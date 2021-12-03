The Fed Is No Longer The Stock Market's Friend

webguzs/E+ via Getty Images

The job report was shockingly weak on the non-farm payroll report. But the household survey was shockingly strong, and that means the Fed will likely look to taper its asset purchases much faster at the upcoming December FOMC meeting.

It's hard to make a case for the Fed to continue QE at all. The current employment metrics are equal to those when the Fed raised rates somewhat aggressively.

Following the jobs report, the Fed Fund Futures immediately began pricing higher Fed funds rates within minutes of the release. At the same time, the two-year yield ripped higher, resulting in the yield curve moving lower and the dollar moving up. The equity market doesn't understand this type of news very well and saw the miss on the headline initially as positive, thinking this would delay the Fed. It won't.

The Fed has raised rates in the past when equal to today's employment statistics. The Fed started to raise rates in 2016 when the U6 measure of unemployment was over 9%, while the total number of unemployed workers stood at more than 7.8 million. Today's U6 reading of unemployment is at 7.8%, and the total number of unemployed workers stands at 6.8 million, which is just 1.1 million higher than February 2020 levels, when the Fed Funds Rate was 1.6%.

Based on the above, the Fed should be tapering faster and, dare I even say, thinking about raising interest, when last month's CPI reading was 6.6%, and now has a three-year average of 2.3%, which is above their average 2% target.

Fed Funds

Fed funds futures immediately began raising their outlook for a potential May rate hike, rising to 23 bps, which means the odds are rapidly increasing for May to be the month of the first possible rate hike.

Spreads

Additionally, we saw yield rise across the short-end of the curve and fall on the long-end of the curve, a sign of additional flattening. The ten minus the two-year fell below 80bps, its lowest level since January, and has the potential of going lower, perhaps to 50 bps. A clear sign that the bond market is now worried that the Fed will need to respond more quickly to inflationary pressure, ultimately slowing US growth further.

Dollar

Additionally, the dollar is supportive of the higher rate narrative as it too is ripping following the robust job data. The dollar has been rising as the market is pricing more Fed rate hikes. Additionally, because the Fed is likely to lead the world in raising rates as other central banks in other major global countries seem hesitant, potentially sending the US dollar index to around 98.

Equity Market Not Prepared

All of this stuff is the bond and currency market way of saying the Fed needs to end QE and start with the rate hike process sooner and that the Fed is moving too slow. The equity market has failed to catch on to all of this. Still, it appears to be catching on finally. From the very beginning, it has been evident that the S&P 500 has not prepared for a Fed tapering event, as valuation never adjusted lower.

The S&P 500 is currently trading at 20.9 times its next twelve months forward earnings estimates, which leaves it a very high valuation on a historical basis. It is especially true as S&P earnings growth rates fall back to pre-COVID levels when PE multiples traded at much lower levels.

The last time the Fed tapered asset purchases and began to transition to a higher interest rate environment in 2015 and 2016, multiples contracted dramatically as growth rates fell. It wasn't until growth rates began to accelerate that PE multiples expanded. From February 2015 until the February 2016 low, the PE dropped from 17.3 to its historical average of 15 since 1985. A similar drop in the S&P 500 back to the historical average of roughly 15.5 would equate to a 25.8% drop in the PE ratio over time. That would be the equivalent of sending the S&P 500 to 3,386 based on the next 12-month earnings estimates of about $218.50. That's not to say the market will fall that much, but it does show how expensive the market is, based on its average historical valuation.

The bond and the currency markets tell us that the Fed will need to reduce its asset purchases faster and probably need to raise rates sooner. The problem is that the equity market has totally ignored all of these warnings and instead continued to move higher. But now, as financial conditions tighten, liquidity will not be as readily available. That will mean that the equity market will need to go through a massive re-pricing, and likely to result in lower valuations and equity prices.

Bottom line, the Fed is no longer your friend.