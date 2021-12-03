Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Laredo Petroleum's (NYSE:LPI) share price is fairly volatile due to its still significant debt load. Laredo's market capitalization is under $1 billion while its net debt is projected to be around $1.4 billion at the end of 2021. Thus a 10% change in its total enterprise value results in an approximately 25% change in its share price.

Despite some decreases in near-term oil price expectations due to the impact of Omicron, Laredo still looks decent in a longer-term $60+ WTI oil scenario. I believe that Omicron won't have much of an impact on oil demand beyond Q1 2022 and am still modeling long-term oil prices at between $60 and $70. At $60 WTI oil, Laredo should have a decent path to deal with its 2025 debt maturity.

At mid-$50s per share, Laredo appears to have decent upside in a scenario where long-term oil prices are $60+.

2022 Outlook At Current Strip

At current strip prices (including approximately $65 WTI oil), Laredo is now expected to generate $1.09 billion in revenues after hedges. Laredo's 2022 hedges have an estimated negative $93 million in value at current strip. Oil is projected to account for 49% of Laredo's production and around 78% of its total revenues.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 14,235,000 $65.00 $925 NGLs 7,482,500 $20.00 $150 Natural Gas 44,895,000 $2.40 $108 Hedge Value -$93 Total Revenue $1,090

Source: Author's Work

This leads to a projection that Laredo would generate $214 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. Laredo's estimated positive cash flow would be $168 million at $60 WTI oil in 2022 and $129 million at $55 WTI oil in 2022. The decrease is a bit smaller between $60 WTI oil and $55 WTI oil due to the floors of some hedges kicking in.

This also assumes around 15% service cost inflation during 2022. That level of service cost inflation may not materialize at lower oil prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $124 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $83 Marketing and Transportation $50 Cash G&A $60 Interest $122 Capital Expenditures $437 Total Expenses $876

Source: Author's Work

Debt And Valuation

Laredo is now projected to end 2021 with approximately $1.4 billion in net debt, and its projected year-end 2022 net debt would be around $1.19 billion or around 1.5x 2022 EBITDAX.

Laredo should also be able to generate around $200 million in positive cash flow beyond 2022 at $60 WTI oil. This would get its net debt down to around 1.0x EBITDAX (at $60 WTI oil) by the time its 2025 notes become due.

Assuming that it can reduce its net debt to $1.19 billion by the end of 2022, Laredo's estimated value is now around $63 per share at long-term (beyond 2022) $60 WTI oil, increasing to $78 at long-term $65 WTI oil and $93 at long-term $70 WTI oil. Laredo's estimated value would be around $5 lower per share in a scenario where oil prices averaged $55 during 2022 before rebounding to those long-term prices beyond 2022.

Conclusion

Laredo may be able to generate around $214 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $65 WTI oil, while at $55 WTI oil this could end up at around $129 million if there is still 15% service cost inflation from mid-2021 levels.

Laredo's leverage should be okay (at 1.0x at the end of 2024) to deal with its 2025 notes if oil averages $60 during the next few years. There is some risk at lower oil prices, but in a long-term $60 to $70 WTI oil environment, Laredo's stock has a good amount of upside from its current $57 share price. At the high end of that long-term oil price range, I'd estimate its value at around $93 per share, while at the low end ($60) of that long-term oil price range, Laredo's estimated value becomes $63 per share.