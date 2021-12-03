ulkas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On Nov 29, Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported positive topline results from their pivotal phase 3 trial of "VYJUVEK™ in Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB), which is one major type within a group of conditions called epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Children who suffer from EB, or DEB, are affectionally called "the butterfly children", as their skins are likened to be as fragile as butterfly wings.

Mutations in a single gene, namely COL7A1 gene, responsible for the production of a protein, called type VII collagen, is the root cause of DEB.

This means that in DEB patients, their COL7A1 gene is defective due to mutations and as a result, their type VII collagen, essential for healthy skin, is either defective or missing.

Currently, there is no approved treatment for DEB.

GEM-3 Topline data

The table below lists some of the highlights I find most important.

67% of wounds treated with VYJUVEKTM achieved the primary endpoint of investigator assessed complete wound healing at the six-month timepoints as compared to 22% of wounds treated with placebo... p<0.005 71% of wounds treated with VYJUVEKTM achieved the secondary endpoint of investigator assessed complete wound healing at the three-month timepoints as compared to 20% of wounds treated with placebo...p<0.005 VYJUVEKTM was well tolerated. No drug-related serious adverse events or discontinuations due to treatment were reported. One mild drug-related adverse event was reported during the trial. The immunogenicity profile of VYJUVEKTM (as measured by anti-HSV-1 and anti-COL7 antibodies) was consistent with the prior GEM-1/2 study where we observed no meaningful change in anti-HSV-1 or anti-COL7 antibodies.

(Source: Nov 29 PR; Emphasis added)

In summary: VYJUVEK, KRYS' topical, re-dosable, gene therapy which targets DEB's root cause, has shown to be well-tolerated and have conclusive efficacy [treatment benefit over the placebo], i.e. differences in the percentages of complete wound healing at six months and three months, both with a highly statistical significance (p<0.005).

According to Nov 29 PR, KRYS expects to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA in H1 2022 and shortly after the BLA, a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe.

Warning: This section below contains graphic images.

Life's simple joys: being able to take a shower or to walk around without pain

In addition to studying the primary wounds that were selected, randomized/blinded into treatment & placebo groups per specified protocol, KRYS also treated secondary wounds of the DEB patients in their p3 trial.

During their Webinar for the p3 topline data, KRYS shared two stories of these secondary wounds, which I find very moving.

These stories remind me how often we can take our health for granted, and its many many blessings. That is until we hear stories of those who suffer.

(Source: slide 18)

After being treated with KRYS' gene therapy, this patient was said to be able to take showers for the first time in 10 years. As seen above the large, chronic back wound, that had been open for the past decade, is mostly healed.

Or another patient (see below) is said to be able to put on shoes and to walk around without pain or discomfort, as the chronic wounds, that kept re-opening in the past, were healed and stay healed, after being treated in KRYS' p3 trial.

(Source: slide 19)

DEB Treatment Landscape

Besides KRYS, there are other DEB drug developers, including Amryt Pharma (AMYT), Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), Castle Creek Biosciences (CCBS), and BridgeBio (BBIO).

BBIO is currently in a phase 2 study for their intravenously-administered DEB treatment (a protein replacement therapy).

Both ABEO's phase 3 trial and CCBS's phase 3 trial expect the topline results in mid 2022.

Both are gene therapies. However, these treatments are more difficult to administer (by a surgical transplantation in ABEO's treatment; and by intradermal injections in CCBS's treatment), than KRYS's topical, re-dosable approach that can be easily done in the hospitals, a doctor's office, or even at home.

For this reason, I estimate that VYJUVEK, KRYS' DEB gene therapy, will remain competitive in DEB space (if/when approved/launched), even if other competitors succeed in their respective p3 trials, BLAs and commercialization.

So far, AMYT is the leader in the DEB space, in that they have filed an application. Their PDUFA date has recently been announced to be delayed by 3 months, to Feb 28, 2022.

Few notables about AMYT's DEB treatment, Oleogel-S10 (see slide 14-21):

1. It comes as an user-friendly topical gel formulation.

2. Its mechanism of action targets wound healing in general and not specifically the root cause of DEB (slide 15), unlike KRYS's VYJUVEK which specifically targets the root cause of DEB (slide 17).

3. Though AMYT's p3 trial met the primary endpoint (complete wound healing at 45 days), it did not meet the secondary endpoint (complete wound healing at 90 days).

