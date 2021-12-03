deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

In October investors learned of takeover rumors around Windstream and Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) to be taken over by a group around Zayo. In November the saga continued with a Windstream published document around its lease contract with Uniti. The major conclusion of the document is that the lease contract will be reset in 2030 at far lower costs for Windstream.

In this article, we will analyze the document to see what we can learn from it. As a judoka uses the strength of his opponent to bring him down, we will soon realize that Windstream's power play just made Uniti stronger. For those who don't know why this lease contract is so important, please go back to for instance this article.

The Windstream document

Back in 2015, both companies entered into a fifteen-year lease agreement with five-year renewal terms as per 2030. The lease contract prescribes in detail how the monthly rent must be calculated for these renewal periods.

Windstream now publishes a document in which it makes some calculations of the expected lease payments.

Source: Windstream presentation

Page 3 bottom right under 'Renewal rent' shows two calculations, for the period 2015-'30 and the period 2030-'35. Windstream 'expects' the annual lease payments will be reset from $650 million per annum to $197 million in 2030. (The formula is fairly straightforward as it is an annuity payment based on interest rate, number of months and redemption amount defined as initial property value minus residual value).*

The implication of this is that Uniti's income is 'expected' by Windstream to come down by over $450 million as per 2030. That is over half of Uniti's current FFO and, if true, should worry shareholders and even bondholders.

Uniti's response

Uniti's CEO Kenneth Gunderman recently commented on this document during a Q&A held by BofA's David Barden. Gunderman brings forward a few arguments why the above calculation, of $197 million a year, is wrong and far too low.

His first argument is that Windstream should have used a 2020 appraisal which was done during the bankruptcy negotiations. That valuation still valued the assets at $7.5 billion. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm this, but if true the likely end value in 2030 can be expected to be much higher than anticipated by Windstream.

His second argument, with according to him the biggest impact, is that Windstream should have used a discounted residual value in the calculation. That sounds both sophisticated and convincing, however, it is not how the calculation works. In the master lease agreement, it says:

Residual Value - The uninflated future value of the Appraised Facility as of the expiration date of the Renewal Term, but in any case shall be based on IRS guidelines and methods consistent with that of lease transactions.

As you see, no mentioning of any discounting. Uninflated means nominal value not increased by inflation. Gunderman's implication that this should raise the lease payments by over 100%, from $197 to over $400, is just not convincing.

His third argument is that Windstream took 8% as a 'fair lease rate' whereas it was 10.35% back in 2015. Gunderman implies that 10%+ may be the rate again in 2030. Not very convincing as we all know that interest rates have come down substantially since 2015.

His last argument is that the copper network retains its value as it makes it cheaper to roll out fiber. He mentions a cost saving of $700 dollar per premise - $500 dollar for replacement of copper by fiber and $1,200 for all new fiber. This difference looks rather high as Frontier thinks the number is in the range of only $110 per premise (page 24).

If we add it all up we must conclude that Gunderman was not very convincing. His only strong argument, the 2020 valuation, cannot be confirmed by us. Does that mean Uniti will likely be in trouble in 2030 by losing about half of its net income? Fortunately not, the former investment banker Gunderman just did a poor job in cracking this Windstream con.

The Windstream con versus the real world

Let me buy an old $1 million house in an expensive neighborhood. I immediately raze the property to the ground and replace it at a cost of $350.000. Does my property now have a value of $350.000? No, of course not, I forgot the land.

This is how Windstream values the copper network. One day it was worth four billion but since the majority is replaced by fiber at a cost of $1.75 billion the new value is 1.75 billion plus a bit (see presentation page 3 above, bottom left).**

Another argument is that Windstream ignores inflation, which is relevant over a fifteen-year period. On the bottom left, we start at $7.5bn of assets and end at $4.9bn. If you correct that $4.9bn for 15 years of inflation you easily get back to $6.5bn (Inflation over the period 2015-2021 is already over 16%).

A third tool by which Windstream brings down the lease payments is the 'fair lease rate' which gets reset from 10.35% to 8% as per 2030. As a result, the lease payments come down substantially. I entirely agree that a lower lease rate is fair given the current lower interest rate environment. However, this does not mean that the lease payments should come down.

Back to the real world, have you ever received a letter from your landlord that said something like this: 'Dear renter, as a result of the lower interest rates and my lower borrowing costs I hereby lower your rent by 10%.' Nice guy. Problem is, these guys don't exist. The reason is that we talk about real assets. As a result of lower interest rates assets that generate long term relatively fixed revenue go UP in value, not down. Windstream will not lower its monthly subscription fees due to lower borrowing costs. That implies that the value of the assets goes up with lower financing costs. This all means that Windstream may be able to use the 8% fair lease rate, but over a principal value that will be substantially higher. In the end, the resulting lease payment will be about the same, which is what you expect.

Conclusion

We have seen that Windstream discloses false or misleading statements regarding the lease contract with Uniti. Uniti should step in and tell Windstream that it does not accept such disgraceful business practices. Windstream should be ashamed.

By looking more carefully at the lease contract, we have become more comfortable that Uniti's income beyond 2030 looks in good shape. Given the long-term nature of all of Uniti's contracts that make Uniti a very low-risk investment, almost fixed income, with a nice inflation hedge.

Windstream's disclosure tells us a takeover of Windstream is in the air. Even if Uniti is not being purchased this may have a strong positive effect on Uniti. Uniti's credit rating is very much reliant on Windstream's and as soon as a stronger party takes over Windstream this will immediately lead to lower borrowing costs for Uniti.

* The Excel formula for the $650 million per annum is PMT (10.35%/12, 180, 7.45bn - 2.65bn, 0,1), the formula for the $197 million is PMT (8%/12, 60, 817,0,1)

** I admit it is more complicated than this. My initial thought is that part of the value of the network comes from operational leverage. Gunderman's argument of course also has some merit.