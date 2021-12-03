2021 Canadian Fund Market Insight Report
Dec. 03, 2021 9:49 AM ET
Summary
- The Bank of Canada’s October projection of positive 6.5% has been revised down from July’s 6.9%. Also adjusted down was Canada’s 2021 GDP growth from 6.0% to 5.1%.
- Mixed-assets funds (+C$52.4 billion), equity funds (+C$50.8 billion) and fixed income funds (+C$28.1 billion) have all attracted inflows through the first three quarters.
- Including all actively managed funds, the top three CIFSC classifications to receive year-to-date inflows were Global Neutral Balanced (+C$24.8 billion), Global Equity (+C$16.5 billion), and Global Equity Balanced (+C$12.8 billion).
This article was written by
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.