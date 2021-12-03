gandolfocannatella/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Trinseo Plc (NYSE:TSE) is among the top players in the synthetics industry with a market capitalization of 2.275 billion. The company has a strong demand for its sustainable and innovative products that are made of natural raw materials. The company is operating through its headquarter located in Ireland and running its business around the globe with its 3800 employees.

Diversification is the key and Trinseo is not far behind. The management aims to partner with like-minded stakeholders like Arkema PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate: lightweight but strong material). The acquisition of Arkema's PMMA business will be a turning point for Trinseo because it will help to be in specialist and advanced materials like acrylic solutions. Finding low-cost and cutting-edge technologies will allow Trinseo to meet the demand of the automotive, construction, health, and sanitary market.

French company, Arkema's 79% products are in the line of specialty material like Adhesive solutions and advanced materials. Arkema being ranked no. 1 to no. 3 globally in the most of their products and solutions will add a great weightage and value to Trinseo financial that company has already experienced in its sales that spiked up to 27.02% in the financial year 2021.

TSE's planned acquisition of Arkema appears to be a turning point for the company's future profitability and points to a high growth period in the near future.

Who is Trinseo? A company Overview

Trinseo, a global manufacturer of plastic, synthetic rubber, and latex, is suffering from headwinds from the dynamic operating conditions of the industry. The company is offering engineering material, feedstocks, base plastics, American synthetics and serving as material solutions through its 17 manufacturing sites running around the world.

The company serves a wide range of customers, including consumer electronics, medical devices, appliances, and the automotive industry.

The stock has been trading down by 8% since its 3rd quarter of 2021 however recent financial results have been promising.

Acquisition of Arkema's PMMA

PMMA is a rigid plastic that ensures, strength, transparency, weather resistance, importantly, recyclability. PMMA is widely used in outdoor applications and optical devices. Therefore, the company has signed this deal to be a specialist in its PolyMethyl Methacrylates (PMMA) production process that will serve a wide range of end customers.

In this part of the article, we will explain why Trinseo needed to add another name to its portfolio?

Why Arkema - A portfolio transformation

When Trinseo is already competing with three MMA and PMMA professional brands in the European market, then, why spend $1.24 billion on this deal?

Well, Diversification is the key to survival! And this is what think tanks of Trinseo believe.

Below are my top five reasons I think this makes sense:

Arkema ranked no.1 in Advanced materials and coating solutions.

In 2020, this French company's sales reached €510 million, after deductions the net profit was €122 million. Despite the chronic effects of COVID-19 worldwide sanctions.

€122 million. Despite the chronic effects of COVID-19 worldwide sanctions. It is quite evident Trinseo wants to launch its PMMA products globally by acquiring one of the finest manufacturers in Europe and America.

With the addition of Arkema PMMA, it will further enhance the profit margin and plastic portfolio of Trinseo.

Arkema is an international name that sells 33% of its products in North America, 36% in Europe and 31% in Asia pacific Consequently, Trinseo will find passage into PMMA global market.

Advantage by region

(1) Roland Berger Market Research.

Recent research shows, Asia has the highest demand for PMMA products that is 44% compared to the rest of the world. And Arkema sells 31% of its products in Asia. Arkema will fill this gap and Trinseo will be in a firm position to invest in highly attractive regions that have the potential to grow in the PMMA market, significantly.

Advantage by End Market

Transparent and rigid resin has a wide range of end-users, especially, in the construction and building, auto, lighting, electronics, and medical sector. 32% of the PMMA products are used in building and construction due to their durability and low-cost features. And everyone knows the significant presence of Arkema PMMA and Trinseo in this market segment. This combination will give the edge Trinseo to put more emphasis on technical services and becomes more specialist in this niche.

(1) Roland Berger Market Research.

Advantage by specialty and profit margins

As per the expectations of the management, this deal is estimated to create $50 million of annual synergies. It is estimated specialty business becomes 50% of the portfolio of Trinseo. 29% engineered material products portfolio will be enhanced to 29% compared to pre-transaction of 18%. The profit margin will accelerate from 15% to 12%. The specialty portfolio will be enhanced to a 16% margin from pre-transaction of 10%.

Source: Investor relations

This appears to have substantial positive impacts on the overall business.

Earnings and Revenue Trends of Trinseo

Trinseo earnings have been meaningful in the last 12 months. Average sales have increased by 19% in the year 2021. Overall, the year 2021 has witnessed good growth compared to last year's performance that was impacted due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Trinseo profits of the year 2021 have reached $79 million that is comparatively higher than the $40 million profits of the last year 2020. The below charts explains the strong and promising financial position of Trinseo after acquisition.

Source: Macro Trends

Segments contribution in profitability hike

Different segments contributed with revenue as the latex binder business has risen by 72% from 2020 to 2021, reaching $316 million. The increase was attributed to the higher pass on the cost of raw material and increase in the sales volume. Additionally, the revenue of the engineering of the material segment is surged by 362% contributing $231 million due to higher sales volume and acquisitions made by the business. The polystyrene segment of the business has climbed up by 64%, reaching $275 million as the cost of styrene is passed on to the consumers. In combination with all of these revenue contributions, the Feedstocks segment has surged by 42% over the period and increased to $55 million.

On the other hand, the overall revenue has climbed by 87% over the year that was an increase of $1269.3 million as compared to the past year. The increase in the revenue is also resulted due to adopted measures of reducing the cost by $15 million in 2020. Additionally, in the year 2021, the company has portrayed a dividend yield of 2.19%, which is another factor to satisfy and attract investors.

Conclusion

It can be concluded that the acquisition made by Trinseo is a transformational step in the company that has brought a huge change in the organizational attractiveness towards the investors.

It appears a strong buy as the market has yet to factor in the benefits of their recent acquisition.