AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had a fantastic November. The stock gained 16% in just one month after going sideways in the four months preceding November. The stock may now be in what could be described as an ascending channel, a bullish chart pattern that argues in favor of long RMBS. However, others may still have second guesses about what to do with RMBS. Why will be covered next.

Why long RMBS seems warranted

The stock has gained 56% YTD in 2021, but gains have not been steady throughout. The stock soared higher in the middle of November after doing something similar in the month of June. In fact, most of the gains in 2021 can be attributed to the months of January, June and November. With the exception of a few months when the stock shot higher like a rocket, the stock went more or less sideways for most of 2021. The table below shows the price action for RMBS.

Source: finviz.com

It's worth noting that the chart pattern resembles an ascending channel. This should please those who are bullish RMBS as an ascending channel is a bullish pattern. In an ascending channel, the lows and the highs go higher, establishing a clear direction for people to take advantage of. The trend is your friend as they say.

On the other hand, the stock is close to the upper bound of the channel where resistance lies. The stock seems to be having trouble breaking through this resistance. Several attempts have been made, but the stock has been unable to close above resistance. There are two ways to look at this. The inability to move higher is evidence of the existence of a channel, which is good news for the longs, but it also opens the door for a pullback in the stock, which is not so good news for the longs.

The stock is close to resistance and showing signs of being unable to break through. It may be a good idea to take some chips off the table at this point. The failure to close above resistance opens the door for a move lower, possibly even a retest of support. Selling shares when a stock is slightly below resistance and buying shares when the stock is slightly above support is worth considering when there's an ascending channel as seems to be the case right now.

Why some may still be hesitant about RMBS

The stock seems to be in an uptrend in what appears to be an ascending channel. This alone may be enough to convince some to bet on RMBS. However, not everyone is likely to agree. If there are reasons out there why some may take a pass on RMBS, then valuations are likely one of them. The table below shows the multiples for RMBS.

RMBS Market cap $2.91B Enterprise value $2.69B Revenue ("ttm") $298.4M EBITDA $56.7M Trailing P/E - Forward P/E 95.12 PEG ratio - P/S 10.05 P/B 3.47 EV/sales 9.33 EV/EBITDA 49.13

Source: Seeking Alpha

In general, RMBS trades at a significant premium compared to the median. For instance, RMBS is valued at about 10 times sales when the median is closer to 4 times sales. RMBS has been in the red lately, which is why there's no trailing P/E. On the other hand, earnings are expected to get better, which is why RMBS trades at 95 times forward earnings. RMBS has an enterprise value of $2.69B, which is equal to about 49 times EBITDA. It's also worth mentioning that these multiples are lower than they used to be. Still, some may still find multiples for RMBS to be too high for their liking.

Why earnings are expected to get better for RMBS

It wasn't that long ago that RMBS ended with quarterly losses, but the numbers have been getting better. The most recent earnings report is another example of this. Q3 FY2021 revenue was $81.3M, a decline of $3.6M QoQ, but an increase of $24.4M YoY. Cash from operations was $46M. GAAP net income was $3.7M or $0.03 per share, which is only the second time RMBS finished with a GAAP profit in the last four years. Adjusted EBITDA was $24M, up $19M YoY and down $10M QoQ. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 Revenue $81.3M $84.9M $56.9M Gross profit $62.9M $68.0M $41.7M Operating margin 6% 17% (22%) Operating income (loss) $4.7M $14.1M ($12.5M) Net income (loss) $3.7M $11.2M ($12.7M) EPS $0.03 $0.10 ($0.11)

Source: RMBS Form 8-K

RMBS derives much of its revenue from the licensing of patents. How these are accounted for during the quarter can therefore have an impact on the quarterly numbers. RMBS has adopted ASC606, which is different from the earlier ASC605 in terms of how to recognize royalty revenue in a quarter. A separate metric called licensing billings is used to show the amount of licensing billed to customers since the actual amount of royalty revenue can be much less than what was billed in any given quarter, unlike the past when there was no difference.

