lixuyao/iStock via Getty Images

About

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is an Israeli based clinical stage biotech company advancing a novel, first-in-class CCL24 neutralizing monoclonal antibody (MAB) proprietary platform targeting liver, skin and lung fibrosis diseases with a large unmet need, such as Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), Systemic Sclerosis (SSc), and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Pipeline

(Image source: company website)

The Company’s lead product candidate CM-101 is a first-in-class mAb that neutralizes the soluble chemokine CCL24, which is a regulator of major inflammatory and fibrotic pathways in multiple fibrosis-related disorders. CCL24 works through a dual biological pathway directly activating fibroblasts while recruiting immune cells and maintaining the inflammatory environment that is required to enhance fibrosis. Inhibiting these pathways by blocking CCL24 prevents and reverses fibrotic tissue growth within the liver, skin and lung.

(Image source: company presentation)

CM-101 blocks CCL24 downstream pathways using a differentiated mechanism of action (MoA). CM-101 attenuates inflammation and fibrosis by inhibiting fibroblast activation and immune cell recruitment.

(Image source: company presentation)

CM-101 was found to be safe and well tolerated with both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administrations, up to the highest tested doses, and long dosing intervals of two to four weeks, in healthy subjects as well as fatty liver disease patients. The candidate has orphan drug designation by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in its primary indications of PSC and SSc, and is being advanced in three indications - PSC, SSc and NASH.

PSC is a rare, chronic liver disease having a prevalence of 1 in 10000 (about 77,000 in the seven major markets with about 30,000 in the U.S. alone). Onset age is usually between 30 and 40 years with more men than women (2:1 ratio) affected, and up to 75% patients also presenting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with over 50% needing liver transplantation within 10–15 years of diagnosis. There is no approved drug for treating PSC and liver transplant is the only curative option. Current treatments focus on reducing cholestasis and managing disease manifestations and complications. The overexpression of CCL24 and its correlation with fibrotic biomarkers was demonstrated in liver tissue samples and sera of PSC patients in the Company’s preclinical studies, and CM-101 attenuated cholestasis and fibrosis in multiple PSC animal models. CM-101 was found to be safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers (Phase 1a) as well as patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) across doses and through multiple administrations (Phase 1b). The Company announced on 12/2/2021 that the FDA has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CM-101 for the treatment of PSC. The Phase 2 SPRING trial assessing CM-101 as a potential treatment for PSC is already underway in the UK, Germany, Spain and Israel, and is now being expanded to include U.S. sites. Enrollment is on and the company anticipates reporting data in 2H-2022.

SSc or scleroderma, is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease characterized by fibrosis of the skin and internal organs as well as vascular damage, and chronic inflammation. SSc has an estimated prevalence of 1 in 10,000 (about 170,000 in the seven major markets), affects more women than men (3:1 ratio) with peak onset age between 30 and 50 years, and occurs in two forms: slowly progressive disease restricted to the skin on limbs and delayed onset of organ damage, termed limited cutaneous SSc; and a more aggressive form of widespread skin damage and risk of rapid onset of organ damage, including on the lungs, kidneys, heart, and gastrointestinal (GI) tract, termed diffuse cutaneous SSc. SSc has high morbidity and has the highest mortality among the systemic rheumatic diseases, the main cause of death being pulmonary damage. Only one therapy is currently approved for SSc associated with interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). For other manifestations, the options include suppression of the immune system or management of specific disease manifestations. Overexpression of CCL24 was observed to correlate with lung function deterioration in the sera and skin tissue samples of SSc patients. CM-101 normalized fibrosis and reduced collagen in experimental skin and lung animal models, and its direct anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory MoA was demonstrated in multiple ex-vivo and in-vitro studies. The Company entered into a research collaboration with Leeds University to further study the role of CCL24 in the vascular damage associated with SSc. A Phase 2 clinical trial in about 220 diffuse cutaneous SSc patients for 45 weeks treatment, across 100 sites in the U.S., Europe and Israel, is scheduled to commence in 1Q-2022.

NASH is the liver manifestation of a metabolic disorder, and the severe form of NAFLD, characterized by fat accumulation in the liver resulting in inflammation, progressing to fibrosis and then to liver cirrhosis, an advanced liver failure necessitating liver transplant. NASH also increases the risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Approximately 25% of the general population is afflicted with NAFLD, 20% of whom develop NASH. Prevalence of NASH in the U.S. is expected to increase from about 17 million in 2016 to about 27 million by 2030. There is no approved treatment for NASH and difficult lifestyle changes such as weight loss, healthy diet, or addressing underlying causes like diabetes and hypothyroidism, are the only recourse for some deterrence of NASH. Overexpression of CCL24 in NASH patient sera and liver tissue samples were observed to correlate with disease severity. CM-101's direct anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory MoA was demonstrated in in-vitro and ex-vivo studies using primary patient-derived cells. The candidate also showed robust anti-fibrotic effects across multiple NASH and liver fibrosis animal models. A Phase 2a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose trial SPLASH is ongoing at study sites in Israel. The trial is designed to assess the MoA, safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD), as well as the anti-fibrotic effects of a SC formulation of CM-101 in NASH patients with fibrosis stage F2-F3. Top line data is expected in 1H-2022.

Financials

Chemomab on 11/12/2021 announced the financial results for the nine months ended 9/30/2021. Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share was $0.038. As of 11/12/2021, the Company had 11,400,756 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) outstanding. Market capitalization is approximately $105 million on the last close on 12/2/2021 at $8.61 per ADS.

Operating expenses were approximately $7.3 million, of which research and development (R&D) expenses were approximately $3.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents balances (including bank deposits) were approximately $64.3 million, which is anticipated to fund the Company’s operating plan until mid-2023.

Intellectual Property (‘IP)

“Chemomab owns multiple families of patent applications that pertain to anti CCL24 monoclonal antibodies compositions capable of blocking CCL24 activity and methods for treating or preventing diseases associated with inflammation and fibrosis. Certain applications in these families relate to Chemomab’s CM-101 antibody, backup variants, various unit dosages, dosing regimens, and other routes of administration. Patents that are or will be issued from these submissions will expire between the years 2035 to 2041, subject to possible patent term adjustments and/or extensions.” [from 8-K filing]

The Company also has an exclusive license from the Tel Aviv Souraski Medical Center for one patent, which is expected to expire in 2029, issued in each of the U.S., Europe and Israel, and pertains to anti CCL24 inhibitors and methods of using such inhibitors for treating inflammatory, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. This in-license involves certain milestone payments and tiered royalty payments.

Risks

The Company is a “smaller reporting company,” and an “emerging growth company,” and has elected to use the reduced reporting and/or compliance requirements required of a public company. The Company is based in Israel, whose geopolitical conditions could materially and adversely affect Chemomab’s business. The Company since incorporation in 2011 has not generated any revenue and have incurred significant operating losses and negative cash flows from its operations resulting in an accumulated deficit of approximately $31.1 million as of 9/30/2021. The Company has a cash run through mid-2023 but it will not be sufficient to reach a positive cash flow stage. The Company will need to raise significant additional funds before it has any cash flow from operations, which may dilute the stock.

Bottomline

Chemomab’s pipeline-in-a-product CM-101, a first-in-class, anti-CCL24 mAb, having a differentiated dual anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory MoA with strong IP protection, is advancing in Phase 2 trials in multiple fibrotic indications with high unmet need. Cash runway through mid-2023 with multiple catalysts seems an attractive opportunity in this stock, which has two Wall Street analysts very bullish with an average price target of $37.50.