients make up the majority (more than 90%) of hospitalized COVID-19 cases. With 'Omicron' spreading, we expect the potential for additional hospitalized patients, especially with the historic winter time-frame surge. We think this winter will be worse, with vaccine and lockdown fatigue being felt across the world.

More than 60% of hospitalized US patients are treated with Veklury, meaning we expect strong upcoming performance. Veklury earns roughly $2000 / treatment (~6 vials) per COVID-19 patient. The company is continuing to investigate long-acting HIV medication (Lenacapavir) and numerous other potential drugs.

For the company's 'Oncology' franchise, which it's working to expand, the company is investigating numerous drugs. It expects these drugs, with leaders such as Magrolimab, all have the potential to drive significant returns.

Gilead Sciences 2021 Financial Performance

Financially, the company has performed well in 2021, performance we expect it to continue.

Gilead Sciences 3Q 2021 Financial Performance - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company saw $7.4 billion in total product sales, up 13% YoY or 20% QoQ. Excluding Veklury, the company's sales were down 3% YoY or 2% QoQ with $5.4 billion in total sales. The company's HIV product sales have suffered some more, at $4.2 billion. Total annualized product sales are almost $30 billion, impressive for its almost $90 billion market capitalization.

Gilead Sciences Detailed Portfolio

Looking at the company's detailed portfolio, let's start with HIV, which is a key part of the company's portfolio, and one that we expect will continue to be an essential part.

Gilead Sciences Product Sales - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences' HIV sales have fallen YoY as the company has been focused on sustaining market share given the effects of pandemic on people getting healthcare. However, ~3 in 4 patients are on a Gilead therapy and Biktarvy has continued to outperform. Biktarvy has grown its market share from 33% to 41%, however, there is a risk for new entrants.

Over the last 18 months, new entrants have seen their market share grow from 2% to 5%. Biktarvy is now the #1 most prescribed treatment and >1 in 2 patients start on Biktarvy.

Gilead Sciences Hepatitis C - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company's Hepatitis C sales have flattened out for the most part. The company's annualized sales are in the $1.5-2 billion range. We expect this business to represent reliable high margin sales. In Hepatitis B/D the company is looking to build a new franchise with >$1 billion in estimated 2022 sales, a number it's well on track to hit.

Gilead Sciences Cancer - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company is focused on building up a massive cancer franchise as its next big industry. Its Trodelvy has seen 13% QoQ growth despite cancer screening declines from COVID-19. Peak sales for the business are expected to move towards $4 billion. This is the primary drug the company got from its massive $21 billion Immunomedics acquisition.

Cell therapy, through Yescarta and Tecartus, is also performing well with almost $1 billion in annualized sales. Sales are growing slowly, 2024 Yescarta sales are expected to be ~$1.5 billion versus ~$600 million currently. Magrolimab, discussed here, is expected to also see roughly $1 billion in peak sales.

Putting all this together, the company has spent more than $30 billion over the last several years trying to create a cancer business. Over the next several years, the aim for that will be to see those acquisitions pan out. We foresee 2025 annual sales from the business of close to $5 billion, but there's a lot of uncertainty here for the company.

Gilead Sciences Upcoming Catalysts

The future for Gilead Sciences involves the company outperforming with its upcoming catalysts.

Gilead Sciences Upcoming Catalysts - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences, as a part of all of its acquisitions, has built up a robust portfolio of assets. The company has 45 clinical stage programs, 17 NDA/BLA/MAA programs with P3 and registrational P2 filings, and 15 potential clinical stage opt-in assets. These upcoming catalysts, especially in Oncology, includes the potential for numerous approvals over the next several years.

These upcoming catalysts from a robust pipeline also includes drugs like Filgotinib that are struggling to succeed. The wide variety of potential drugs highlights the company's ability to drive growth into the future.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns

Gilead Sciences has the potential to drive continued significant shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead sciences has updated its guidance to a midpoint of $26.15 billion in annual product sales. The company is expecting weaker ex-Veklury sales to supported by a doubling in Veklury sales. Gross margins are expected to be ~87% with a slight R&D expensive decline. Operating income is expected to improve to ~$13.75 billion.

The company's forecast is for GAAP Diluted EPS is $5.6 / share with diluted EPS (non-GAAP) expected to be at $8 / share. That's strong for a company trading at $70 / share. The company's total adjusted debt is almost $27 billion, as part of its acquisition spree, costing it almost $1 billion in annual interest expenditures.

The company has tapered back buybacks but still has a 4% annual shareholder yield it can utilize to drive dividends. The company's outstanding shares have dropped from almost 1.7 billion to 1.25 billion in the last 5 years. We expect the company, slowing down its acquisition spree, will continue to payback debt and improve its financial position.

Gilead Sciences Risk

Gilead Sciences' risk is that it operates in the expensive and complex pharmaceutical business. The company currently trades at a non-GAAP P/E ratio of ~8 showing that investors feel these risks are incredibly significant. The company needs to both maintain HIV strength, where its seen pricing pressures, and continue to perform in its new businesses.

There are massive risks about whether the company can continue to perform here, however, given its valuation, we feel the opportunity heavily outweighs the risks.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company's non-Remdesivir drugs have underperformed, hurt by worse healthcare during the pandemic. However, Remdesivir has performed well and in 2021 is expected to make up almost 20% of the company's drug sales. The overall effect for the company is sales growth.

Going forward, we expect Gilead Sciences to outperform given its valuation. Given that it's finished its acquisitions, and the future primarily entails growth, we don't see it as a value trap. There's minimal risk for the company given the investments that it's already made. Instead, we see its cash flow and beginning to pick up, enabling the company to continue shareholder returns, on top of its dividend.