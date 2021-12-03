Md Ariful Islam/iStock via Getty Images

I've discovered, through a discounted cash flow model as well as a peer review, that Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has an intrinsic value of approximately $300 per share and should be avoided while priced higher. Bio-Techne sells scientific equipment and reagents to hospitals and research institutions throughout the world. Despite having worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 10 years, I had not heard of them.

The first time I came across their name was when I began playing with a bit of python computer code that counts the number of words in different sections of a company's 10-K. I wanted to compare words counts of the auditor's letter from year to year. My thought being that large word count changes in that section could signal important changes in the company's accounting practices, policies, and estimates - all of which could have a material impact on their financial statements.

After running the script, I noticed that Bio-Techne's auditor's report in 2021 contained 60% more words than it did in 2020. I decided to dig in. The change in word count came from a part of the auditor's letter called the Critical Audit Matters (CAM) section. That section of the audit report contains the following:

…all critical audit matters that were communicated or were required to be communicated to the audit committee and that:(1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements...

So that change in word count clued me into something especially challenging, subjective, or complex that required management's opinion. I figured that if they were going to slant the numbers in a favorable light in the 10-K, they would do it there.

I dug into Bio-Techne's 2020 and 2021 10-Ks (its fiscal 2021 ended in June) and profitability ratios, ran two different discounted cash flow models, and conducted a peer review. The results were in line with what I expected to find. I believe that management's depiction of the company is overly optimistic, and the stock has been overvalued.

Thesis

When taken with other, more traditional valuation metrics, a large increase in the number of words of an auditor's letter can be a signal that a company's management has made judgement decisions that present their company's financial statements in an overly favorable way. Upon seeing a large increase in the number of words used to express CAMs, an investor should carry out a detailed valuation estimate of that stock.

An example of the word count changes correctly signaling a valuation that is not justified by a fundamental analysis of a firm's value is Bio-Techne. Below I will show that the intrinsic value of Bio-Techne is approximately $300 per share by calculating adjusted book value (book value - critical audit matters), modeling discounted future cash flows, and performing a comparison of Bio-Techne to its peers.

Detailed Analysis

Calculation of Book Value with Critical Audit Matters Removed

To remove management's (perhaps) overly optimistic judgements from the financial statements, I decided to remove the assets that were considered critical audit matters altogether. To do this I subtracted the value of both intangible assets that proved "especially challenging, subjective, or complex" when the auditors attempted to gauge their value and compared the adjusted book value to book value. Specifically, what I did was:

Subtract the goodwill value of the Exosome reporting unit (CAM 1) valued at $105.4 million from the company's assets.

Subtract the value of assigned to developed technology and technology that is in development that was acquired when Asuragen was purchased ($107 million and $22.7 million, respectively).

This left a book value of Bio-Techne of $1.343 billion, or a per share value of $34.16 vs. $39.98, or almost a $6 per share difference.

Please keep in mind this is not what I am suggesting the current value of Bio-Techne stock is. This is the part of the value of the stock attributable to the past. This does not consider anything that will happen in the future. To get a fair value of the stock today, this amount should be added to the discounted future cash flows calculated below.

Calculation of Discounted Future Cash Flows

Source: Created by author using data in the Bio-Techne 2021 10-K. To review a "live" copy of this model (where the numbers are a lot easier to read) in Google Sheets, please click here.

In terms of the inputs I used, EBITDA was taken from the Seeking Alpha stock comparison page. The effective tax rate, amortization, net working capital, capital expenditures, net debt, and shares outstanding were all found in Bio-Techne's 2021 10-K (linked to above).

I made my forward-looking estimates of EBITDA growth, discount rate, and long-term growth rate by comparing the growth rate listed in the slide below, with the growth rates listed in item 8 of the 2021 10-K:

Source: Bio-Techne September 2021 investor slide deck.

The total growth rate for 2019-20 revenue listed in the 10-K was an anemic 3.46%. The growth rate the following year was a much better 26%. I wound up averaging the two growth rates and got 14.75%, which is very close to the organic growth (13%) that was shown during the investor conference (adjusted for COVID), so I used the 14.75% number.

Source: Bio-Techne 2021 annual report

For the discount rate I used the current rate of inflation, as that seemed the best estimate to currently use to discount future cash flows to present value. For the long-term growth rate used in the perpetual DCF model, I used 1% to be very conservative.

The two DCF models ran here price the value of Bio-Techne at $245.03 if you plan to sell the stock in 10 years, and $289.97 if you plan to hold the stock longer than that. When you add in the value of the adjusted accumulated shareholder equity, the stock is worth $279.19 (sell in 10 years) or $324.13 (if you hold it longer than that).

Peer Review Model

Source: Comparison created by author using Seeking Alpha's stock comparison tool

As you can see by almost any measure above, Bio-Techne is overvalued when compared to its closest peers - such as Bio-Rad (BIO), Charles River Labs (CRL), Agilent (A), Bruker Corp. (BRKR), and Mettler-Toledo (MTD).

Using price/cash flow (TTM), the stock is valued at 200% of its peers. Same with EV/EBITDA, the stock is valued at approximately 200% of its peers. If the stock were trading at the same price/cash flow and EV/EBITDA multiples as its peers, the stock would be priced at $233.87.

Potential Issues

Potential issues with my analysis stem from the assumptions I made while deciding which estimates to use. Examples are a very low long-term growth rate (1%), as well as estimating EBITDA growth at 14% instead of management's estimate of 20% or more per year.

I have also assumed that management's estimates of Bio-Techne's market size, growth rate, and market penetration - shown in the slide below from their Sep 2021 shareholder presentation - are accurate. If their market penetration is higher or lower than projected, it will of course change the discounted cash flow projections, as well as the stock's intrinsic value. Gross margin is also assumed to remain constant. If that changes so will the intrinsic value of the stock.

Source: Bio-Techne September 2021 shareholder presentation

The largest threat to the company, and industry as a whole, is a slowdown in reagents and equipment sales because of COVID. This might happen because of COVID safety protocols that have been put in place at both academic research institutions and hospitals - the main consumers of chemical reagents and lab equipment.

I have personally had conversations with researchers who estimate their lab is producing 20% of the work product it would normally produce because of COVID. That slowdown could reach the makers and resellers of the reagents and equipment that are used in the lab, and thus lower the value of the stock.

Conclusion

As shown here, critical audit matters are a very valuable source of information. When the word count increases substantially from year to year, that change is a signal that management has made judgements that can't easily be verified and could lead to a book value that isn't warranted.

Bio-Techne is valued at more than $175 per share higher than its discounted cashflows would suggest it's worth. A peer review has also indicated that the stock is trading at 200% more than its peers. The approximate intrinsic value of Bio-Techne shares is $300, and they should be avoided when priced above this amount.