Laredo Petroleum: Decent Upside In A Long-Term $60+ Oil Environment
Summary
- Laredo could generate $214 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $65 WTI oil.
- This would be reduced to $129 million at $55 WTI oil if service cost inflation is still 15% from mid-2021 levels.
- Laredo appears capable of reducing its leverage to 1.0x at $60 WTI oil by the time it needs to deal with its 2025 notes.
- Laredo has decent upside from current levels in a long-term $60+ oil environment.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Laredo Petroleum's (NYSE:LPI) share price is fairly volatile due to its still significant debt load. Laredo's market capitalization is under $1 billion while its net debt is projected to be around $1.4 billion at the end of 2021. Thus a 10% change in its total enterprise value results in an approximately 25% change in its share price.
Despite some decreases in near-term oil price expectations due to the impact of Omicron, Laredo still looks decent in a longer-term $60+ WTI oil scenario. I believe that Omicron won't have much of an impact on oil demand beyond Q1 2022 and am still modeling long-term oil prices at between $60 and $70. At $60 WTI oil, Laredo should have a decent path to deal with its 2025 debt maturity.
At mid-$50s per share, Laredo appears to have decent upside in a scenario where long-term oil prices are $60+.
2022 Outlook At Current Strip
At current strip prices (including approximately $65 WTI oil), Laredo is now expected to generate $1.09 billion in revenues after hedges. Laredo's 2022 hedges have an estimated negative $93 million in value at current strip. Oil is projected to account for 49% of Laredo's production and around 78% of its total revenues.
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|$ Million
|Oil
|14,235,000
|$65.00
|$925
|NGLs
|7,482,500
|
$20.00
|$150
|Natural Gas
|44,895,000
|$2.40
|$108
|Hedge Value
|-$93
|Total Revenue
|$1,090
Source: Author's Work
This leads to a projection that Laredo would generate $214 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. Laredo's estimated positive cash flow would be $168 million at $60 WTI oil in 2022 and $129 million at $55 WTI oil in 2022. The decrease is a bit smaller between $60 WTI oil and $55 WTI oil due to the floors of some hedges kicking in.
This also assumes around 15% service cost inflation during 2022. That level of service cost inflation may not materialize at lower oil prices.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$124
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
|$83
|Marketing and Transportation
|$50
|Cash G&A
|$60
|Interest
|$122
|Capital Expenditures
|$437
|Total Expenses
|$876
Source: Author's Work
Debt And Valuation
Laredo is now projected to end 2021 with approximately $1.4 billion in net debt, and its projected year-end 2022 net debt would be around $1.19 billion or around 1.5x 2022 EBITDAX.
Laredo should also be able to generate around $200 million in positive cash flow beyond 2022 at $60 WTI oil. This would get its net debt down to around 1.0x EBITDAX (at $60 WTI oil) by the time its 2025 notes become due.
Assuming that it can reduce its net debt to $1.19 billion by the end of 2022, Laredo's estimated value is now around $63 per share at long-term (beyond 2022) $60 WTI oil, increasing to $78 at long-term $65 WTI oil and $93 at long-term $70 WTI oil. Laredo's estimated value would be around $5 lower per share in a scenario where oil prices averaged $55 during 2022 before rebounding to those long-term prices beyond 2022.
Conclusion
Laredo may be able to generate around $214 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $65 WTI oil, while at $55 WTI oil this could end up at around $129 million if there is still 15% service cost inflation from mid-2021 levels.
Laredo's leverage should be okay (at 1.0x at the end of 2024) to deal with its 2025 notes if oil averages $60 during the next few years. There is some risk at lower oil prices, but in a long-term $60 to $70 WTI oil environment, Laredo's stock has a good amount of upside from its current $57 share price. At the high end of that long-term oil price range, I'd estimate its value at around $93 per share, while at the low end ($60) of that long-term oil price range, Laredo's estimated value becomes $63 per share.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.