The data knowledge management company has made a strong shift into AI Search, but the stock hasn't seen any benefits due to COVID-19 impacts. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) remains the ultimate reopening play trading at the yearly lows despite a business still growing 10% annually with catalysts to return to faster growth. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on a stock one can buy around $10.

Another Solid Quarter

Yext has been hampered in fully recovering from COVID-19 due to European markets where lockdowns are still occurring. The legacy knowledge data graph Listings business depends highly on retail locations being open for customers.

Regardless of these impacts, the tech company is quickly moving towards the AI Search business. Yext signed 91 customers based on the Answers product with ARR growing 130%.

The company reported revenues reached a record $99.5 million and guided to FQ4'22 revenues of up to $102.0 million. The Listings product bottomed out at 1% ARR growth in FQ4'21 and has bounced back to 5% growth in the October quarter. Now, the growth in the Answers product can build on a base business with solid growth.

Some key customer numbers are as follows:

Yext Direct customers grew 20% YoY to 2,700.

Yext Direct customers with ARR in excess of $100K grew 16% YoY to 602.

Answer-led deals in FQ3 were 91, up from 70 in FQ2.

Support Answer deals more than doubled QoQ.

Yext continues to build back the pipeline, which takes a while to rebuild. After COVID-19 hit, the company saw the revenue growth rate decelerate by 300 basis points on a quarterly basis until hitting lows with reported growth dipping below 8% for FQ1'22.

The revenue guidance suggests revenue growth has bottomed in the 10% to 12% range with plenty of catalysts.

Perplexing Valuation

Yet again, Yext beat consensus targets and grew revenues at a solid 12% clip despite some ongoing COVID-19 headwinds. Despite these solid numbers, the stock actually sells near the COVID-19 lows.

Since coming public, Yext has consistently grown revenues. The company reported revenues in the $35 million range back in FY17 and now forecasts quarterly revenues topping $100 million to end FY22.

Over this nearly 5-year period, Yext hasn't seen the stock gain one bit. In fact, the stock traded near the all-time lows heading into the quarterly results with revenues nearly tripling during this period.

Yext has a market value near just $1.3 billion with revenues now topping $400 million. Analysts forecast FY23 revenue growing to $444 million. With an EV down near $1.1 billion with a cash balance of $230 million and the strong signs of the business recovering, the stock is insanely cheap trading with an EV at 2.5x conservative revenue targets.

On the FQ3'22 earnings call, the CEO sounded so bullish on the recovery of the business that he suggested Yext was returning to normalized growth levels.

The data from the third quarter suggests that we've reached the bottom in Q4 last year, and we are on the road to resuming our pre-pandemic state.

The company headed into COVID-19 with FY20 revenues growing at a 31% clip. Management clearly avoided saying revenue growth would return to the 20% to 30% levels achieved prior to lockdowns, but both the CEO and CFO sounded bullish on the business for the first time in the last 18 months.

If Yext returned to just 25% growth, FY23 revenues would quickly jump ~$500 million. The stock would trade far higher with an AI Search business topping 20% growth placing the company back into elite growth levels while trading at an EV/S multiple more consistent with a value play.

Of course, investors have to be cautioned that the market hasn't liked the stock for years now and even a re-acceleration of the business with customers returning doesn't guarantee Yext rallies.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yext remains an exceptionally cheap stock generally over looked by the market. The stock trades closer to 2x realistic EV/S targets for the next FY. Yext has initially rallied back above $10 on the positive quarterly report and investors should us any opportunity to buy the stock at these cheap levels.