4. The table below shows the % of complete wound healing from AMYT and KRYS' respective p3 trials.

AMYT's P3 primary endpoint (complete wound healing at 45 days, p=0.013) (Source: graph from slide 17; headline mine) KRYS' P3 primary endpoint (complete wound healing at 6 months, p<0.005) (Source: graph from slide 16; headline mine) KRYS' P3 secondary endpoint (complete wound healing at 3 months, p<0.005) (Source: graph from slide 16; headline mine)

In summary: KRYS' p3 DEB efficacy data seems stronger and more conclusive than AMYT's p3 DEB efficacy data:

Greater absolute differences over the placebo: KRYS's 45.8% & 51% vs. AMYT's 12.4% (=41.3-28.9)

over the placebo: KRYS's 45.8% & 51% AMYT's 12.4% (=41.3-28.9) At longer time periods : KRYS's 6 & 3 months vs. AMYT's 45 days only.

: KRYS's 6 & 3 months AMYT's 45 days only. More significant p values: KRYS's two p<0.005 vs. AMYT's p=0.013

Investment Considerations

VYJUVEK, formerly known as B-VEC, for DEB is the lead candidate of KRYS' STAR-D gene therapy platform that uses the same vector (HSV-1) which carries disease-specific therapeutic genes to target tissues/cells.

Needless to say, the positive DEB p3 results significantly validate or de-risk KRYS' platform and technology, as the underlying mechanism of action is the same for all the candidates in their extensive pipeline (see below), which includes DEB, other serious genetic skin/lung diseases, as well as aesthetic skin conditions, which has phase 1 efficacy data due in 1Q 2022.

(Source: slide 27)

Zooming in on DEB market potential, in AMYT's presentation (slide 14), AMYT estimates that the global market for DEB is "in excess of $1B."

This recent market report estimates:

"Sell-side consensus from Evaluate Pharma puts 2026 sales of [KRYS'] Vyjuvek and Filsuvez [AMYT's Oleogel-S10] at $462m and $269m respectively." (Source; Emphasis added)

Using Evaluate Pharma's estimate of ~$450M in DEB sales, together with the Price/Sale ratio of other commercial-stage companies that treat serious genetic diseases, e.g. VRTX's 7.44, FOLD's 9.68, and SRPT's 10.12, one can estimate KRYS' potential upside (potential increase in valuation from the current MC of 1.57B or SP of $70.80 on Dec 2), if/when VYJUVEK is successfully approved and launched (see table below).

Price/Sale ratio Potential Market Cap (MC) from DEB sale (MC=$450M x P/S ratio) % of MC increase from $1.57 B 7.44 $3.35 B +113% 9.68 $4.36 B +178% 10.12 $4.55 B +190%

(Compiled by Author)

From this simple estimation, one can easily see that KRYS' upside potential is significant, from VYJUVEK's sales alone.

Please note that this estimation does not include the possible sale of a priority voucher, which is likely to be granted, if/when VYJUVEK's BLA is approved by the FDA; nor does it include any potential revenue from KRYS' other candidates (other genetic diseases, or aesthetic indications), if/when they also are successfully developed/commercialized in the future.

It is also possible that VYJUVEK's sales can beat Evaluate Pharma's [peak sales] estimate of $462M by 2026, as its ease of administration and very strong/conclusive p3 efficacy data may help VYJUVEK to achieve a fast and high adoption rate among applicable* DEB patients, in spite of being a little behind AMYT's treatment, in terms of regulatory filing.

*Note: KRYS recently initiated an program called "The Krystal Decode DEB program" that offers no-charge genetic testing for all types of EB patients. The goal is to help identify those who have dystrophic form of EB, DEB, to get a definitive diagnosis sooner.

Finance

As of Sept 30, 2021, KRYS has a cash position of $345M and a quarterly burn rate of $16M, according to the latest 10Q Form.

This cash position does not include the recently announced offering of $200M.

Concluding Thoughts

KRYS' successful DEB p3 data is a great news for the patients, their families, the company and the investors.

Congratulations! to ALL whose involvement/investment, e.g. the patients, KRYS and the investors, has made this endeavor possible.

I hope that this article has been helpful for anyone interested in KRYS.

Like all investments in R&D biotech space, investing in KRYS is highly speculative and this stock is highly volatile.

The institutional and insiders' ownership is ~75% & ~25% respectively, according to finviz site.

Significant risks include, but not limited to: potential delays or failure in VYJUVEK's regulatory process with the FDA and or in Europe; potential delays or trial failures of other candidates; risk from a legal proceeding; future dilution risk; lower-than-expected DEB sales etc.

For me and investors who have done their own research and have the suitable risk tolerance/investment time frame, KRYS is a solid BUY!