Licensing billings was $66.1M in Q3, but revenue from royalties was $33M. The $66.1M in licensing includes $1.7M due to the PLDA acquisition. On the other hand, acquisitions had an impact on the balance sheet. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $419.7M in Q3 FY2021, down from $477.1M in Q2 FY2021 and $520.2M in Q3 FY2020. The sequential decline was the result of the acquisitions of AnalogX and PLDA for $97.1M, partially offset by cash from operations of $46M.

Q3 revenue declined sequentially, which was mainly due to a decline in royalty revenue, partially offset by the increase in product revenue. It's worth mentioning that revenue for Q3 and Q2 would have been $114M and $108M under the old ASC605, which is a sequential increase and not a decrease as is the case with ASC606. The table below breaks down Q3 revenue.

(Unit: $1000) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 Product revenue 36,710 31,170 29,769 Royalties 33,044 41,910 16,602 Contract and other revenue 11,528 11,779 10,544 Total 81,282 84,859 56,915

Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $84-90M, up sharply from Q4 FY2020 when revenue was $61.9M. Product revenue is expected to lead the way by doubling in size to $40-46M.

Q4 FY2021 (guidance) Q4 FY2020 Licensing billings $62-68M $64.2M Product revenue $40-46M $21.8M Royalties $26-32M $27.7M Contract and other revenue $12-18M $12.4M

However, it's important to point out that the forecast is not set in stone. Like many other companies, RMBS is facing supply chain issues. These could potentially have an impact on how the quarterly numbers turn out. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Depending on the week, we do see wafer constraints, we do see substrate constraints. So what we do is, we work with our partners on a weekly basis. We replan our shipments on a weekly basis and that's how we manage you know our supply to our customers. So we do see pockets of constraints across the supply chain that can potentially impact us directly. But for the last I would say, couple of months or three months we've been working on then you know in collaboration with our partners to minimize the impacts on our customers and our growth."

A transcript of the Q3 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Investor takeaways

RMBS staged a rebound in November. The stock had been struggling for months, going sideways, in part due to worries about excess supply in the market for DRAM memory. RMBS is a supplier of memory chips and IP, which means the company stands to lose if the market for DRAM goes down. A previous article goes more in-depth into this issue facing RMBS.

As it turned out, the stock did fall below support as the article warned could happen with the way the charts were laid out at that time. The charts formed what looked like an ascending wedge, a bearish pattern. The combination of charts, extended valuations and the possibility of a downturn in the memory market proved too much to handle.

However, recent forecasts have been more optimistic about the DRAM market in 2022. This seems to have benefited RMBS as the stock jumped to new highs in November. An almost quintupling in Q3 EBITDA also didn't hurt. The fact that product revenue continues to move higher served as reassurance that demand for server DRAM is strong. The outlook calls for continued growth.

The charts favor the longs at the moment. The stock appears to be in what looks like an ascending channel. It's true a stock can go down within an ascending channel, especially if there's a long way to go before a stock reaches support as is the case right now. Still, the general direction for an ascending channel is up. Combine strong earnings growth with the way the charts are laid out and you have a strong argument in favor of long RMBS.

I am nevertheless neutral on RMBS. RMBS certainly has a number of things going for it. Chart patterns are arguably the strongest proponent of RMBS right now. A growing top and bottom line definitely help. RMBS owns a lot of IP from which it collects royalties, ensuring a steady stream of income. Upcoming product launches like DDR5 create even more incentive to get in on the stock.

On the other hand, the memory market is highly cyclical. Recent headlines have given rise to optimism, but it wasn't that long ago that falling prices for DRAM were causing concerns for stocks like RMBS. The winds have shifted in favor of RMBS at the moment, but history shows they can change direction at a moment's notice. Charts patterns that seem bullish can turn bearish just as quickly.

While multiples for RMBS have come down, they may not have come down enough for everyone. RMBS has its strengths, but it does not come cheap. Ultimately, whether to get in on a stock like RMBS comes down to whether the asking price is acceptable. For some, the answer is probably yes. For others, the answer is probably no.