Introduction

Following operating conditions recovering earlier in 2021, Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) laid out their strategy to send their dividends surging higher by 2025, as my previous article discussed. Fast forward only one quarter and they have already expedited this strategy by doubling their dividends, thereby pushing their yield to a moderate 5.64% and seeing them enter the golden age of dividend growth that sees more years of double-digit growth to follow.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Their strong cash flow performance during the first half of 2021 not only continued but accelerated with their operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 rising to a very impressive C$9.149b thanks to the continued oil price rally. Apart from representing a massive 391.62% year-on-year increase versus their meager result of only C$1.861b during the first nine months of 2020, it already nearly equals their full-year results of circa C$10.5b during 2018-2019. This sent their free cash flow surging to C$5.534b during the first nine months of 2021, which annualizes to C$7.379b and expedited their shareholder returns strategy, as per the commentary from management included below.

“Our confidence in our operations and the pace in which we are executing our plan, allows us to increase shareholder returns by doubling the current dividends to annually $1.68 per share or back to the 2019 levels, increasing the buyback by a further 2% to 7% by February of 2022, all while expecting our net debt to be near the top end of our 2025 target range by this year-end, given the favorable macro backdrop.” “We fully expect to renew the current share buyback program upon its expiring on February 7th and anticipate continuing the buyback program at approximately 5% of outstanding shares at that date.” - Suncor Energy Q3 2021 Conference Call.

Thankfully, this dividend growth remains well-supported because even at their new higher quarterly level of C$0.42 per share, they only cost C$2.448b per annum given their latest outstanding share count of 1,457,054,742, which is clearly strongly covered by their free cash flow. Even during 2018-2019 when they saw moderate operating conditions, they still generated C$5.168b and C$4.549b of free cash flow respectively, which theoretically could still strongly cover these new higher dividend payments. This means that despite already doubling their dividends back towards their pre-COVID-19 levels, they still have scope to fund further growth in 2022 and beyond, plus with their share buybacks set to remove 7% of their outstanding share count as soon as February 2022 with more to follow, it seems safe to expect more years of double-digit dividend growth.

The risk remains that the new Omicron COVID-19 strain weighs on oil prices and thus hinders their financial performance. Although thankfully their capital allocation strategy has been developed with an assumption that Western Texas Intermediate oil prices only average $55 per barrel until 2025, as per slide six of their third quarter of 2021 results presentation. Even after the recent sell-off, the current market price of Western Texas Intermediate is still $67 per barrel and thus $12 per barrel higher. Whilst OPEC recently decided not to take any action in their recent meeting, it stands to reason that they would respond with oil production curtailments in the future if demand actually begins suffering, as they did earlier during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020, thereby making any downturns within the medium-term likely only temporary.

It was only natural to see their net debt continue decreasing throughout the third quarter of 2021 thanks to their strong cash flow performance, which now sits at C$13.784b versus its previous level of C$15.878b at the end of the second quarter. Despite representing a solid 13.19% decrease, it has only been one quarter and thus it would be redundant to reassess their leverage in detail since it has barely changed, especially with their liquidity also remaining broadly unchanged given their cash balance still sits around the same circa low C$2b level.

The two relevant graphs are still included below to provide context for new readers and suffice to say that their leverage remains within the low territory given their net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.18 and their liquidity remains strong given their respective current and cash ratios of 0.98 and 0.21. This clearly poses no solvency risks and thus further supports the outlook for higher dividends in 2022 and beyond, especially as per the previous commentary from management expecting their net debt to end 2021 at the C$15b top end of their target that was not originally expected until 2025. If any new readers are interested in further details regarding their leverage and liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article since nothing has fundamentally changed since publishment.

Conclusion

When it comes to income investing, there is nothing more desirable than well-supported dividends growth in tandem with both deleveraging and share buybacks, which creates a golden age of dividend growth. Since this should see even more dividend growth continuing into 2022 and beyond even if the new Omicron COVID-19 strain temporarily weighs on oil prices, it should be no surprise that I continue believing that my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Suncor Energy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.