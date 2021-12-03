2021 Canadian Fund Market Insight Report

Dec. 03, 2021 9:49 AM ET
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
181 Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Canada’s October projection of positive 6.5% has been revised down from July’s 6.9%. Also adjusted down was Canada’s 2021 GDP growth from 6.0% to 5.1%.
  • Mixed-assets funds (+C$52.4 billion), equity funds (+C$50.8 billion) and fixed income funds (+C$28.1 billion) have all attracted inflows through the first three quarters.
  • Including all actively managed funds, the top three CIFSC classifications to receive year-to-date inflows were Global Neutral Balanced (+C$24.8 billion), Global Equity (+C$16.5 billion), and Global Equity Balanced (+C$12.8 billion).

Toronto skyline at sunset from Toronto Islands

FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

