Why My Fat Dividend Income Is Better Than Yours

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they're better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

What qualifies as fat dividend income? Let's start with yields above 6%. That's a great place to start the comparison.

My Income

We'll start with AGNCO. The stripped yield is 6.5%:

This is a fixed-to-floating share from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The annual dividend rate is $1.625 (rounded to $1.63). During the pandemic, it paid the same rate with no delay. No concerns about AGNC's ability to cover that preferred dividend. Plenty of common equity to create a buffer for the preferred shares. Shares have a slight premium to call value ($.28 premium), but there's already $.30 in dividend accrual to offset the premium. That's better than most high-yield investments. But what about the risk? It dipped during the pandemic, along with about 99% of investments with an active market.

How has it been year to date?

Aside from a few brief moves, usually less than a week, shares generally stayed between 24.40 and $26.20. The total volatility on shares wasn't much more than one year of dividends. That's pretty low volatility and there were really only a few weeks where the price went above $26.10. Excluding those weeks, the total range year-to-date would be similar to one year's dividends.

How about another one of our preferred shares? We also own shares of DX-C (DX.PC). How has the volatility been? See the chart:

DX-C is giving me $1.725 in annual dividend income (per share, obviously). If we discard the briefest outliers, that $1.725 in annual income is only moderately less than range for prices year-to-date.

If an investor split their position between DX-C and AGNCN in equal amounts, the resulting position would be less volatile than either alone. DX-C is still near its highest prices for the year and started 2021 at its weakest prices. These two shares together provide a significant reduction in volatility while offering similar amounts of income.

Let's compare that to an entire ETF.

The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) has an annualized dividend rate of $1.69, but carries a price tag of $38.50. So that'll be about 50% more price for less than a 5% boost in income. The result is a much lower yield on PFF (about 4.41%, that's not even fat income). How much volatility did PFF have?

Excluding the biggest outliers, PFF mostly traded between $37.50 and about $39.40. That's a range of about $1.90. Like AGNCN, PFF's range is moderately larger than then one year's income. However, that was the performance of PFF as an ETF with a great deal of diversification.

How is it that PFF can have a similar amount of volatility to AGNCN or DX-C alone? How can PFF have more volatility than a portfolio that just combined AGNCN and DX-C. Is owning two shares for diversification in a sector that hard? How did a combination of only two shares produce less volatility than a much more diversified ETF? How could they do that while producing more yield?

Our technique avoids many unattractive shares in the index. It focuses on finding quality. By removing the riskiest shares, we've reduced a fundamental risk factor that creates volatility. However, using our individual choices also eliminates the management fees on PFF. By saving about .46% per year that would've gone to management fees, our yield can be higher by .46%.

Income With Capital Gains

Many high-yield investors think long-term capital losses just happen as a result of "bad luck" or "dumb company management." Many losses happen because investors don't exit their positions when the risk/reward profile has changed. Consider our strategy with the common shares. On June 2, 2021, Scott Kennedy posted the following comment for subscribers:

Source: The REIT Forum Chat

To put that exit in perspective, here's the 1-year chart for AGNC:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares of AGNC didn't flop until over a week later. Who needs to stick around? The gains were already huge. Since Scott closed out that position shares are down by more than two years of dividends. An investor who closed out there and reopened today would've protected their portfolio from a major decline and they could afford substantially more shares even if they simply sat in cash for the last five months.

To be clear, we won't get every entry or exit perfect. However, getting out at relatively high values and in at relatively low values hasn't been unusual. What would you have done with your cash after dumping AGNC? One of the things Scott did was buy NRZ on 7/16/2021 at $9.53. Let's take a look at how that works by using a chart with both shares:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here we can see that in July shares of NRZ were trading at a cheap price and creating a great opportunity for entry. They remained significantly undervalued for more than a month before the market caught on. Then shares ripped higher while AGNC had a modest dip. If investors are going to take on the volatility of the common shares, they need to be considering the change in share prices. Flat out, most investors don't pay anywhere near enough attention to the change in share prices and how it tilts the risk/reward ratio.

To be fair, I liked NRZ also. I picked up shares of NRZ on 7/13/2021 at $10.00 (perhaps a bit too early), then I bought substantially more on 7/19/2021 because they were only $9.29. With shares at $10.63 plus a dividend of $.25, both investments have turned out well even though one was a bit early.

If you're buying high yield with high volatility and not paying attention to the price swings, you're missing out on a substantial part of the total returns. But that's what many investors do. They focus only on one part of the equation rather than considering both parts of the return on their investments.

Changing Positions

To really capitalize on your investments, you need to be willing to do something most investors won't do. Success involves a willingness to change positions when the risk/reward profile has changed. That makes sense because it allows an investor to step away from the crowd. An investor who follows the crowd has no reason to believe they will perform better than that crowd. However, investors also can build some long-term positions for their portfolio using preferred shares for a combination of yield and stability and/or using some equity REITs which are positioned to add more long-term growth to the portfolio.

How could an investor know when to buy or sell? Well, besides the real-time alerts, the process relies on understanding price-to-book value ratios and recognizing when a REIT is trading above or below a reasonable ratio. Once you have that, you just need to be able to project what developments are currently occurring before the company gets around to announcing the results. Put those parts together and we have the recipe for success.

Conclusion

Our fat dividend income is better because it has regularly occurred with either lower volatility or with capital gains. That's substantially better than income generated with extra volatility, declining portfolio balances, or both.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you'd like to know more about them you're encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT CMO MFA RC ARCC ORC MITT GAIN ARR GBDC CHMI SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Price to Q3 2021 Book Value

Comparing a Q2 2021 value to a Q3 2021 value would be misleading, so we're presenting the Q3 2021 values separately. Now that all of the companies have reported, we will plan to remove the Q2 2021 values and move the Q3 2021 charts into the prior section:

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

