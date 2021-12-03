metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered the ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKW), we were one of the rare bears on this popular fund. While we saw the returns that were had till that date, we felt that the future will not be the past. Specifically we said:

But all good things must come to an end. We think those returns are now in the rearview mirror. The bulk of even those returns have been driven by bubblicious valuation expansion. When that reverses there will be hell to pay.

How have things panned out since?

The last six months have not exactly been fun for the ARKW fan club. Since April 19, 2021, ARKW has lagged the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) by a rather difficult 30.53%.

Now, all good funds and managers tend to underperform from time to time and we certainly don't want to take this performance in isolation. What we do want to do is to show how the entire bubble is coming apart at the seams and ARKW's returns are likely to be even worse going forward.

What ARKW Holds

ARKW has a pretty eclectic bunch of companies under the banner of "next generation internet".

Source: ARKW

While we can debate the wisdom of having some of these companies in an internet fund, there are two points we do want to make here. The first being that the top 10 holdings make up about 55% of the fund. The second is that most of the top 10 holdings of the firm from March 31, 2021 are still in the current top 20 holdings.

Source: ARKW

What Has Happened To Its Holdings?

While the indices have continued up, underneath, the mayhem has escalated to a fever pitch. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Square Inc (SQ), Roku Inc. (ROKU), Zillow Group Inc. (Z) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) have all imploded.

Four out of the five still trade at the most expensive levels with possibly only Zillow appearing to be well priced for low single digit returns.

Square appears reasonably priced for its growth prospects, but there are so many "Fin-Tech" firms competing for the same dollars that we don't see even that as a guaranteed winner. ZM continues to suffer as multiple firms are bundling a cheaper or free version of video conferencing.

More Explosions Outside The Top Holdings

Going further down the list, we can see another bunch of holdings that are suffering huge drawdowns. DocuSign (DOCU), a company with zero moat surprised investors when it disclosed that revenue growth slowed substantially. Isn't that what you would expect?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) took a double hit as subscriber growth came in lower and gross margins took a big hit from inflation. DOCU still trades at 65X next year's earnings estimates (a number that will move down significantly in our opinion) and PTON has more losses as far as the eye can see.

Why Has The Fund Done So Well In The Last 6 Months?

Now the current loss may not make anyone think it has done well over the last six months, but it has certainly done far better than what a good majority of its holdings are doing. The answer to that is while the foot soldiers are falling fast, the three generals are still holding the line.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) priced more than every profitable car company in the world combined.

Source: Fortune

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) of course directly holds Bitcoin and that in our opinion is the Tulip Mania of the day. Shopify (SHOP) trades at 30X sales and is facing stiff competition from Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN). But the three have continued to hold on.

This is not at all unusual in bubbles. In fact, it is the norm, that investors rush into the biggest most recognized names. Let us give you some more information on this. The famous name of the last tech bubble was Ryan Jacob. Just read what he had done.

He looks like a college fraternity brother or somebody your daughter would bring home at Thanksgiving. Maybe even a character on "Friends." But Ryan Jacob, 29, is more than a youthful face. He's the brains that transformed the Internet Fund from a $200,000 operation in somebody's house on Long Island to a $400 million powerhouse. The fund earned 118 percent year to date as of Friday and gained 398 percent over the past 12 months, according to Morningstar, a Chicago fund-researcher. It earned 196 percent in 1998, beating the S&P 500 benchmark by a healthy 167 percent. In the first three months of 1999 assets ballooned 1900 percent. "I had a clear idea of where this portfolio should be positioned and where it should go," Jacob said in an interview at his New York office recently.

Source: CNN (emphasis ours)

In March 2000 when the dotcom bubble peaked, the most insane story stocks started getting beaten up. Our protagonist was not spared. As the S&P 500 (SPY) meandered up slowly from the March 2000 levels, Jacob Internet Investment was taken to the cleaners.

That fund is actually still around and just recently hit the breakeven mark from March 2000. Yea?

While we cannot predict the exact path ARKW will take, investors should be cognizant of how exactly this bubble is matching the March 2000 one.

Source: Bloomberg

You did not see that coming, did you?

ARKW is right in the epicenter of it and holds the most badly priced companies that will be fighting tooth and nail with each other for revenues. So what do we call the 30% underperformance of this fund versus the QQQ? A good start.

